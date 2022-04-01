News
Gautam Gambhir’s Writes A Heartfelt Post For MS Dhoni And We Are Surprised
After the match played at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai where the Lucknow Super Giants defeated the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the high-scoring match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022, former CSK captain MS Dhoni, and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir were spotted sharing a conversation with each other, the video of the same went viral on social media.
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir are two of the biggest cricketing sensations of the Indian cricket team. They have numerous match-winning performances under their wings for team India, which includes their iconic T20 World Cup 2011 partnership.
Gautam Gambhir was often found openly criticizing MS Dhoni regarding several issues in the past, this led to rumors regarding a rift between the two players, however, moments like these prove that the rumors are all rubbish.
After game number 7 of IPL 2022, (CSK vs LSG), a viral video surfaced, where LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir can be seen going to Dhoni, standing with Avesh Khan. Both the players were witnessed having a long conversation after the match.
Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir took to his social media and shared a heartfelt post after the match that shattered the internet. In his Instagram post, Gambhir shared a picture of himself and Dhoni whom he mentioned as ‘skipper’. He wrote: “It was nice catching up skipper”.
As soon as the videos and images of Gambhir and Dhoni’s meet-up spread on the internet, social media was flooded in no time with amazing reactions from the fans. Fans just can’t appreciate enough the camaraderie between the former Indian players.
Check out some of the reactions of fans on Twitter:
Breaking the internet since eternity….. pic.twitter.com/tIkdFYMMNZ
— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 31, 2022
Picture with full of emotions and respect
Nice to see Ms dhoni and Gautam Gambhir together #CSKvLSG #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/PulELKlutI
— Isha Negi (@IshaaNegi17) March 31, 2022
This is for those who said Gautam Gambhir and Ms dhoni don’t have good relationship.
#CSK #CSKvsLSG #jadeja #ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/VylIA9Kd2O
— Messiesta10 (@magisterioleo10) March 31, 2022
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir after the match – Two one of the best IPL Captains and players. pic.twitter.com/q6GiJ9XkSf
— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 31, 2022
Hero’s of 2011 world cup
Gambhir and dhoni pic.twitter.com/mjiKPHnfgY
— Abimanyu Patriot (@Abimanyu_71298) March 31, 2022
While Gambhir retired in 2018, Dhoni retired from his international career in 2020 and stepped down as the captain of CSK two days before the start of IPL 2022.
Heat seeking ‘positive thoughts, negative tests’ as COVID impact looms, including the Raptors factor
Bam Adebayo enjoyed the phrasing, so he decided to adopt it.
“Hopefully positive thoughts, but negative tests,” the Miami Heat center said of both short-term and ongoing concerns when it comes COVID and the emerging Omicron BA.2 variant.
Two seasons ago, when the Heat advanced within two games of the 2020 NBA title, the playoffs were reduced to the quarantine bubble setting at Disney World.
Last season, there was a move closer to normalcy, but still enough testing and restrictions to create a decidedly different feel, including a postseason that started later than usual and ran into July.
This time around, arenas are full, masks no longer mandatory, restrictions largely relaxed.
And yet, as the Heat prepare for Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, an ongoing reality will hit home soon enough.
While the Heat no longer have to test their way into Canada for Sunday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors at the conclusion of this three-game trip, they will have to test to return home, due to enduring U.S. restrictions.
“That’s scary,” Adebayo said. “Thinking about that, that’s scary, because nobody wants to be stuck in a different country. So, you know, those type of things do pop in your mind. Those type of things you do have to be aware of it.”
The Heat are expected to test during Sunday’s game-day walkthrough at their Toronto hotel, making it possible players have to deal with test results ahead of meeting the Raptors.
It is the lone remaining mandatory testing policy incurred by the NBA, one the Boston Celtics earlier this week opted to avoid for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown by leaving both behind for their game in Toronto.
“And it’s scary out here knowing you can go to a country, and you get a test, and you’ve been vaccinated and everything, and you got a test, and you can’t get home,” Adebayo said.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said there are no plans to hold players out in order to avoid border requirements, even as critical playoff-race games loom next week.
“That’s the plan right now,” he said.
So there will be a late-night flight from Chicago, clearing customs, limited sleep, COVID testing, and then a waiting game before a game that could have significant playoff-seeding implications for both teams.
“We’ll get to that when we get to that,” Spoelstra said.
As vigilant as the Heat have been through the pandemic, Spoelstra, his staff and his players have embraced the lessening of NBA restrictions, with the Heat reported to be fully vaccinated and well boosted.
“I think we’ve all had some level of fatigue over it,” Spoelstra said. “But you do want to be responsible and take the necessary steps that we can, without living in fear. We still have a job to do.”
So while Adebayo said there have not been as many player social gatherings as prior to the pandemic, Spoelstra still appreciates the need to bring his players together.
“Coming together as a group and meeting and watching film is a big part of our business,” he said. “So we intend to do it. We just have to be vigilant about it.”
For the Heat and other East contenders, the border situation will take on a broader impact for the team that opposes the Raptors in the playoffs.
So Sunday might not be the last time the Heat get back to testing while on the road.
“I mean,” Adebayo said, “at this point in time, you can’t just live your life anymore. There’s restrictions, there’s obviously certain things you can and can’t do with vaccination cards. So at this point, you can’t really live a normal life, like you used to.
“So you’ve got to be vigilant. At this point in time, you’ve got to be aware now. You’ve got to look at the news. You’ve got to turn your notifications on to see if anything is happening, because there’s new variants.”
All while competing in one of the NBA most heated playoff races in years.
“We got one goal and that’s to win,” Adebayo said. “So hopefully positive thoughts but negative tests, so we can just walk in and walk out just fine.”
Conducting Phenom Jonathan Heyward Makes His North American Debut Tour
Conductor Jonathan Heyward, a rising star in Europe and Chief Conductor of the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie in Germany, is making his North American debut, with a cross country tour that will include stops in Atlanta, San Diego, Louisville, and Baltimore. Heyward is collaborating with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra during their performances in neighborhood concerts outside of Detroit.
Sprightly and light on his feet behind the podium, Heyward performs an engaging and idiosyncratic dance with an orchestra. Springing off his heels and conducting with his entire body, he moves through a piece of music while throwing glances of wide-eyed surprise or barely concealed giddiness into the pit. Born in Atlanta, Georgia and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, 29-year-old Heyward spent his twenties in Europe, where he attended the Royal Academy of Music’s orchestral conducting master’s program in London. Before graduating, at the age of 21, he was the youngest ever semi-finalist at the Blue Danube International Opera Conducting Competition. In 2015, he won the 2015 Besançon International Conducting Competition, and his first job out of school was as Assistant Conductor of the Hallé Orchestra in Manchester, where he worked for three years before becoming Chief Conductor of the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie.
Heyward’s parents were music lovers, but not lovers of classical music. They ran a diner in Charleston where his father was the chef, and his mother ran the front of the house. They listened to jazz and classic rock, but classical music was a far reach for Heyward until picking up the cello in the 5th grade. His career in classical music began when he was picking out an instrument to play in elementary school.
“I was meant to go pick up the violin but there was a line out the door and I was a very impatient little ten-year-old,” Heyward told Observer. “I wanted to go home, so I noticed no one was in the line for cellos so I just went in line, and picked up an instrument much bigger than myself, to my mother’s surprise.”
He was a relative latecomer to the cello, since most professional cellists start much younger than ten; however, he very quickly developed a passion for the instrument and for classical music. The idea of playing music professionally grew on him, inspiring him to apply to the Charleston County School of the Arts, where he started in the 6th grade. It was here, while in middle school, that Heyward had his first opportunity to conduct. As an 8th grader, a substitute teacher picked his name out of a hat to conduct his middle school string orchestra when their regular teacher was out for the day. “I was terribly shy, really didn’t like the idea of being in front of my colleagues,” Heyward told Observer. Nevertheless, the experience stuck with him. He fell in love with score study. He was fascinated with seeing how all the musical parts interacted on a single piece of paper. In high school, a sympathetic teacher gave him many more opportunities to conduct. “Of course, I had no idea what I was doing,” Heyward told Observer, “But I was able to have this amazing four years of having a playground in which I was able to experiment.”
After these formative experiences conducting in high school, he felt that he needed more time on the other side of the podium as a musician in the orchestra. He decided to study for four years as a cellist to understand what it takes to be in an orchestra. At the Boston Conservatory of Music, to which he won a scholarship, he studied cello. However, conducting continued for him after he saw his first opera when the conservatory’s opera department put on Don Giovanni. Afterwards, Heyward messaged the department’s music director and asked him if he needed an assistant. It turned out that he did. This became Heyward’s first ever conducting job.
After his two years at the Royal Academy, three years at the Hallé Orchestra, and one year as Chief Conductor of the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie, Heyward has an enormous amount of experience for someone so young. As a young conductor, Heyward is outward looking and enthusiastic about the future of classical music. Retaining a young person’s energy and enthusiasm (he described his first time conducting a professional orchestra as being “like getting the keys to a Porsche”) Heyward is invested in making sure that classical music has a real future post-pandemic. To protect and preserve music, however, he believes that it needs to be more inclusive, relatable, and community oriented.
“Gone are the days where we should always be expecting people to come to us,” Heyward told Observer. “We really have to bridge that gap and bridge that sense of community.” Bringing in new audiences, for Heyward, is about meeting people where they are and programming music that an audience can connect with. To this purpose, this summer Heyward will be performing in a four-concert tour with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, where they will perform in arts centers, churches, and community venues in townships outside of Detroit.
Classical music, according to Heyward, with the right programming, is “better than a Netflix series.” Sometimes, “There’s a sort of freeze and a pause where it kind of takes people’s—everyone, including the orchestra and the audience—breath away. That’s always a moment where I feel, ah, that’s great—that moment where we’re all collectively absorbing this music.”
Heyward brought his collaborative and inclusive style of conducting to Baltimore this last weekend, where he performed with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on March 11, 12, and 13. His tour will take him to San Diego, Atlanta, and Louisville this spring, and he will return to the States in July for the Detroit neighborhood concerts and a performance at the Grant Park Music Festival.
Former walk-on Ryan Rizk happy to help teammates look good at Hurricanes’ Pro Day
Ryan Rizk did not take many game snaps in his four years on the Hurricanes’ roster, but he has found other ways to help his teammates. On Wednesday, he was the one tossing footballs to the Hurricanes’ participants at their Pro Day in Coral Gables.
“It was a dream come true,” Rizk said. “It was last week where coach [Jorge] Baez asked me to come throw. I was like, ‘I’ll do anything,’ especially on Pro Day. To come and help my teammates out and to be able to show what I’ve got, as well, is a dream come true. It’s what you work for and it’s always something I’ve had in my mind all throughout college and high school.”
Rizk, an American Heritage-Delray alum, was a Hurricanes walk-on quarterback for four years, playing primarily on the team’s practice squad. He earned a spot closer to the top of UM’s depth chart last season after quarterbacks D’Eriq King and Jake Garica suffered season-ending injuries. He saw his only action in the Hurricanes’ win over Duke, completing 1 of 2 passes for 9 yards.
Rizk said he tried not to think too much about throwing in front of NFL scouts and tried to work through the pressure of helping his teammates look good for the scouts.
“For sure [there was pressure], especially throwing to DBs,” Rizk said. “Because DBs, you don’t want to throw it too hard but you want to give them a good ball. But it was awesome. Just a great experience and to be able to do it in front of my friends and coaches. It’s awesome.”
Rizk said he didn’t do anything special to prepare, just his usual warm-ups.
“Just do what I’ve been doing for … I don’t even know how many years I’ve been playing,” Rizk said. “I just come in and look at it as another day. A special one for sure, but just normal stuff.”
Although Rizk has two seasons of eligibility left, he said his quarterbacking days for the Hurricanes are over. He said he expects big accomplishments from the Hurricanes’ quarterbacks going forward.
“Since the day Tyler walked in, I knew he was going to be special,” Rizk said. “He has a great head on his shoulders. Leader. He’s in the playbook like I’ve never seen. And just the whole quarterback room in general, from Peyton (Matocha) to Jake to the new quarterback Jacurri (Brown) and even Aaron (Howard). Just solid quarterback room, solid heads on their shoulders and they’re going to do big things this year, for sure.”
()
