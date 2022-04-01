Finance
Car Insurance Claim Procedure
Motor Vehicle Insurance is compulsory in India under Motor Vehicle Act 1988. Motor vehicle insurance is the insurance coverage of the risk of third party arising out the use of motor vehicle and also for covering the risk of damage caused to the vehicle. Indian people neither concern about Life Insurance Plan nor Medical Insurance plan but they are more concern on Motor Vehicle Insurance either they are driving a Scooter or a Bike or a Car or a Truck. It is mandatory otherwise if anyone injured without insurance vehicle, it will treated like a Crime.
Now days everyone have their own vehicle, roads are jam pack with vehicles, the risk is high so as a result, motor insurance companies are growing day by day and claims have also gone up. But many a time, the policyholders do not know exactly what they can do to get their Car Insurance Claim Procedure.
Here we are explaining the procedure how to claim on your car insurance policy. This will help you a lot.
How to claim on your Car Insurance Claim
We will understand this procedure in some scenario step by step so it will be very easy for us.
Claims for own-damage: If your car met with an accident, you should follow these steps to claim for damages:
- Inform the insurance service provider – First and foremost you should inform to the insurer at the earliest and you have to submit a duly filled in claim form along with the required documents to the insurance company before you send the car to the garage for any repairs. The forms are available on insurance service provider’s websites. Most insurers follow strict guidelines and its mentioned in the policy documentation.
- Lodge FIR – In some cases, First Information Report (FIR) is required so lodge FIR to the nearest police station for the safer side. Although it may not be mandatory for claim settlements but it is advisable to lodge an FIR. It depends on the condition.
- Assess the damage – Once you inform to insurance service provider, they will appoint a surveyor who will assess / evaluate the damage of your vehicle. He will prepare a report and pass it on to the insurance company. You will also receive a copy and then you can move your car to the nearest network garage for repair.Note: If the damage is severe then surveyor will reach the spot of the accident at the earliest for survey.
- Claim settlement – As soon as insurance company receives survey report, they will analyze the claim request and sends an approval to the garage. The garage will have to provide an estimated cost for the vehicle repair and timelines for the same. The insurer will be in touch with the network garage for an overall view of the extent of damage and the way in which the repair work is proceeding.
After the work is completed, you will have to take the duly signed bills and documents from the garage and submit them to surveyor. Surveyor will send it to the insurance company.
If all the documents are completed, the insurance provider will reimburse your bills. Keep in mind that there will be some compulsory deductible and variable deductible components, as stated in the policy document. Once your claim settled and your car is OK then you can drive again.
Car insurance claim process for a third party claim: -If you are responsible for an accident where a third-party suffers injuries or damage to property, here is what you need to do:
- Inform to insurance service provider – First and foremost you should inform to your service provider at the earliest. Also remember not to make any financial commitments to third party.
- Lodge FIR – Lodge FIR at the nearest police station and keep a copy of the FIR for future reference as well.
- Share policy document – You should mandatorily share a copy of your car insurance policy with the third-party, so that they can raise a claim on it.
- Claim at Motor Tribunal – According to the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, third-party liability claims are raised at the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT). The claim can be raised by the third-party at the tribunal closest to his/her residence or yours.
After receiving all the documents, the insurance service provider will verify the documents and assess the accident and if found satisfactory, you will get a lawyer appointed by them.
If the court directs you to pay the damages to the third party thereafter, the insurance service company will directly pay the dues to the third party.
It is advisable to see if the situation can be settled amicably outside the tribunal.
Claims for theft: If you find that your car has been stolen then follow the below procedure.
- Lodge FIR – Lodge FIR at the nearest police station and keep a copy of the FIR for future reference as well.
- Inform to insurance service provider – You should inform to your service provider at the earliest with a copy of FIR
- Once you receive the final report from police station, make a copy of it and submit it to your insurance company. The insurance company will assign an investigator. Investigator will make the report and submit to insurance company. Once that is done, submit the RC book of your stolen car to the insurance company.
- Submit the duplicate keys of the car and also a subrogation letter. You will also need to submit a notarized indemnity on a stamp paper also.
- Once all the formalities are completed, the insurance company will disburse the claim.
It is very important for us to know about the formalities of car insurance claim procedure otherwise many people are paying from their pocket due to lack of these information. Now days the entire insurance service provider’s having a very good customer support network and their teams are skilled and co-operative also so you must communicate with your insurer whenever you need it.
I wish that you don’t need these procedures. I wish you will have a Safe Drive, someone is waiting for you.
Finance
How Can I Find Companies That Offer the Best Life Insurance Quote?
Life insurance is a form of insurance that compensates a group of beneficiaries with an agreeable sum of money in the occasion of death of the insurer. Moms and dads, who are working hard to financially support their families, are always concerned about the destiny of their beloved ones after they pass away. Although numerous insurance companies are present today, it is rather hard to find the right company that would offer you the best life insurance quote.
At the beginning, it is important to search for a company that offers life-insurance quotes that are legitimate in your state. Each state has a department that regulates all insurance policies in that state. This department inspects the management and financial reserves of insurance companies; hence, they guarantee beneficiaries would receive their compensations. Each State Department of Insurance (DOI) has a website that provides free lists of legitimate companies.
Also, it is wise to do some research on the internet. Most companies that offer insurance programs are advertized and reviewed on the webbed network. Try to compare the packages offered by different companies and their prices. Moreover, it is yielding to view testimonials and articles that convey experiences of people who bought insurance before you will do. On the other hand, some independent organizations specialize in the rating of the companies. Try to choose a company that is highly rated by one or more of those organizations.
There are different types of policies which differ in; their terms, periods of insurance, sum of compensation and of course their prices. Life insurance types include temporary term insurance, whole life coverage, universal life coverage, limited pay life insurance and endowments. Most companies offer quotes that could be of any type. Term life insurance is considered by most experts to be an economic convenient quote with a high compensation compared to its premium.
Always choose a company that fits the size of your budget. If not picked up wisely, a life quote can turn an insurer’s financial life to a living hell. On the opposite side, the death benefit should be sufficient to the dependents. Most studies have shown that a sum which is equivalent to your income in 20 years is always enough for a family with 2-4 kids. Some companies offer quotes that enable the insurer to change his monthly premium according to the change in his income. These quotes are especially valuable for people with a rather unstable income.
Life-insurance is always sought by caregivers who are always worried about the future of their supported families. The best life insurance quote that would serve the needs of your beneficiaries is out there, but it needs some hard work to find it. So, if you’ve recently decided to find a life insurance quote; do some research on the internet, seek organization ratings, follow testimonials and sure you will close up a successful deal.
Finance
What Pet Insurance Will Benefit You With
Pets are loved by people, but we still need to take care of them. Rarely does pet insurance arise when people are discussing the important subject of insurance. Many of the people often associate policies to life, health, car or home insurance. However, for those who own pets, and particularly dogs or cats, it is a great idea for them to seriously consider it for their beloved pets. There are many benefits generated from having a policy for your pet, including:
· The insurance policy is relatively affordable
Pet insurance is inexpensive and easy to obtain. This is one of the reasons why pet owners find it enticing. Nevertheless, different companies charge different prices. Furthermore, the price is largely predicated on many other factors such as the coverage benefits, length of the policy, the insurance company’s issuing policy and the different deductibles, etc. In spite of these factors, the packages are affordable, cost efficient and easy to find. When you engage wise purchasing strategies and some research you will be in a position to find the right policy. If you consider the strategy of comparing insurance, you will be able to find an inexpensive insurance that helps you to maximize on cost efficiency.
· Easy process of approval
It is easy for any pet to receive the policy that is very important for the pet owner and the pet. It is possible the pet could be healthy and appears active for now. However, as time passes and it ages, health complications are likely to arise. Therefore, the easy process of approval offered by insurance companies is particularly helpful. This will go a long way in ensuring the costs of medical attention is catered for.
· Easy to find an all inclusive coverage
Another benefit of the insurance is the fact that it is not too difficult to find the right coverage for your pet. It is common for the insurance companies to offer covers on different types of procedures, medications and medical visits. Some of the pet owners’ argue an all inclusive insurance is not effective considering its cost would fail to offset the visits to the veterinarian- often undertaken once a year. This may be rue to some extent; however, the main reason of purchasing insurance for your pets is to cater for the costs that arise when the pets suddenly need treatment as a result of an illness or other medical procedures. Therefore, an all inclusive coverage comes handy in such circumstances.
Finance
The Role of an Insurance Fraud Investigator Dallas
When we think about insurance fraud we should be including activities like making a false claim which is more than the original damages, false dates presented on an insurance claim, mixing lies with the truth on the basis of how the accident really happened etc. A person committing this fraud would think that it’s not such a big deal, since he’s kind of stealing from a big insurance company. However, that is far from the truth.
Each of the above mentioned scenarios legally qualify as an insurance fraud. This fraud can take multiple forms. But, it doesn’t matter, what’s the type, as either ways it causes big losses to the insurers. Therefore, the investigation of such matters becomes a serious issue for the companies who suffer. An insurance fraud investigator Dallas is usually the one to the rescue.
A little more about insurance fraud before we dive in!
Typically, an insurance industry will recognize 2 kinds of fraud as insurance fraud, namely hard and soft. When a person knowingly fabricates a claim, it is said to be a hard one. On the other hand, when someone has added just an element of fraud, to a legitimate claim, it is said to be a soft one.
How is insurance fraud detected by the companies?
The thing to keep in mind is that there are some types of insurance frauds which would be harder to detect as compared to others. But, no insurance fraud has ever been impossible to detect. For starters, there are computer fraud detection programs to help this issue.
This is why a lot of larger insurance companies are already using such programs that help in fraud detection. However, such programs do not eliminate the need of a human to actually investigate the fraud post its detection.
This is where a professional insurance fraud investigator in Dallas, would play his role. One who has experience and has dealt with such cases before is the best choice to make. He will know what the evidences might indicate once he finds them.
One this skilled private investigator finds strong evidence of fraud in a company the company will have a few options to move forward with the case. For example, they can try settling with the person who is called the insured. This generally means dropping the policy or even rejecting the claim.
When it comes to much more serious cases, the state, federal, or local enforcement could also be involved in the matter.
Investigative Resources of Texas is the hometown team that serves the Lone
Star State exclusively for over two decades. They provide affordable investigations in Dallas and services like fraud investigations, infidelity investigations, help with investigating child abuse and many more. They always take one extra step towards fulfilling the questions with viable and authentic answers. With their business through all these years, they have proved that investigations do not need to be expensive. Their sensitivity in handling cases is what makes them stand out from the crowd.
To find more helpful information about them, visit at http://www.texasgumshoe.com
