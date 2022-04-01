Finance
Delta Dental Insurance is the Largest but are They the Best?
Delta Dental Plans Association is the nation’s largest dental managed care insurance company. It boasts over 47 million people in over 81,000 employer, veterans and retiree groups across the nation. Their provider network is contracted with 118,000 dental practitioners in all fifty states and Puerto Rico.
These numbers are rather impressive considering dental coverage has significantly lagged behind health maintenance organizations (HMO) in popularity for years. It is believed that the reason for this slow growth is that providers are asked to take significant discounts to be a part of the dental provider network.
Research has shown that patients’ relationships with their dentists seem to outweigh out-of-pocket cost in importance to the end consumer. Understanding this, the dentists may not feel a need to join a managed care plan, and accept discounted reimbursement, when they know that the patients they have built relationships with will likely continue to visit their offices for dental services regardless of network membership. Accordingly, there has not been the demand for these insurance plans from employer groups because the employees and their dependents may not want to join a plan in which their dentist is not a contracted provider. For this reason, employers may choose to offer traditional dental benefits to employees, that bear little, or no, significant cost to the employer.
Internet research showed only a few complaints about Delta Dental Plans. Among the complaints posted on an insurance consumer website noted that there seemed to be problems with the timeliness and accuracy of documents shuffled between the insurance company, the providers and the members. There was also a complaint about being able to reach a live customer service representative and having problem issues addressed in a timely manner. One of the complaints found – and this probably has less to do with Delta than with the providers – that there were not enough providers in the area that accept Delta insurance. (Incidentally, this is normally just a consequence of rapid growth. Most insurance plans are responsive to member requests to add providers) Finally, there was a complaint about having difficulty in understanding and gaining information about the schedule of benefits for the member’s specific plan.
However, finding only a few complaints among 47 million members leads one to conclude that the vast majority of members are satisfied with the Delta Dental Plans. The complaints forum on this consumer website are typical of those one would find regarding any insurance plan, so it is hard to verify that Delta is doing a poorer job in these areas than their competitors. Certainly the continued growth of the company is a clear indication that there is a demand for their product, and that customers are satisfied with the job they are doing. This, in and of itself, would lead one to conclude that in this case, the biggest probably is the best.
Enjoy the Perks of Motorcycle Insurance Into Autumn
It’s been a hot summer! Too hot to enjoy a carefree afternoon on the open road with your motorcycle. As you prep your bike for cooler autumn rides, it’s a good time to confirm that you’re getting the most out of your motorcycle insurance to make sure your bike stays in roadworthy condition. Read over these tips to ensure your motorcycle coverage is riding in your favor:
- Verify that your coverage is current: Though it sounds obvious, it’s a good practice to double check the expiration date of your policy before beginning a period of heavy riding. Be aware that some insurers have layaway periods during the changing seasons in which coverage might be restricted. If you like to ride in the cooler months, check with your insurer to see if your policy contains similar limitations.
- Keep your policy up-to-date: Inform your insurer of any changes such as additional riders, a change of address, or a new bike purchase. A quick call will take care of these instances.
- Cover custom parts and equipment: If you’ve installed chrome plating or given your bike a custom paint job, it’s likely that the value of your motorcycle will increase. Be sure to add these upgrades to your policy to ensure complete coverage in the event of theft or a collision.
- Drop unnecessary coverage: Older bikes may not need as much coverage as you’re currently paying for. It’s recommended that you consider eliminating collision coverage if that premium equates to ten percent of your motorcycle’s market value. In this case, it may be cheaper to pay for repairs out-of-pocket in the event of an accident than to continue paying the monthly collision premium.
- Raise your deductible: By raising your deductible to the maximum amount you can afford if filing a claim, your premiums will decrease and you can save money every month.
- Check for discounts: Call your independent insurance agent to ask if you are eligible for any discounts that may be available. Remember that prices can vary widely between companies. Your agent can shop around for you and review quote comparisons to ensure that you’re getting the best deal.
- Motorcycle insurance specialization: Some insurers specialize in motorcycle insurance. These companies understand your particular needs and offer specialized coverage designed for motorcyclists and their bikes. Ask your independent agent if one of these insurers is a good match for you.
With the appropriate policy in place, you can rest assured that you and your bike are safe to enjoy those long autumn rides. Visit us at our website for a free quote on Oklahoma motorcycle insurance today!
Purchasing the Best Car Insurance
In the past, car insurance was not a necessity, as some people went for it and some did not. However, today an auto coverage policy is one of the crucial things in your life, if you own a car. People need proper coverage, no matter how luxurious or modest their car is.
The way people buy insurance has also changed. In the past, buying a car insurance just meant to meet your neighborhood agent and ask him for it. But now, it is somewhat different, as you have got lots of other options at your disposal from where you can get your vehicle insured, with some entirely new coverage choices.
Buying car insurance: Which method to choose?
When you want insurance for your car, you might be puzzled as from where you should get it. Should you deal with an insurance agent or should you go online? You can choose among different options for getting your car insurance. This includes:
- Buying from captive agents
- Buying from independent agents
- Buying online
People, who prefer personal services and like to form face-to-face relationships, should certainly purchase their policy from an agent. But, since there are different agents, they need to decide which one is the best for them.
Among these, some are called ‘independent agents,’ who sell insurance for numerous companies and some are ‘captive agents,’ who sell insurance for just one firm. Let us see the different features of these agents, so that you can decide easily and quickly the right agent for yourself.
1. Buying from captive agents
You should buy your coverage from a captive agent, if you are dedicated to a specific insurance firm. Since captive agents deal with only one company, they will know all the different insurance options offered by that company. And, thus they can assist you to build the right package based on your needs. However, captive agents may take more time to respond to your questions and to know your needs as compared to independent agents who work for commission.
2. Buying from independent agents
You should buy a policy from an independent agent, if you want to check out the different insurances provided by different companies, as independent agents deal with several companies and not just one particular insurance firm. This way you can get a better rate.
And, since independent agents are not directly employed by any one firm, they would not push one specific product and will tell you the right things about all the insurances. Thus, independent agents can aid you to find inexpensive coverage for your car. However, since they work for commission, they are under more pressure to grab a deal as soon as possible.
3. Buying online
The third option is to skip insurance agents completely and to work directly with the company online. However, for this you have to do most of the work yourself. You have to conduct a thorough research on different coverage providers, what they offer, the rates of their insurance, and what all their policies covers. Then, you can talk to the company, that best fits your needs to procure the coverage itself.
Among these, some insurance companies that employ agents do not necessitate you to work with them and a few of them do not employ agents at all. Buying auto insurance online is one of the best options for you if you do not have much time and want to get inexpensive car insurance, as it saves you from paying commission to an insurance agent. If you are not sure about your car insurance needs, then buying car insurance online, without an insurance agent can cause you to buy the wrong, too little, or too much insurance.
Select your type of coverage
Besides deciding which company to go with, you must also consider which policy you want. There are three main types of policies, including traditional, usage-based, and per-mile car insurance. So, have a look at these three car insurance coverage programs before you settle for one particular car insurance.
1. Traditional auto insurance
In this type of auto insurance, the insurers determine the quotes for the policy with the help of various personal factors, such as your age, driving history, gender, credit score, etc. Generally, the more risk you have as a driver as per these factors, the more high your insurance rates will be. In this, you can opt for a minimum coverage amount as per the state law or else you can select from a long list of different types of auto insurance coverage.
2. Usage-based auto insurance
As opposed to the traditional car insurance, where insurers presume your driving skills depending on a list of different risk factors and your accident history, usage-based car insurance providers offer you car insurance by seeing you in action in real. In this type of car insurance, like Allstate’s Drivewise or Progressive’s Snapshot, you get a telematic device, which you have to plug-in your car. This device records how you drive and your driving behavior, especially your bad driving habits like accelerating or hard braking.
So, if the device records that you are a low-risk driver, then you can save your money with usage-based car insurance. However, if it records that you frequently drive late at night or you drive fast, then it would not help you save money with your car insurance. Additionally, many usage-based car insurance programs are not available in each state. Therefore, if you are devoted to one insurance company, then you may have to switch your company, in case you move to a different state.
3. Per-mile auto insurance
Per-mile auto insurance providers also use a telematic device, but they focus on just one thing, that is how little or how much you use your car. However, this car insurance type is still new and is not available in every state. Among others, Metromile is the best provider of per-mile car insurance and is available in seven states until now, which are California, Illinois, Oregon, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington, and Virginia.
Additionally, per-mile providers use the same elements as traditional insurers in determining your car insurance rates, but you can save some money through its telematic device. If you do not use your car much and use it only for emergencies, then your premium may be cut significantly. However, if you normally drive your car, then there are fewer chances of you saving money from it.
Shop around
No matter how you purchase your insurance, whether you go for a dedicated agent or you directly sign up with a car insurance provider, you must shop around in order to get the best rates. Do some homework and do not just settle for the first deal that comes your way. This is because rates for the same policy can differ from one company to the other by thousands of dollars. Therefore, comparing different car insurance offers is the best possible way to land up a good deal.
Some Boat Safety Tips
Whether you are brand new to the boating world or are a seasoned veteran, you know that cruising in your boat can sometimes be dangerous. Just like when driving a car or motorcycle, there are some things you need to do to make sure you are safe. If you don’t know the proper safety procedures, then you may end up being a danger not only to yourself, but to everyone else on the water with you.
You should have the proper safety gear on board with you always. It doesn’t matter if you are just looking to fish or to do some water activities, you still need to make sure safety is your number one priority, this includes wearing a life jacket or a personal flotation device (PFD). It is important that you have enough U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets on your boat or ship. This includes having PFDs for children that are under the age of 13. Their life jackets need to be fitted properly and meet the U.S. Coast Guard’s regulations. If you have any questions or concerns about the different types of PFDs or when you should wear a life jacket, you can contact your states boating safety center or boating authority.
The first things you should think about before setting sail is the weather. Check with your local weather station, or if you are going to a different city, check their weather reports. If there is a lot of wind it can cause the water to be choppy, which may not seem to bad if it produces small waves, but if the wind is stronger it can cause you to have problems controlling and steering your boat. Also, you will want to watch out for storms because not only can the rain limit your visibility, but it can cause large waves and hazardous water conditions.
Be sure you understand the limitations of your boat. Most ships or boats have different weight limitations. If you over load your boat you run the risk of capsizing, sinking, or simply breaking down away from shore. This also means you should be aware of the different speeds that your boat is capable of. A small motorboat will not be able to go as fast as or drive as a speedboat will be able too, just as a large yacht with have different handling than the other two.
Another safety tip is to follow any rules or regulations for that body of water. This may mean that if the lake you are one has a “no boats at night” rule, then it is possible the lakes coast guard or water authority will be able to give you are ticket. Some places even have a speed limit just like if you were driving a car. It is in fact illegal to drink and operate a water vehicle, just as it is illegal to drink and drive. Depending on the size of the ship, passengers may be allowed to drink while on certain water vehicles, as long as the driver is not drinking.
Owning a water vehicle can be a lot of fun, but you should always remember that you are responsible for every person that is on your boat. This means if someone falls off and gets hurt, you may be held responsible and have to pay any medical bills they might have. If you have boat insurance that has liability coverage then you may not have to pay for all the medical expenses out of pocket. Boat insurance is more than for if someone else’s boat scrapes up against yours, or any property damage that you may cause while operating your boat, but it also can cover liability for bodily injury or you can opt to get additional coverage for if someone who is uninsured drives your boat.
