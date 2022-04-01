How to Purchase a Flood Insurance Policy?

What is the car total loss process? Once you are in an



accident, the insurance company must inspect the vehicle and determine whether



the damage was substantial enough to declare a complete loss.

Most insurance companies will want to inspect the vehicles



themselves. In most accidents, insurance companies have approved body shops



write estimates and they eventually issue payment based on that estimate.



However, when there is a potential for a car total loss, most insurance



companies want their insurance adjuster to inspect the vehicle.

The reason for this is the conflict of interest that arises



from the arrangement between the insurance company and the body shop. Body shops



are in the business of fixing cars. They have a vested interest in quoting the



repairs so the car can be fixed and not declare it a car total loss.

For all practical purposes this means that you will be



waiting longer. Usually it takes two to three business days for the body shop to



issue a repair estimate. If the claim adjuster or the field representative has



to inspect and write their own estimate, then you will be waiting three to five



more days to get to the location of your car.

Before the adjuster comes out, she/he will submit all



pertinent information about your car (year, make, model, and mileage) to a third



party company. This company usually is CCC



Information Services Group, Inc. CCC will do a preliminary report to



determine what the value of your car is so the adjuster knows what the insurance



company would be looking to if there is a total loss.

Depending on your state law and the specific insurance



company, there will be a car total loss when the insurance company believes that



the cost to fix the car reaches 70%, 80%, or even 90% of its total value. It is



always a good idea to ask the adjuster what is the threshold they use to



determine a total loss.

When the vehicle is being estimated by the car total loss



adjuster, this individual will be looking at the condition of the vehicle. They



will note how “clean” the vehicle is, what is the exact mileage, and what



equipment and options the car has. All of this information will be reflected in



the final evaluation of the vehicle.

The adjuster will then submit the inspection report again



to CCC. CCC will send a final report showing comparative prices for the vehicles



in your local market. They will establish what the fair market value of the car



is and what a fair offer of settlement would be. For more information on how to



Next, the adjuster must determine who the lien holder of



the vehicle is. If you have a car loan, the insurance adjuster must get that



information so they can contact the bank to determine how much is owed. There



are different requirements insurance companies must follow. If the insurance



company you are dealing with is your own (you are claiming the car total loss



against your own insurance company) then they will be bound by the terms of the



policy, which 99% of the time requires them to pay the bank first. If you are



making a total loss against someone else’s insurance company (the person that



hit you), then this requirement does not exist (there is no actual policy to be



bound by).

If you have a loan, then the insurance adjuster will



request from the bank a Letter of Guarantee. This letter is an agreement between



the bank and the insurance company that for the payment of x amount, the bank



will release the title of the car to the insurance company directly. This



process usually takes four to five days.

If the amount you owe for the car is less than what the



insurance company will pay for the car total loss, then the insurance company



will pay the loan amount and then issue you a second check directly. If the loan



amount is higher than what the car total loss offer, then you will be upside



down your loan. You will be required to continue making payments even though the



car title will be transferred to the insurance company.

Once you receive payment for your loss, you will be able to



go out and get another car. For more information the total loss process and how



