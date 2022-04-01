News
For Spading boys lacrosse star Michael Weisshaar, end goal is leading Cavaliers to program’s first MIAA A crown
When Michael Weisshaar enrolled at Archbishop Spalding as a freshman in 2018, the lacrosse star brought a hefty goal: Fulfilling his longstanding dream of winning a coveted Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship.
Back then, most would have deemed it unrealistic as the Cavaliers had never won a league playoff game, let alone a championship.
But now? Behind Weisshaar, a dynamic two-way midfielder and last year’s C. Markland Kelly Award winner, and the special senior class he’s part of, the No. 4 Cavaliers are fresh off a breakthrough 2021 season and looking for much more. After winning the program’s first playoff game and reaching last year’s title game — falling to perennial league power Boys’ Latin, 9-8 — they firmly believe they’re prepared to take the final step.
Weisshaar, who has 28 goals and nine assists in the team’s 5-1 start, knows it takes a special bond and he sees it every day. Six players in the senior class played on varsity as freshmen and a talented group of underclassmen are doing their share under coach Brian Phipps.
“I think the biggest part about it is we just all love being around each other,” Weisshaar said. “I know for me and a lot of the guys on the team, coming to practice and being with each other is the best part of the day. So I think that’s going to be a key for our success and it will really help us in the long run.”
Weisshaar’s impact is made all over the field, evidenced by his breakthrough junior year. The left-handed Towson commit did a lot of everything in leading the Cavaliers to a 12-3 mark. In becoming the program’s first C. Markland Kelly Award winner honoring Maryland’s top high school player, he scored 48 goals, dished out 23 assists, totaled 53 ground balls and played a big role in the clearing game.
“The one thing with Michael is he’ll never take a play off — he’ll go until his tank hits empty,” Phipps said. “He can make something out of nothing, which is the impressive thing. There can be a ball on the ground and the next thing you know, it’s in the back of the net after he scoops it up, dodges two guys and finishes.”
Weisshaar had a lacrosse stick in his hand when he was 3 years old and he grew up also playing football and basketball. One thing stood out: his outstanding speed.
It was the first indicator that he was a special talent.
“I’ve just always been fast and so that’s always been an advantage. When I was little, I was always running — that’s all I knew,” he said. “Returning the football, in basketball getting up and down the court, coaches would tell me I need to slow down.”
With his speed and athleticism laying the foundation, Weisshaar locked in on lacrosse and consistently honed his skills that were accompanied by fierce competitiveness and winning game sense.
“It’s been great to see his game elevate as an athlete and competitor — really impressive to watch,” said senior attackman Race Ripley, who has played alongside Weisshaar since fifth grade. “One of the main things that separates Michael having played with him for so long is definitely the confidence he brings when he’s having a good game. He’s unguardable. You can try to lock him off, but he’ll find ways to make plays off the ball or open up opportunities for other players. So whatever your game plan is for Michael, he’ll find a way to continue to make big plays and help us come away with a win.”
Spalding went 7-10 the season before this year’s senior class came aboard. After a 9-9 campaign in 2019 followed by the lost season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cavaliers made significant strides last year. A 14-7 win over Severn in the quarterfinals was the first playoff win for the Cavaliers in the A Conference. They followed with a 9-8 win over then three-time defending champion Calvert Hall to reach the championship game.
What Phipps was impressed with most was how, all along, his team believed it belonged. The Cavaliers showed that in the title game’s last minute when they scored twice to pull within one goal of Boys’ Latin.
“Losing in the championship last year, it’s a lesson that I feel like we’ve learned from and we’re going to take it moving forward and use it to our advantage. In the past, we didn’t have that experience. But because of last year, we have a feel for it now,” Weisshaar said. “We understand what it takes to be a championship-caliber team and I feel like everyone on this roster is all for it and it’s the only thing we’re thinking about.”
Boys’ Latin coach Brian Farrell, who has won the league title as a player and coach for the Lakers, understands the importance of experience. He said Weisshaar has taken full advantage in developing into a complete player and leader that brings confidence to his team.
“He makes his teammates better, which is really what offensive players should be doing,” Farrell said. “They have a unique offense that allows guys to play free and they allow him to make decisions, which he’s a very good decision-maker. He really does it all.”
After last year’s close call and the overwhelming desire to bring home the program’s first league title, Weisshaar is making sure to not look too far ahead. Every practice in this senior year — and the extra work he often puts in after them — is cherished.
Asked what the feeling would be like should the Cavaliers get the ultimate job done, he said: “It would be so surreal, a great experience.”
For Weisshaar, the work is just as rewarding.
“I feel like we have some great talent and great coaches, and it will take just staying together throughout the season and having some fun,” he said.
Man killed, another seriously injured in shootings near St. Paul convenience store
A man was killed and another was seriously wounded in shootings outside a St. Paul convenience store on Thursday night.
Multiple people called 911 to report shots fired in the North End about 9:15 p.m. and officers found a man lying in the street in the area of Maryland Avenue and Arundel Street. Another man was in a nearby vehicle.
The shootings of the men, who police said they believed were in their early 20s, happened outside the Maryland Supermarket.
Paramedics pronounced the man in the street dead and brought the other man to Regions Hospital, where he was taken into surgery, according to police.
No one was under arrest as of early Friday and police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 651-266-5650.
The police department plans to release the name of the man who was killed after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms his identity. His homicide was the 12th of the year in St. Paul.
News
Magic bring back Devin Cannady on 10-day contract
The Orlando Magic have brought back a familiar face for the season’s final stretch.
The Magic signed Devin Cannady to a 10-day contract late Thursday evening from their G League team, the Lakeland Magic, ahead of their Friday home game against the Toronto Raptors.
This will be the second stint in Orlando for Cannady, who’ll wear No. 30 and occupy the Magic’s 15th and final standard roster spot for the duration of his deal.
Jeff Dowtin’s 10-day contract ended Thursday.
The Magic’s season will end with a home matchup against the Miami Heat on April 10.
Cannady signed a 10-day deal with Orlando on April 6, 2021, before signing a two-way contract 10 days later. He averaged 4.3 in 9.3 minutes in eight games before suffering an open fracture of his right ankle against the Indiana Pacers later that month.
He was waived five games later before the season ended later in May.
Cannady averaged 15.8 points on 46.8% shooting on 3-pointers (59 of 126) in 16 games (11 starts) with Lakeland this season.
He scored 29 points (8 of 13 on 3s) in Lakeland’s loss to the College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday.
Cannady played in 13 games (nine starts) with Lakeland last season before joining the Magic, averaging 11.7 points and shooting 40% on 3s.
He recorded 22 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists and was named the G League Final MVP in Lakeland’s 2021 championship-clinching win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Cannady, who went undrafted out of Princeton in 2019, has averaged 14.1 points on 38.7% shooting from 3 in 66 G League games (46 starts) with the Long Island Nets and Lakeland.
He’s the seventh Lakeland player to be called up to an NBA roster this season along with Dowtin, Admiral Schofield, Hassani Gravett, Aleem Ford, BJ Johnson and Jon Teske.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks top Nets in overtime
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit his three biggest shots. Kevin Durant missed his two.
A tense and physical battle boiled down to those stars in crunch time, as well as the referees, who provided the visiting defending champion Bucks a favorable whistle in its 120-119 overtime victory Thursday over the Nets.
In the process of eclipsing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on Milwaukee’s all-time scoring list, Antetokounmpo, who dropped 44 points, tied it in regulation with a clutch 3-pointer and nailed the game-winning free throws with three seconds left in OT.
Durant, who scored 26 points in 45 minutes, missed two potential buzzer-beating game-winners — one in regulation, one in overtime — and left frustrated.
He echoed teammate Kyrie Irving in calling the Bucks “reckless,” specifically when Wes Matthews challenged a three-pointer in overtime and barreled into a jumping Durant during his shot attempt.
“I mean, we thought that was reckless, right,” said Durant, adding that his ankle was twisted but he won’t miss time. “But I think technically I have to be in the air and come down on his foot then that’s the flagrant. But he can run into my leg though. … It wasn’t a contest. I thought it was supposed to be a flagrant. But technically, I didn’t make the correct play to get a flagrant.”
If these NBA titans again meet in the playoffs, Thursday becomes a small footnote. But Antetokounmpo clearly was the winner of this battle.
The free throw disparity was stark and a point of contention postgame. The Bucks took 34 compared to the Nets’ 16. Durant, who was hounded by double teams and blitzes all game, didn’t go to the charity stripe until the final nine seconds, when he nailed three to give the Nets a one-point edge. Antetokounmpo took 19 foul shots, including the game-winners.
“That was the game,” Durant said. “More free throws than us.”
But the Nets should also blame themselves after blowing a nine-point lead with three minutes left in regulation.
They held the momentum with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter, when Bruce Brown raced to a breakaway and was pulled to the court by Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton. Brown fell hard and the impact was loud, drawing gasps from the crowd. Middleton was quickly ejected for a Flagrant 2, and the Nets took advantage by turning a three-point lead to 9 in about a minute.
Afterward, Irving called out the Bucks.
“They were playing pretty physical. I think they were a little reckless at times,” Irving said. “Just on a lot of their fouls. Or a few of their fouls. That’s who they are. But I think it was just reckless at times.”
There are seeds for a rivalry between the Bucks and Nets. Beyond their playoff battle last year and Thursday’s hard foul on Brown, Irving seemed to take exception to a play in the third quarter, when Antetokounmpo stepped in front of the point guard in midcourt.
Irving jumped but couldn’t avoid the hard collision, leading to a blocking foul on Antetokounmpo. Irving got up but didn’t look happy with the play. The added context is that Irving suffered a sprained ankle during the playoffs last year after landing on Antetokounmpo’s foot, implying later that was also a reckless move.
“I’m not going to get into individual plays,” Irving said. “I’ll leave it up to people who are observing the game. But it’s just recklessness. Just being in the way at times when it’s just an easy play to avoid.”
Still, the Nets couldn’t finish the job. Antetokounmpo, an unreliable three-point shooter, knocked down the tying trey off a broken play with 18.7 seconds left in regulation. Durant then dribbled into traffic and missed his potential winner at the buzzer. It was similar in OT, when Durant’s buzzer-beater off an inbounds rimmed out.
“I felt like they both looked good leaving my hand,” Durant said. “That one — Giannis came over late but I still feel like I got a good look at it. Two people on me and a seven-footer at that. But I felt like I got two good shots.”
The East is so congested it’s impossible to plot first-round matchups, but Nets versus Bucks is a possible first rounder. It’s also something both teams want to avoid since both can be considered title contenders.
But it would be fun.
