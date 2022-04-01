Finance
Commercial Insurance Policy Guide: How to Choose the Ideal Policy and Provider
Are you any kind of business owner? Even if your business is really, really small, you’ll need some sort of commercial insurance policy. Literally anything can go wrong, even if you conduct most of your business indoors. It’s important to look over the ideal amount and types of coverage for your industry in your state. Every type of industry has its own specific risks. For instance, a home office that doesn’t do any deliveries probably won’t require commercial auto insurance. A construction type of business will probably need to protect its employees from physical injuries, but not have to worry about things like copyright infringement.
Most companies typically need generally liability insurance, which will help protect you from lawsuits in the event that someone becomes injured on your business property, or something is damaged when you or one of your employees is performing a service for someone. Workers compensation insurance is also something you’ll want to consider, as it employees while they’re on the job. However, you yourself, as the owner, will not be covered by this kind of policy.
Since there are so many companies that offer deals on commercial insurance policy, you need to be careful with your choice. Make sure the company you are considering offers the specific level of coverage that your type of business must have. Also, if you have any financial lenders, check and see if they require a certain type or level of insurance coverage for your company. If there are any current or potential clients that have insurance coverage requirements, which policy should you choose that will meet those requirements for those particular clients?
Commercial Insurance Policy Types and Coverages
Like any other kind of insurance, there is no “one size fits all” with commercial insurance. The best insurance companies are those that offer customize coverage for each industry and size of business. If you run an It / tech business, for instance, you should have the option to buy software copyright coverage.
A few other things to look for include:
• Customer service
• Flexible payment options
• money back guarantee after a decent amount of time
• An easy claim filing process
• A lot of positive reviews
• A company that is financially stable
One company that meets all of these is Hiscox Insurance Company. Go ahead and take a look at all of their custom commercial insurance policy solutions. Get a free quote and a 14-day money back guarantee. It’s also a very financially stable organization.
Finance
Accounting For Insurance Claim Settlements
Insurance is a necessity in any business. Businesses cover themselves against losses such as fire, theft and unexpected natural disasters. It is with the bookkeeping or accounting that owners get it wrong.
On successful insurance claims, a payment is normally made to the insured. My experience has led me to believe that small businesses have no clue, as to how, to account for insurance settlements. Most businesses reflect the payment as income.
Not only would this be deceptive but also violates International Accounting Standards. Since the transaction has everything to do with assets and nothing to do with income, it should be adjusted against assets. Erroneous accounting for assets might prejudice the business further in future, if similar insurance claims are made.
Insurance companies settle claims on assets, on its book value and not its costs. (And yet the asset was insured on its cost at date of purchase). Whereas this principle might vary from country to country, book value is widely accepted as the norm. Since most small businesses fail to maintain proper fixed assets registers, insurance companies perform “desk top valuations”, or make an “estimate”, on the book value, mostly much lower than its “real” book value. Without proper records, the claimant cannot debunk the assessor’s final conclusions.
Before I loose you in a sea of confusion, let me elaborate. If an asset is on your books at least, without the asset register, but you have no purchase date, and this asset is lost due to theft, no accurate wear and tear can be furnished. Furthermore, if a claim is settled, and reflects as “income”, what happens to the asset that was stolen, but still reflects on your books?
Many reading this article could not care a hoot about the number crunching involved, but please stay with me for a minute. You might not care, but an investor, a bank and yes, the insurance company might pick this up on your financial statements when they demand your reports.
The method used to account for insurance claims is the “disposal method”. Any asset subject to an insurance claim should be transferred to a “Disposal Account”. Depreciation on the asset for the relevant period is calculated, and credited to the disposal account with the insurance settlement. The cost, less depreciation equals book value. Any settlement amounts over or under book value, will result in a loss or profit on disposal.
An insurance claim, wrongly entered as “income”, can be adjusted by transferring the amount to the disposal account. After effecting these entries, the disposal account should balance to zero. Your new records would reveal, the loss or profit on claim (income statement), settlement in bank account, fixed assets less the stolen/lost asset, and a lower depreciation estimate for the year.
I acknowledge that this is your accountant’s job, you however have a duty to provide accurate records. But how many businesses continue to pay, the same insurance premiums on the assets, since purchase date, when they, entitled to a lower premium, due to a lower asset value.(prior to any asset losses).
Also, a precarious asset situation in your books, might lead to problems in your tax affairs.
No business can afford a visit from the IRS. Did you know that tax authorities always commence auditing, your assets, before they move on to your income?
Finance
Get Cheap Car Insurance Guide: Understanding How Rates Work and What Kind of Coverage Is Best
Auto insurance is something nobody wants to pay but it is necessary and must be done. It might seem like an unnecessary expense at first – until your car is damaged in some way and then it’s essential that you get that claim paid to you. At this point, it’s the deductible that you don’t want to pay. Regardless of what kind of vehicle you have, you’re going to – at the very least – get cheap car insurance that covers the basics and meets the requirements for your state.
Take advantage of online tools that allow you to compare more than one quote at a time so that you can see the similarities sand differences between multiple insurance companies. If you have house insurance and your provider also offers auto insurance, see if you can get a discount if you bundle it all together.
In addition to the model and make of the vehicle, your driving history, age, and credit score, here are some other factors that affect the rates you’ll get when you want to get cheap car insurance:
• Zip code – some areas are simply going to have higher-than-normal accidents and car loss due to heavier road conditions and traffic and/or high crime rates.
• Number of miles – The amount of mileage you put on your vehicle each month can impact the insurance rates.
• Age and marital status. Young, unmarried males usually have to pay the most.
• Past claims history – Those with a history of filing claims in the past will be more likely to pay more when they switch companies or renew a current policy.
Where to Get Cheap Car Insurance Even With High Risk
Each company has its own rule as to what constitutes as “high risk”. If you’ve been involved in an accident or have other negative items on your driving record, the variance in premium differs from company to company. As long as you are diligent and look for discounts and ways to save, you should be able to find a policy and rate you can live with.
You might want to consider skipping out on comprehensive coverage if you have an older vehicle since the money you pay for the insurance might cost you way more than what the old “clunker” is worth anyway. However, it’s probably a good idea to have some type of coverage to pay for the cost of your medical bills if you become injured.
Right now, you can get cheap car insurance deals and fair quotes at esurance. There are thousands of esurance reviews and most of them are positive. It’s definitely a good company to start with.
Finance
Cheap Home Insurance Overview: What Important Factors Should You Be Thinking About?
During your research of house and property insurance companies, you should always focus on a variety of factors and not just price. Even if you’re looking for “cheap home insurance”, you should not settle with whatever the lowest rate is, since you might end up paying more in the long run. Factor in the deductible and worth of the home as well. The ideal company should balance good customer service with lower premiums and ample coverage.
Don’t think that homeowners insurance is just another bill that you have to pay – it’s intended to protect your family’s most important asset. If you must file a claim, the process should be as easygoing and fast as possible. You’ll already be dealing with enough stress if something happens to your home, so you don’t need the added stress of your insurance company giving you a hard time and holding back on your money.
Obviously, homeowners’ insurance rates are going to vary widely depending on your geographical location and the average weather. You might also have trouble finding cheap home insurance if you live in a area with a high crime rate. One possible way of saving is to invest some security features. Check with each company you are considering to see what kinds of discounts they give out for certain types of security equipment.
Cheap Home Insurance With Flood Coverage
Flood insurance typically isn’t included in general home insurance policies, but you should still consider it if you live near a body of water. If you live in what the bank considers to be a “Flood Zone”, they might require you to have flood insurance in order to qualify for a mortgage loan. If you live in a state where a hurricane, tornado, or earthquake could hit at any time, a bank might require you to get that relevant coverage as well. You still might be able to get cheap home insurance even with those coverage types if you have a good credit rating and qualify for discounts.
As for the deductible, avoid the lowest level if possible. Move up a level or two if you want some discounts on the premium. This will prove to the insurance company that you are taking your finances seriously and that are a responsible person.
There is no rule that says you have to go the traditional way in selecting cheap home insurance. Lemonade Insurance, for instance, offers a “peer-to-peer” insurance solution, meaning customers pay their premiums in a large “communal pot” and the claims are processed quickly and covered by the money in that pot. Check and see if it is available in your state and consider if it’s the right solution for you.
Commercial Insurance Policy Guide: How to Choose the Ideal Policy and Provider
Family thanks police for solving 1990 missing teen case
The Nets are perfectly capable of turning on the switch
Police: Northwoods shooting appears to be murder-suicide
Accounting For Insurance Claim Settlements
Column: DeMar DeRozan scores a season-high 50, rallying the Chicago Bulls to a huge OT win over the LA Clippers
Get Cheap Car Insurance Guide: Understanding How Rates Work and What Kind of Coverage Is Best
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks topple Nets in overtime
Cheap Home Insurance Overview: What Important Factors Should You Be Thinking About?
3 suspects at-large after double homicide in Central West End
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing