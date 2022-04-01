News
Column: DeMar DeRozan’s 50-point night is another one for Chicago Bulls fans to savor
DeMar DeRozan was fuming inside.
Fouled on a 3-point attempt with 3.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Chicago Bulls star went to the line with a chance to give them the lead. After clawing back all night long only to fall back again, hitting three free throws to end it would be a sweet way to cap the first game of a crucial five-game homestand.
But after sinking the first two to tie the game, DeRozan missed the third.
“It felt like a bomb went off inside my head,” he said.
But DeRozan composed himself in overtime, scoring 10 points in the five-minute period after a 17-point fourth quarter, finishing with a season-high 50 in a wild, 135-130 win over the Clippers.
At the end of the night, the Bulls were in sole possession of fifth place in the Eastern Conference, and four games back with five games remaining, trailing the fourth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers by 1½ games. They were a half game ahead of idle Toronto, and 3 games up on Cleveland, the No. 7 seed.
DeRozan passed the 2,000 point mark for the second time in his 13-year career, and became the sixth player in Bulls history to score 50 or more points in a game, joining Chet Walker, Zach LaVine and Jamal Crawford, who each did it once; Jimmy Butler, who accomplished the feat twice; and Michael Jordan, who did it an amazing 30 times.
“The win is more meaningful,” DeRozan said of dropping 50. “I just wanted to win this game, badly. You see how tight the (Eastern Conference) race is. Every game is extremely important. We have no more room to be dropping any more games.”
In a season in which DeRozan’s heroics have become almost second nature, this game meant just a little bit more with the team struggling to find itself and the playoffs just around the corner.
“We needed a moment like that, all of us,” DeRozan said. “It was one of those fun games. You go out there, you compete. It’s the best time of the year, where everything matters. Guys stepped up. Definitely happy for Pat (Williams). He made some big plays in the game.
“Without Pat, I don’t think we win.”
The sellout crowd at the United Center was unusually quiet most of the night as the Clippers took an early 15-point lead and never let the Bulls within sniffing distance until the fourth quarter. It started to awaken when Williams hit a 3-pointer a minute into the quarter, his first shot of the night, and DeRozan followed with another 3 with 10:07 remaining.
They wouldn’t stop the rest of the night, fueling the players as they continued a comeback that helped put the last month’s struggles in the rearview mirror.
DeRozan scored 17 points in the final quarter, including the two free throws that sent the game to overtime. He wound up hitting 17 of 26 shots from the field and 14 of 15 free throws. The one he missed that set off the “bomb” in his head may have been the one that drove DeRozan to lift the team once again, sealing the deal in overtime.
Afterward, DeRozan seemed more interested in teaching Williams not to let the media in on every little thing after Williams admitted he was fined for being late to the morning shootaround.
“He said that?” DeRozan said with raised eyebrows. “I’ve got to tell him not to say that to the media. He’s tripping! He’s got to learn. Damn, why did he say that?”
Time to talk to the kid. All in a night’s work.
The last time DeRozan eclipsed 2,000 points was during the 2016-17 season, when he finished with 2,020 points with the Raptors as a 27-year-old. Five years later, DeRozan is savoring every moment of the best season of a successful NBA career.
“It means a lot,” he said of reaching the 2,000-point mark. “It means you get better with age. Just because you’re getting older doesn’t mean you’ve got to slow down in any type of way. It shows my work ethic, me just taking care of myself physically and always trying to be better than I was before.
“Just to be able to accomplish that in Year 13, this is definitely awesome.”
The “M-V-P” chants for DeRozan that typically begin in the 300 level in the first half were noticeably absent until he went to the free throw line with 1:05 remaining in the fourth quarter. It’s obvious at this point DeRozan won’t be in the running for the award for the league’s best player, not after the Bulls’ free fall in their previous 16 games, going 5-11 and falling into the second tier of Eastern Conference playoff teams.
But it doesn’t really matter whether DeRozan’s season gets rewarded with a trophy for individual excellence. He’s interested in the trophy Jordan raised six times, the one that makes great players legends.
It’s going to be an uphill battle. The Bulls enter a three-game stretch against heavyweights — Miami, Milwaukee and Boston — in the next week, facing three potential playoff foes at home. The atmosphere at the United Center should be electric, and DeRozan believes the momentum of Thursday’s comeback win can carry over into Saturday’s game against the top-seeded Heat.
“Don’t matter who we play now,” he said. “It’s going to be this type of physicality, atmosphere, aggression, being desperate to win, competing … You’re going to get everybody’s best blow. We can’t run from anything. As a competitor, I always want to play against the best of the best.”
And the best of the best want to play against DeRozan, who is aging like a fine wine.
Oscars producer says police offered to arrest Will Smith
By ANDREW DALTON
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscars producer Will Packer said Los Angeles police were ready to arrest Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage.
“They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment,” Packer said in a clip released by ABC News Thursday night of an interview he gave to “Good Morning America.” “They said we will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him. They were laying out the options.”
But Packer said Rock was “very dismissive” of the idea.
“He was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m fine,” Packer said. “And even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish.’ The LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said, ‘Would you like us to take any action?’ And he said no.”
The LAPD said in a statement after Sunday night’s ceremony that they were aware of the incident, and that Rock had declined to file a police report. The department declined comment Thursday on Packer’s interview.
In the longer version on “Good Morning America,” Parker said he initially believed the slap was an orchestrated bit. “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.”
Packer said he went up to Rock after the incident. “I said, ‘Did he really hit you?’” the producer asked Rock. “And he looked at me and he goes, ‘Yeah, I just took a punch from Muhammad Ali,’ as only Chris can. He was immediately in joke mode, but you could tell that he was very much still in shock.”
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct. Smith could be suspended, expelled or otherwise sanctioned.
The academy said in a statement that “Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television.”
Without giving specifics, the academy said Smith was asked to leave the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, but refused to do so.
Smith strode from his front row seat on to the stage and slapped Rock after a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, when he was on stage to present the Oscar for best documentary.
On Monday, Smith issued an apology to Rock, the academy and to viewers, saying “I was out of line and I was wrong.”
The academy said Smith has the opportunity to defend himself in a written response before the board meets again on April 18.
Rock publicly addressed the incident for the first time, but only briefly, at the beginning of a standup show Wednesday night in Boston, where he was greeted by a thunderous standing ovation. He said “I’m still kind of processing what happened.”
Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter:
Best Seed Banks That Ship to the US: Marijuana Seeds for Sale 2022
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.
Since several states have legalized the growing and use of cannabis, more people have been intrigued to give it a try. So, where can you buy marijuana seeds? The option would be considering to buy them from cannabis seed banks.
Right now, there are several seed banks online. All you have to do is access their official websites and view the different seeds available. We have gone through different types of seed banks and recommended the top options in the market. If you are interested in growing your own cannabis plants, this is the list of seed banks offering marijuana seeds for sale to consider.
Editor’s Choice
ILGM
- Buyers get guaranteed germination of the seeds
- It has the best and most popular strains
- Additional growing supplies are available
Best Seed Banks to Buy Cannabis Seeds with US Shipping 2022
- ILGM – Editor’s Choice
- Crop King Seeds – Best for Variety
- Herbies Seeds – Best for Free Seeds
- Seedsman – Best for Global Delivery
- MSNL – Best for High-Quality Genetics for Seeds
- WeedSeedsExpress – Best for Fast Shipping
- Quebec Cannabis Seeds
- Paradise Seeds
1. ILGM
Pros
- It has high-quality seeds
- Multiple strains available
- Free shipping in the US
Cons
- Finding the shop section is not easy on the website
Strains Sold: Blue Dream, Supermix, Bruce Banner, GG4, Grandaddy Purple, White Widow, Super Skunk
Click here to get the best deal on ILGM
ILGM review does not take the first spot without having proper reasons. This is a good seed bank to get various types of cannabis seeds generally. It has a lot more seeds than some other cannabis seed banks making it a good choice for variety. We are talking of options such as feminized and auto-flowering cannabis seeds.
The company also offers a germination guarantee on its seeds. This guarantee is vital for the buyers to know that their seeds will actually grow. In case the seeds do not germinate, the company is willing to offer a refund. With guaranteed delivery, at least you are sure of the seeds actually being delivered in good time.
ILGM is also home to high THC strains. At times you want to feel the strongest effect of marijuana seeds. That is how you can find more people considering the use of high THC strains. Beginners to growing cannabis also get the easiest seeds to grow. This is not something to worry about when you will get high-quality but beginner-friendly seeds.
You may need additional components to grow these high-quality marijuana seeds. Well, marijuana fertilizer might be it. We recommend that you also get such additional supplies from the same brand. You can even buy them as kits so that you save more than buying each piece individually.
2. Crop King Seeds
Pros
- Offers great discreet delivery
- Multiple popular strains available
- Multiple payment options
Cons
- Some seeds are often out of stock
Strains Sold: White Widow, Purple Kush, Blue Cookies, Green Crack, Northern Lights, Crown Royale, Afghani, Haze Xtreme, Blueberry, Original Skunk
Click here to get the best deal on Crop King Seeds
Crop King Seeds is a brand known for coming up with new seeds more often. So, you do not need to worry about variety here. Also, the cannabis seeds are properly sorted and listed on the website so that you can easily find what you need. You will come across types such as regular, fast version, feminized, and autoflower seeds.
The seed bank is also good at discreet delivery. Of course, you would want your package to be discreet when you are buying cannabis seeds. Most people also find that the shipping is fast. Those in the US get their products shipped in time. As a result, you can always get the best seeds in time for planting.
How about a germination guarantee? Crop King Seeds assures there is an 80% guarantee on germination. That is a great guarantee so that you do not waste time buying seeds that will not germinate. In case you have trouble with the seeds, the team is available to offer a refund. The 24/7 chat support should also be instrumental in helping you learn more about the seeds before buying.
The seed bank has a blog section where you can learn more about the methods of growing cannabis seeds. As such, beginners should have an easy time growing their male and female seeds.
You will come across several payment options too. You can use your card and Bitcoin for those in the US. Canadian customers can also use E-transfers.
3. Herbies Seeds
Pros
- Offers fast shipping
- Features multiple seed variety
- Cash on delivery is available
Cons
- No free returns
Strains Sold: Apple Betty, Dessert Mix, Za-Za OG, Indica Mix, Strawberry Amnesia, Fem Mix Pack, Grandmommy Purple, Burce Banner, Godzilla Cookies, DDoS #33
Click here to get the best deal on Herbies Seeds
You are likely to consider such cannabis seed banks for the offers they give you. Like for this one, you will get discounts on almost all seeds and also get free seeds on top. The free seeds should be encouraging for those who are buying cannabis seeds. Do not worry as you still get quality cannabis seeds with even these many offers.
Herbies Seeds is also home to many cannabis seeds strains. You will come across strong strains, big yielding strains, high CBD strains, and the best auto-flowering seeds. As you can see, there is quite a wide range of CBD strains to buy. It is worth mentioning that all the seeds come with stealth delivery. You always have to keep the prying eyes from looking at your packages.
Other than keeping the delivery discreet, the brand also uses the best packaging to ensure a low risk of seed damage. There is also a guarantee of delivery. In case the package is lost along the way, you can always get another one.
Payment is generally easy. You can pay via card, bank transfer, and Bitcoin. This is quite impressive as it accommodates different people. Some countries can even pay cash on package delivery.
4. Seedsman
Pros
- It offers global delivery
- Works with top breeders
- Multiple promotions available
Cons
- Customer support could be better
Strains Sold: Alaskan Diesel, Fuel D. OG, Purple Ghost Candy, CBDV 1:1, Diet Durban, Blue Dream, Strawberry Cheesecake
Click here to get the best deal on Seedsman
Seedsman has been among the reputable seed banks for the last 20 years. This was the first seed bank to commercialize auto-flowering seeds. Being pioneers just shows how the company is good at delivering on the best cannabis seeds. You will still come across feminized seeds too from the same company when buying cannabis seeds online.
Seedsman works with a wide range of breeders in the market. Some of the prominent breeders are 710 genetics, Alpine seeds, Archine, Atlas Seed, Auto Seeds, Bodhi Seeds, and more. The chances are you have across these seed breeders before. The company takes time to vet the breeders to ensure only the best seed banks are sold through it.
Discreet shipping should make it a good pick for those in the market for keeping a low profile. Also, the overall shipping time is fast. Expect the delivery in two to three days. The best part is that the company offers global delivery. So long as marijuana is legal in your country, go ahead and place your order to get the seeds.
5. MSNL
Pros
- Uses the finest quality genetics
- The seeds offer outstanding value
- It has years of experience in cannabis seeds
Cons
- Some feel it could use more variety for its reputations
Strains Sold: Durban poison, GMO Cookies, Tropicana Cookies, Wedding Cake, Do Si Dos, Gelato, Purple Hulk, Auto GDP
Click here to get the best deal on MSNL
MSNL has been in the business of selling marijuana seeds for over 20 years now. Such experience makes anyone see why it is necessary to buy from the seed bank. Unlike some other marijuana seed banks, here you get premium seeds from world-class breeders. The result is that you always end up with an outstanding value for money.
You will find some of the best seeds including Purple Hulk, Gelato, and Auto GDP. All the strains are properly organized making it easier to choose your preferred seeds. Even those new to growing marijuana should easily find feminized seeds or any other type with ease. The seeds also come with free seeds as a nice bonus.
MSNL often releases new seeds from time to time. This makes it the top pick too as you can get new and improved seeds always. The brand gives you more information on the farming methods you can use to grow marijuana and hemp seeds. We are talking of lighting, medium, hydroponics, and harvesting too.
6. WeedSeedsExpress
Pros
- Fast shipping of products
- Has over 100 strains to consider
- Offers delivery guarantee
Cons
- Email support is slow
Strains Sold: Acapulco Gold, ACDC, AK 47, Alpine Star CBD, Amnesia Haze, Banana Kush, Big Jack Widow, Black Domina, Blue Dream, Blueberry CBD
Click here to get the best deal on WeedSeedsExpress
Unlike most online cannabis seed banks, this one promises to ship on the same day you place an order. Because of such, you expect to end up receiving your product within a couple of days. The company still offers guarantees on delivery and germination. In case any or both do not happen, the support team should get you a refund or new seeds respectively.
So, what kind of marijuana seeds will you get from the seed bank? You will get options such as feminized seeds, auto-flowering seeds, high CBD weeds, and seeds for beginners. With the feminized seeds, growing cannabis plants just got easier. Such seeds are also good for those with limited experience in growing marijuana. You can get yourself the regular seeds too if you do not want those others mentioned above.
With a catalog of over 100 strains, it would be easier to choose the best seeds based on your needs. If you are having trouble choosing the seeds, consult the support team or the blog section. The support team is often easily reachable for all the help you want. Also, there are many blogs that can help you get into cannabis farming.
7. noopener”>Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Pros
- Easy website layout
- Offers the best guarantee on seeds germination
- Often has many offers available
Cons
- Limited choices for CBD seeds
Strains Sold: CBD SSkush, Gold Sativa, Incognito Cannabis Seeds, Lemon Kush, M 39, Northern Lights X Skunk, OG Kush, Quebec Gold 2.0, Gorilla Glue, QC Black Gold.
Click here to get the best deal on Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Even though it is based in Canada, the seed bank can sell its marijuana seeds to US clients. This is an ideal online market to find all types of cannabis strains to grow in your area. You will find different varieties too such as auto-flowering seeds, feminized seeds, and CBD marijuana seeds. These CBD seeds will be high in CBD content once they mature as buds.
If your order is over $200, you get to enjoy free shipping. As much as it is conditional free shipping, this would generally make more people consider it. The shipping is done in 24 hours after confirming your order. The best part should be how it also ships worldwide. This makes it easy for people around the world to get high-quality cannabis seeds.
Orders above $150 get free seeds. Combine the free seeds with a germination guarantee and you have a great seed bank. So, do not worry about buying from seed banks online since most will guarantee germination. The return policy is also clear so that even when the seeds do not germinate, you should get replacements.
8. Paradise Seeds
Pros
- Many seed types are available
- It has affordable prices for seeds
- Easy to use website design
Cons
- Lacks live chat support
Strains Sold: Mendocino Skunk, Nebula, Dutch Dragon, Sensi Star, Auto Wappa, Tangerine Sorbet, Chocolate Wafflez, Glowstarz, White Noise
Click here to get the best deal on Paradise Seeds
Paradise Seeds is quite a trusted brand when it comes to marijuana seeds. You can expect it to have more types of seeds than other seed banks. This is mostly because it has paired with the best breeders too and its overall experience in the sector. This makes it a top destination for different seed types you may want to start growing.
The seed bank is great for all levels of experience in farming marijuana. Even when you are a beginner, it will have seeds for you to give a try. Resellers also find it a great place to find high-quality seeds to sell to their own consumers. Of course, we cannot forget the professional growers who will love the wide range of seeds available. The premium genetics used in the seeds always leads to high yields for professional growers.
The support team is available on different platforms. It can either be by phone or email. Those who want fast responses should consider using phone support. Email replies may take up to 24 hours. There is also the blog and FAQs section where you can learn more about the seeds and how best to grow them.
How to Buy Marijuana Seeds Safely
You can easily buy weed seeds from different seedbanks, however, what makes a seed bank be a source of high-quality seeds? And how would you choose and buy the marijuana seeds safely? Let us find out more below.
Marijuana Laws
You may find the best weed seeds but, does the country or state allow growing cannabis? This is key for anyone willing to give it a try. Take your time to go through the marijuana laws of your state to understand if growing cannabis is allowed or not.
If it is allowed, look at the quantity too per household. At times it can be only a few plants per household. So, do not go overboard planting so many seeds to a point you need a license now to grow cannabis.
Germination
Before you can buy marijuana seeds online, make sure you understand the germination guarantee offered. Most would have a germination guarantee of 80%. This is good enough to give you assurance of having the best outcome when planting the seeds.
Look at the different online cannabis seed banks to understand their options for germination guarantee. Only pick the one with the best guarantee.
Reputation Company
You cannot just buy cannabis seeds online without looking at the reputation of a company. It should be a reputable company so that the pot seeds are really good as the company claims.
Look at the breeders supplying the company. This is because they would determine just how good the quality of the seeds is. Also, do you get additional quality checks done by the company? Quality assurance is key to leaving you with the best pot seeds and a reputable brand too.
Customer Service
Good customer service also means quality marijuana seeds in most cases. Look at how well you get help from the support team. If you can always find the answers you need, then such a seed bank is for you.
Customer service can also help identify a reputable seed bank. Let us say you want a refund, the support team should help you get the refund processed in good time.
Price & Discount
Getting the best cannabis seed also means getting it at a good price and discount. Most seed banks would have discounts on their weed seeds. This is a way the seed banks use to have more people buying their products.
Depending on your research, you may come across an ILGM coupon code or MSNL promo code. These are all vital for ease of shopping and having a bit of saving in the end. It is often recommended to buy in bundles so as to save more.
Covert Shipping
It is expected that the packaging of the product can give away what is inside. However, that is not what you need when buying cannabis seeds. That is why discreet or covert shipping is available. Get the seeds from a company that allows for this type of shipping. In most cases, it is only the name of the customer and address that would be on the package. This can disguise the product as something of less value thus less attention to your marijuana seeds.
Payment Options
The payment options are also vital for those seeking weed seeds. Online seed banks will have different options to consider. They mostly include Visa, Mastercard, bank transfer, e-wallet, and more. Some are now introducing cryptocurrencies too. As such, you would only use the payment option that suits you the best.
What Cannabis Seeds Should I Buy?
You will come across many types of weed seeds in the market to consider. However, it can be tough sometimes to decide. Here are the cannabis seeds you will come across and which one you should consider.
- Regular seeds are those produced through crossing female and male plants. They can either be male or female. You would use the female seeds for larger buds and male seeds for the continued line of genes of that specific strain.
- Feminized seeds will grow into female plants which produce the best flowers or buds. They are achieved whenever a female plant produces male flowers. No pollination is needed. Expect that all of the offspring from such seeds would be female.
- The auto-flower seeds are still new but more people have embraced them. These plants would flower easily once they reach around 10 weeks from planting. It depends on the daily light schedules. They were developed to ensure flowering even if the light conditions were not the best.
How Many Seeds Should I Buy?
When you want to buy seeds from a cannabis seed bank, the most you will get per package would be around 12 seeds. Depending on the seed bank, you can also get several free seeds like five. However, how many do you need for planting?
It comes down to the space available. You only need one seed per pot. So, count the number of pots available or calculate your planting space and estimate how many seeds you need.
Is It Legal To Buy Marijuana Seeds Online?
At this point you are already thinking about where to buy marijuana sees, however, you may be forgetting if it is legal or not. All we can say is that it depends. Going through the marijuana laws in your state helps to see if it is legal or not to receive marijuana seeds after buying.
As for those who want to buy marijuana seeds, consider checking out the different seed banks online. Those we have mentioned above should give you a nice head start and also save you some time too.
The other option would be buying from physical seed banks in your area if you have some existing already.
How Much Do Cannabis Seeds Cost?
A cannabis seed bank may not have the same price as the others. One of the biggest differences in pricing will be the type of strain you are buying. On average, it may cost $40 to get around 12 cannabis seeds. However, the cost can go as high as $400 for those high-end marijuana strains. A bit of shopping around can help in getting the best deal on your favorite strain.
Final Thoughts on Buying Marijuana Seeds Online
A good online seed bank should get you high-quality weed seeds for sale. Those who have tried the mentioned seed banks above end up with the best cannabis plants with high yields also. The seed banks feature a variety of seeds too so even if you are a beginner, there is so much you can do with the options. Ensure you always do your own research to find the best weed seeds for your needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Will customs confiscate my cannabis seeds?
It will depend on your location. If cannabis is outlawed in your country or state, do not buy the seeds as they may be confiscated.
2. How long do cannabis seeds last?
The marijuana seeds can last a long time if refrigerated. They can last up to a decade. However, without refrigeration, they can only last a few months.
3. Is it legal to order cannabis seeds?
Confirm this with your local laws on marijuana. Just make sure you are buying marijuana seeds in a state that allows buying and growing cannabis seeds.
4. Are male or female weed seeds better?
It depends on the use. The female weed seeds are for producing the most potent flowers or buds. The male seeds on the other hand are for breeding purposes and saving the seeds.
Injuries knocked the Ravens off course in 2021. Here’s how they’re addressing ‘priority one.’
In mid-January, Ravens coach John Harbaugh held a four-hour meeting with his sports performance staff. The team was coming off maybe the most injury-marred year in recent NFL history, sabotaging a season with Super Bowl ambitions. Everything was up for review.
“From practice schedules, from training camp schedules, from [organized team activities], from how we train, from how we condition, even how we do our team, all of our modeling in terms of [practice] loads and things like that in our team periods and in our individual periods,” Harbaugh said at his end-of-season news conference in late January. “I mean, man, we’re going to look at everything, and we’re going to change a lot.”
Change is already underway. At the NFL owners meetings Monday, Harbaugh said the Ravens have altered their approach to offseason workouts and preseason practices. In training camp, for instance, every third practice will be shorter, more “execution oriented,” Harbaugh said, and “less competitive,” with fewer repetitions between the first-team offense and first-team defense.
Harbaugh said keeping the team healthy is “priority one, for sure, along with being really good and making sure we put a good team on the field and we’re prepared.”
“I don’t know if we’ve reached any conclusions about why the injuries happened,” Harbaugh said. “Nobody has those conclusions. We’ve listened. We’ve seen all the studies. We talked to all the NFL people, all the studies they’re doing. And there really are no answers that you can say definitively, ‘This is the cause and effect.’ But we’ve looked at everything we’ve done. Like we said, we turned over every stone. We’ve changed a lot of what we’re doing. …
“We’re going to approach OTAs differently. We’re going to approach training camp, some big-picture schedule differently, in terms of the way we ramp [up] and in terms of the way we time practices, how long we’re on the field, what we’re doing on the field, how we pace the rhythm of the practices — and even within the practices, what we do early and how we pace the rhythm of our practices.”
The Ravens’ injury woes reached absurdist levels on Sept. 9, when cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Gus Edwards suffered season-ending knee injuries within a span of a couple of plays. Team owner Steve Bisciotti, who was watching the practice, recalled Tuesday that the Ravens’ injury cart hadn’t even dropped off Peters before it was called back for Edwards.
Edwards was the third Ravens running back to suffer a season-ending injury in a 12-day span, after J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL in the team’s Aug. 28 preseason finale and Justice Hill tore his Achilles tendon on Sept. 2. The team later lost left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and quarterback Lamar Jackson, among others, to season-ending injuries. Key contributors like rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman, tight end Nick Boyle and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips missed significant time as well.
Because of injuries and the coronavirus, 75 Ravens were active for a game last season, tying a franchise record. According to the analytics website Football Outsiders, the Ravens last season had 191.2 “adjusted games lost” because of injuries, a metric that accounts for the relative value of starters. No team over the past two decades, even when prorated for a 16-game season, has had more injury-related personnel losses.
“The only benefit of it is, it forces you to tear things down to the base and kind of rebuild them,” Bisciotti said. “It’s like cleaning out your closet. You kind of know you have to do it sooner or later and you hate it, hate it, hate it, until you’re done and you’re like, ‘I feel so good that I finally cleaned out my closet. I can see my clothes again.’ I think it was a good exercise to have to tear it down and look at that. …
“If we change everything that we think we need to change this year and it happens again, then everyone is going to go, ‘They have the worst luck in the world.’ And if we don’t again, then people are going to say, ‘Well, it wasn’t all bad luck. They changed a lot of their practices to get to this point.’ We’ll take that, too. I believe we’re a better organization because we were forced to address it.”
