How to Purchase a Flood Insurance Policy?
Flood insurance was not available up until 1968 in the USA, when Congress created the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) to make this coverage available to the eligible communities through federal subsidization. The program is managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Any building on a permanent site, above the ground, walled and roofed, is eligible for the coverage.
If your property is located in a flood zone, it is subject to standard flood policy premium rates, which are higher than preferred rate premiums.
To purchase flood insurance, you don’t have to be in the flood zone. If you are not in the flood zone, and you want to insure your property just in case of a flood, you will be charged a preferred rate. This type of coverage is very affordable; the premium is a couple of hundred dollars a year.
NFIP policies may be sold by private insurance companies through the FIA’s “Write Your Own” program. Under this system, the FIA sets rates, eligibility requirements, and coverage limitations. The participating company collects the premiums and pays for the losses out of these premiums. If the insurance company collects more in premiums than it pays out in losses, the excess must be returned to the government. Most of the time, the insurance companies that sell flood insurance also sell homeowner’s, dwelling, and other policies.
For the flood coverage to go into effect, an application for the NFIP must be completed and accompanied by the gross policy premium payment in full. Payment cannot be divided into partial payments, and no payment plan is available.
After the payment is received, there is a thirty-day waiting period for the policy to go into effect. The waiting period is waved only if you are buying a house and need to submit all insurance supporting proof at the time of a closing. If your new home is not in a flood zone and your mortgage does not require flood insurance, don’t expect them to pay for it from your escrow account. If flood insurance is required, you can request a payment to be released from your escrow account, same as your hazard insurance.
Let’s say you have a house, and you have a homeowner’s policy and a flood insurance policy. If you decide to sell the house, you can do it in two different ways with the flood coverage.
You can cancel the policy, providing HUD statements and receiving a refund, or you can assign flood coverage to the new owner of the house. The flood insurance can be assigned to the other insured with the title of the property. Some insurance companies request written consent from the previous insured, and some don’t.
Car Total Loss – Determining And Settling The Value Of Your Car!
What is the car total loss process? Once you are in an
accident, the insurance company must inspect the vehicle and determine whether
the damage was substantial enough to declare a complete loss.
Most insurance companies will want to inspect the vehicles
themselves. In most accidents, insurance companies have approved body shops
write estimates and they eventually issue payment based on that estimate.
However, when there is a potential for a car total loss, most insurance
companies want their insurance adjuster to inspect the vehicle.
The reason for this is the conflict of interest that arises
from the arrangement between the insurance company and the body shop. Body shops
are in the business of fixing cars. They have a vested interest in quoting the
repairs so the car can be fixed and not declare it a car total loss.
For all practical purposes this means that you will be
waiting longer. Usually it takes two to three business days for the body shop to
issue a repair estimate. If the claim adjuster or the field representative has
to inspect and write their own estimate, then you will be waiting three to five
more days to get to the location of your car.
Before the adjuster comes out, she/he will submit all
pertinent information about your car (year, make, model, and mileage) to a third
party company. This company usually is CCC
Information Services Group, Inc. CCC will do a preliminary report to
determine what the value of your car is so the adjuster knows what the insurance
company would be looking to if there is a total loss.
Depending on your state law and the specific insurance
company, there will be a car total loss when the insurance company believes that
the cost to fix the car reaches 70%, 80%, or even 90% of its total value. It is
always a good idea to ask the adjuster what is the threshold they use to
determine a total loss.
When the vehicle is being estimated by the car total loss
adjuster, this individual will be looking at the condition of the vehicle. They
will note how “clean” the vehicle is, what is the exact mileage, and what
equipment and options the car has. All of this information will be reflected in
the final evaluation of the vehicle.
The adjuster will then submit the inspection report again
to CCC. CCC will send a final report showing comparative prices for the vehicles
in your local market. They will establish what the fair market value of the car
is and what a fair offer of settlement would be. For more information on how to
dispute this report visit:
http://www.auto-insurance-claim-advice.com/car-total-loss-2.html.
Next, the adjuster must determine who the lien holder of
the vehicle is. If you have a car loan, the insurance adjuster must get that
information so they can contact the bank to determine how much is owed. There
are different requirements insurance companies must follow. If the insurance
company you are dealing with is your own (you are claiming the car total loss
against your own insurance company) then they will be bound by the terms of the
policy, which 99% of the time requires them to pay the bank first. If you are
making a total loss against someone else’s insurance company (the person that
hit you), then this requirement does not exist (there is no actual policy to be
bound by).
If you have a loan, then the insurance adjuster will
request from the bank a Letter of Guarantee. This letter is an agreement between
the bank and the insurance company that for the payment of x amount, the bank
will release the title of the car to the insurance company directly. This
process usually takes four to five days.
If the amount you owe for the car is less than what the
insurance company will pay for the car total loss, then the insurance company
will pay the loan amount and then issue you a second check directly. If the loan
amount is higher than what the car total loss offer, then you will be upside
down your loan. You will be required to continue making payments even though the
car title will be transferred to the insurance company.
Once you receive payment for your loss, you will be able to
go out and get another car. For more information the total loss process and how
to protect your interest, visit:
http://www.auto-insurance-claim-advice.com
Commercial Business Liability Insurance: A Summary of Business Liability Insurance Policies
It doesn’t matter what kind of industry a business is involved in: there is always the potential to be held liable for some incident or another – especially in this sue-crazy society. You never know what kind of claim your company might be faced with, whether it’s due to alleged negligence or wrongdoing. Depending on where you live, you’re probably required to have at least basic commercial business liability insurance.
There are different levels of Commercial General Liability and you need to learn the difference between occurrence-polices and claims-made policies. The former covers claims as long as the events regarding the claim occurred during a specific time period. The latter provides coverage over a specific period of time, EVEN IF the event occurred prior to the purchase of that coverage.
Some insurance companies offer business policies that cover specific types of liabilities based on the industry. If you’re a tech consultant, for instance, and don’t have much physical property, then you’ll want electronic data protection as part of your policy. For some professionals and tech businesses, electronic data is even more valuable than infrastructure or office furniture.
There are free quotes and consultations out there to help you obtain the best (and most affordable) commercial business liability insurance possible. The quote will vary depending on the type of industry you’re involved in, size of business, location, state, previous claims history, and other factors. It’s important that you take the time to fully assess your risk exposure and then buy a policy that will best protect you, as coverage may be capped as a specific dollar amount for the specific policy period.
Commercial Business Liability Insurance for IT Professionals
Even if you’re an IT professional and don’t use your own equipment, yet have access to your clients’ equipment, you might want to consider liability insurance to protect you just in case you accidentally damage the equipment, or get accused of any losses regarding the equipment.
On the other hand, if you are a business owner and have some employees, most states require you to have some kind of workers compensation policy. The minimum number of employees varies by state. This type of policy protects employee(s) if they become ill or suffer an injury while on the job. It usually DOESN’T cover non-traditional employees such as volunteers or interns.
For those involved in the advertising / marketing / journalism industries, there is copyright infringement, libel, slander, etc. to worry about. Some business insurance policies cover this.
Once again, you must look for a quote that covers the type of coverage you need for your specific business and industry. The best place to begin searching for the right commercial business liability insurance package is with Hiscox. In addition to excellent, custom policies, Hiscox Insurance offers the tools and tips to help you make your decision.
Car and House Insurance Quotes Guide: What You Need to Know About Combining Insurance Policies
Bundling multiple insurance policies with the same company is usually a way to save some money. They offer lower rates and better discounts to loyal customers who have auto and house insurance both. If you are in need of both anyway, or are thinking about switching from your current car and/or home insurance policy, then you might want to start comparing car and house insurance quotes to see where you can get the best bundle deal for them both.
However, there are some instances when it might not be the best idea to combine them both. Since houses tend to cost more than cars, then bundling makes the most sense when the house insurance would ordinarily be expensive and the auto insurance would be ordinarily cheaper. If your circumstances aren’t “ordinary”, though, and your car is an expensive one, and/or you have a poor driving record and live in an area with high auto insurance rates, then there is a chance it is the more expensive policy. In this instance, your first priority would be to focus on getting cheap auto insurance, and it may or may not be ideal to try and combine them both.
If you’re unsure, talk with your insurance agent, or do additional research and look online for car and insurance quotes as well as discounts. Determine if it would be cheaper to apply for different policies with two different companies or to stick with just one. Once again, always factor in discounts. There are always ways to save on both auto and home insurance. Most insurance companies give out discounts if you have extra security features installed such as anti-theft locks on the vehicle and alarm systems in the house.
Car and House Insurance Quotes With a Single Provider
An added benefit of having all of your insurance with a single provider is the level of service you can expect. They will be more likely to give you top-notch customer service in order to keep you as a customer. It’s no secret that insurance companies take their good ole’ time in making pay-outs, they speed the process up some when it comes to what they perceive to be their most loyal customers.
The internet has made it easy for everyday consumers to conduct research on everything, including car and house insurance quotes. Just keep in mind that there is some misinformation out there, and always read reviews on each company to see if it is a scam.
While the “big-name” insurance companies do insure most people in the country, there are still some smaller companies worth looking into. One of these is Esurance. Discounts are available and easy to get. Take a look at the car and house insurance quotes at esurance to learn more.
