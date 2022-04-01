Finance
Can Changes Be Made Once Insurance Been Purchased?
The simple answer is YES. Clients can make changes once they purchase travel insurance. It is usual for insurance companies to allow their customers to make necessary changes after a successful buy. However, there are cases when some companies become selective in what details they allow for modifications.
Oftentimes, people avail of insurance after buying their travel tickets. But as humans, we make mistakes, and these mistakes need to be rectified right away. Sometimes, alterations are inevitable, especially when you extend your trip or another person is joining the travel. With that in mind, what are the common alterations we can make on our travel insurance policy?
Personal Details
Of course, personal details are the most important information in the travel insurance policy. If you have misspelled your name, you want to change your name, or you want to modify your address, then you need to update the details of your insurance.
If by any chance, you move to another country, you need to contact your insurance company right away. They need to know your new country of residence so that you’ll know whether your coverage is still valid or not. It goes the same with medical conditions. Your insurance company needs to update your medical details if there are any changes.
Travel Areas
This is applicable for annual multiple travel insurance and single travel insurance (for only one destination). If you have indicated specific travel areas in your insurance, and you decide to add more places, then don’t forget to give your insurance company the heads up. It helps ensure your security wherever you are in the world.
But make sure that you make the changes before going on your trip as the travel insurance takes place when you are already traveling. And you also need to take note of additional charges for the changes.
Trip Extension
Another case is the extension of your trip. For instance, you have purchased annual, multiple travel insurance, but you want to extend the length of your trip, you can alter your insurance. You have the chance to select insurance policies covering a longer duration. But be careful. You may incur additional charges for the trip extension. Always ask first before making the purchase.
Additional Persons
Sometimes, some of our family members want to travel also, so we have to think about their safety and security while away from home. In connection to that, insurance companies have made it easy for you to add your family members to your travel insurance policy. As long as they live in the same address as you, you are assured that they are included in your insurance coverage.
Coverage Extension
If you have purchased an insurance policy for single trips, you can extend your travel while you are still on holiday. The most important thing you have to do is contact your insurance provider before your policy expires, and the period outside your country of residence isn’t over 18 months. Otherwise, you’ll have to repurchase a new travel insurance policy.
Without a doubt, insurance providers want you to enjoy your travels without anything to worry about. So, if you have any changes to make on your insurance policies, be sure to get in touch with them right away. They are always available to help you anytime.
Finance
How To Take The Guesswork Out Of Buying Term Life Insurance
Protecting your family is the single most important thing any individual can plan for during his or her life. Buying life insurance can be confusing, and a frustrating process. As an insurance agent, I am well aware of the details a customer must know to make the decision easier. In this article, I will offer practical advice on how to simply purchase life insurance.
Look for a company that has at least an AA-rating or above. Independent agencies such as Moody’s and Standard & Poors rate insurance companies on financial strength., there’s little or no difference in two companies with the same exact financial rating. You should feel comfortable with any company that has an AA or higher rating.
When it comes to pricing, don’t be fooled into thinking that insurance agents determine prices and that you can negotiate. Insurance companies set prices and they depend on age, gender, health, smoking status, family history, activities such as scuba diving, auto racing, foreign travel, etc. Insurance agents are not allowed to offer customers any pricing discounts or incentives. Insurance companies offer different versions of the same product. Often you will see what appears to be the same product, but at a lower price. Normally, the reason for this is that the lower priced policy offers a weaker guarantee where the policy is not guaranteed for the full period. For example, a 10 year policy that is only guaranteed for the first 5 years.
When choosing a policy there are important details to consider such as selecting the guarantee period, determining whether or not the policy is convertible and if re-entry is available. The guarantee period determines how long the premium remains at a level rate. Once the guarantee period is over, the premium will increase. It is important to determine how long you will need the coverage and choose accordingly. Guarantee periods range from 1 to 30 years.
Most, not all, insurance companies will offer the ability to convert your term policy into a permanent policy during a given period of time. During this period, if you choose to convert your policy, you are not required to prove medical insurability. You will only be required to pay the new premium at your older age. The period of time you have to convert may be the guarantee period or less. It is important to check the policy description or ask your agent to make sure.
Re-entry refers to the point at which you want to extend or purchase a new policy with the same company. It is important to know if you will be required to take a new medical exam or simply pay the new premium. All companies have different rules and you should understand them before you make your choice.
Another important consideration is choosing your beneficiary. It is normally an easy decision when it comes to your spouse or partner, but not if there are minor children in your family. Minor children named as a primary or secondary beneficiary must have a guardian/custodian appointed to handle and distributions of funds according to state laws.
Choosing a life insurance policy does not have to be a difficult process. It also does not have to be done alone. Today, you have the choice of working with a local agent or shopping online. Internet websites such as CompleteLifeQuote.com [http://www.clquote.com] allow you to search hundreds of products and offer you the final decision as to which one to apply for. The companies work with you to process your application and send your policy once approved. Customers can expect to save money this way simply because they are able to choose for themselves instead of having an agent push his/her company’s products. I hope this article has shown you that making this important decision does not have to be a difficult process. Best of luck!
Mark F. Simmons
CFO, Complete Life Quote, Inc.
Finance
Disability Insurance Claims Law – How to Handle the Details
If you are filing a long term disability claim when you have been injured or become ill and cannot work, it is helpful to know that disability insurance is more complicated than most insurance. There are very strict rules that must be followed.
Be careful about time limitations and deadlines. In the policy it will say when a claim must be filed. Most policies have a 60 day filing window. Be sure to file paperwork ahead of deadlines, and sending all documents and records by overnight registered mail.
Keep your disability claim information private. Do not post details or comments or complaints on Facebook, LinkedIn, or any disability-related forums, bulletin boards, chat rooms, social networking sites, or other online places. It does not matter if you have just filed a claim or the insurance company has been paying your benefits for ten years – putting this information on the web could lead to your losing the benefits.
Insurance companies monitor social media for their claimants very carefully and more than one person has lost their benefits or had a judge render a different decision based on their online comments. If you are filing for a disability claim and post vacation photos that show you hiking in the mountains, the insurance companies will consider the photos evidence against your claim.
Once a claim is received by the disability insurance company, they will send you forms that are required to process the claim. Among them will be a claimant statement, attending physician statement, and authorization forms permitting access to health, financial and occupational materials from third parties.
Financial records are used to evaluate income, assets and earnings. This feels intrusive and prying but providing the information correctly is important. For salaried employees, tax returns and W2 earnings statements will be simple enough to provide. If you own a business or are a partner in a professional practice or another complex earnings situation, the request for financial records can be overwhelming. It is important to check the specific language of the policy to learn what the disability insurance company is entitled to – and what is none of their business. The policy is the contract that governs the entire process. If you are asked to provide something that is not included in the policy, contact the insurance company to clarify and explain the request. Carefully document questions to minimize non-compliance issues.
Most disability policies require you to undergo an IME – Independent Medical Exam. Keep in mind that the doctor performing the examination is being paid by the insurance company. Disability insurance company doctors are not independent. Be careful! Disability claimants who believe they are speaking with a sympathetic doctor are always shocked when the doctor who seemed so nice reports that they are perfectly able to go to work. Many recent court decisions, including several in our own practice, have found it very clear that the medical exams paid for by the insurance companies are not independent. This inherent conflict of interest is something the courts are watching carefully.
The insurance company may NOT ask that a disability claimant undergo an invasive test or require claimants to travel a far distance to have an examination performed. The insurance company is obligated to schedule an IME within a reasonable distance from your home.
If you are ordered to take a Functional Capacity Evaluation (FCE), be careful. Read your policy closely to determine whether or not it specifically requires you to take this test. If the FCE is not in the policy, the law does not require that you take it. The FCE is used to test maximum effort. If you do go for an FCE and are asked to do anything that you know you cannot do without pain or discomfort, say no and do not perform the action. There is controversy surrounding this test and it can be dangerous. Document how you feel after the test and if you can, go to the doctor to make sure to document what injuries you might have suffered from taking the test.
Finance
Best Small Business Insurance Info: How to Find and Choose the Best Insurance Solution for You
Are you a small business owner? No matter what kind of company you run, you’ll need general liability insurance and maybe some additional coverage depending on the industry you’re involved in. How do you know how and where to apply for the best small business insurance policy?
Read reviews on various insurance companies by other businesses in your industry to learn which ones offer quality solutions. Consider whether or not you want an insurance representative or broker to help you find the right coverages. If you decide to work with a specialist, ask what kind of information he or she will need in order to determine your specific needs. Have all of the documents and information prepared. Small business owners typically need to provide details such as physical location, number of employees (if any), total payroll size, business assets, gross annual sales (if there are any to report), and so forth.
Even if you decide to apply for insurance on your own without the help of a broker, you’ll still need to have this information ready.
Best Small Business Insurance as an Investment
Think of commercial insurance as an investment. It will cost money, but it will protect your business from unexpected expenses such as lawsuits and worker’s compensation. The best small business insurance will also protect you from industry-specific problems. For instance, if you are involved in web design, you don’t want to risk financial losses associated with technological glitches, miscommunication, etc. If you are a small beauty salon owner or barber, you don’t want to risk equipment malfunctioning, allergic reactions to certain chemicals, or someone tripping and falling on your property.
No business, no matter how small, is 100% immune to possible lawsuits. People will sue over literally everything these days, and only the best small business insurance will protect your assets. If you want to stay in business for a long time, and hope for the ability to expand it someday, then you should be prepared to handle any kind of accident. It will be very difficult to survive if you suddenly owe a lot of money in compensation, or find yourself dealing with damage caused to your place of business due to extreme weather. The only real solution is to have good insurance from a reliable company that has a lot of positive reviews.
So, where can you get the best small business insurance online? Check with Hiscox Inc. to see what they have to offer for business owners in your industry. You can either get a quote through the website or call and speak to a licensed agent.
Can Changes Be Made Once Insurance Been Purchased?
Gators great-turned-assistant Mike Peterson ‘50-50′ on NIL
2 QBs emerge for UCF during 1st scrimmage of the spring
Hitman counts $10K after killing Miami TSA Agent in front of her toddler
Mike Granato steps down as West Orange football coach for Georgia job
How To Take The Guesswork Out Of Buying Term Life Insurance
St. Paul man charged with shooting at Lakeville home, fleeing police
Whitney Young teacher suspended for hanging Black doll in classroom
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns needs more shots, and that falls on everyone
Disability Insurance Claims Law – How to Handle the Details
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods