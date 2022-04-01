News
Freeze warning tonight for parts of Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning tonight for portions of southern Illinois and eastern Missouri. The warning is in effect from 10:00 pm tonight to 9:00 am Friday.
Low temperatures as cold as the upper 20s are possible. The cold conditions could kill crops, sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps today to protect plants and plumbing from the cold.
The high temperatures should bounce back into the mid-50s Friday. Highs are in the low to mid-60s for the weekend with the chance of a few showers on Saturday.
Jason Zucker is back in Minnesota. His departure set off chain reaction for Wild
Jason Zucker joked that he doesn’t recognize this version of the Wild.
Why would he? It’s completely different than the group he played with during his time with the organization.
The former fan favorite played 456 games for the Wild during his successful, near-decade run in the Twin Cities. There isn’t much left from the core Zucker was a part of back in the day.
His departure via trade on Feb. 10, 2020 set off a chain reaction of sorts. The following offseason general manager Bill Guerin doubled down by trading Eric Staal, Devan Dubnyk, and Luke Kunin in a series of moves that provided the Wild with what he felt was a much-needed facelift.
“Yeah, obviously, Billy Guerin came in and had a different vision, and he’s put that to work pretty quickly,” said Zucker, whose Pittsburgh Penguins were set to take on the Wild on Thursday night at the Xcel Energy Center. “It’s good to see them having success. I’m rooting for all those guys.”
It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since Zucker was traded. It’s even harder to believe that Zucker hasn’t been back to the X during that time.
The pandemic hit about a month after Zucker was traded to the Penguins, forcing an abrupt pause to the 2019-20 season, followed by a temporary realignment for the 2020-21 season. Thus, the Wild haven’t hosted the Penguins since Zucker left.
“It’s exciting to be back,” Zucker said Thursday morning while exchanging pleasantries with some familiar faces. “It seems crazy that it’s been this long. It’s always good to be back in this building. There’s a lot of good memories.”
As important as Zucker became for the Wild on the ice, he was even more important off of it as a pillar in the community. He and his wife Carly spearheaded various charitable endeavors across the Twin Cities, including the #Give16 campaign, which helped the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.
“This community is incredible,” Zucker said. “That definitely stands out the most. Then, on the hockey side, I’m very grateful for this organization allowing me to get started in the league. They did a lot of great things for me, from (owner) Craig Leipold to (former general manager) Chuck Fletcher to Billy Guerin, in the short time we were together. It was a pleasure to be here.”
Now that he’s on the other side, Zucker admitted it feels a little weird. He went straight to the team hotel, not his house, when he landed Wednesday afternoon. He also went into the opposing locker room for the first time on Thursday morning.
“It’s a little bit different,” Zucker said. “It’s kind of the way it goes.”
College student association sues Minnesota State board for rejecting fee increase
The student association for the state’s two-year colleges is suing the Minnesota State Board of Trustees over its refusal last year to approve a student-fee increase.
In a lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court, LeadMN alleges trustees rejected the fee increase in retaliation for the student association’s criticism of the board and system administrators.
The students want a judge to declare that the board violated their First Amendment rights and to require the board to approve the increased fee.
“The First Amendment protects students, and student associations, from censorship by college administrators,” Mike Dean, LeadMN executive director said in a news release. “This lawsuit is necessary to protect students’ right to speak, and to hold leaders accountable for illegal efforts to silence dissent.”
LeadMN last year sought to increase the fee it receives from two-year college students from 35 cents per credit to 61 cents, which is in line with the fee state university students pay to Students United.
By statute, the two student associations are to submit any fee increases to the Board of Trustees for review, and “the board may revise or reject the fee change.”
LeadMN said in a presentation to the board that it would use the additional revenue to double its staff. They’d hire a fundraiser, as well as organizers to re-establish student senates on select campuses, and they’d boost services for students, from career planning to benefits navigators who help address basic needs.
“Students have said that they want more services provided to them,” LeadMN President Priscilla Mayowa told the board, saying 68 percent of campus representatives at their general assembly backed the plan.
But the board’s finance committee rejected the fee increase on a 5-2 vote in June.
“I appreciate what you’re trying to do, but this isn’t the right way to do it,” Trustee Cheryl Tefer said during the meeting.
College presidents and the union for nonfaculty professional employees at the colleges criticized LeadMN’s proposal as duplicating services they already provide.
LeadMN claims in its lawsuit that the board’s refusal actually was motivated by years of conflict between the student association and the Minnesota State system office, who have clashed over tuition freezes, credit transfer and help for disadvantaged students.
A Minnesota State spokesman did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.
Boy, 16, charged with manslaughter in death of 15-year-old girl in Columbia Heights
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree manslaughter for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl inside a Columbia Heights apartment last week.
Damico Jamal-Toyko High of Minneapolis was charged by juvenile delinquency petition Tuesday in Anoka County District Court for the killing of Derryanna Deashia Davis.
A spokesperson for the Anoka County attorney’s office said prosecutors are seeking to have High certified as an adult. High’s next court hearing is scheduled for April 26.
On March 24, shortly before midnight, police and emergency workers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building at 3925 Third St. N.E., just west of University Avenue. When authorities arrived, Davis was not breathing and did not have a pulse; she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the petition.
Investigators learned that Davis and High were among eight teenagers inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. Several of them told investigators that High had been swinging the gun around and pointing it at the group, according to the petition. Others recalled that High was only pointing the gun at Davis before a single shot was fired, the petition read.
