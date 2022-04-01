Finance
Earthquake Insurance in California
As the water began to drain from New Orleans in 2005, we learned that most of the homeowners in New Orleans did not have flood insurance, since they were supposedly in “low risk” areas. The over 60% of homeowners will need to depend upon their own savings, and limited federal assistance, to rebuild New Orleans – at an uncalculated cost for homeowners and taxpayers.
Could that level of disaster, especially that level of uninsured disaster, happen in California? Less than 15% of California homeowners currently carry earthquake insurance, due to its high cost, the “can’t happen to me or my house” factor, and mortgage providers not requiring coverage. The next big quake will result in billions of uninsured damage – but is earthquake insurance really worth the high cost?
How Did We Get Here?
The state of California requires that all homeowner’s insurance providers to at least offer earthquake insurance (albeit, at a high cost). Until 1994, it was widely available – but the high damage costs of the Northridge earthquake resulted in 97% of homeowner’s insurance providers pulling out of the state the California. In response, the California Earthquake Authority was formed by the California legislator to provide earthquake insurance.
What Is the California Earthquake Authority, and How Does It Work?
The California Earthquake Authority provides two-thirds of the earthquake policies in California, sold through their member providers, like Allstate and State Farm. A homeowner purchases the policy through their regular insurance agent, but the policy is actually a CEA policy.
The CEA currently has about $7.2 billion to pay claims, which it states is enough to pay foreseeable damages (Loma Prieta in 1989 had $6 billion in total damages). If the damage claims are more than $7.2 billion, then each claim would be paid a prorated portion of their losses – unlike a regular insurance company, which promises to pay the actual damages under the insurance policy. The state of California cannot help pay the claims out of general funds.
The policies also have a high deductible – usually 15% of the value of the dwelling. In other words, your home must be damaged more than 15% of its value before the insurance starts paying. So, this insurance is not for cracks in the driveway – it is for significant structural damage to your home. The policy also pays for limited contents (starting at $5K) and loss of use (starting at $1500).
Why Is Earthquake Insurance So Expensive?
Insurance policy premiums are calculated based on probabilities – the probability that a house like yours in a neighborhood like yours will catch fire, or a driver like you will have an accident. With data from millions of homes, these probabilities can be calculated with reasonable accuracy. But, no one can reliably predict the probability that there will be an earthquake strong enough to damage your home.
And, as you can imagine, damages from an earthquake, flood, or hurricane, are widespread, over potentially thousands of square miles – instead of one or a few dozen homes, as in a fire. As such, the insurer would have to pay either zero claims, or billions of dollars of claims – too much variance to reasonably plan for or price accurately.
Are We Really At Risk Here in San Jose?
According to the USGS, there is a 62% probability that there will be an earthquake of 6.7 or greater (like the Northridge quake) in the Bay Area in the next 30 years. In my zip code (San Jose 95126), USGS calculates a 80% chance of a 6.0 earthquake and a 20% chance of a 7.0, in the next 30 years. Whether you consider that to be a high risk depends on your risk tolerance for earthquakes – I consider that a high risk of a moderate earthquake and a somewhat low risk of a terrible earthquake, over the next 30 years.
But like any issue involving real estate – it is all local. Where your home is actually located significantly affects your risk – bedrock, reclaimed land from the bay, soil type, nearby streams, actual distance from the epicenter – all can affect potential damage.
But of course, many earthquakes occur where the USGS was not even aware of a fault line – and we never know when or where it will happen, until it happens.
Should I Obtain Earthquake Insurance?
Factors to Consider:
- Could you afford to pay for the rebuilding your home from your own savings & investments?
- Can you afford to pay the high cost of insurance, indefinitely?
- Could make payments on your current mortgage and on a new loan to rebuild?
- Can you mitigate your potential losses by bolting your roof to the walls and the walls to the foundation, for example?
- What is your tolerance for the risk of an earthquake?
- What is the risks of your current home construction (type, age, foundation)?
- What are the risks of your specific location (soil type, distance to known faults)?
Are the Costs Worth It?
Let’s assume that you have a home that would cost $250K to rebuild, you will own the home for the next 30 years, and your earthquake premiums are $1200 per year. Over the next 30 years, that would be a total of $36,000 in premiums (assuming your premiums do not increase, to simplify calculations).
Instead of purchasing insurance, you invest the premiums in a diversified mutual fund. With an 8% annual return, you would have $135,000 (pre-tax) in year 30.* But of course, you only have that total in year 30, not in year one – meaning that if the earthquake happens tomorrow, you don’t have the money.
The deductible is another big turn off for many homeowners. The insurance pays only for large structural damage, not broken dishes or cracked driveways – meaning that it is less likely you will use it. However, be aware that you will not need to come up with the cash for the deductible – you may either opt to not undertake those repair or rebuilding costs, or you can apply for an SBA loan to pay for the deductible (assuming a federal disaster area is declared).
Why Not Just Get Federal Aid, or “Walk Away” and Let the Bank Have the Property?
The federal government would probably provide access to SBA loans, if the area is declared a federal disaster area (no small business required). However, the $200K maximum SBA loan may not be enough to rebuild your home – and, it is a loan that you need to pay back (in addition to your current mortgage).
If you have refinanced your mortgage, you have a recourse mortgage – which means that not only can the bank foreclose on the property in case of non-payment, the bank can also come after your personal assets and future income in case of non-payment. So you cannot just walk away, especially if you have a good income and some personal assets. The bank may help out by deferring payments for a few months, but you still must pay back the loan.
Last Thoughts
We have earthquake insurance on our home. Our home was not yet built in the 1906 earthquake (so who knows if it would stand), it is 75+ years old and is not bolted to the foundation, and we have a refinanced mortgage. For my family, the insurance premiums are worth peace of mind in case of a major earthquake disaster. That’s exactly what insurance is for – the “you never know.”
*calculations ignore inflation
YouTube Videos for Insurance Agency Marketing & Lead Gen
YouTube Videos for Insurance Agency Marketing & Lead Gen
Insurance agency marketers spend a lot of time discussing insurance SEO (insurance search engine optimization) and Google rankings. However, they often miss an outstanding opportunity available directly with YouTube. Consider these ten compelling YouTube statistics:
- The 2nd most visited website in the world with 23 billion visits a month
- It is the second largest search engine after Google
- Used by 1.3 billion people globally
- There are 2 billion monthly active users
- 5 billion videos are watched every day
- 1 billion videos a day are watched on mobile devices
- Male users outnumber female users by a 2 to 1 margin
- Users average about 40 minutes per day on YouTube
- Approximately 79% of all internet users own a YouTube account
- The largest market for YouTube is the US (15%)
Okay, so YouTube is clearly a major player when it comes to traffic and stickiness. But how does that translate into opportunity for businesses in general and insurance agencies and brokers specifically? Videos offer agencies, brokers, TPAs and wholesalers an opportunity to:
- Showcase expertise
- Create sticky content
- Educate your prospects and clients
- Engage prospects for 5, 10 or more minutes
- Leverage content across multiple channels
- Improve website performance
- Generate in-profile leads
YouTube videos can pay dividends for years, and as your videos garner increasing views, your videos rise to the top of the rankings. Your insurance agency videos may record thousands of views and continue to attract viewers even though they are five to ten years old! Videos can have a long shelf life if done correctly, assuming the topic remains relevant. Thus, topics should be selected with shelf life in mind, though trending topics can attract more views short-term. Agencies and brokers can create videos on a wide variety of topics, a few general examples are below:
- Experience Modification Factors Impact on Rates
- Five Hidden Business Risks Which are Not in Standard Policies
- Best Practices for Remote Employee Enrollment
- 5 Creative Ways to Increase Benefits without Increasing Costs
- Leveraging Safety Programs to Reduce Insurance Premiums
What type of videos should agency marketers create? There are many styles to choose from, here are some of the primary types of videos insurance marketers can use:
- Image Based Video
- A-Roll Video
- B-Roll Video
- Typography Video
- 2D and 3D Animation
- Whiteboard Animation
- Recorded Webinars
- Voice Over PowerPoint
- Talking Head Videos
Videos can range from a minute to an hour or more! Content is king regardless of length, though shorter videos are often recommended.
So, what’s stopping your agency from leveraging this powerful medium and platform? Agencies lacking the time or resources necessary to complete this initiative, can consider outsourcing to an experienced insurance agency and broker marketing agency to supplement their in-house staff.
Best Car Insurance Quotes: Guide to Choosing the Best and Most Affordable Insurance for Your Vehicle
When it comes to auto insurance, rates vary considerably – even for just one person. One company may find you to be high risk and give you a high rate, while another might find you to be a decent driver and give you a lower rate. There are 7 major companies that insure most people in the US, as well as small, regional companies. It’s a good idea that you try to get the best car insurance quotes from both the big name companies and the smaller ones. Evaluate your options carefully.
In order to provide you with accurate options, car insurance comparison sites will require that you provide them some details about your driving record, zip code, current vehicle, and so forth. Even if you have a good driving record, there could potentially be other factors that could affect the quotes you receive, including your city, state, vehicle model and make, and even your credit score. If you’re a student, you might be able to get a discount if you make good grades. There might be an option to get a discount in your area if you complete a defensive driving course.
Decide whether or not you need compensation and collusion insurance. Keep in mind this will only pay you for the current market value of your vehicle if it is stolen or has to be totalled. The cost to carry this coverage may very well cost you more than what the replacement value of your vehicle would be. This is often the case for those who are driving older models or cars with high mileage.
Bundle Discounts With the Best Car Insurance Quotes
If you need other types of insurance, there are usually “bundle discounts” available. You can often get the best car insurance quotes if you group multiple vehicles together, as well as insuring homes, property, and other items of value.
Decide what you want to do about your deductible. The higher the deductible amount you agree to pay out of pocket, the lower your insurance payments will be. However, make sure that you do have enough money in an emergency savings account just in case you really are in an accident. You don’t want to get caught unprepared.
When comparing best car insurance quotes, read over the fine print carefully and make sure you understand extra fees. Some companies will charge you simply to process paperwork. You could save money by arranging for automatic electronic payments. If you still prefer to pay manually, what will the late-payment fee be in case you forget about a payment or are unable to make it on time?
Getting the cheapest auto insurance possible is something that needs to be reviewed every 5 or so years, if not more. The cost of auto insurance is always changing, as is your driving record. It’s definitely a smart idea to search for the best car insurance quotes at esurance. It’s a very simple site to use and you can easily compare multiple quotes in no time at all.
Overview of Car Insurance
Car insurance is a very important thing for every car owner, regardless of the location they are in. Every state gas got its own requirements. There are some requirements that the drivers must meet so as to be able to purchase insurance and be able to drive without getting into trouble. Also, car insurance can also be an expensive and complicated affair. Most drivers find themselves operating and they do not understand emergencies that are covered. It is important to speak to a professional about some insurance questions, but there are some basics that everyone looking for car insurance should understand.
Property and liability
In auto insurance claims, there are usually two types of claims that you can find and they are property and liability. Usually, liability will cover you the car owner for all reasons like intent to harm or negligence. Property insurance, on the other hand covers any damage that is inflicted on your car or damage inflicted on another car.
For the individuals who are wealthier, they have greater liability insurance because there is a great likelihood that they may get sued. Most time, these people are able to fix their cars in case of an accident.
The limits and the deductibles
Limits can be defined as the maximum amount of cash that the insurance company can pay for every claim of every policy. In most contracts, you will discover that there are set limits on both ends. Sometimes limits for property and liability can also be set. When the limits are lower, then the premiums are lower and vice versa.
On the other hand, deductible is the amount that you will need to settle yourself before the company takes over the claim. In such a case, there is a deductible for every occurrence and for every policy. When the deductible is raised, the premiums go down.
Coverage lines
In most cases, the insured is required to have some coverage lines. There are many options to select from. You may choose to choose coverage in case you drive another car. There is also the option of adding others into the policy. A social coverage can also be selected for the theft of the car or vehicle parts.
Un-insured motorist coverage is very common. This is where uninsured motorists are covered. This comes in handy when there is an accident and the other party doesn’t have the required insurance.
Comparing the companies
Many of the contracts that have to do with cars have very similar details. Also, car insurance companies can be quite different from one another. If you select a great company, the services will also be great. You will employ better rates and coverage too.
Reviews can really help in the decision making process. You can ask your family and friends or check with local business bureaus. You may make comparisons based on the ratings that they enjoy. There are different systems that have been set so as to compare different companies. When the ratings are good, then you will definitely know that the company is sound financially.
