‘I don’t care if they tell me to go wash the car’ — Hurricanes’ D’Eriq King makes case to NFL teams
Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King wants to get to the NFL any way he can.
“I love football; I love the game of football,” King said. “Whoever gives me the opportunity to play at the next level: receiver, running back, special teams. I don’t care if they tell me to go wash the car. I’ll do it.”
King, whose final college season was cut short by a shoulder injury, was one of 11 Hurricanes who worked out at the team’s Pro Day in Coral Gables on Wednesday.
The Hurricanes’ former signal-caller has been a quarterback for most of his life, but he also worked out at wide receiver — a position he played for part of his college career — on Wednesday to maximize his chances of making an NFL roster.
“I don’t want to say it’s hard,” King said. “Obviously, I’ve been playing quarterback since I was four years old. I played receiver a year and a half of my whole life. I am a quarterback, that’s who I am. I lead like a quarterback. I watch tape like a quarterback.”
King spent most of his six college seasons as a quarterback, but he played wide receiver his freshman and part of his sophomore year at Houston. He had 58 catches for 492 yards and three touchdowns in those two seasons. He also caught two passes for 16 yards in two seasons at Miami.
After moving back to quarterback in his sophomore year, King had a breakout junior campaign. He completed 63.1 percent of his collegiate passes for 8,378 yards and 76 touchdowns against 19 interceptions. He also ran for 2,055 yards and 32 scores.
With representatives of several NFL teams in attendance on Wednesday, King ran an unofficial time of 4.65 in the 40-yard dash and ran about a 7.3 in the shuttle drill, according to the ACC Network’s broadcast.
“I felt all right,” King said. “I feel like I definitely could’ve done better at some things, but it is what it is at this point.”
King said he has a workout with the New England Patriots on Thursday and will work out at the Dolphins’ local workout day. He said he wants to be seen as a jack-of-all-trades.
“That’s my goal,” King said. “The more you can do, the more valuable you are.”
King said he has been trying to maximize his abilities at both quarterback and wide receiver. He earned an invitation to the NFL combine as a quarterback, so that was his earlier focus. Now he is working consistently at both positions.
“I was trying both every day,” King said. “Not trying to overwork and keep myself healthy. I would throw first then after I do my throwing, go run some routes [for] maybe 20, 30, 40 minutes. Just getting it in every day so I can feel comfortable.”
King’s teammate, fellow prospective draftee Charleston Rambo, thinks King is more than capable at either position.
“He’s athletic,” Rambo said. “He’s going to throw it. He’s going to catch it. He’s going to run. He’s just balling.”
Rambo said King “knows his stuff,” but the former Hurricanes signal-caller said Rambo and fellow wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. offered some good advice.
“Catch the ball, that’s the most important thing, right?” King said. “You can’t go out there run a good route and drop the ball. It makes no sense. So I caught everything, so that was good.”
Busch Stadium gearing up for season with food, fun, and giveaways
ST. LOUIS –The lockout is over and we are now just one week out from the start of the St. Louis Cardinals season. Opening Day at Busch Stadium will be April 7 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The team at Busch Stadium is pulling out all the stops to make the game-day experience extra special in 2022. Crews are busy perfecting the field. Theme nights and giveaways are planned with something for everyone. And the smell of ballpark food is ready to welcome you back.
“Cardinals Nation is a picky bunch. They expect the Cardinals out here winning. They expect to have good food when they’re here. We’ve got to step up to the plate no different than the players on the field,” said Norman Taylor, Jr., Executive Sous Chef at Busch Stadium.
Megan Eberthart, the promotions and events director with the St. Louis Cardinals, also shared her enthusiasm about the season.
“This year is going to be so much fun. It is so fun to plan a season-long tribute to such great players. And we’re just so excited about it. I’ve been here many, many years and I can tell you that this is the year I am most excited for,” said Eberthart.
Also new this year are even more digital options in the stadium. So, you’ll want to download the Ballpark App before you head downtown. For more on Opening Day, tickets, and policies, visit: www.mlb.com/cardinals
Magic switching up defensive coverages mostly yields positive results
The Orlando Magic’s defense has stepped up since the All-Star break, with much of that success being tied to them trying out different schemes more.
The Magic typically play drop defense with their bigs and will occasionally hedge depending on the ball handler, but since the break they’ve been incorporating two other schemes: Zone and switching.
“The league’s gotten so good in ways guys can score,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “You can’t give one package to specific guys. You’ve got to be able to play in the drop. You’ve got to be able to blitz the pick-and-roll. You’ve got to be able to mix in zone here and there. It’s so great our guys have the versatility to be able to do it.”
Orlando’s played zone slightly more since the break. The Magic have zoned 4.82 times per game since the break compared to 4.47 before the break, according to Synergy.
For the season ahead of Friday’s home game against the Toronto Raptors, the Magic allow 0.906 points per possession when in a zone vs. 0.984 points per possession when playing man-to-man defense.
“A lot of coaches say the more you work on it, the tougher to gets,” Mosley said of playing zone defense. “The zone has applied a lot of communication, which we continue to grow with. It’s helped a ton in games.”
Switching has been an even bigger part of the Magic’s defense.
When done correctly, switching helps teams keep offensive actions in front and minimize gaps for offenses to attack.
But when not done with enough discretion, offenses can weaponize a team’s switching by creating favorable mismatches, which is what the Washington Wizards did multiple times during the fourth quarter of their 127-110 Wednesday win over the Magic.
Kristaps Porziņģis (35 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists) drew three fouls — two shooting — in the fourth after a Magic guard switched onto the 7-foot-3 center, helping him go 5 of 6 on free throws in the final period and 10 of 13 overall.
“That was the key point from the beginning of the game — switch without fouling,” Mosley said. “[Porziņģis] did a great job of drawing those fouls, but those swipe downs were a lot of it.”
To Franz Wagner, switching effectively requires the team’s technique to be precise.
“If you’re just letting people run around freely it’s really hard to guard when you want to switch,” Wagner said. “And you’ve got to be able to guard one-on-one. That’s what we want to do when we switch — force people to score one-on-one on us. If they get into the paint and someone has to help, it’s hard to rotate against. If you do those two things, most of the time you have a good night.”
Orlando’s defense has produced during the past month, ranking fifth in defensive rating since Feb. 23, even as it toggles between coverages.
“It requires great communication,” Wagner said. “Not just from us, but us asking the coaches what we’re in. They’ve done a great job of that.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Missouri man charged in Jan. 6 riots, accused of hitting officer
DREXEL, Mo. — A Kansas City-area man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Cale Douglas Clayton, of Drexel, Missouri, is accused of civil disorder, assaulting officers, stealing government property, and other crimes. He was arrested Thursday.
Court documents show the FBI received an online tip one day after the riots. The tip identified Clayton as one of the rioters.
The FBI reported agents used body-cameras worn by a number of officers to validate the tip and confirm that Clayton was involved in the riot.
The FBI released pictures allegedly showing Clayton in a red baseball hat, red Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt, khaki vest, jeans and boots to the Capitol grounds on the day of the riots. Investigators allege that Clayton can be heard on video shouting at officers.
The following is a transcript of what Clayton allegedly yelled at officers, according to court documents.
“We are going to win. You don’t have enough for all of us. You might hit me once or twice. You might spray me with pepper spray. I don’t give a f***. There ain’t enough for millions of people here and you know
it,” Clayton said at one point on the video according to court documents.
Less than an hour later the FBI said Clayton was again on video, this time closer to the Capitol. He is still yelling at officers.
The following transcript took place over a span of five minutes, according to the court documents.
“You guys are losing a lot of bodies.”
“Get that pepper spray out. . . not enough.”
“You guys fired the first f***ing shot. You know that right? You guys fired the first shot.”
“Keep that door open. We’re gonna come in right there.”
“You guys realize your President told us to be here. Your President! Hey, how does that make you feel? You’re defying your own f***ing country. Your own country you’re defying. . . . The s*** has hit the fan, yes. Remember that. Who do you [inaudible]? The f***ing city of D.C.? The f***ing mayor? Or the President of the United States. Are you a patriot? Or are you a f***ing yes man?”
“F***ing brain washed. You’re f***ing brain washed. Look at you guys. Brain washed. Brain f***ing washed. This is so much bigger than what we’re f***ing doing right here. This is just the tip of the iceberg. 84 f***ing million of us. Pissed off. What are you guys gonna do? . . . .Which side of history are you guys gonna be on?”
“Think about it. [Inaudible] the revolution. You ain’t gonna stop it. It’s already happening. . . You guys are just gonna be a little speed bump along the way.”
“Your f***ing president told us to be here. You should be on this side, right here, going with us. You are an American citizen. Your f***ing President told you to do that. You too. You too. You. All of you guys. That Tweet was for you guys. For us. For you.”
Court documents show Clayton didn’t just yell. They say his actions escalated the longer he was with other accused rioters.
At one point, investigators said Clayton is on video grabbing a police officer’s shield.
Clayton can also allegedly be seen picking up a police baton after it was dropped by an officer. The red arrow in the photos from the FBI below points to the baton.
Other photos show Clayton allegedly threatening an officer with the baton as he holds the officer’s shield.
Court documents say Clayton is also in surveillance video from outside the U.S. Capitol. It shows him moving up the stairs toward police as they tried to clear trespassers from the area.
As an officer tries to grab the baton from Clayton’s hand, he allegedly hits one of the officers. Clayton is also accused of becoming violent with an officer as the officer tried to arrest him.
Clayton was eventually taken into custody on Jan. 6. He was transported to a police station and later released without charges.
In the investigation since the riots, investigators allege that Clayton violated several crimes and there is enough probable cause to prosecute him.
An FBI special agent and FBI task force officer interviewed Clayton in Drexel two months after they received the tip that he was involved in the riots.
During the interview, Clayton said he was in D.C. at the time to attend a rally supporting President Donald Trump. He also said that after the rally he went to the Capitol and was arrested while he tried to return a police baton to an officer.
Clayton said he did not riot or engage in violence or vandalism.
He is the latest suspect to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol. Several other Kansas and Missouri residents have been charged as well.
Six people linked to the Kansas City metro chapter of the Proud Boys, who were charged in connection with the insurrection, pleaded not guilty to the crimes earlier this month.
