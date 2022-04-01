News
College football player shot by police after disarming gunman inside California taqueria
A former high school football champion disarmed a gunman wreaking havoc inside a California restaurant before he was shot four times by responding officers, according to his attorney.
K’aun Green, an aspiring professional athlete, remained hospitalized on Friday after undergoing emergency surgery for gunshot wounds to his arm, abdomen and leg.
The 20-year-old football player was struck by gunfire on Sunday unleashed by San Jose police responding to La Victoria Taqueria, NBC Bay Area reported. He was eating with a group of friends when they were approached by an irate stranger, who the left the San Jose eatery, but later returned with two more people, one of who was armed, according to Green’s lawyer, Adante Pointer.
He said Green had been “minding his own business” when tensions gave way to violence inside the taqueria. Surveillance video released by authorities this week revealed a chaotic scene with multiple people involved, some of them wrestling with each other on the ground. San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata during a press conference on Tuesday said that the gun “changed possession more than once.”
As the space cleared out, Green can be seen in surveillance video wrestling the firearm away from one of the assailants.
“The video shows he was punched first, then the gun was drawn,” Pointer told KTVU. “He defended himself then disarmed the guy who was threatening to shoot him and then the other people in the restaurant.”
The incident unfolded about a block away from where officers were investigating a homicide, which they have since said was unrelated. Patrons fleeing from La Victoria told the nearby officers a man with a weapon had entered the eatery, drawing their response.
Mata said Green did not respond to repeated requests to drop the weapon as he backed out of the restaurant — so law enforcement officers opened fire. Authorities have since confirmed Green did not bring the weapon into the taqueria, but they have yet to apologize for shooting the college athlete.
The person who originally brandished the weapon, Brian Carter, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.
“The police yelled ‘drop the gun,’ and without giving my client a second to understand it was the police, or turn around and see what was going on, or even to drop the gun, he was shot multiple times,” Pointer said, adding that his client should be hailed as “hero” for preventing what could have been a more deadly shooting.
A still photo from police body camera video released by authorities shows Green holding the weapon in his left hand. According to video, approximately four seconds pass between the time Green exits the restaurant and when he was shot.
In wake of the shooting, Pointer said Green was treated like a suspect, strapped to his hospital bed and denied access to his family. He was not cleared until days later.
Green as a freshman at Contra Costa University played defensive lineman and linebacker on the Comets football team. He was also a three-time state football champion at McClymonds High School in Oakland.
()
News
J&K LIC Jobs Recruitment 2022, Earn Handsome Salary — Job Details Here
J&K LIC Jobs Recruitment 2022, Earn Handsome Salary- Job Details Below
JavaScript must be enabled to use this feature.
Name of the Posts :
Insurance Sales Advisors
(Part time and Full Time Work with Unlimited Earnings, SALARY+COMMISSION)
QUALIFICATION: Min. 10+2 (Urban) Min. 10th (Rural Area)
OPPORTUNITY TO EARN HANDSOME INCOME FOR
Unemployment Youth, Retired Employees, Ex-Serviceman . House Wives, Financial Consultants, Pilate Sector Employees, Freshers and Businessmen can also join us
Full Time or Part Time according to your flexible working hours –
Also Read : RBI Assistants Recruitment 2022 | Apply Online For 950 Posts, Salary Upto 4500 | Direct Link Available Here
Benefits : Unlimited commission. Gratuity, Pension and 2 Wheeler advance for deserving candidates
Interview Date: 26-03-2022 (SATURDAY) 11.00 am to 2.00 pm Kindly bring Photocopy of Documents Resume & one Photograph.
More Details Call : 9697753431
The post J&K LIC Jobs Recruitment 2022, Earn Handsome Salary — Job Details Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Two Men Barged Into The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri’s Office, What Exactly Happened?
The blockbuster success of Vivek Agnihotri’s, The Kashmir Files, which crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, has created quite a buzz on the internet. The film has been dragged into a lot of controversies and has faced some criticism as well. While speaking about the challenges and threats, Vivek Agnihotri recently revealed that ‘two boys barged into” his office in Mumbai in his absence, and misbehaved with the manager while asking for him. The director has been granted ‘Y’ category security for the threats.
The film is based on the brutal massacre and mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. A section of the society has not been accepting and disapproved of the film. The movie stirred up a political storm after its release. Mr. Agnihotri has been given ‘Y’ category security with CRPF commando cover. Vivek Agnihotri is now guarded with seven to eight commandos of the CRPF round the clock across India.
According to sources (PTI), the ‘Y’ category security has been provided to Vivek because of his increased threat perception after the release of The Kashmir Files. The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken the decision to provide him with the fourth-highest category security in the country, revealed the sources. Weeks after Vivek Agnihotri claimed his death threat, security was provided to him.
So, what happened exactly?
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama Vivek was enquired about the threats he received after the release of his film. He told,
“Yes, there have been threats. Recently two boys barged into our office when my wife and I were not there. Only a manager, a middle aged lady was here. They pushed her with the door, she fell, they asked for me and then fled. I never spoke about this incident because I didn’t want such elements to get any publicity. I told them not to bother with the security. But they said they have to.”
Vivek is overwhelmed with the unexpected response to his film. He said,
Audiences the world over are watching the film in pin drop silence. 3 hours and 50 minutes is not a joke. People are reaching out to Kashmiri Pandits all over the world. Why is it working so well in Canada? It started with two shows. Now it’s more than ninety shows. The film has connected Indians in conversations and debates everywhere. Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) has made a video on the success of The Kashmir Files where he says why he hates my film. It’s a brilliant review. We were working on The Kashmir Files for four years. We used our own money. We mortgaged our home. We went to many parts of the world for research. And after all the expenses we didn’t even know what was going to come out of it
The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.
The post Two Men Barged Into The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri’s Office, What Exactly Happened? appeared first on MEWS.
News
Jets film study: Breaking down tape with D.J. Reed
New Jets cornerback D.J. Reed agreed to break down some film with the Daily News, giving a unique look at a couple plays from the 2021 season. Reed had a breakout season with Seattle before joining the Jets; here, he explains what it was like playing against two of the NFL’s most lethal offenses last year.
Daily News: I want to pick your brain on what you’re seeing on this play. Against the Packers in Week 10. It’s 3rd and 8 in the second quarter with 4:54 remaining, you’re guarding Davante Adams. What are you seeing pre snap and how were you able to lock him down on this play?
D.J. Reed: I’m guarding 17, which is their best player. Jamal (Adams) knows that as well. Jamal is actually not showing two-high, but he’s given the look to take Aaron Rodgers off of it. But that’s not his job. His job was either to take the special route (over route) or vacant to the post.
I’m really just working on my technique, I’m read-stepping. In my head when I read step, I tried to slow everything down. I tried to calm myself because all I’m trying to do is throw the timing off between the receiver and the quarterback. So when I take my outside step, I’m just telling myself, receivers can do all this stutter stuff but at the end of the day, he’s either left or right.
Once he declares, I shoot my hands, and I got a good two-hand jam, then I got into one hand. And what that’s doing is getting him off the red line. Quarterbacks and receivers want to stay on the red line so they have space to drop the ball off. When you get a receiver off the red line, the percentages of the ball being completed, it reduces drastically. So I got him off the red line.
And he tried to give me a little hesi to get me to get my eyes on the quarterback. I just kept my eye discipline and once he broke, I broke. He slipped a little bit too. If AR would have thrown that it would have been six. (Laughs)
DN: Okay against the Rams you’re guarding DeSean Jackson, he’s clearly a burner. You’re able to keep your cushion and break on the ball for the PBU. What goes into playing off coverage against speed receivers but still being able to break on underneath routes?
Reed: The first thing I notice is the QB is under center and the Rams do a lot of play action. I’m keying on the quarterback.
The motion comes, it’s two by two now, but Robert Woods isn’t coming up to the field because that’s a delayed motion. Now my eyes turn to Jackson. I’m kind of tempoing out and basically gathering an off read step and I’m opening the gate right away.
Because Jamal Adams is my buzzer so I kinda know if Jackson runs an out, Jamal is going to push out there. What that allows me to do, it allows me to squeeze the receiver to break on him if he’s running a dig. If he’s running a fade I can stay on top or if he’s running a hitch, I’m able to come down. I’m just keying his hips and once he shimmy down, I broke and it was time to see who could get the ball faster and I was able to get the PBU.
()
College football player shot by police after disarming gunman inside California taqueria
Finding the Right Attorney for Your Injury Case
J&K LIC Jobs Recruitment 2022, Earn Handsome Salary — Job Details Here
Two Men Barged Into The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri’s Office, What Exactly Happened?
How Is Your Auto Insurance Policy Price Determined?
Jets film study: Breaking down tape with D.J. Reed
Driving License Rule Changed: Big news! Validity of Learning Driving License extended, now valid for so many days, check here
Vivek Agnihotri’s Epic Reply To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Comment On ‘The Kashmir Files’
The AFLAC Duck and the Power of Neuro-Marketing in Branding
South St. Louis explosion causes partial building collapse
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3