Commercial Auto Insurance – How’s It Different From Common Insurance Coverage
Commercial auto insurance may not be as commonly availed as other types of insurance. But it’s sort of essential for the class it’s meant for – the small and medium sized business enterprises. Incidentally, that’s the chief difference between commercial insurance for automobiles and other common types of auto cover. This coverage specifically caters the companies having several vehicles.
In order to get more business, various companies engaged in selling commercial policies generally offer various kinds of discounts and reasonable premiums. This type of coverage generally comprises six different types of policies. Only some of the types, like third party insurance are mandatory as per law. Due care should be taken to include only those options on your policy that are relevant to your needs. Otherwise, you will end of up paying too much as premium, because all options have their separate premiums. Having understood the basic difference between auto insurance and other types of policies, it is not out of place to look at some other aspects of commercial policy.
Commercial Insurance – Understanding The Significance
Commercial insurance for vehicles is actually a measure to safeguard your company against possible losses owing to accidents involving vehicles belonging to your company. It is not too hard to imagine the catastrophic effect that accidents involving vehicles of your fleet might have on the financial affairs of your company.
Is It Available Online?
Like other types of indemnity, commercial auto insurance is also readily available online. In fact, you will find much better offers for insuring your fleet online than you would in case of companies having physical locations. Online companies offer handsome discounts as well as comparatively low premium amounts.
However, getting policy entails payment of more money compared to common types. Therefore, you must be doubly cautious to steer clear of fake companies operating through Internet. Even when you procure coverage from companies whose reputation is established, don’t ignore to read the terms & conditions in totality.
What Is It Composed Of?
There is no difference in the composition of a commercial policy and other types. In fact, all indemnity policies are divided into three parts: declaration, insuring agreement and terms & conditions. While it’s important to go through the complete document, specific emphasis must be laid on perusing the terms & conditions part. Careful scrutiny is especially important in case of commercial insurance, because it’s actually a combination of different policies. You should get exactly what you require and what you pay for.
What Homeowners Need to Know About National Flood Insurance!
How Homeowners Can Navigate Choppy Waters With Ease!
The purpose of flood insurance is to protect property owners and renters against losses from floods-losses that a typical homeowner’s policy does not cover. Whether you have a condo or a house, whether you’re a builder or a renter, here’s information to help you know who is eligible for this insurance, where to obtain it, and how the program works.
Flood insurance is available only in communities that participate in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), a program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Homeowners, builders, and communities want to preserve and protect their property. What measures exist to help them?
Why Have Flood Insurance?
You may not think you live near enough to water to be at risk, but dams and levees do break, drainage systems can become overloaded and back up, and hurricanes can veer off path.
Protecting your home and belongings with flood insurance is far less costly than cleaning up after the fact. Nor can you depend upon Presidential Disaster Declaration aid. Even if such a declaration is made for your area, it can be a long time before the money arrives.
The National Flood Insurance Program
Over time, the US government realized that the measures in place to discourage unwise land development or to decrease losses from floods simply didn’t work. Therefore, in 1968, Congress established the National Flood Insurance Program to protect property owners against the possibility of loss.
How Does It Work?
A community must agree to adopt and enforce a floodplain management ordinance that is designed to reduce future flood risks in Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs). When a community follows or agrees to follow these laws, the federal government will make flood insurance available to every property owner in that community.
Each property owner must then follow all of FEMA’s and NFIP’s requirements whether or not he or she purchases flood insurance. One of the requirements is properly installed flood vents.
How Do You Define Community?
A community is any State, area, or political subdivision; any Indian tribe, authorized tribal organization, or Alaska native village; or authorized native organization with the authority to adopt and enforce floodplain management ordinance for the area under its jurisdiction.
Community participation in the NFIP is voluntary, although some states require participation as part of their floodplain management program. Each community in an identified flood-prone area must assess its flood hazard and determine whether flood insurance and floodplain management would benefit its residents and economy.
How are Flood Hazard Areas Determined?
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) produces maps that identify various flood hazard areas, such as the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA), a high-risk area that stands a 1% chance of occurring in any year. The government believes that this high-risk standard is a reasonable compromise between the need for floodplain development and the need for building restrictions aimed at minimizing loss of life and property.
Development can take place in the SFHA as long as it complies with local floodplain management ordinances that meet the minimum federal requirements. Flood insurance is required for insurable structures within high-risk areas.
What Kind of Requirements Are There?
When a community participates in the National Flood Insurance Program, every property owner in that community has to follow all of FEMA’s code requirements as set out in its floodplain management ordinance. That’s true whether or not the property owner buys flood insurance. These code requirements include but aren’t limited to foundation openings (also called “flood vents”) and first flood elevation height requirements.
What Types of Structures Can Be Insured?
If you are in a community that participates in the NFIP, nearly every type of walled and roofed building that is mostly above-ground and not entirely over water can be insured. This includes mobiles homes and traveler trailers without wheels that are anchored to permanent foundations. Separate coverage is available for the contents of these buildings.
What isn’t insurable under the NFIP?
Buildings entirely over water or principally below ground, gas and liquid storage tanks, animals, birds, fish, aircraft, wharves, piers, bulkheads, growing crops, shrubbery, land, livestock, roads, machinery, motor vehicles, equipment in the open. Most contents and finishing materials located in a basement or in enclosures below the lowest elevated floor of an elevated building are not covered.
How To Find Out If You Can Buy The Insurance
Property owners and renters can see if their community participates in the NFIP by contacting a community official or insurance agent or by visiting http://www.fema.gov/fema/csb.
How to Obtain A The Insurance Policy
If your local insurance agent does not sell flood insurance, call the NFIP at 1-888-379-9531 or visit http://www.floodsmart.gov.
How Much Flood Insurance Coverage Is Available?
The NFIP Flood Insurance Manual provides coverage limits under the Residential Condominium Building Association Policy. Under its regular program, property owners can buy up to $250,000 per single-family dwelling or other residential building and up to $500,000 for a non-residential building. Coverage is available up to $100,000 for residential building contents and up to $500,000 for non-residential contents.
When To Buy Flood Insurance?
There is typically a 30-day waiting period for flood insurance to go into effect. Remember that hurricane season is flood season, so obtain your insurance well ahead of time.
Tips to Remember
1 – Everyone lives in a flood zone.
2 – Most homeowners’ policies don’t cover flood damage.
3 – No matter what your flood risk is, you can buy flood insurance if your community participates in the NFIP.
4 – Don’t wait for federal disaster assistance to help you.
5 – Keep your home compliant with federal regulations.
6 – There’s usually a 30-day waiting period before your policy takes effect.
7 – Buy a separate policy to protect your contents.
This article is not intended to be a substitute for FEMA’s comprehensive guidelines. For more information, visit FEMA.gov.
Kenmore DuraPower 37030 Vacuum Review
I got a Kenmore DuraPower 37030 bagless upright vacuum on sale at Sears for $99. The regular price is $199 but it is often on sale for less. It has a powerful 12 amp motor, and came with the usual on-board tools and a 30 foot power cord. The warranty is one year on parts and labor.
I use the vacuum at my insurance business where we have residential type carpeting. It has an electronic dirt sensor that detects how dirty the carpet is. That seemed like a gimmick but it is actually useful to see what sections of the carpet need extra attention. It does a very good job of cleaning the carpet. It is kind of satisfying to see the sensor light showing the dirt, then you see the brush spinning and the captured dirt swirling in the cyclone tank. Then the dirt sensor shows clean and all is good! What will they think of next?
Another feature is HEPA air filtration and the air is clean and not dusty when the machine is running. The vacuum is fairly quiet and seems to have a quality feel. The dirt canister is easy to empty.
So far the only negative factor I have found is that the vacuum is big and heavy. After cleaning about 800 feet of carpet it starts to be tiring. It doesn’t get under things like chairs as easily as smaller machines. I would not want to carry it up and down stars frequently.
Overall I have been very satisfied with the DuraPower 37030.
Antique Car Museum Guide – Virginia Car Museums
You don’t have to go far in the state of Virginia to find an antique car museum. Virginia is home to at least eight (or nine, if you stretch your definition of “car” to include tanks!). Here is a listing of all the vintage car collections I can find information on in Virginia.
The Car and Carriage Caravan Museum at the Luray Caverns traces the history of transportation in America. Items on display include horse-drawn carriages, coaches, wagons, and early automobiles. The automotive collection includes an 1892 Benz, a 1908 Baker Electric, a 1913 Stanley Steamer, and Rudolph Valentino’s 1925 Rolls Royce. You must purchase an admission to the Luray Caverns to get in to the museum. (540) 743 – 6551
The Roaring Twenties Antique Car Museum in Hood features 32 vintage cars on display, mostly from the 1920s and 1930s. The collection includes examples from Carter, Star, Stephen, Cleveland, Hupmobile, Paige, Nash, Essex, Packard and Cadillac. There are also horse-drawn carriages, old farm implements, and period advertising on display. (540) 948 – 6290
The Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke has cars and other vehicles from nearly every decade of the twentieth century. The museum focuses primarily on the railroad industry, but also has an aviation and aerospace section. (540) 342 – 5670
Fred’s Car Museum in Appomattox holds more than sixty five antique cars, dating from 1906 up to 1980. Highlights of the collection include a 1906 Schacht, a 1914 Saxton, a 1920 Piano Box Buggy, a 1936 Packard, and a very rare 1939 Lincoln V-12 limo. (434) 352-0606
The Accomack-Northampton Antique Car Museum in Parksley features a 1922 Durant, a 1935 Auburn, a 1956 Thunderbird, and lots of automobilia. (757) 665 – 6161
Eavers Classic Cars and Collectibles Museum in Staunton has over twenty classic cars on display, including a genuine 1965 Shelby AC Cobra, Elvis Presley’s last Cadillac, and a 1959 Devin sports car. (540) 337 – 1126
Old Cranks Motor Car Museum in Galax has a unique assortment of antique cars including a one-cylinder Orient Buckboard, a Detroit Electric and a Stanley Steamer. (276) 236 – 5114.
The Wood Brothers Racing Museum in Stuart covers 58 years of racing history. You can view the 1971 Purolator Mercury Cyclone, a 1989 Neil Bonnet Thunderbird, and a 1937 Glen Wood Ford Coach. There are also trophies, racing suits and helmets, and tons of other racing memorabilia. (276) 694 – 2121
The AAF Tank Museum in Danville doesn’t have antique cars, but I couldn’t leave them out! Their collection includes 117 tanks and artillery pieces, plus over twenty thousand other military related artifacts dating all the way back to 1509! (434) 836-5323
Quite a variety for the automotive enthusiast to choose from if you are passing through Virginia, or live nearby. As always, call ahead for information on hours and holiday schedules before making the trip.
What Homeowners Need to Know About National Flood Insurance!
Kenmore DuraPower 37030 Vacuum Review
