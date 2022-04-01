Finance
How to Get an Affordable Credit Insurance Broker
When it comes to getting a credit insurance broker, you probably have many questions about what you need. You may even be wondering why you need a credit insurance broker to begin with. The bottom line is that you have many things to worry about where your business is concerned. Making sure that you are profitable is a problem that reaches to just about every area of your business. Bad debt can quickly ruin your profitability.
However, you have many things that you do every day to keep your business running. You do not have time to worry about whether your debtors’ payments are on time. Depending on the size of your business, it may even take several phone calls, spreadsheets and reports to figure out how much outstanding debt you currently have. For that reason, you need someone to help ensure that you get paid the money that debtors owe you. You cannot afford to have bad debt.
Know Your Needs
The first thing that you need to do when looking for a credit insurance broker is to know your needs. Depending on the size of your company, you will need someone who is experienced at working with all different kinds of businesses. You want to work with someone who knows what questions to ask you and the solutions that best fit your needs. Credit insurance is probably not something that you know all about, so it will be important to find someone who knows what you do not to fill in the gaps for you.
Shop Around
Take the time to shop around and find the right broker for your company. You want to hire someone that you feel comfortable with, whose professionalism and experience are on the scale that you require. So, do some research, ask other business owners and shop around to decide who the best broker will be for your company.
Check Credentials
When you have decided on a company that you want to work with, check into their credentials. Look at testimonials from past clients and request a previous client list, so that you can see who they have worked with before. Nothing speaks to a broker’s ability to handle your needs more than the needs they have met for past clients.
When looking for a credit insurance broker, it is easy to get overwhelmed. When you know the basics of what you need and take the time to research your options, you should be able to find the right broker for your business.
DISCLAIMER
No person should rely on the contents of this publication without first obtaining advice from a qualified professional person. This publication is sold on the terms and understanding that (1) the authors, consultants and editors are not responsible for the results of any actions taken on the basis of information in this publication, nor for any error in or omission from this publication; and (2) the publisher is not engaged in rendering legal, accounting, professional or other advice or services. The publisher, and the authors, consultants and editors, expressly disclaim all and any liability and responsibility to any person, whether a purchaser or reader of this publication or not, in respect of anything, and of the consequences of anything, done or omitted to be done by any such person in reliance, whether wholly or partially, upon the whole or any part of the contents of this publication. Without limiting the generality of the above, no author, consultant or editor shall have any responsibility for any act or omission of any other author, consultant or editor.
Finance
Surety Bonds Are Not Fair!
Why are some surety bonds better than others? Why can small ones be harder to get than big ones?
Construction companies are among a bonding company’s most important clients. They are the source of Performance and Payment bonds which guarantee their construction contracts. For a bonding company (surety), these are probably the largest and most lucrative transactions. So why would the surety risk losing a client by giving tough terms on an obviously small bond?
There are many different types of surety bonds, and contractors may need a variety of them: Bid bond, performance, payment, maintenance, license, permit, court, are a few. In this article we will discuss why the big ones (large dollar amount) can be easier to get than small ones – even for the same applicant.
The answer to this question lies in the nature of the obligation, not the dollar amount. A good way to illustrate this is to compare a Performance bond to a Wage and Welfare bond.
Performance Bond
Performance and Payment (P&P) bonds concern construction contracts. They guarantee that the applicant will perform the project in accordance with all aspects of the written contract, and they will pay the related bills for suppliers of labor and material.
Wage and Welfare Bond
This type of bond is needed by union contractors (companies that employ union workers.) The W&W bond guarantees that the construction company will pay the union wage rate as required and make the related periodic contributions to the union benefit plans such as the pension and health insurance program.
It’s Just Not Fair!
P&P bonds range in amount from a couple hundred thousand dollars to tens of millions, whereas a W&W bond is often under $100,000. So why can it be easier to get the big one? Why can a $500,000 performance bond be easier to get than a $50,000 union bond?
The answer lies in the nature of the obligation – and the worst case scenarios.
Let’s assume the contractor goes out of business. With a performance bond, the surety steps into the contractors shoes. They must make arrangements to complete the project in accordance with the contract. The beneficiary of the performance bond (aka the obligee, the owner of the contract) continues to pay out the remainder of the contract amount as work progresses. Now they pay the surety performing the completion. This is called the “unpaid contract amount.” Even if the contractor falls flat and has no money personally, the unpaid contract amount is a resource the surety can depend on – and hopefully avoid a net loss on the claim.
The union bond is a promise to pay funds at a future date. It is a financial guarantee – the toughest type of surety obligation. The underwriters will look into their crystal ball… Oh, sorry, we don’t have one.
The surety is guaranteeing the future solvency of the construction company, not an easy task. And if they are wrong, if the contractor cannot make their union payments because they have no money, then there is no money for the surety, either.
Q. Who is likely to pay the wage and welfare claim?
A. The surety (a net loss)
It is the tough nature of some small bonds (wage and welfare, release of lien, supersedeas) that makes them exceptionally hard to get – often requiring full collateral. On the other hand, the surety may give the same applicant a $300,000 performance bond based primarily on just their credit report!
Bottom line: It just ain’t fair, but we never promised it would be – because the nature of the obligations differ. That is the deciding factor, even more than the dollar amount of the bond.
Finance
Reasons to Buy Life Insurance
For many people, the first introduction to life insurance is when a friend or a “friend of a friend” gets an insurance license. For others, a close friend or relative died without having adequate coverage or any life insurance. For me, I was introduced to a life insurance company where I had to set appointments with friends and family as I learned the ends and outs of the industry and hopefully, make some sales.
Unfortunately, however, this is how most people acquire life insurance – they don’t buy it, it is sold to them. But is life insurance something that you truly need, or is it merely an inconvenience shoved under your nose by a salesperson? While it may seem like the latter is true, there are actually many reasons why you should purchase life insurance.
As we grow older, get married, start a family, or begin a business, we need to understand that life insurance is absolutely necessary. For example, picture a safety net. You may be the greatest tightrope walker in the world, without a doubt. You could perform without a net, but, “Why?” You cherish your life and the life of those close to you and you wouldn’t do anything that showed that you felt differently. Let’s face it, we have no control over the unpredictability of life or of unforeseen occurrences. With that in mind, just as a safety net protects the uncertainty life, so does life insurance. It is an indispensable and fundamental foundation to a sound financial plan. Over the years, life insurance has given many caring and responsible people the peace of mind knowing that money would be available to protect the ones most important in their life, family and estate in a number of ways, including:
1. To Pay Final Expenses
The cost of a funeral and burial can easily run into the tens of thousands of dollars, and I don’t want my wife, parents, or children to suffer financially in addition to emotionally at my death.
2. To Cover Children’s Expenses
Like most caring and responsible parents, it is necessary to be sure that our children are well taken care of and can afford a quality college education. For this reason, additional coverage is absolutely essential while children are still at home.
3. To Replace the Spouse’s Income
If one parent passes away while the children are young, the surviving caring parent would need to replace that income, which is essential to their lifestyle. The responsible surviving parent would need to hire help for domestic tasks like cleaning the house, laundry, and cooking. Add to that equation if it is a single parent, helping with schoolwork, and taking your children to doctor’s visits.
4. To Pay Off Debts
In addition to providing income to cover everyday living expenses, a family would need insurance to cover debts like the mortgage, so they wouldn’t have to sell the house to stay afloat.
5. To Buy a Business Partner’s Shares
In a business partnership, the partners need insurance on each other partner’s life. The reason is so if one dies, the others will have enough cash to buy his interest from his heirs and pay his share of the company’s obligations without having to sell the company itself. They have the same needs (due to the risk that one of the partners might die), and they simultaneously purchased insurance on each other’s life.
6. To Pay Off Estate Taxes
Estate taxes can be steep, so having insurance in place to pay them is essential to avoid jeopardizing assets or funds built for retirement. Use of insurance for this purpose is most common in large estates, and uses permanent (rather than term) insurance to ensure that coverage remains until the end of life.
7. To Provide Living Benefits
With the advancements in medicine and rising healthcare costs, people are living longer, but cannot afford to. Living benefits is an option to use death proceeds before the insured dies to help with obligations or necessities to ease the pressure on themselves and others.
How Much Coverage Should I Buy?
The face amount, or “death benefit” of an insurance policy (i.e., the amount of proceeds paid to the beneficiary) should be high enough to replace the after-tax income you would have earned had you lived a full life, presuming you can afford the annual premiums for that amount. In other words, the insurance replaces the income you didn’t have the chance to earn by living and working until retirement due to a premature death.
The proper amount of insurance allows your family to continue their lifestyle, even though your income is no longer available. The actual amount that you should purchase depends upon your present and probable future incomes, any special circumstances affecting you or your family, and your existing budget for premiums.
Whole Life or Term?
Some people prefer to drive Cadillac, Lincoln or Rolls Royce, which come with all of the electronic gadgets that make driving safe and as easy as possible. Others prefer less customized makes, equally reliable to their more expensive cousins, but requiring more hands-on attention.
Whole life is the “Cadillac” of insurance; these companies try to do everything for you, specifically investing a portion of your premiums so that the annual cost doesn’t increase as you grow older. The investment characteristic of the insurance means that premiums are generally higher than a similar term policy with the same face value. After all, whole life insurance is intended to cover your whole life.
Term insurance, on the other hand, is temporary life insurance. There are no excess premiums to be invested, and no promises or guarantees beyond the end of the term, which can range from 1 to 30 years. The annual premium for term insurance is always less than whole life, lacking the investment component, but your premiums will rise (often substantially) once the term period expires.
Both types of life insurance, term or whole life (or one of their derivatives) have benefits and drawbacks; both have their place depending upon the needs, desires, and financial objectives of the purchaser. A knowledgeable professional insurance agent can help you decide which type of policy is best for you depending upon your circumstances. But whichever you select, be sure that you have enough coverage to meet your objectives in the short term and the long term.
The Last Word
Some people mistakenly believe that life insurance is a scam. This is because the money for premiums is lost if death doesn’t occur during the coverage period (in the case of term insurance), or because many people live to a ripe old age and continue to pay their permanent insurance premiums. Such naysayers compare life insurance protection to gambling, and forgo the protection entirely.
There are others, who have the belief that life insurance does not help them. To those individuals, the answer is: You are absolutely correct! The truth of the matter is that life insurance is a way for caring and responsible people to help ensure that their family can continue to move forward in the event of your untimely demise, a truly difficult time of loss. Of course, there is no bet – you will die, but no one knows when. It could be today, tomorrow, or 50 years into the future, but it will happen eventually.
Do you have life insurance? Why or why not?
Finance
Cheap Auto Insurance Quote – The Best Place to Get a Cheap Auto Insurance Quote
Q: Are there any companies that will give me a cheap auto insurance quote? I have been in two accidents in the past three years and was hoping there was someone who may overlook at least one of them. Can you recommend anyone?
A: Finding a cheap auto insurance quote after being in two accidents in the past three years will be a tough, if not impossible, chore. You did not mention if you were found to be at fault in these accidents, but we are going to assume you were.
The best thing you can do is to under no circumstances get into another accident for a while. Since that is not helpful for right now here are a few tips that will help:
*Call every company you can, explain the situation, and ask what they can do for you.
*Find an organization that has negotiated a discount on auto insurance. Some places to look are; your employer, AAA, any professional organizations you belong to.
*Consider using public transportation to lower the amount of miles you drive annually. The less you drive the less your insurance will cost.
*When requesting quotes ask about accident forgiveness and find out if you’ll qualify.
*Find out how long each insurance company will take into account your previous accidents.
You will probably have a tough time finding a cheap auto insurance quote, but by following the above tips you’ll probably be able to lower the price you do wind up paying for your policy.
How to Get an Affordable Credit Insurance Broker
Column: DeMar DeRozan’s 50-point night is another one for Chicago Bulls fans to savor
Surety Bonds Are Not Fair!
Reasons to Buy Life Insurance
Oscars producer says police offered to arrest Will Smith
Cheap Auto Insurance Quote – The Best Place to Get a Cheap Auto Insurance Quote
Best Seed Banks That Ship to the US: Marijuana Seeds for Sale 2022
Injuries knocked the Ravens off course in 2021. Here’s how they’re addressing ‘priority one.’
Humana Medicare Supplement Plans for 2011 – A Great Private Insurance Carrier
What is HHC-O?
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022