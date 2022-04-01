Finding Auto Insurance in Lubbock, Texas

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you live in Lubbock, Texas and you need an Auto Insurance then you definitely on a right place. There are many Auto Insurance Companies in Lubbock, Texas to choose from. Here is a list of them.

AUTO PARTNERS INSURANCE :

Auto Partners Insurance, located at 1711 34th Street, offers auto insurance for all cars and also for all drivers with no down payment. They also offer many discounts, immediate coverage and Mexico Insurance.

Their timings are Monday through Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 9am-1pm.

Auto Partners Insurance can be contacted at (806) 749-7200 for more information

ALL WRITE INSURANCE :

All Write Insurance, located at 2413 20th Street, offers a full line of auto insurance policies for any problem you may have. They offer impressive discounts for good drivers.

They are in operation from Monday to Saturday.

All Write Insurance can be contacted at (806) 763-2886 for a free quote or for more information.

TEXAS WEST INSURANCE AGENCY

Texas West Insurance Agency, located at 2138 19th Street, offer automotive, watercraft and truck insurance.

They offer same day coverage and preferred rates for preferred drivers. They specialize in Truck Insurance.

They are in operation from Monday to Friday 8:30am to 5:30pm.

Texas West Insurance Agency can be contacted at (806) 763-3300 for more information.

SANFORD INSURANCE AGENCY

Sanford Insurance Agency, is very old in this business, located at 6303 Indiana, They has been doing business since 1935. They provide insurance for auto, home, business, life and health. They provide all insurance lines of business, from small client risks to jumbo accounts.

They have a specialty department for contractors, medical malpractice and oil and gas.

Sanford Insurance Agency can be contacted at (806) 792-5564 for more information.

FRED LOYA INSURANCE

Fred Loya Insurance, located at 106 North University, They are specialist in Auto Insurance since 1974.

They offer many discounts including 20% multi car, 20% prior insurance, 10% renewal, 10% home owner and 10% preferred rates.

Options include monthly policies, semi-annual policies, SR-22’s and immediate coverage.

Their working Timings are Monday to Friday 9am-7pm and Saturday 9am-2pm.

Fred Loya Insurance can be contacted at (806) 744-2500 for more information.

SHORT INSURANCE

Short Insurance, located at 2415 20th Street, offers almost every type of Insurance such as auto, home, motorcycle and commercial and business insurance. They are an independent insurance agent.

Short Insurance can be contacted at (806) 744-0125 for a quote or for more information.

TEXAS STATE LOW COST INSURANCE INC.

Texas State Low Cost Insurance Inc., located at 2406 34th Street, has been serving in this business from 27 years. They provide auto and home insurance.

They offer monthly or 6-month policies, They insure all cars and all drivers.

Their Timings are Monday through Friday 9am to 5:30pm and Saturday 9am to 1:00pm.

Texas State Low Cost Insurance Inc. can be contacted at (806) 792-5555 for more information.

BUTLER-CARSON INSURANCE

Butler-Carson Insurance, located at 4505 82nd Street, Suite #10, has three agents with over 70 years combined experience. They have been in the Lubbock area since 1956, so they are no.2 in experience after Sanford Insurance Agency..

They offer personal insurance which includes homes, auto insurance but they specialize in autos, motorcycles, boats and personal watercraft, recreational vehicles, mobile homes and health insurance. They also offer business insurance which includes commercial property, general liability, business auto, workers compensation, professional liability and group life and health and many more.

Butler-Carson Insurance can be contacted at (806) 798-7979 for a quote or for more information.