News
Driving License Rule Changed: Big news! Validity of Learning Driving License extended, now valid for so many days, check here
Driving License Rule Changed: Big news! Validity of Learning Driving License extended, now valid for so many days, check here
JavaScript must be enabled to use this feature.
Driving License: Now the Delhi Transport Department has extended the validity of Learner Driving License by two months to 31 May 2022. Earlier, DL holders only had time till March 31.
Driving License: Important news for those having driving license. Now the Delhi Transport Department has extended the validity of Learner Driving License by two months to 31 May 2022. Earlier, DL holders only had time till March 31, when they could get their license renewed. Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot has given this information. He said, ‘This is the last opportunity for the people to renew the license.
’
Gehlot said in a tweet, ‘Learners license whose validity is going to expire by 31 March, has been extended for a period of 2 months till 31 May. Please note that this is the last and last chance.’
Extended Validity of Driving Learner’s License
Also Read : Good news for Employees! This rule will be applicable from April 1, retirement age-salary will increase, know rules & details
In the order issued by the Transport Department, it has been said that, ‘The validity of Driving Learner’s License has been extended from time to time, as new appointments for Driving Skill Test and Test have been made in Delhi disaster. The suspension was made in compliance with the guidelines of the Management Authority (DDMA).
‘It has come to notice that many Learner’s Licenseholders, who were declared valid between 1st February, 2020 and 31st March, 2022, due to increased validity due to Corona, have not yet got the Skill Test Appointment and available Driving There are many more applicants than skill test slots.
|Join Us On Twitter
|Click Here
|Join Us On Telegram
|Click Here
|Join Us On Instagram
|Click Here
|Join WhatsApp Group
|Click Here
Valid till 31st May 2022
The Delhi Transport Department has given a big relief to the learning license holders. The department has extended the validity of the Learning Driving License expiring on 31st March till 31st May 2022. Although the validity of driving license has been increased many times for the first time, but this time the department has given the last chance to such people. This includes such people, whose license validity is expiring from 1 February 2020 to 31 January 2022, whose validity was valid till 31 March 2022.
The post Driving License Rule Changed: Big news! Validity of Learning Driving License extended, now valid for so many days, check here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Vivek Agnihotri’s Epic Reply To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Comment On ‘The Kashmir Files’
Recently, a clip of a video from the Delhi assembly where the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was talking about making Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files tax-free in the capital raised some eyebrows, and the politician was heavily criticized on social media. A few politicians also responded to his comment and he was slammed by the netizens all over the internet.
The veteran actor, Anupam Kher who plays a lead role in the film, also tweeted and urged his fans to watch the film in theaters. The film has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark and is a blockbuster hit. Though the film has been criticized by many, it did not affect its performance.
Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal made a remark that Vivek Agnihotri should upload his historic hit on YouTube. Amid laughter and thumping of desks by Delhi meeting members, Kejriwal said,
“They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free. Well, put it on YouTube it will likely be free,” “Why are you asking us to make it tax-free. If you might be so eager, ask Vivek Agnihotri to place it on YouTube, it should all be free. Everyone will be capable of see it in a day. Where is the necessity to make it tax free?”
Now, The Kashmir Files director decided to open his mouth and reacted to Arvind Kejriwal’s harsh remarks and said that if he’s really supposed to comment on it. In a conversation with Firstpost, Vivek Agnihotri reacted to Arvind Kejriwal and said,
“Am I really supposed to react to something so absurd? Would he ask Steven Spielberg to upload Schindler’s List on YouTube? Not that I am comparing my small film to Schindler’s List. Just asking.”
At the Chitra Bharati Film Festival in Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Vivek Agnihotri commented about the same and said,
“There are people who are fool, then there are mad and then there are idiots. All these three categories of people should be avoided, they should not be answered.”
At the Delhi Assembly, Arvind Kejriwal also added,
“Some people were earning crores” by exploiting the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits, while BJP leaders had been “reduced” to putting up posters of the movie.” “If the BJP wants everyone to watch the movie, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri should release it on YouTube so that it is available to everyone for free”
The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty among others are seen playing pivotal roles.
The post Vivek Agnihotri’s Epic Reply To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Comment On ‘The Kashmir Files’ appeared first on MEWS.
News
South St. Louis explosion causes partial building collapse
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An explosion from the basement of the Master Auto Repair in the 7000 block of Hampton Avenue led to a partial building collapse. An employee in the building was trying to get out and saw the fireball. He then saw the roof starting to collapse.
The west side of the building is heavily damaged. The employee appears to have injured his arm. It has been treated. It is not clear if he will be taken to the hospital.
A bystander says that firefighters going door to door, checking for a gas leak. There are many first responders on the scene.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.
News
Heat’s Kyle Lowry calls Toronto return Sunday an opportunity to embrace ‘family’
If there was question of whether Kyle Lowry would make his return to Toronto on the second night of a back-to-back set, it was answered by the Miami Heat guard in a piece posted Friday at The Players’ Tribune.
With the veteran point guard having missed the first three matchups between the teams since he moved on to the Heat in August in NBA free agency, including the Heat’s 110-106 Feb. 1 loss in Toronto, Sunday’s game stood as the last opportunity to make it back during the regular season to where he helped lead the Raptors to the 2019 NBA title.
With Ontario having lifted most COVID-related restrictions, including the cap on crowd size that was in place when the Heat previously visited, a full embrace is expected to follow for arguably the most beloved player for a franchise whose lineage also has included Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Chris Bosh and DeMar DeRozan.
In the piece titled “For My Toronto Family,” Lowry, who spent nine seasons with the Raptors, wrote about the return and seeing former teammates Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, as well Raptors President Masai Ujiri, among others.
“I’m excited as hell to play in Scotiabank Arena again, and to hear Raptors fans do their thing again,” Lowry wrote. “I’m excited to be on a court with Freddy and Pascal and O.G. again — if Masai is big bro, then those are my little bros, and they’re the guys now, they’re taking over. And I’m excited to experience that energy of Toronto basketball again.”
The Heat first will face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night at the United Center. There also remains the chance that the Heat could face the Raptors in the playoffs, perhaps as early as the first round.
Lowry, 36, was dealt by the Raptors to the Heat in a sign-and-trade agreement for Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic, agreeing to a three-year, $85 million contract. He had missed the teams’ first three matchups to attend to a family matter, with Toronto holding a 2-1 lead in the four-game season series.
Of the potential emotion of Sunday night, Lowry wrote: “But I also think it might just be a normal night in some ways, you know what I mean? Because regardless of the jersey I’m wearing, a lot still hasn’t changed . . . and won’t ever change. It’s never going to be a wrap between me and this city. With family, it’s never goodbye.”
Lowry said he likely would have bypassed a return at less than full capacity.
“You know me,” he told the Toronto Star, “I wasn’t going to do that without fans. There’s no way I was going back without fans, no matter what.”
So, instead, expect a Sunday whirlwind.
“I’ll probably come early,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I have to say hello to a lot of people, try see everybody, everyone that was part of my success there.
“It’s going to be crazy, it’s going to be crazy. Got to say thank you.”
()
Driving License Rule Changed: Big news! Validity of Learning Driving License extended, now valid for so many days, check here
Vivek Agnihotri’s Epic Reply To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Comment On ‘The Kashmir Files’
The AFLAC Duck and the Power of Neuro-Marketing in Branding
South St. Louis explosion causes partial building collapse
Heat’s Kyle Lowry calls Toronto return Sunday an opportunity to embrace ‘family’
How to Purchase a Used Automobile: Tips From the Auto Insurance Guys
Free Ration: From when will the card holders get free ration, the officials told the date
Yami Gautam Responds On ‘The Kashmir Files’ Being Called A Propaganda Film
Eddie Murphy in talks for George Clinton ‘Godfather of Funk’ biopic
What You Should Know About Flood Insurance
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
The Week in Drag – New DragCon panels, Trixie and Ariana have a kiki, Adore takes her show on the road and more
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3