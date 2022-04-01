News
Column: DeMar DeRozan scores a season-high 50, rallying the Chicago Bulls to a huge OT win over the LA Clippers
The Chicago Bulls faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at the United Center to begin a stretch of five straight home games, trying to put themselves in good position for a playoff run.
They’ll have one more road game — April 10 at the Minnesota Timberwolves — before a much-anticipated return to the postseason for the first time since 2017.
Building some momentum is paramount for a team that has saved its worst for last. After going 39-21 and battling through some difficult injuries, the Bulls regressed significantly, losing 11 of 16 games and slowly sinking in the Eastern Conference standings.
But they came back from the dead Thursday to post a 135-130 overtime win over the Clippers, starting the homestand off on a good note.
DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 50 points to carry the Bulls, slamming home a dunk at the end to put an exclamation mark on the win. DeRozan scored 27 of his 50 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Bulls bounced back from a lethargic first half in which they trailed by 15 points. He became the only Bulls player other than Michael Jordan to score 30 or more points in 27 games.
The Bulls trailed by eight with just more than two minutes left in the fourth when Nikola Vučević 3-pointer and a DeRozan jumper pulled them within 3. It was still a three-point game in the final seconds of the fourth when Alex Caruso attempted to inbound to DeRozan, who was fouled away from the play. After a replay review, the Bulls were awarded the ball after a DeRozan free throw sliced the deficit to two. DeRozan was fouled by Paul George on a 3-point attempt with 3.5 seconds left and hit his first two to tie the game before the third shot went off the rim, sending the game to overtime.
The Bulls never trailed overtime. DeRozan scored 10 points, including the final six for the Bulls. Patrick Williams, who didn’t take a shot until hitting a 3 early in the fourth, finished with 10 points.
Hopes of finishing as the third or fourth seed in the East and earning home-court advantage for at least the first round appear remote. But hanging on to the No. 5 spot over the Toronto Raptors should be attainable with a strong finish.
No matter their opponent in the first round — the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers — the Bulls will enter the playoffs as huge underdogs, thanks to their post All-Star break slide and a combined 1-11 record against those four teams.
Alex Caruso said the goal is to “find the best version of us” down the stretch.
“When we play at that version, we’re a really good team,” he said.
The problem is the Bulls haven’t played at that level for several weeks, even since the recent returns of Caruso and forward Patrick Williams. The loss of Lonzo Ball to a meniscus tear in his left knee has been one of the biggest reasons for the Bulls’ woes, and there’s no certainty he will be back for the postseason.
On March 21, the Bulls announced a 10-day pause on Ball’s running program to give him more time to heal from arthroscopic surgery done in January. Before Thursday’s game against the Clippers, coach Billy Donovan said Ball would be “ramping up” again but added it would be a gradual process to see how he responds.
Ball has recovered well since the surgery, Donovan said, but getting back to game speed is another matter.
“Sprinting is where he’s had some discomfort,” Donovan said. “Pulling him back, he does feel fine. It’s just when he gets to doing anything full speed. … And we’ll see if this (pause) has helped.”
The Bulls’ postseason hopes don’t hinge on Ball’s return. Caruso can run the show, and rookie Ayo Dosunmu continues to develop into a dependable player. But there’s no doubt the Bulls would receive a big emotional lift if Ball somehow were able to make it back for the playoffs.
“That’s our starting point guard, so if you get that back to any team, it’s going to be a good addition,” Caruso said Thursday. “I don’t know what his timetable is or what the plan is for him. … But he looks like he’s in good spirits. He’s been working.
“So cross our fingers and see what happens when that day comes.”
Crossing fingers might not be enough. With only 10 days left in the regular season, is there enough time?
Donovan said doctors have given no indication Ball can’t do it.
“He really wants to play,” Donovan said. “But he’s also going to be smart in terms of how he’s feeling, and he’s going to be realistic and the doctors will put their heads together. But certainly every day that goes by, and time that passes by, you’re moving closer and closer to the end of the season.”
And if Ball can’t make it back in those 10 days, could he still make his return in the postseason?
Donovan couldn’t answer that question but said if Ball responds well to the ramp-up they’ll get a better idea from doctors.
As for now, the Bulls are grappling with a difficult final stretch that continues a Saturday game against the Heat, who have beaten them all three times in the season series, and includes back-to back games Tuesday and Wednesday against the defending champion Bucks and Celtics.
It’s time to see what they’re made of.
“Any team that’s planning on playing in the postseason has to have a high sense of urgency this time of the year,” Caruso said. “It’s just about us going out there and trying to fine-tune some stuff, work on some defensive coverages and stuff we might try in the playoffs.
“But overall, it’s about sharpening us and making sure we’re ready to go.”
It has been a roller-coaster season for the Bulls, but after their failed rebuild and overall bad vibes from the Jim Boylen era, no one can say it hasn’t been fun to watch. If the Bulls do go on to lose in the first round, fans might debate whether the season was a success, which might be unfair but is the way the world works these days.
Once the Bulls proved they were back, everyone was excited about the possibility of a happy ending, which would include at least one playoff-series win.
But this team has never done anything the easy way, so why start now? With or without Ball, the Bulls can succeed in the playoffs if everyone pulls together behind DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.
“The East, 1 through 6 (seed) right now, is pretty tight, even with Cleveland one game behind,” Caruso said. “I don’t really worry about matchups. Once the playoffs start, it’s zero-zero. I’ve seen teams lose 3-1 or 4-0 in a season series and then win in five or six games.
“Playoffs are unpredictable. When that day comes, we’ll see where we’re at.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks topple Nets in overtime
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit his most important shots. Kevin Durant missed his.
A tense and physical battle boiled down to the stars in crunch time, and also the referees, who gave the visiting defending champion Bucks a favorable whistle in their 120-119 overtime victory Thursday over the Nets.
In the process of eclipsing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the franchise’s all-time scoring list, Antetokounmpo, who dropped 44 points, tied the game in regulation with a clutch three-point shot and nailed the game-winning free throws with three seconds left.
Durant, who scored 26 points in 45 minutes, missed two potential buzzer-beating game-winners — one in regulation, one in overtime — and left frustrated.
The free throw disparity was stark. The Bucks took 34 compared to the Nets’ 16. Durant, who was hounded by double teams and blitzes all game, didn’t go to the foul line until 8.7 seconds left in OT, when he nailed three to give the Nets a one-point edge.
But the Nets can also blame themselves after blowing a nine-point lead with three minutes left in regulation.
Momentum shifted toward the Nets with about five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, when Bruce Brown raced to a breakaway and was pulled to the court by Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton. Brown fell hard and the impact was loud, drawing gasps from the crowd. Middleton was quickly ejected for a Flagrant 2, and the Nets took advantage by turning a three-point lead to 9 in about a minute.
But the Bucks hung around, and Antetkounmpo, an unreliable 3-point shooter, knocked down the tying trey off a broken play. Durant then dribbled into traffic and missed his potential winner at the buzzer. It was similar in overtime, when Durant’s shot off an inbounds rimmed out.
The East is so congested it’s impossible to plot first-round matchups, but Nets versus Bucks is a possible first rounder. It’s also something both teams want to avoid.
There are seeds for a rivalry between the Bucks and Nets. Beyond their playoff battle last year and Thursday’s hard foul on Brown, Kyrie Irving has implied that Antetokounmpo purposefully went underfoot when he jumped for a runner, sending the Nets point guard to the floor with a season-ending sprained ankle.
“I’m going up for a shot, and Giannis comes over, and his foot,” Irving said before using his fingers to make air quotes, “just happens to be in the way.”
It was an awkward play from Antetokounmpo, who was moving to box out, but didn’t appear intentionally injurious. On Thursday, a similar physical play unfolded in the third quarter, when Antetokounmpo stepped in front of Irving at midcourt in transition. Irving jumped but couldn’t avoid the hard contact, leading to a blocking foul on Antetokounmpo. Irving got up but didn’t look happy with the play. But, again, it wasn’t dirty.
Middleton’s foul also seemed more clumsy than intentional.
By the tip of Durant’s toes, the Bucks advanced last year over the Nets. The literal inch that kept the Nets from beating the eventual champions gives hope to idea that a top-heavy Brooklyn roster can persevere in a seven-game series against anybody, even if they’re headed to the potentially perilous play-in tournament.
With Irving out and James Harden on one leg, Durant took the Bucks to overtime in Game 7, nearly winning the game with a long distance shot that was instead ruled a tying 2-pointer because his toe touched line.
It underscored the individual greatness of Durant, arguably the NBA’s best player and a one-man title contender. Though, he couldn’t do it Thursday.
3 suspects at-large after double homicide in Central West End
ST. LOUIS — Community members expressed their concerns over a shooting that left two people dead and another injured in the Central West End Thursday morning.
Police said the shooting occurred just before 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning in an alley off of Laclede Avenue. Two people were killed, and another was injured. Their names have not yet been released.
“I did hear an ambulance and a fire truck because I was awake. I wondered what was going on,” said Detrice Caffey, who lives in the Central West End.
This is the first homicide in the neighborhood in 2022.
For Caffey, this hits close to home. She lives in the apartment building that backs the alley, her car seen parked in the middle of the crime scene.
“That makes me feel very uncomfortable because there’s someone running around, you don’t know if the victims were targeted or if there’s someone running around shooting at random,” said Caffey.
Police said three suspects are still at large, each dressed in black.
“It definitely makes me feel more self-conscious when I’m walking around or taking my dog out,” said Central West End resident Ryan Smith. “I generally feel safe walking on the main streets when it’s light, but when it’s dark, I like to have someone with me and I stay off the side streets.”
The area is jam-packed with not only residents but also visitors of the many restaurants and businesses. Plus, Saint Louis University is just a few blocks away.
“It definitely makes me scared,” said Saint Louis University student Riley Demo. “I think it would make anyone scared.”
Every Saint Louis University student received a text alerting them about the shooting.
The University said in a statement: “Saint Louis University has a safe and well-protected campus, and the University is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of every member of the SLU community. The University takes seriously its responsibility to inform students, faculty, and staff about safety issues. SLU issued an alert through its emergency notification overnight about the off-campus incident.”
“It was honestly terrifying, it almost didn’t want to go to school in the morning,” said Saint Louis University student Sean Thakkar. “It’s just really, really sad to see people lose their lives in such senseless violence.”
Anyone with information on the case can call Crime Stoppers at 314-725-8477.
High school scores and top performers from Thursday, March 31
Orlando area high school scores and top performers from Thursday. You can go to SentinelVarsity.com for more news and look here for previous nightly scores collections:
Boys & Girls basketball
GEICO HIGH SCHOOL NATIONALS
At Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers
Girls: IMG Academy 67, Bishop McNamara (Md.) 48
Link Academy (Mo.) 81, Oak Hill (Va.) 67
Montverde Academy 72, AZ Compass 63
Buzz: Malik Reneau led the Eagles with 19 points and 8 rebounds, while Dillon Mitchell had 14 points and 9 rebounds. Dariq Whitehead and Jalen Hood-Schfino each had 12 points with Whitehead adding 9 assists, while Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn chipped in with 10 points.
IMG Academy 76, LaLumiere (Ind.) 51
Prolific Prep (Cal.) 59, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) 56
Baseball
Olympia 8, Harmony 7
Buzz: David Dupuis was 3-for-4 with a double and 3 RBI for the Titans (8-6), while Fabian Romero added a hit and 2 RBI. Anthony Medina went 2-for-3 for the Longhorns (5-7) with 3 RBI, while Cade Walter was 2-for-4 with a triple, run scored and RBI.
Edgewater 12, East Ridge 1
Buzz: Jordan Velez Gonzalez had a walk and run scored for the Knights (3-7) in the loss.
Osceola 13, Freedom 2
Buzz: Blake Birchler, Jason Ramos and Louis Rodriguez each had 2 hits and a RBI for the Kowboys (9-4), while Danny Ramirez added a double and 3 RBI. David Salcedo and Christian Duarte each had 2 hits for the Patriots (7-4).
Merritt Island 6, DeLand 4
Buzz: Anthony Ruocco and Luke Hoffman each had 2 hits for the Bulldogs (9-6) in the loss.
Boone 10, Lake Nona 0
Buzz: Trent Woodrow went 3-for-3 with 2 runs scored for the Braves (7-4-1), while Ben Brackett was 3-for-3 with a double, run scored and RBI. Kyle Hopper had 6 strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched for the Lions (10-4) in the loss.
Trinity Prep 15, Crooms Academy 0
Buzz: Joey Talbot went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, 3 runs scored and RBI for the Saints (6-4), while John Martinez was 3-for-4 with a triple, home run. 3 runs scored and 5 RBI. James Garden had the only hit for Crooms (1-3).
Lake Brantley 15, Seminole 0
Buzz: Stephen Cherapanya threw 5 innings and struck out 7 on the mound for the Patriots, while Landon Moran had 3 hits, and Evan Griffis and Connor Fosnow both homered.
Other scores:
Real Life Christian 21, Central Florida Christian 1
Pine Ridge 11, Mainland 3
Softball
KISSIMMEE CLASSIC
At Fortune Road Athletic Complex in Kissimmee
Gold Bracket
Lake Nona 5, St. Petersburg Canterbury 1
Buzz: Kiley McQuillan had 2 hits, a walk and RBI for the Lions (4-5), while Amaya MacApinlac added 2 RBI.
Orlando Christian Prep 3, Matanzas 0
Buzz: Aracelis Jimenez had 2 hits for the Warriors (9-1), while Grace Thomas had the complete game shutout in the circle with 5 strikeouts.
Alonso 8, Coral Reef 4
Tampa Robinson 6, Keystone Heights 0
Blue Bracket
Viera 3, Winter Springs 0
Buzz: Amber Daugherty and Lindsay Corazzini each had 2 hits for the Bears (7-3) in the loss.
East Ridge 3, Lake Brantley 1
Buzz: Thalia Romero had 2 hits and 3 RBI for the Knights (9-2), while McKenna DeMartino had 5 strikeouts in 6 innings pitched to notch the win. Jaiden Griffith had a hit, walk and run scored for the Patriots (10-1) in the loss.
Newsome 1, South Lake 0
Orange City University 4, Lake Region 3
Hernando 1, Melbourne 0
Cooper City 7, West Nassau 1
Doral Academy 5, Oakleaf 1
Other scores/results:
Spruce Creek 10, DeLand 5
Buzz: Brianne Yocum was 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored and a RBI for the Bulldogs (4-7) in the loss, while Hailee Nelson and Sienna Peele each added a double, run scored and RBI.
Trinity Prep 3, Legacy Charter 2 (8 inn.)
Buzz: Noor Asfoor went 2-for-4 with a RBI for the Saints (1-7), while McKenna Hawley added a double. Avery Velazquez was 3-for-4 with a run scored for Legacy (2-2).
Windermere Prep 3, West Orange 2 (8 inn.)
Buzz: Gracie Wallace had the complete game win for the Lakers (6-4) with 14 strikeouts, while adding 3 walks and a solo home run at the plate.
Cypress Creek 18, Lake Buena Vista 2
Buzz: Alyssa Jovine and Jazmine Diaz each went 3-for-4 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI for the Bears (5-6), while Nellynette Fernandez was 2-for-4 with 2 walks, 3 runs scored and 3 RBI.
Foundation Academy 18, Olympia 1
Buzz: Elizabeth Ozim went 3-for-4 with a triple, 2 runs scored and 5 RBI for the Lions (6-5), while Faith Fazzone, Kamryn Arico and Kayla Bolivar each added 2 hits.
Poinciana 18, Jones 1
Buzz: Tristin Skoog went 2-for-3 with a home run, 2 runs scored and 5 RBI for the Eagles (6-6), while Aidalee Vargas and Kirstin Benson each added home runs.
Cornerstone Charter 11, East River 2
Buzz: Addison Jackson went 2-for-4 with a walk and 3 runs scored for the Ducks (7-5), while Ayani Hernandez added a hit, walk, run scored and 4 RBI.
Real Life Christian 14, Heritage Christian 4
Buzz: Reagan Schrimer was 2-for-3 with a double, walk, 3 runs scored and a RBI for Real Life (3-5), while Rylee Lyon and Marina Sullivan each added 2 RBI.
Lyman 16, Colonial 3
Buzz: Ava Campanale went 4-for-4 with a double, 2 runs scored and 2 RBI for the Greyhounds (9-4), while Morgan Crider was 3-for-5 with 2 runs and 3 RBI, and Hannah Hargrave was 3-for-4 with 2 runs and 2 RBI.
Taylor 12, Mount Dora Christian 5
Buzz: Emily Allen was 2-for-4 with a double and run scored for the Bulldogs (10-3) in the loss.
St. Cloud 22, Cocoa Beach 6
Apopka 16, Deltona Trinity 1
Gateway 5, Celebration 4
Boys volleyball
Lake Nona 3, Edgewater 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-16)
St. Cloud 3, Liberty 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-12)
Forest Lake 3, The First Academy 1 (25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-15)
Oak Ridge 3, Jones 0 (25-6, 25-16, 25-20)
East River 3, Lake Highland Prep 1 (17-25, 25-7, 25-18, 25-14)
Tohopekaliga 3, Cypress Creek 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-23)
Apopka 3, Dr. Phillips 1 (25-13, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22)
Boone 3, Evans 0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-22)
Lake Mary 3, Winter Springs 0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-19)
Windermere 3, Olympia 0
Girls flag football
Timber Creek 6, Colonial 0
Buzz: Kian Hugh threw a touchdown pass to Jasmine Cheema for the only score needed for the Wolves. Ava Jessum and Gabriela Alvarez both had 2 sacks on defense.
Boys lacrosse
Windermere Prep 13, All Saints Academy 7
Buzz: Jackson Bennett had 4 goals and 3 assists for the Lakers (8-4), while Nicholas Geller and Nicholas Jakubowski each added 3 goals.
Boys water polo
DISTRICT 1 TOURNAMENT
At Seminole High School in Sanford
Thursday final
Seminole 12, Lake Mary 5
DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
At Rosen Aquatic Center, Orlando
Thursday final
Dr. Phillips 20, Olympia 17
DISTRICT 7 TOURNAMENT
Thursday final
Venice 17, Kissimmee Gateway 2
Girls water polo
DISTRICT 1 TOURNAMENT
At Seminole High School, Sanford
Thursday final
Lake Mary 9, Seminole 6
DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
At Rosen Aquatic Center, Orlando
Thursday final
Boone 8, Olympia 5
Buzz: Victoria Mastrangelo led the way for the No. 2 seed Braves (23-4) with 4 goals in the win over No. 1 seed Olympia. Marlie Hayes added 3 goals of her own and had 3 drawn ejections and 2 assists.
Boys tennis
Master’s Academy 7, Father Lopez 0
Buzz: Jacob Lim, Nate Dunnavant and Daniel Suarez each notched convincing singles wins for the Eagles.
Girls tennis
Gateway 7, Cypress Creek 0
Buzz: Zulaika Hanafi won 8-1 at No. 3 singles for the Panthers (10-2), while Karima Hanfi won 8-2 at No. 4 singles.
Other scores:
Master’s Academy 5, Father Lopez 2
Boys weightlifting
District Tournaments
Class 3A District 4
At Flagler Palm Coast (DeLand, LM, Lyman, Seminole, OCU)
Class 3A District 5
At Hagerty (East River, Winter Springs, Lake Howell, Oviedo, Colonial, Orlando University, Hagerty)
Class 3A District 6
At Apopka (Apopka, Edge, Evans, LB, Wekiva, WP)
Class 3A District 8
At Timber Creek High School
Traditional:
Team scores: 1. Boone 78, 2. Timber Creek 68, 3. Lake Nona 32, 4. Freedom 25, 5. Oak Ridge 10, 6. Cypress Creek 3.
119 – Christian Reinhardt (Lake Nona) 185-160-345; 129 – Elvie Valmores (Timber Creek) 195-215-410; 139 – Roberto Rios (Boone) 190-205-395; 154 – Roman Rosado (Timber Creek) 275-245-520; 169 – Dylan Lewis (Timber Creek) 250-210-460; 183 – Patrick Martinez (Timber Creek) 300-265-565; 199 – Jonah Migliore (Timber Creek) 345-275-620; 219 – Joseph Goho (Boone) 325-240-565; 238 – Logan Anderson (Boone) 285-250-535; Unlimited – Nikita Ots (Boone) 370-255-625.
Snatch:
Team scores: 1. Cypress Creek 39, 2. Oak Ridge 37, 3. Freedom 24, 4. Boone 7, 4. Lake Nona 7.
119 – Aaron Turner (Cypress Creek) 45; 139 – Rios (Boone) 155; 154 – Dario Young (Oak Ridge) 125; 169 – Corly Francios (Oak Ridge) 145; 183 – Enzo Franco (Freedom) 165 199 – Giancarlo Soto (Lake Nona) 205; 238 – Alvin Castanada (Cypress Creek) 95; Unlimited – Giovanni Frongillo (Freedom) 165.
Class 2A District 7
From Wednesday at Leesburg High School
Traditional:
Team scores: 1. Leesburg 63, 2. Lake Minneola 62, 3. Tavares 54, 4. Belleview 28, 5. South Lake 7, 6. Lake Weir 5.
119 – Sylvester Lattimore (Leesburg) 180-185-365; 129 – Francesco Menna (Lake Minneola) 245-185-430; 139 – Cody Cuppels (Leesburg) 225-240-465; 154 – Tyler Fordham (Lake Minneola) 260-225-485; 169 – Eric Coffie (Leesburg) 235-275-510; 183 – Mosely (Belleview) 280-235-515; 199 – Jayden Ortiz (Lake Minneola) 285-250-535; 219 – Roy Wiggins (Lake Minneola) 330-280-610; 238 – Christian Palinski (Tavares) 300-250-550; Unlimited – Roderick Stevenson (Tavares) 320-280-600.
Snatch:
Team scores: 1. Leesburg 49, 2. Lake Minneola 29, 3. Tavares 25.
119 – Lattimore (Leesburg) 145; 129 – Menna (Lake Minneola) 115; 139 – Cuppels (Leesburg) 165; 154 – Dakota Double (Leesburg) 160; 169 – Coffie (Leesburg) 175; 183 – Trey Hanson (Tavares) 165; 199 – Isaiah Snead (Tavares) 180; 219 – Wiggins (Lake Minneola) 205; 238 – Palinski (Tavares) 155; Unlimited – Zach Schmeider (Tavares) 190.
Class 2A District 8
At Bishop Moore High School
Traditional:
Team scores: 1. Bishop Moore 94, 2. Pine Ridge 36, 3. Mount Dora 34, 4. Deltona 22, 5. Eustis 16, 6. Jones 0.
119 – Matthew Hummer (Pine Ridge) 145-135-280; 129 – Jeremiah Conner (Pine Ridge) 140-115-255; 139 – Elijah Dy (Bishop Moore) 215-225-440; 154 – William Faulk (Pine Ridge) 190-170-360; 169 – Jason Mancuso (Pine Ridge) 265-255-520; 183 – Dominic Gorham (Pine Ridge) 240-210-450; 199 – Alex Waugh (Pine Ridge) 280-245-525; 219 – Ayden Doliber (Deltona) 145-135-280; 238 – Branden Johnson (Bishop Moore) 290-275-565; Unlimited – Omari Reid (Bishop Moore) 275-200-475.
Snatch:
Team scores: 1. Deltona 43, 2. Pine Ridge 42, 3. Bisop Moore 14.
119 – Elijah Mendez (Pine Ridge) 70; 129 – Conner (Pine Ridge) 95; 139 – Dy (Bishop Moore) 155; 154 – Faulk (Pine Ridge) 135; 169 – Mancuso (Pine Ridge) 145; 183 – Gorham (Pine Ridge) 140; 199 – Waugh (Pine Ridge) 130; 219 – Doliber (Deltona) 90; 238 – Johnson (Bishop Moore) 185.
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].
