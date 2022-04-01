Freeze warning tonight for parts of Missouri and Illinois

Jason Zucker joked that he doesn’t recognize this version of the Wild.

Why would he? It’s completely different than the group he played with during his time with the organization.

The former fan favorite played 456 games for the Wild during his successful, near-decade run in the Twin Cities. There isn’t much left from the core Zucker was a part of back in the day.

His departure via trade on Feb. 10, 2020 set off a chain reaction of sorts. The following offseason general manager Bill Guerin doubled down by trading Eric Staal, Devan Dubnyk, and Luke Kunin in a series of moves that provided the Wild with what he felt was a much-needed facelift.

“Yeah, obviously, Billy Guerin came in and had a different vision, and he’s put that to work pretty quickly,” said Zucker, whose Pittsburgh Penguins were set to take on the Wild on Thursday night at the Xcel Energy Center. “It’s good to see them having success. I’m rooting for all those guys.”

It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since Zucker was traded. It’s even harder to believe that Zucker hasn’t been back to the X during that time.

The pandemic hit about a month after Zucker was traded to the Penguins, forcing an abrupt pause to the 2019-20 season, followed by a temporary realignment for the 2020-21 season. Thus, the Wild haven’t hosted the Penguins since Zucker left.

“It’s exciting to be back,” Zucker said Thursday morning while exchanging pleasantries with some familiar faces. “It seems crazy that it’s been this long. It’s always good to be back in this building. There’s a lot of good memories.”

As important as Zucker became for the Wild on the ice, he was even more important off of it as a pillar in the community. He and his wife Carly spearheaded various charitable endeavors across the Twin Cities, including the #Give16 campaign, which helped the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

“This community is incredible,” Zucker said. “That definitely stands out the most. Then, on the hockey side, I’m very grateful for this organization allowing me to get started in the league. They did a lot of great things for me, from (owner) Craig Leipold to (former general manager) Chuck Fletcher to Billy Guerin, in the short time we were together. It was a pleasure to be here.”

Now that he’s on the other side, Zucker admitted it feels a little weird. He went straight to the team hotel, not his house, when he landed Wednesday afternoon. He also went into the opposing locker room for the first time on Thursday morning.

“It’s a little bit different,” Zucker said. “It’s kind of the way it goes.”