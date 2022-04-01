Finance
Cheap Car Insurance Rates Guide to Understanding Your Options, Laws, and Discounts
There are many things you can do to bring down the price of your auto insurance policy: invest in a safe, economic car, keep your driving record clean, install anti-theft devices, combine policies, take a defensive driving course, etc. If you do everything you can to keep a clean driving record, you can easily find cheap car insurance rates online.
If you actually don’t drive very much, or have to go very far to and from work, then it might be a good idea to seek a usage-based auto insurance policy. This type of policy is designed to create a premium based on how often the individual drives rather than who they are. The less you drive, the less likely you’ll be to be involved in an incident.
Always be smart with your insurance coverage. If your car is only worth a few hundred dollars, or at least less than $4,000, you might not even need comprehensive and collision coverage in your policy. These coverage types are designed to protect the physical integrity of your car or truck, but if it isn’t worth that much that much anyway, you might be wasting money on coverage you don’t need.
Cheap Car Insurance Rates On the Internet
Thanks to the internet, it’s never been easier to find cheap car insurance rates. In fact, you can get multiple rates at once from many companies and compare them. Determine which one offers the exact kind of coverage you need at a price you should be able to afford. Also, check and see which company offers discounts you’ll be eligible for. Each company should have a “discount” section of their site for you to check out.
A multi-policy discount might be right for you if you already have home insurance. Does your home insurance offer a bundled package deal that also includes car insurance? Or if you’re not happy with your homeowner’s insurance, consider looking for a new policy from a different company when looking for auto insurance and combine them.
Sometimes your actual credit score will play a role in whether or not you will be able to obtain cheap car insurance rates. If you’ve been struggling with your credit and have a low score, you might not be able to get as affordable insurance as you’d like. However, this practice is considered discriminatory in some states, so make sure you understand the laws in your area if you feel that you are being discriminated against due to credit issues. It’s still a good idea to try and improve your credit situation and catch up on your bills anyway, even if it’s not holding you back from getting cheap insurance.
So where can you go to begin your search for cheap car insurance rates? One place to look into is Esurance. They offer excellent service and discounts for auto + home bundling. Even if you just need auto insurance, you should be able to find a good deal. There are numerous Esurance discounts available for all types of drivers.
Finance
Insurance Claims for Florida Homeowners and Condominium Associations
There are thousands of homeowners associations (HOAs) and condominium associations all over Florida. The sizes and responsibilities of these groups can vary from community to community, but most of them maintain some sort of insurance policy to protect their assets.
Because of some of the extreme weather like hurricanes or flooding in certain parts of the state, insurance policies can be extremely important for HOAs and condo associations. These groups can pay significant premiums in order for the following forms of protection:
- Property Damage – This type of policy would serve to protect utilities, property, and common areas that are shared by the HOA or condo association community. In the event of a fire, flood, hurricane, or sinkhole collapse, a property damage policy would pay for the cost of repairs that can easily be millions of dollars.
- Criminal Damage – This policy could protect an HOA or condo association from graffiti, vandalism, or arson, but certain criminal policies can also serve to protect the association from fiduciary mismanagement by a board member or other officer. These policies are sometimes referred to as fidelity insurance.
- Liability Claims – A person who is injured by a slip and fall accident, malfunctioning equipment, or violent crime on that HOA or condo association’s property may file a premises liability lawsuit. This type of insurance policy can help cover the cost of any settlements in such cases.
While insurance for an HOA or condo association may be costly, it is generally seen as being a worthwhile investment. However, many boards of such associations are shocked when insurance companies fail to provide adequate compensation after a claim is filed. Some of the common problems that HOAs and condo associations encounter when filing an insurance claim include:
- Delayed payment – Florida Statute § 627.70131 specifically states that an “insurer shall pay or deny such claim or a portion of the claim” within 90 days after receiving notice of an “initial, reopened, or supplemental property insurance claim from a policyholder,” but does allow insurance companies some leeway if “the failure to pay is caused by factors beyond the control of the insurer.”
- Denial of claim – There can be various reasons for a claim to be denied, including but not limited to a lack of evidence, certain accidents not being covered by certain policies, or policies being cancelled because premiums were not paid on time.
- Inadequate settlement amount – The insurance company may undervalue a claim and offer an amount that is significantly less than the actual cost of the damage.
- Negligent defense provided in liability claims – In certain general liability claims, an insurance company could leave a policyholder stuck with a settlement that exceeds policy limits.
Insurance companies investigate claims to limit their own payouts, finding reasons that claims fall into exclusions that are not covered under certain policies. An HOA or condominium association does not have to simply accept these types of outcomes. An experienced attorney can negotiate to seek a more favorable recovery or take the insurance company to court if it fails to provide a satisfactory amount.
Finance
Commercial Insurance Policy Guide: How to Choose the Ideal Policy and Provider
Are you any kind of business owner? Even if your business is really, really small, you’ll need some sort of commercial insurance policy. Literally anything can go wrong, even if you conduct most of your business indoors. It’s important to look over the ideal amount and types of coverage for your industry in your state. Every type of industry has its own specific risks. For instance, a home office that doesn’t do any deliveries probably won’t require commercial auto insurance. A construction type of business will probably need to protect its employees from physical injuries, but not have to worry about things like copyright infringement.
Most companies typically need generally liability insurance, which will help protect you from lawsuits in the event that someone becomes injured on your business property, or something is damaged when you or one of your employees is performing a service for someone. Workers compensation insurance is also something you’ll want to consider, as it employees while they’re on the job. However, you yourself, as the owner, will not be covered by this kind of policy.
Since there are so many companies that offer deals on commercial insurance policy, you need to be careful with your choice. Make sure the company you are considering offers the specific level of coverage that your type of business must have. Also, if you have any financial lenders, check and see if they require a certain type or level of insurance coverage for your company. If there are any current or potential clients that have insurance coverage requirements, which policy should you choose that will meet those requirements for those particular clients?
Commercial Insurance Policy Types and Coverages
Like any other kind of insurance, there is no “one size fits all” with commercial insurance. The best insurance companies are those that offer customize coverage for each industry and size of business. If you run an It / tech business, for instance, you should have the option to buy software copyright coverage.
A few other things to look for include:
• Customer service
• Flexible payment options
• money back guarantee after a decent amount of time
• An easy claim filing process
• A lot of positive reviews
• A company that is financially stable
One company that meets all of these is Hiscox Insurance Company. Go ahead and take a look at all of their custom commercial insurance policy solutions. Get a free quote and a 14-day money back guarantee. It’s also a very financially stable organization.
Finance
Accounting For Insurance Claim Settlements
Insurance is a necessity in any business. Businesses cover themselves against losses such as fire, theft and unexpected natural disasters. It is with the bookkeeping or accounting that owners get it wrong.
On successful insurance claims, a payment is normally made to the insured. My experience has led me to believe that small businesses have no clue, as to how, to account for insurance settlements. Most businesses reflect the payment as income.
Not only would this be deceptive but also violates International Accounting Standards. Since the transaction has everything to do with assets and nothing to do with income, it should be adjusted against assets. Erroneous accounting for assets might prejudice the business further in future, if similar insurance claims are made.
Insurance companies settle claims on assets, on its book value and not its costs. (And yet the asset was insured on its cost at date of purchase). Whereas this principle might vary from country to country, book value is widely accepted as the norm. Since most small businesses fail to maintain proper fixed assets registers, insurance companies perform “desk top valuations”, or make an “estimate”, on the book value, mostly much lower than its “real” book value. Without proper records, the claimant cannot debunk the assessor’s final conclusions.
Before I loose you in a sea of confusion, let me elaborate. If an asset is on your books at least, without the asset register, but you have no purchase date, and this asset is lost due to theft, no accurate wear and tear can be furnished. Furthermore, if a claim is settled, and reflects as “income”, what happens to the asset that was stolen, but still reflects on your books?
Many reading this article could not care a hoot about the number crunching involved, but please stay with me for a minute. You might not care, but an investor, a bank and yes, the insurance company might pick this up on your financial statements when they demand your reports.
The method used to account for insurance claims is the “disposal method”. Any asset subject to an insurance claim should be transferred to a “Disposal Account”. Depreciation on the asset for the relevant period is calculated, and credited to the disposal account with the insurance settlement. The cost, less depreciation equals book value. Any settlement amounts over or under book value, will result in a loss or profit on disposal.
An insurance claim, wrongly entered as “income”, can be adjusted by transferring the amount to the disposal account. After effecting these entries, the disposal account should balance to zero. Your new records would reveal, the loss or profit on claim (income statement), settlement in bank account, fixed assets less the stolen/lost asset, and a lower depreciation estimate for the year.
I acknowledge that this is your accountant’s job, you however have a duty to provide accurate records. But how many businesses continue to pay, the same insurance premiums on the assets, since purchase date, when they, entitled to a lower premium, due to a lower asset value.(prior to any asset losses).
Also, a precarious asset situation in your books, might lead to problems in your tax affairs.
No business can afford a visit from the IRS. Did you know that tax authorities always commence auditing, your assets, before they move on to your income?
