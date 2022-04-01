News
COVID-19 update: Next MN spike likely small, driven by new omicron strain
Minnesota could see another uptick in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks, thanks to the latest version of the omicron variant, but any increases are not expected to be as serious as previous coronavirus surges.
“Whether it ends up being a larger increase in cases or a smaller one still remains to be seen,” Dr. John O’Horo, a Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist, said during a Thursday news briefing. “It certainly doesn’t look like it is going to be anything on the order of what we have seen with prior spikes.”
The omicron BA.2 variant, which is related to the original omicron strain that drove infections in Minnesota to unprecedented levels in January, is now believed to be the dominant variant in the U.S. and across the globe.
Twin Cities wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council shows omicron BA.2 accounted for about 60 percent of coronavirus genetic material found in sewage last week. The original omicron strain accounts for much of the rest.
The BA.2 variant has more genetic mutations than its predecessor and is believed to be more easily transmitted than other versions of the coronavirus, said Matthew Binnicker, director of Mayo Clinic’s Clinical Virology Laboratory in Rochester. But prior immunity from recent infection with omicron as well as the protection provided by vaccines should help keep cases at a manageable level.
“We will see increasing cases in many parts of the United States, but it is not thought to result in a surge like we experienced in January and early February of this year,” Binnicker said.
Omicron BA.2 has shown the ability to infect people who are fully vaccinated and boosted, but vaccines continue to protect against severe illness. About 66 percent of Minnesotans are vaccinated and more than 2 million have gotten booster shots.
Antivirals like Pfizer’s drug Paxlovid also continue to be effective against the new variant. While recent prior infection provides some protection, there have been a small number of reports of people catching both versions of the omicron variant, Binnicker said.
Health officials continue to urge vaccination as the best way to avoid serious illness, hospitalization and death. Boosters are urged for everyone 12 and older, and earlier this week federal regulators OK’d a fourth dose for people over 50 and those with heightened risk.
MINNESOTA NUMBERS REMAIN LOW
The state Department of Health reported 509 new COVID-19 infections Thursday and seven more deaths. At least 12,408 people have died since the pandemic began and Minnesota has diagnosed 1,429,550 infections.
About 63,000 people have tested positive more than once. Of those who have caught COVID-19, almost 99 percent have recovered enough they no longer need to be isolated.
Rates of test positivity, new cases per capita and hospitalizations all remain at some of the lowest levels of the pandemic.
There are 185 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 27 in intensive care. In early January, at the height of the original omicron wave, hospitals had roughly nine times more COVID-19 patients.
While the original omicron strain caused less severe illness in many people, so many got infected that hospitals and testing sites were strained. Hospital capacity has recovered since the last surge, but remains challenging in parts of the state largely because of a lack of staffing.
Final Four coaches: NCAA transfer portal ‘way, way, way, way out of hand’
With only four teams still standing in the 2021-22 NCAA women’s basketball season, the vast majority of players and programs were looking ahead on Thursday, and because the NCAA has relaxed its Division I transfer rules, nearly a thousand players were looking for new teams.
“Is it out of hand?” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “It absolutely is. I don’t know how you control it.”
One of the players looking for greener pastures is Minnesota guard Sara Scalia, the Gophers’ leading scorer last season and one of the top 3-point shooters in the nation as a junior. She was one of 843 players in the portal on Thursday, 163 of them from Power 5 schools.
“I always like to say the grass is greener on the other side because it’s fertilized with a bunch of bull—-,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said.
Walz, however, has done well by the NCAA’s new transfer rules, which changed after the 2019 season to allow Division I players to transfer to another Division I school, for any reason, once without sitting out a year. Walz’s Cardinals will meet Staley’s top-ranked Gamecocks in the first of two national semifinals on Friday at Target Center, and three of his starters will be players who began their careers at other schools.
This year’s Final Four features two of the most successful programs in NCAA history — Stanford and Connecticut — and relatively new powers South Carolina and Louisville. Between them, they have 15 national titles and 43 Final Four appearances. Their rosters are filled with high school all-Americans, many of whom graduate into the U.S. national program. Yet between them, the teams in Minneapolis have 10 transfers on their rosters.
Even UConn, which has won 11 national championships and been to 22 Final Fours under coach Geno Auriemma, has a major contributor who played elsewhere last season. Forward Dorka Juhász, a 6-foot-5 graduate student who starred for Ohio State, started 15 games and averaged 7.3 points and 5.7 rebounds before dislocating a wrist in the regional final. She had surgery to repair the injury and won’t play this weekend.
The Huskies (29-5) will play Stanford (32-3) on Friday approximately 20 minutes after the 6:30 p.m. tip between Louisville (29-4) and South Carolina (33-2).
But just because these coaches have used the transfer portal doesn’t mean they particularly like its new popularity.
“Sometimes you have to leave. Sometimes it’s the right thing to do; no question about that,” Auriemma said Thursday. “But eight hundred, one thousand of them? There’s only 365 Division I schools.”
Under NCAA rules, women’s basketball teams get 15 full-ride scholarships a year. Men’s programs get 13.
Players have always changed schools, but not in these numbers — and because the NCAA has given an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes who played during the abridged 2020-21 season, graduate transfers are through the roof. Minnesota had three this season — Deja Winters, Laura Bagwell Katalinich and Bailey Helgren — and three of coach Lindsay Whalen’s five seniors will finish the year with five master’s degrees between them.
“I think the portal is much like social media; it’s the fad. It’s a big ol’ fad that just keeps continuing,” Staley said Thursday. “There are more people in the portal than there are scholarships, and the effect on (high school) freshmen, sophomore, juniors and seniors, they’re going to feel it, because most teams will look for just a little bit more experience of having played on this level.”
It’s so ubiquitous that Louisville’s team web site has a column for “previous school” on its roster page. The Cardinals have five transfers on the roster, including starters Emily Engstler (Syracuse), Kianna Smith (Cal) and Chelsie Hall (Vanderbilt).
When Engstler, an all-ACC player at Syracuse, entered the portal, Walz said, he didn’t recruit her until talking to senior guard Mykasa Robinson, whose playing time would be affected the most by the addition of their conference rival. Robinson started 17 of 30 games as a junior but has come off the bench this season.
“Playing time is great,” she said. “But I want to win.”
Robinson’s playing time, in fact, hasn’t really changed — going from 20.9 minutes a game last season to 20.3 this season — but every good program has good players not playing.
“A third of our team sits on the bench and doesn’t really play a whole lot,” Staley acknowledged. “Is that really fair to them? … You have to allow them that space, but surely it’s way, way, way, way out of hand.”
“Three hundred of them are not going to find a school to go to because they’re going to realize it’s not the school they just left, it’s them,” Auriemma said. “Just like last year, right? A thousand kids in the portal, 250 of them had no place to go, and the guys that they left don’t want them back. Whatever happened to go (to a school) and figure it the hell out?”
PORTAL PRIZES
Even the NCAA’s best programs are dipping into the NCAA transfer portal. There are eight total on the Final Four teams this weekend in Minneapolis. Here are the ones making the biggest impact:
- EMILY ENGSTLER, 6-5, F, Louisville: Forward was all-ACC at Syracuse. She’s a starter for the top seed in the Wichita Region, averaging 11.8 points and 9.4 rebounds in 33 games.
- DORKA JUHÁSZ, 6-5, F, Connecticut. Graduate transfer was a burgeoning star at Ohio State. She started 15 of her 32 games this season and averaged 7.3 points and 5.7 rebounds before dislocating a wrist in the regional final.
- KAMILLA CARDOSO, 6-7, C, South Carolina. Sophomore post transferred from Syracuse, where she was ACC co-defensive player of the year. She has averaged 5.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 30 games off the bench.
- KIANNA SMITH, 6-0, G, Louisville. Sat out a season after transferring from Cal. She has averaged 11.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 33 starts.
- CHELSIE HALL, 5-7, G, Louisville. A starter at Vanderbilt with more than 1,000 career points, she has started all 33 games for the Cardinals, averaging 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
In an attempt to boost versatility, Twins send Luis Arraez out to first
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli suggested at the end of last season that Luis Arraez could see some reps at first base — it just hadn’t happened in game action until Thursday.
Mid-game, Arraez moved from second base to first, Nick Gordon from left field to second and Alex Kirilloff from first base to left as the Twins let Arraez get his feet wet at the position in their 4-3 exhibition game loss to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at jetBlue Park.
Listed at 5 feet 10, Arraez doesn’t exactly look the part of a typical first baseman, but adding in some experience, however brief it was Thursday, at the position can only help his versatility.
“No matter what position it is, it’s going to take a little time to get comfortable over there, and I’m glad he was able to go over there and receive one over there and everything, but getting him on the field was important,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to see it again.”
Arraez is expected to move around the infield this season, though he likely will see most of his playing time at third base with some at second and perhaps some at-bats as designated hitter. Though he played left field at times last year, Baldelli said the Twins were not preparing him to play in the outfield this spring.
And while Miguel Sanó and Kirilloff will see the majority of the playing time over at first base, Baldelli said Arraez has indicated he feels comfortable at the position.
“We’re going to keep working him, though,” Baldelli said. “It’s going to be good for his versatility, and it’s going to be good for us.”
CELESTINO’S WHIRLWIND WEEK
On Monday, Gilberto Celestino returned to the Dominican Republic. On Tuesday, he got married. On Wednesday, he returned to Florida, and on Thursday, Celestino was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul.
To say it has been a whirlwind of a week for Celestino is an understatement. The newlyweds held a small gathering with family members at a church and plan to go on a honeymoon after the upcoming season.
“We were thinking about a future together, and we decided to do it now,” Celestino said, unique timing and all.
Celestino, 23, was rushed up to the majors last season out of necessity as outfielder after outfielder went down with injuries. In 23 games in the majors, he hit .136 with a pair of home runs. He wound up finishing the season at Triple-A, a level he skipped on the way up.
“I came back (from the Dominican Republic) and I wasn’t expecting anything,” Celestino said. “All I can do is work hard, which I do and I’m going to keep doing the rest of the year, and that’s their decision.”
RULE CHANGES
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association announced long-expected rule changes, including 28-man rosters through May 1. There will be no limitation on the number of pitchers allowed on the roster, and the Twins are expected to carry 15 or 16 to begin the season.
The injured list for pitchers will be 10 days to begin the season, but after May 1, the IL will be a minimum of 15 days for pitchers. The same goes for the number of days a player must remain in the minors after an option or an outright assignment; 10 to start, 15 days after May 1.
The extra-innings rule, in which an automatic runner starts every extra inning on second base, will be in effect this season.
BRIEFLY
The Twins reassigned shortstop Tim Beckham to minor-league camp. … The club signed pitchers Jake Petricka, a Northfield native, and JC Ramirez to minor-league deals. … Catcher Ryan Jeffers hit a home run in Thursday’s game that cleared the Green Monster at jetBlue Park.
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: April 1-7
The Bubble.”>The Bubble.”>
After a month of blockbuster TV releases, April is getting off to a pretty movie-centric start. That’s not a bad thing, of course, especially when the month is kicking off with so many exciting films—new and old. Movies from well-established directors dominate, but fear not (unless you’re watching Carrie): from comedy to animation to action to horror, there’s a movie for everyone this week.
What to watch on Netflix
Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood
American auteur Richard Linklater’s fascinating new project blends animation with the distinct sense of nostalgia that he’s carried with him across films like Dazed and Confused and Boyhood. Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood tells the story of the first moon landing, albeit from a different perspective—not only does Linklater track the tension of the mission, but he follows an awe-inspired kid from Texas whose dreams put him among the stars. It’s a time capsule of a film that mixes memory and imagination in joyful ways, making Linklater’s personal story quite universal. Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood premieres Friday, April 1st.
The Bubble
This comedy from Judd Apatow decides to make do with COVID restrictions, following the cast and crew of a smash-hit dinosaur film franchise called Cliff Beasts as they try to shoot the sixth installment. The Bubble makes light of everything from the cabin fever of COVID to the inanity of Hollywood blockbusters, sticking its kooky cast of characters into the most bonkers production since Apocalypse Now. The ensemble ranges from Fred Armisen and David Duchovny to Karen Gillan and Borat-favorite Maria Bakalova, with Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, and Keegan-Michael Key thrown in for good measure. The Bubble premieres on Friday, April 1st.
What to watch on Hulu
Night Raiders
Perhaps the most fascinating acquisition Hulu has made recently is last year’s Night Raiders. This movie centers on dystopian North America circa 2044, when a brutal military government has taken power. The regime’s policy of taking children from their families and putting them in forced-education camps may sound like history repeating itself—which is by design. The film’s writer-director and most of its cast are indigenous peoples from North America, making the movie’s central quest of a woman trying to rescue her daughter a poignant mirror of the brutal history of imperialism in the Americas. Night Raiders will be available to stream starting Friday, April 1st.
What to watch on Amazon Prime
Carrie
Did you know that Brian De Palma’s 1976 film Carrie received two Oscar nominations—one for lead actress Sissy Spacek and another for supporting actress Piper Laurie? Well, if you still have the Oscar bug after this past weekend’s ceremony but want to watch some genre fare, then give one of the best horror movies of all time a watch. Carrie is a vicious tale about teenaged insecurity, turning a pubescent girl’s anxieties into intense realities. It’s simply an iconic movie, with the most legendary prom scene committed to film—and that alone justifies a viewing whenever it reappears on streaming. Carrie is available on Amazon Prime starting April 1.
What to watch on HBO Max
Death on the Nile
Though Kenneth Branagh won his first Oscar last Sunday for his beautiful film Belfast, his most recent effort was frothier fare, and it arrived on streaming this past week. Death on the Nile is the second in Branagh’s series of Agatha Christie adaptations after 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, with the director starring as the mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot. This mystery is bigger and twistier than its predecessor, with a massive ensemble cast that includes Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, and Russell Brand alongside up-and-coming talents like Emma Mackey and Letitia Wright. Death on the Nile is available to stream now.
What to watch on Apple TV+
Slow Horses
This week’s only television recommendation is a fascinating new British spy thriller. Starring Oscar-winner Gary Oldman, Slow Horses takes place in an office of misfit MI5 agents; each member of the crew has made some form of career-ending mistake in the British intelligence services, leaving them to do more menial spy labor than viewers may be used to. While sifting through trash and scanning security feeds, though, a massive conspiracy comes to light, leaving the rag-tag group of spies to their own devices as their superiors become the targets of suspicion. Slow Horses premieres Friday, April 1st.
What to Watch is a regular endorsement of TV and movies worth your streaming time.
