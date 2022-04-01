News
Conducting Phenom Jonathan Heyward Makes His North American Debut Tour
Conductor Jonathan Heyward, a rising star in Europe and Chief Conductor of the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie in Germany, is making his North American debut, with a cross country tour that will include stops in Atlanta, San Diego, Louisville, and Baltimore. Heyward is collaborating with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra during their performances in neighborhood concerts outside of Detroit.
Sprightly and light on his feet behind the podium, Heyward performs an engaging and idiosyncratic dance with an orchestra. Springing off his heels and conducting with his entire body, he moves through a piece of music while throwing glances of wide-eyed surprise or barely concealed giddiness into the pit. Born in Atlanta, Georgia and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, 29-year-old Heyward spent his twenties in Europe, where he attended the Royal Academy of Music’s orchestral conducting master’s program in London. Before graduating, at the age of 21, he was the youngest ever semi-finalist at the Blue Danube International Opera Conducting Competition. In 2015, he won the 2015 Besançon International Conducting Competition, and his first job out of school was as Assistant Conductor of the Hallé Orchestra in Manchester, where he worked for three years before becoming Chief Conductor of the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie.
Heyward’s parents were music lovers, but not lovers of classical music. They ran a diner in Charleston where his father was the chef, and his mother ran the front of the house. They listened to jazz and classic rock, but classical music was a far reach for Heyward until picking up the cello in the 5th grade. His career in classical music began when he was picking out an instrument to play in elementary school.
“I was meant to go pick up the violin but there was a line out the door and I was a very impatient little ten-year-old,” Heyward told Observer. “I wanted to go home, so I noticed no one was in the line for cellos so I just went in line, and picked up an instrument much bigger than myself, to my mother’s surprise.”
He was a relative latecomer to the cello, since most professional cellists start much younger than ten; however, he very quickly developed a passion for the instrument and for classical music. The idea of playing music professionally grew on him, inspiring him to apply to the Charleston County School of the Arts, where he started in the 6th grade. It was here, while in middle school, that Heyward had his first opportunity to conduct. As an 8th grader, a substitute teacher picked his name out of a hat to conduct his middle school string orchestra when their regular teacher was out for the day. “I was terribly shy, really didn’t like the idea of being in front of my colleagues,” Heyward told Observer. Nevertheless, the experience stuck with him. He fell in love with score study. He was fascinated with seeing how all the musical parts interacted on a single piece of paper. In high school, a sympathetic teacher gave him many more opportunities to conduct. “Of course, I had no idea what I was doing,” Heyward told Observer, “But I was able to have this amazing four years of having a playground in which I was able to experiment.”
After these formative experiences conducting in high school, he felt that he needed more time on the other side of the podium as a musician in the orchestra. He decided to study for four years as a cellist to understand what it takes to be in an orchestra. At the Boston Conservatory of Music, to which he won a scholarship, he studied cello. However, conducting continued for him after he saw his first opera when the conservatory’s opera department put on Don Giovanni. Afterwards, Heyward messaged the department’s music director and asked him if he needed an assistant. It turned out that he did. This became Heyward’s first ever conducting job.
After his two years at the Royal Academy, three years at the Hallé Orchestra, and one year as Chief Conductor of the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie, Heyward has an enormous amount of experience for someone so young. As a young conductor, Heyward is outward looking and enthusiastic about the future of classical music. Retaining a young person’s energy and enthusiasm (he described his first time conducting a professional orchestra as being “like getting the keys to a Porsche”) Heyward is invested in making sure that classical music has a real future post-pandemic. To protect and preserve music, however, he believes that it needs to be more inclusive, relatable, and community oriented.
“Gone are the days where we should always be expecting people to come to us,” Heyward told Observer. “We really have to bridge that gap and bridge that sense of community.” Bringing in new audiences, for Heyward, is about meeting people where they are and programming music that an audience can connect with. To this purpose, this summer Heyward will be performing in a four-concert tour with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, where they will perform in arts centers, churches, and community venues in townships outside of Detroit.
Classical music, according to Heyward, with the right programming, is “better than a Netflix series.” Sometimes, “There’s a sort of freeze and a pause where it kind of takes people’s—everyone, including the orchestra and the audience—breath away. That’s always a moment where I feel, ah, that’s great—that moment where we’re all collectively absorbing this music.”
Heyward brought his collaborative and inclusive style of conducting to Baltimore this last weekend, where he performed with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on March 11, 12, and 13. His tour will take him to San Diego, Atlanta, and Louisville this spring, and he will return to the States in July for the Detroit neighborhood concerts and a performance at the Grant Park Music Festival.
Former walk-on Ryan Rizk happy to help teammates look good at Hurricanes’ Pro Day
Ryan Rizk did not take many game snaps in his four years on the Hurricanes’ roster, but he has found other ways to help his teammates. On Wednesday, he was the one tossing footballs to the Hurricanes’ participants at their Pro Day in Coral Gables.
“It was a dream come true,” Rizk said. “It was last week where coach [Jorge] Baez asked me to come throw. I was like, ‘I’ll do anything,’ especially on Pro Day. To come and help my teammates out and to be able to show what I’ve got, as well, is a dream come true. It’s what you work for and it’s always something I’ve had in my mind all throughout college and high school.”
Rizk, an American Heritage-Delray alum, was a Hurricanes walk-on quarterback for four years, playing primarily on the team’s practice squad. He earned a spot closer to the top of UM’s depth chart last season after quarterbacks D’Eriq King and Jake Garica suffered season-ending injuries. He saw his only action in the Hurricanes’ win over Duke, completing 1 of 2 passes for 9 yards.
Rizk said he tried not to think too much about throwing in front of NFL scouts and tried to work through the pressure of helping his teammates look good for the scouts.
“For sure [there was pressure], especially throwing to DBs,” Rizk said. “Because DBs, you don’t want to throw it too hard but you want to give them a good ball. But it was awesome. Just a great experience and to be able to do it in front of my friends and coaches. It’s awesome.”
Rizk said he didn’t do anything special to prepare, just his usual warm-ups.
“Just do what I’ve been doing for … I don’t even know how many years I’ve been playing,” Rizk said. “I just come in and look at it as another day. A special one for sure, but just normal stuff.”
Although Rizk has two seasons of eligibility left, he said his quarterbacking days for the Hurricanes are over. He said he expects big accomplishments from the Hurricanes’ quarterbacks going forward.
“Since the day Tyler walked in, I knew he was going to be special,” Rizk said. “He has a great head on his shoulders. Leader. He’s in the playbook like I’ve never seen. And just the whole quarterback room in general, from Peyton (Matocha) to Jake to the new quarterback Jacurri (Brown) and even Aaron (Howard). Just solid quarterback room, solid heads on their shoulders and they’re going to do big things this year, for sure.”
Column: DeMar DeRozan’s 50-point night is another one for Chicago Bulls fans to savor
DeMar DeRozan was fuming inside.
Fouled on a 3-point attempt with 3.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Chicago Bulls star went to the line with a chance to give them the lead. After clawing back all night long only to fall back again, hitting three free throws to end it would be a sweet way to cap the first game of a crucial five-game homestand.
But after sinking the first two to tie the game, DeRozan missed the third.
“It felt like a bomb went off inside my head,” he said.
But DeRozan composed himself in overtime, scoring 10 points in the five-minute period after a 17-point fourth quarter, finishing with a season-high 50 in a wild, 135-130 win over the Clippers.
At the end of the night, the Bulls were in sole possession of fifth place in the Eastern Conference, and four games back with five games remaining, trailing the fourth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers by 1½ games. They were a half game ahead of idle Toronto, and 3 games up on Cleveland, the No. 7 seed.
DeRozan passed the 2,000 point mark for the second time in his 13-year career, and became the sixth player in Bulls history to score 50 or more points in a game, joining Chet Walker, Zach LaVine and Jamal Crawford, who each did it once; Jimmy Butler, who accomplished the feat twice; and Michael Jordan, who did it an amazing 30 times.
“The win is more meaningful,” DeRozan said of dropping 50. “I just wanted to win this game, badly. You see how tight the (Eastern Conference) race is. Every game is extremely important. We have no more room to be dropping any more games.”
In a season in which DeRozan’s heroics have become almost second nature, this game meant just a little bit more with the team struggling to find itself and the playoffs just around the corner.
“We needed a moment like that, all of us,” DeRozan said. “It was one of those fun games. You go out there, you compete. It’s the best time of the year, where everything matters. Guys stepped up. Definitely happy for Pat (Williams). He made some big plays in the game.
“Without Pat, I don’t think we win.”
The sellout crowd at the United Center was unusually quiet most of the night as the Clippers took an early 15-point lead and never let the Bulls within sniffing distance until the fourth quarter. It started to awaken when Williams hit a 3-pointer a minute into the quarter, his first shot of the night, and DeRozan followed with another 3 with 10:07 remaining.
They wouldn’t stop the rest of the night, fueling the players as they continued a comeback that helped put the last month’s struggles in the rearview mirror.
DeRozan scored 17 points in the final quarter, including the two free throws that sent the game to overtime. He wound up hitting 17 of 26 shots from the field and 14 of 15 free throws. The one he missed that set off the “bomb” in his head may have been the one that drove DeRozan to lift the team once again, sealing the deal in overtime.
Afterward, DeRozan seemed more interested in teaching Williams not to let the media in on every little thing after Williams admitted he was fined for being late to the morning shootaround.
“He said that?” DeRozan said with raised eyebrows. “I’ve got to tell him not to say that to the media. He’s tripping! He’s got to learn. Damn, why did he say that?”
Time to talk to the kid. All in a night’s work.
The last time DeRozan eclipsed 2,000 points was during the 2016-17 season, when he finished with 2,020 points with the Raptors as a 27-year-old. Five years later, DeRozan is savoring every moment of the best season of a successful NBA career.
“It means a lot,” he said of reaching the 2,000-point mark. “It means you get better with age. Just because you’re getting older doesn’t mean you’ve got to slow down in any type of way. It shows my work ethic, me just taking care of myself physically and always trying to be better than I was before.
“Just to be able to accomplish that in Year 13, this is definitely awesome.”
The “M-V-P” chants for DeRozan that typically begin in the 300 level in the first half were noticeably absent until he went to the free throw line with 1:05 remaining in the fourth quarter. It’s obvious at this point DeRozan won’t be in the running for the award for the league’s best player, not after the Bulls’ free fall in their previous 16 games, going 5-11 and falling into the second tier of Eastern Conference playoff teams.
But it doesn’t really matter whether DeRozan’s season gets rewarded with a trophy for individual excellence. He’s interested in the trophy Jordan raised six times, the one that makes great players legends.
It’s going to be an uphill battle. The Bulls enter a three-game stretch against heavyweights — Miami, Milwaukee and Boston — in the next week, facing three potential playoff foes at home. The atmosphere at the United Center should be electric, and DeRozan believes the momentum of Thursday’s comeback win can carry over into Saturday’s game against the top-seeded Heat.
“Don’t matter who we play now,” he said. “It’s going to be this type of physicality, atmosphere, aggression, being desperate to win, competing … You’re going to get everybody’s best blow. We can’t run from anything. As a competitor, I always want to play against the best of the best.”
And the best of the best want to play against DeRozan, who is aging like a fine wine.
Oscars producer says police offered to arrest Will Smith
By ANDREW DALTON
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscars producer Will Packer said Los Angeles police were ready to arrest Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage.
“They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment,” Packer said in a clip released by ABC News Thursday night of an interview he gave to “Good Morning America.” “They said we will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him. They were laying out the options.”
But Packer said Rock was “very dismissive” of the idea.
“He was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m fine,” Packer said. “And even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish.’ The LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said, ‘Would you like us to take any action?’ And he said no.”
The LAPD said in a statement after Sunday night’s ceremony that they were aware of the incident, and that Rock had declined to file a police report. The department declined comment Thursday on Packer’s interview.
In the longer version on “Good Morning America,” Parker said he initially believed the slap was an orchestrated bit. “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.”
Packer said he went up to Rock after the incident. “I said, ‘Did he really hit you?’” the producer asked Rock. “And he looked at me and he goes, ‘Yeah, I just took a punch from Muhammad Ali,’ as only Chris can. He was immediately in joke mode, but you could tell that he was very much still in shock.”
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct. Smith could be suspended, expelled or otherwise sanctioned.
The academy said in a statement that “Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television.”
Without giving specifics, the academy said Smith was asked to leave the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, but refused to do so.
Smith strode from his front row seat on to the stage and slapped Rock after a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, when he was on stage to present the Oscar for best documentary.
On Monday, Smith issued an apology to Rock, the academy and to viewers, saying “I was out of line and I was wrong.”
The academy said Smith has the opportunity to defend himself in a written response before the board meets again on April 18.
Rock publicly addressed the incident for the first time, but only briefly, at the beginning of a standup show Wednesday night in Boston, where he was greeted by a thunderous standing ovation. He said “I’m still kind of processing what happened.”
Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter:
