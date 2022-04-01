Can Changes Be Made Once Insurance Been Purchased?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The simple answer is YES. Clients can make changes once they purchase travel insurance. It is usual for insurance companies to allow their customers to make necessary changes after a successful buy. However, there are cases when some companies become selective in what details they allow for modifications.

Oftentimes, people avail of insurance after buying their travel tickets. But as humans, we make mistakes, and these mistakes need to be rectified right away. Sometimes, alterations are inevitable, especially when you extend your trip or another person is joining the travel. With that in mind, what are the common alterations we can make on our travel insurance policy?

Personal Details

Of course, personal details are the most important information in the travel insurance policy. If you have misspelled your name, you want to change your name, or you want to modify your address, then you need to update the details of your insurance.

If by any chance, you move to another country, you need to contact your insurance company right away. They need to know your new country of residence so that you’ll know whether your coverage is still valid or not. It goes the same with medical conditions. Your insurance company needs to update your medical details if there are any changes.

Travel Areas

This is applicable for annual multiple travel insurance and single travel insurance (for only one destination). If you have indicated specific travel areas in your insurance, and you decide to add more places, then don’t forget to give your insurance company the heads up. It helps ensure your security wherever you are in the world.

But make sure that you make the changes before going on your trip as the travel insurance takes place when you are already traveling. And you also need to take note of additional charges for the changes.

Trip Extension

Another case is the extension of your trip. For instance, you have purchased annual, multiple travel insurance, but you want to extend the length of your trip, you can alter your insurance. You have the chance to select insurance policies covering a longer duration. But be careful. You may incur additional charges for the trip extension. Always ask first before making the purchase.

Additional Persons

Sometimes, some of our family members want to travel also, so we have to think about their safety and security while away from home. In connection to that, insurance companies have made it easy for you to add your family members to your travel insurance policy. As long as they live in the same address as you, you are assured that they are included in your insurance coverage.

Coverage Extension

If you have purchased an insurance policy for single trips, you can extend your travel while you are still on holiday. The most important thing you have to do is contact your insurance provider before your policy expires, and the period outside your country of residence isn’t over 18 months. Otherwise, you’ll have to repurchase a new travel insurance policy.

Without a doubt, insurance providers want you to enjoy your travels without anything to worry about. So, if you have any changes to make on your insurance policies, be sure to get in touch with them right away. They are always available to help you anytime.