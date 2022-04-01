Does it Matter If You Lie About Your Grades to Get a Good Student Discount With Your Auto Insurance?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Insurance costs for teens have always been high. Teenagers, in addition to being inexperienced drivers, tend to take more risks when driving, resulting in a high incidence of tickets and accidents. Fortunately, those teenagers out there with good grades in school can often get a “good student discount” with many car insurance companies. Some students who don’t have such good grades, however, want to falsify their transcript in the hopes that they too can get this discount. But can you get away with it?

Well, the simple answer is maybe. Maybe the insurance company won’t look twice at the falsified document you gave them. Maybe they won’t follow up with the school and get an official transcript. Maybe you won’t go to jail for insurance fraud. That’s what it all boils down to: if you falsify documents in order to get a better rate, you are committing insurance fraud and the penalties for such a crime can be pretty severe.

There are literally thousands of cases of insurance fraud going on at any time and insurance companies take this very seriously. Chances are, unless your provider is very small, they have investigators working for them that check into anyone that strikes them as suspicious. It is highly likely that you are not the first person to ever falsify your grades to get a lower premium, so the insurance company’s investigators at the very least are going to follow up with the faculty at your school to make sure that the information is correct. May companies, in fact, will instead get the document directly from your school to avoid any tampering.

Another thing to consider is the cost to your parents if you commit insurance fraud. If you are a minor and you are on your parents’ policy, your parents may get charged with fraud as well if you provide the company with falsified documents. Something like this goes far beyond you and will affect your family for years to come, if not permanently.

If you really want to get a good student discount on your auto insurance premium, the best thing you can do is get good grades. Don’t think that you can pull one over on the insurance company; they have been doing this for years and they’ve seen every trick in the book. Your idea is nothing new and it is wholly criminal. Saving a few bucks on your premium is not worth it if you end up facing heavy fines, going to court, or maybe even ending up in jail. High insurance costs are simply a part of being a teenager; if you want to drive, you have to pay them. Before you know it, however, your costs will start coming down. Don’t even consider falsifying your grades, it’s not worth it. As long as you keep your nose clean and don’t get into any accidents or get any speeding tickets, you insurance company will eventually slowly lower your premium to a more reasonable and manageable level.