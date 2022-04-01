Finance
Humana Medicare Supplement Plans for 2011 – A Great Private Insurance Carrier
For people over the age of 65, there can be nothing more stressful than dealing with Medicare. If health insurance for seniors was as easy as simply registering for the government program, then there would be no problems. Unfortunately, the government program does leave a gap. You have probably heard various specialists and professionals in the healthcare industry talk about this gap. What they are referring to is the fact that Medicare does not cover costs such as deductibles and co-pays. The good news is that the private insurance providers offer Medicare supplement plans. These are federally regulated plans that are meant to help you pay for the extra costs that Medicare does not cover.
What many people appreciate about supplemental Medicare insurance is that it allows them to choose the provider of their choice. Many people have had good experiences with one particular carrier, such as Humana. This supplement system allows them to continue to get services from Humana. If this is the case for you, then you will want to look into Humana Medicare supplement plans for 2011. What’s great about the Humana service is that they make getting insurance for seniors incredibly easy. As a matter of fact, all you have to do is get online and take three simple steps by entering your location, comparing the available plans, and then signing up for the plan that works for you.
When you are looking at the Humana plans for supplemental Medicare insurance, you are going to find that they are the same plans that other providers offer. This is not because Humana is not a competitive company. On the contrary, by federal law, all insurance providers must offer the same Medicare supplement plans. What changes among providers are the costs of the premium and the ease of working with that particular provider. If you have worked with Humana before then you know that they have an outstanding reputation for being the most affordable and most accessible insurance provider.
When you are comparing Humana Medicare supplement plans, you are going to find that there are plans A through L. Plan A is always going to be the most basic plan with the most affordable premium. Likewise, L is going to offer the most coverage, though it will also offer the most expensive premium. You will want to take some time to compare the various plans and decide which will give you exactly what you need.
New To Medicare? Find An Insurance Agent You Can Trust
Start here if you are new to Medicare
If you are newly eligible for Medicare or if you have Medicare and your employer group health insurance is ending, you may be anxious to buy a Medicare supplement or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan. But before you do, consider finding a trustworthy agent who is knowledgeable about all Medicare plan types.
An agent who is able to assess your situation and educate you about your various plan options is better than an agent who is merely looking to get you into a plan in order to earn a commission. And don’t discount service after the sale. Agents earn renewal commissions on Medicare plans that may last for several years and are obligated to stay in touch and be there when you have questions or need service.
Follow these tips to find an agent
1. Know when an agent is breaking the rules. There are strict marketing guidelines for some Medicare plans. Agents cannot call you without your permission, show up unannounced at your home or approach you in public areas soliciting you to enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan.
Also, beware of telemarketers who pose as survey-takers who have an interest in what type of Medicare plan you have. This is often nothing more than a disguised cold call.
2. Know the difference between a captive or independent agent or broker. Some agents represent only one insurance company; these are captive agents. Independent agents and brokers can represent multiple companies and in some cases may represent dozens.
Although a captive agent will conduct a needs analysis, they will not have as many products to show you and can only show you what they consider best from their limited portfolio. If you want the widest range of plan options, speak with an independent agent or broker.
3. Where to look for an agent. If you are without an agent or your current health insurance agent doesn’t handle Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare supplement insurance, you will need to strike out on your own to find a trustworthy agent.
There are really two ways to proceed: You can look for an agent locally or you can take your search online. To find a local agent, start by asking your current agents (health, life, auto, homeowners) for a referral. If they do not handle Medicare plans, there’s a good chance that they know someone who does.
You can also check with your local Area Council on Aging office. They are a good resource when you are new to Medicare and have questions or are looking for an agent.
If you are more interested in taking your search online, look for a broker who represents multiple companies. Ask them about service after the sale and don’t be pressured to fill out an application until you are satisfied with the Medicare plan they are recommending.
Finding a broker and plan online can end the hassle of meeting with an agent, but a local agent could more readily available if you have issues after the sale.
Follow these steps when you’re new to Medicare to get the answers you need and have several plans to choose from. Which ever way you go; a Medicare Advantage Plan or a Medicare supplement, it helps to have someone on your side who has plenty of options for you.
Earthquake Insurance in California
As the water began to drain from New Orleans in 2005, we learned that most of the homeowners in New Orleans did not have flood insurance, since they were supposedly in “low risk” areas. The over 60% of homeowners will need to depend upon their own savings, and limited federal assistance, to rebuild New Orleans – at an uncalculated cost for homeowners and taxpayers.
Could that level of disaster, especially that level of uninsured disaster, happen in California? Less than 15% of California homeowners currently carry earthquake insurance, due to its high cost, the “can’t happen to me or my house” factor, and mortgage providers not requiring coverage. The next big quake will result in billions of uninsured damage – but is earthquake insurance really worth the high cost?
How Did We Get Here?
The state of California requires that all homeowner’s insurance providers to at least offer earthquake insurance (albeit, at a high cost). Until 1994, it was widely available – but the high damage costs of the Northridge earthquake resulted in 97% of homeowner’s insurance providers pulling out of the state the California. In response, the California Earthquake Authority was formed by the California legislator to provide earthquake insurance.
What Is the California Earthquake Authority, and How Does It Work?
The California Earthquake Authority provides two-thirds of the earthquake policies in California, sold through their member providers, like Allstate and State Farm. A homeowner purchases the policy through their regular insurance agent, but the policy is actually a CEA policy.
The CEA currently has about $7.2 billion to pay claims, which it states is enough to pay foreseeable damages (Loma Prieta in 1989 had $6 billion in total damages). If the damage claims are more than $7.2 billion, then each claim would be paid a prorated portion of their losses – unlike a regular insurance company, which promises to pay the actual damages under the insurance policy. The state of California cannot help pay the claims out of general funds.
The policies also have a high deductible – usually 15% of the value of the dwelling. In other words, your home must be damaged more than 15% of its value before the insurance starts paying. So, this insurance is not for cracks in the driveway – it is for significant structural damage to your home. The policy also pays for limited contents (starting at $5K) and loss of use (starting at $1500).
Why Is Earthquake Insurance So Expensive?
Insurance policy premiums are calculated based on probabilities – the probability that a house like yours in a neighborhood like yours will catch fire, or a driver like you will have an accident. With data from millions of homes, these probabilities can be calculated with reasonable accuracy. But, no one can reliably predict the probability that there will be an earthquake strong enough to damage your home.
And, as you can imagine, damages from an earthquake, flood, or hurricane, are widespread, over potentially thousands of square miles – instead of one or a few dozen homes, as in a fire. As such, the insurer would have to pay either zero claims, or billions of dollars of claims – too much variance to reasonably plan for or price accurately.
Are We Really At Risk Here in San Jose?
According to the USGS, there is a 62% probability that there will be an earthquake of 6.7 or greater (like the Northridge quake) in the Bay Area in the next 30 years. In my zip code (San Jose 95126), USGS calculates a 80% chance of a 6.0 earthquake and a 20% chance of a 7.0, in the next 30 years. Whether you consider that to be a high risk depends on your risk tolerance for earthquakes – I consider that a high risk of a moderate earthquake and a somewhat low risk of a terrible earthquake, over the next 30 years.
But like any issue involving real estate – it is all local. Where your home is actually located significantly affects your risk – bedrock, reclaimed land from the bay, soil type, nearby streams, actual distance from the epicenter – all can affect potential damage.
But of course, many earthquakes occur where the USGS was not even aware of a fault line – and we never know when or where it will happen, until it happens.
Should I Obtain Earthquake Insurance?
Factors to Consider:
- Could you afford to pay for the rebuilding your home from your own savings & investments?
- Can you afford to pay the high cost of insurance, indefinitely?
- Could make payments on your current mortgage and on a new loan to rebuild?
- Can you mitigate your potential losses by bolting your roof to the walls and the walls to the foundation, for example?
- What is your tolerance for the risk of an earthquake?
- What is the risks of your current home construction (type, age, foundation)?
- What are the risks of your specific location (soil type, distance to known faults)?
Are the Costs Worth It?
Let’s assume that you have a home that would cost $250K to rebuild, you will own the home for the next 30 years, and your earthquake premiums are $1200 per year. Over the next 30 years, that would be a total of $36,000 in premiums (assuming your premiums do not increase, to simplify calculations).
Instead of purchasing insurance, you invest the premiums in a diversified mutual fund. With an 8% annual return, you would have $135,000 (pre-tax) in year 30.* But of course, you only have that total in year 30, not in year one – meaning that if the earthquake happens tomorrow, you don’t have the money.
The deductible is another big turn off for many homeowners. The insurance pays only for large structural damage, not broken dishes or cracked driveways – meaning that it is less likely you will use it. However, be aware that you will not need to come up with the cash for the deductible – you may either opt to not undertake those repair or rebuilding costs, or you can apply for an SBA loan to pay for the deductible (assuming a federal disaster area is declared).
Why Not Just Get Federal Aid, or “Walk Away” and Let the Bank Have the Property?
The federal government would probably provide access to SBA loans, if the area is declared a federal disaster area (no small business required). However, the $200K maximum SBA loan may not be enough to rebuild your home – and, it is a loan that you need to pay back (in addition to your current mortgage).
If you have refinanced your mortgage, you have a recourse mortgage – which means that not only can the bank foreclose on the property in case of non-payment, the bank can also come after your personal assets and future income in case of non-payment. So you cannot just walk away, especially if you have a good income and some personal assets. The bank may help out by deferring payments for a few months, but you still must pay back the loan.
Last Thoughts
We have earthquake insurance on our home. Our home was not yet built in the 1906 earthquake (so who knows if it would stand), it is 75+ years old and is not bolted to the foundation, and we have a refinanced mortgage. For my family, the insurance premiums are worth peace of mind in case of a major earthquake disaster. That’s exactly what insurance is for – the “you never know.”
*calculations ignore inflation
YouTube Videos for Insurance Agency Marketing & Lead Gen
YouTube Videos for Insurance Agency Marketing & Lead Gen
Insurance agency marketers spend a lot of time discussing insurance SEO (insurance search engine optimization) and Google rankings. However, they often miss an outstanding opportunity available directly with YouTube. Consider these ten compelling YouTube statistics:
- The 2nd most visited website in the world with 23 billion visits a month
- It is the second largest search engine after Google
- Used by 1.3 billion people globally
- There are 2 billion monthly active users
- 5 billion videos are watched every day
- 1 billion videos a day are watched on mobile devices
- Male users outnumber female users by a 2 to 1 margin
- Users average about 40 minutes per day on YouTube
- Approximately 79% of all internet users own a YouTube account
- The largest market for YouTube is the US (15%)
Okay, so YouTube is clearly a major player when it comes to traffic and stickiness. But how does that translate into opportunity for businesses in general and insurance agencies and brokers specifically? Videos offer agencies, brokers, TPAs and wholesalers an opportunity to:
- Showcase expertise
- Create sticky content
- Educate your prospects and clients
- Engage prospects for 5, 10 or more minutes
- Leverage content across multiple channels
- Improve website performance
- Generate in-profile leads
YouTube videos can pay dividends for years, and as your videos garner increasing views, your videos rise to the top of the rankings. Your insurance agency videos may record thousands of views and continue to attract viewers even though they are five to ten years old! Videos can have a long shelf life if done correctly, assuming the topic remains relevant. Thus, topics should be selected with shelf life in mind, though trending topics can attract more views short-term. Agencies and brokers can create videos on a wide variety of topics, a few general examples are below:
- Experience Modification Factors Impact on Rates
- Five Hidden Business Risks Which are Not in Standard Policies
- Best Practices for Remote Employee Enrollment
- 5 Creative Ways to Increase Benefits without Increasing Costs
- Leveraging Safety Programs to Reduce Insurance Premiums
What type of videos should agency marketers create? There are many styles to choose from, here are some of the primary types of videos insurance marketers can use:
- Image Based Video
- A-Roll Video
- B-Roll Video
- Typography Video
- 2D and 3D Animation
- Whiteboard Animation
- Recorded Webinars
- Voice Over PowerPoint
- Talking Head Videos
Videos can range from a minute to an hour or more! Content is king regardless of length, though shorter videos are often recommended.
So, what’s stopping your agency from leveraging this powerful medium and platform? Agencies lacking the time or resources necessary to complete this initiative, can consider outsourcing to an experienced insurance agency and broker marketing agency to supplement their in-house staff.
