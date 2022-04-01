News
Free Ration: From when will the card holders get free ration, the officials told the date
Free Ration: From when will the card holders get free ration, the officials told the date
Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has again extended the food grain scheme till June 30. Under this, the distribution of food grains will start before April 20.
He was instructing all the district magistrates of the state regarding the purchase of wheat, informing them about the instructions of the Chief Minister through video conferencing from the auditorium located at Lok Bhavan. He said that a lot of good work has been done in five years, now all the officers have to compete with themselves.
The basis of schemes has been prepared in the state, now it needs to be accelerated. All sectors will have to work to make the state a one trillion dollar economy. The service sector and industry will play an important role in this. This goal can be achieved by increasing the growth of agriculture and food processing.
The Chief Secretary said that under the Cleanliness Survey-2022, all the District Magistrates have been placed in the award system, the District Magistrate of the district whose work will be commendable, will be honored.
While directing to promote e-office in the state, he said that complaints coming on IGRS system should be redressed promptly. Recruitment on vacant posts in the departments should also be started soon.
The problems of the villagers should be resolved in the village itself through village chaupal. The farmers should be paid for the purchase of wheat within three days while purchasing wheat starting from April 1.
Principal Secretary Food and Logistics Veena Kumari Meena apprised the Chief Secretary about all aspects of wheat procurement through a presentation. He informed that the target of procurement of wheat for the year 2022-23 is proposed to be 60 lakh metric tonnes.
In the meeting, Principal Secretary Cooperative BL Meena, Special Secretary Cooperative B. Chandrakala and Commissioner Food and Logistics Saurabh Babu were also present.
Yami Gautam Responds On ‘The Kashmir Files’ Being Called A Propaganda Film
Bollywood Actor Yami Gautam Dhar, being married to a Kashmiri Pandit (filmmaker Aditya Dhar), had tweeted a few days ago that she was made aware of the “atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through.” The Kashmir Files by Vivek Agnihotri has taken the box office by the storm. The film has been a blockbuster hit and crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. Yami even requested everyone to support and watch the film.
Actor Yami Gautam married Aditya Dhar on June 4th, 2021 in a low-key wedding ceremony. The couple got married in Himachal Pradesh in Mandi. Dhar, who is also a Kashmiri pandit is the director of the blockbuster Uri – The Surgical Strike.
In an interview with HT City, Yami said,
“We are very happy how the film has been received. And it’s not just the success or numbers but it shows what people connect with or want to see or how they feel. It is something we have not seen before, so it has connected everybody and most importantly, people now feel liberated when they feel they have been heard and got a chance to express what they have been wanting to say for so many years.”
She also added,
“We have read or heard about it (The Kashmir exodus) briefly, but we never knew the details of what exactly happened. When I met Aditya and his family, [they told me] all this has actually happened. And it is so painful. That’s the truth and it was long due to be told.”
However, the actress confessed that she has not watched the film yet:
“I will watch it as soon as I can. I’m just busy shooting and working night shifts plus promoting a film (Dasvi). And The Kashmir Files is not a film which you can just squeeze in time for and go or watch after pack up. So I want to take my time… It’s not going anywhere from theatres. It’s not going to be an easy watch as you can see it from the reactions of everybody who has watched it.”
Yami, who was last seen in web film A Thursday, also revealed that her husband Aditya did book a ticket and reached the theatre, “But, he just couldn’t watch the film,” she said.
He went alone, and tried but just couldn’t enter the hall. It was very overwhelming for him. He said it would be too traumatic to revisit all those memories. It would be too painful and emotional to muster the courage to watch and relive the past even if it’s [via] a film.
When asked to comment on the film is being labelled as a propaganda project that plans on inciting hate and divide people, Yami says that the film The Kashmir Files is nothing as such.
She continued,
“This is beyond filmmaking,” “Also, beyond a point you have to cancel a lot of things in your head. As long as you are a part of something which you believe in and you really like it, then you stick to it. When you know in your heart the intention [with which] something has been made [being tagged as a propaganda] it’s even more painful.”
Referring to the people who are raising questions on the intentions behind this film and talking about the trolls Yami suggested that they should talk to the victims:
“If someone feels the other way, why don’t they speak to people who have spent years and years in those refugee camps? So many of them are still there and it has become a home for them. I think they would be able to answer these people [asking questions] better.”
Yami says that she chooses to go with the sentiment of the people she trusts, she concludes,
“I would love to go with the majority sentiment, with my truth, with what I have heard, and who I trust. And so many people cannot lie. Emotional pain [shown in The Kashmir Files] is beyond all these debates and agendas.”
Check out filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Tweet on The Kashmir Files:
You might have seen numerous videos of Kashmiri Pandits breaking down in the theatres after watching #TheKashmirFiles. The emotion is real. It shows how long we kept our pain and tragedy repressed as a community. We didn’t have any shoulder to cry on and no ear to hear our pleas. pic.twitter.com/cAXZpSzDnK
— Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 14, 2022
Yami Gautam’s reaction on her husband’s Tweet:
Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles .
— Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 14, 2022
Minnesota’s top football recruit has Gophers, all top programs after him
While a dozen Gophers football players in this year’s NFL draft class were put under the spotlight (and microscope) during Minnesota’s Pro Day in mid-March, a few off-to-the-side conversations were at least tangentially related to a prospect with potential to star at this event in, say, 2026 or ’27.
Inside the U’s indoor practice facility on March 16, Robbinsdale Cooper High School head coach Willie Howard chatted with Minnesota assistant coach Kenni Burns and then caught up with former Gophers player and current New York Giant linebacker Carter Coughlin.
Howard was there to watch his former quarterback at Cooper, outgoing Gophers cornerback Phillip Howard. They share no biological relation. Willie Howard’s son, Jaxon Howard, was out of sight taking an International Baccalaureate test that day, but was certainly not out of mind.
Jaxon Howard is a four-star prospect considered by recruiting services to be the No. 1 prospect in the state of Minnesota for the 2023 collegiate recruiting class. With a score of 0.9641 from 247sports, Howard would be the second-highest-rated recruit to sign with Minnesota, behind Minneapolis Washburn running back Jeff Jones (0.9712) and just ahead of Eden Prairie product Coughlin (0.9566).
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Howard has played tight end, defensive end, long snapper and has even cameoed at quarterback for the Class 5A school.
“He’s physically gifted,” said Clint Cosgrove, a new recruiting analyst for rivals.com after a career as a scout at National Preps and as a former college coach, including at Minnesota. “He comes from great lineage. Hard worker. Smart kid. You don’t get a ton of those players. Every few years you get one of those guys in Minnesota; he’s definitely that guy. He’s one of the better players they have had come out of there in a while.”
Willie Howard, now 44, grew up near San Jose, Calif., attended Stanford and was all-Pac 12 before the 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman was drafted by the Vikings in second round of the 2001 draft. An injury cut short his NFL career after two seasons; he then went into coaching under Mike Tice and stuck with the profession.
Willie had been leading the program at Cooper for eight years when a freshman, Jaxon Howard, a former water/ball boy, started to play varsity. Former Gophers linebacker Tommy Becker was a Hawks assistant during the start of that training camp and only knew Jaxon’s first name.
“This kid,” Becker said, “has instincts and a football IQ,” Willie recalled.
“I have to be honest,” Willie responded. “He is my son.”
“Oh, makes sense,” Becker replied.
Willie called that assessment from Becker “validation.” Once Becker moved on, former Vikings linebacker Ed McDaniel joined the staff and gave a similar scouting report. “When you start hearing all-pros say that, then it really triggers,” Willie said.
Jaxon started to form relationships with college coaches his freshman year, and with dad leading the travels, the sophomore made unofficial visits across the country.
On his 17th birthday last September, the junior whittled more than 55 offers down to his top 12 schools: Notre Dame, Minnesota, Florida, Michigan, Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Oregon, Sanford and Arizona State.
Then the coaching carousel started to spin, and Jaxon felt some motion sickness with all the changes — not only to the five new head coaches at schools on his list but also a domino effect with countless assistants. That included his top two recruiters at Minnesota: defensive line coach Chad Wilt, who took a promotion to be Indiana’s defensive coordinator, and tight ends coach Clay Patterson, who went to Colorado to be tight ends coach/passing game coordinator.
“That put me off a little bit because some of the schools in my top list, I was mainly focused on the coach and not really the school and the culture,” Jaxon said. “My dad sat me down and talked to me. I didn’t really realize how the coaching game really was. It’s not always the coach’s fault when things happen, but you have to be aware of the coach and his coaching style because in a matter of days he could be gone. When it comes to it, you have to find out if you love a number of things.”
Jaxon, an A student and two-time team captain, has put academics high on his list of criteria, along with a modern living environment, relationship with coaches, fit in a program’s culture and its facilities. And he keeps an eye on not being sucked into “all the bells and whistles.”
Jaxon will visit the Gophers this weekend for the U’s Junior Day, where he will further get to know Burns and new defensive line coach Brick Haley, who arrived this offseason from Missouri.
“Just hang around with the coaching staff and … some recruits,” Jaxon said. “I want to go learn. I want to go talk some ball, particularly when these coaches have some time.”
The Howards plan to be back at the U for the Gophers spring game on April 30. But they also will head to a handful of other spring games and make up to five official visits in June. The plan is to commit to a program before his senior season begins this fall.
“If I get one thing,” Willie said, “and it’s what I’ve told him, (do it this summer) so he can enjoy his senior year and not have the headache.”
Jaxon said he plans to speak to Coughlin in the near future. Coughlin, who had deep, generational family connections to the U, stayed home over other options, primarily Ohio State and Oregon.
“Looking at his story, he had offers from multiple places and the best thing about him is he … found the school that completely fit him,” Jaxon said. “We can see the numbers. Minnesota fit him perfectly, and it made him an even better player. Look at where he is now: He’s in the NFL.
“For me, I’ve got to find that certain place, whether it’s the University of Minnesota — or it might not be. I’ve got to find what fits me perfectly.”
As far as his collegiate position, some schools want him as only a tight end or defensive line. Some are recruiting him at both positions. Willie says if he keeps bulking up, the decision will probably be made for him: D-line.
But the question all Gophers fans really want to know: Is Minnesota a legitimate option? “Yes, sir,” Jaxon replied.
Willie said they have visited the Gophers quite a few times on Jaxon’s desire. “Yes, they are in our backyard, but he has wanted to go see them often. If — again, ‘if’ is the word — if we are not going to go to the Gophers, coming from a parent standpoint, something is going to have to really just say, ‘Hey, it’s everything.’ ”
