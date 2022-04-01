Health Insurance Review

Share Pin 0 Shares

The cost of health insurance for an average family is enormous but necessary in many cases. Each individual’s needs are different, and even by reading health insurance reviews it can all be very confusing and frightening. Opinions of different health insurance companies vary wildly by state, and the choices in some states differ from others. If you have never had to buy health insurance before the terminology can be quite difficult to under stand too.

The Affordable Care Act has been implemented, not just to control skyrocketing health care costs, but to attempt to improve the quality of health care also. Reforms under the Affordable Care Act have stopped some of the worst abuses by the health insurance industry and have given Americans new rights and benefits. Already more children get health coverage, the lifetime and annual limits on care have ended, and those under the age of 26 can remain covered by the parents’ health insurance.

There’s still a long way to go for these very necessary changes, but right now, people still have to go through the hassle of finding health coverage appropriate for their own needs and the biggest question for an average family is cost. If there are pre-existing conditions for any of the family member, insurance can be denied, although there is a move to stop that practice by 2014.

Finding health insurance today may often start by looking at insurance reviews online, and the best way to do this is to narrow it down by looking at reviews for your state – otherwise it is even more confusing. It is essential to have some form of medical insurance – over 60% of bankruptcies in this country are due to people being unable to pay medical bills.

Women face even larger challenges when it comes finding an individual insurance plan. Premiums are higher than men with identical coverage, and exclude coverage for pregnancy which has to be purchased separately.

Before you look at any health insurance reviews, decide how much debt you can manage comfortably if you should have a serious illness or injury. The higher the deductible you can bear the better, it will reduce the premium but you may end up paying for all your own medical bills, the actual insurance will cover you in the event of a serious illness. If you have lost a job but are expecting to start another where there is an employer-sponsored plan, simply buy short-term insurance.

Another choice may be catastrophic health insurance, which comes in two forms comprehensive and supplemental. A comprehensive plan offers coverage comparable to more traditional health care plans, with a high deductible and relatively low monthly cost. A supplemental plan acts as a supplement to other insurance plans you might have.

A good insurance agent will keep abreast of all the health insurance reviews and knows exactly what is available in your state, and knows which companies to avoid. He will discuss your particular needs and those of your family, and discuss your financial situation and then suggest the best health care policies to fit your needs. Reading health insurance reviews online may give you a little information, but there is no substitute for in depth knowledge and personal service.