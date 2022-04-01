News
In an attempt to boost versatility, Twins send Luis Arraez out to first
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli suggested at the end of last season that Luis Arraez could see some reps at first base — it just hadn’t happened in game action until Thursday.
Mid-game, Arraez moved from second base to first, Nick Gordon from left field to second and Alex Kirilloff from first base to left as the Twins let Arraez get his feet wet at the position in their 4-3 exhibition game loss to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at jetBlue Park.
Listed at 5 feet 10, Arraez doesn’t exactly look the part of a typical first baseman, but adding in some experience, however brief it was Thursday, at the position can only help his versatility.
“No matter what position it is, it’s going to take a little time to get comfortable over there, and I’m glad he was able to go over there and receive one over there and everything, but getting him on the field was important,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to see it again.”
Arraez is expected to move around the infield this season, though he likely will see most of his playing time at third base with some at second and perhaps some at-bats as designated hitter. Though he played left field at times last year, Baldelli said the Twins were not preparing him to play in the outfield this spring.
And while Miguel Sanó and Kirilloff will see the majority of the playing time over at first base, Baldelli said Arraez has indicated he feels comfortable at the position.
“We’re going to keep working him, though,” Baldelli said. “It’s going to be good for his versatility, and it’s going to be good for us.”
CELESTINO’S WHIRLWIND WEEK
On Monday, Gilberto Celestino returned to the Dominican Republic. On Tuesday, he got married. On Wednesday, he returned to Florida, and on Thursday, Celestino was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul.
To say it has been a whirlwind of a week for Celestino is an understatement. The newlyweds held a small gathering with family members at a church and plan to go on a honeymoon after the upcoming season.
“We were thinking about a future together, and we decided to do it now,” Celestino said, unique timing and all.
Celestino, 23, was rushed up to the majors last season out of necessity as outfielder after outfielder went down with injuries. In 23 games in the majors, he hit .136 with a pair of home runs. He wound up finishing the season at Triple-A, a level he skipped on the way up.
“I came back (from the Dominican Republic) and I wasn’t expecting anything,” Celestino said. “All I can do is work hard, which I do and I’m going to keep doing the rest of the year, and that’s their decision.”
RULE CHANGES
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association announced long-expected rule changes, including 28-man rosters through May 1. There will be no limitation on the number of pitchers allowed on the roster, and the Twins are expected to carry 15 or 16 to begin the season.
The injured list for pitchers will be 10 days to begin the season, but after May 1, the IL will be a minimum of 15 days for pitchers. The same goes for the number of days a player must remain in the minors after an option or an outright assignment; 10 to start, 15 days after May 1.
The extra-innings rule, in which an automatic runner starts every extra inning on second base, will be in effect this season.
BRIEFLY
The Twins reassigned shortstop Tim Beckham to minor-league camp. … The club signed pitchers Jake Petricka, a Northfield native, and JC Ramirez to minor-league deals. … Catcher Ryan Jeffers hit a home run in Thursday’s game that cleared the Green Monster at jetBlue Park.
News
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: April 1-7
The Bubble.”>The Bubble.”>
After a month of blockbuster TV releases, April is getting off to a pretty movie-centric start. That’s not a bad thing, of course, especially when the month is kicking off with so many exciting films—new and old. Movies from well-established directors dominate, but fear not (unless you’re watching Carrie): from comedy to animation to action to horror, there’s a movie for everyone this week.
What to watch on Netflix
Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood
American auteur Richard Linklater’s fascinating new project blends animation with the distinct sense of nostalgia that he’s carried with him across films like Dazed and Confused and Boyhood. Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood tells the story of the first moon landing, albeit from a different perspective—not only does Linklater track the tension of the mission, but he follows an awe-inspired kid from Texas whose dreams put him among the stars. It’s a time capsule of a film that mixes memory and imagination in joyful ways, making Linklater’s personal story quite universal. Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood premieres Friday, April 1st.
The Bubble
This comedy from Judd Apatow decides to make do with COVID restrictions, following the cast and crew of a smash-hit dinosaur film franchise called Cliff Beasts as they try to shoot the sixth installment. The Bubble makes light of everything from the cabin fever of COVID to the inanity of Hollywood blockbusters, sticking its kooky cast of characters into the most bonkers production since Apocalypse Now. The ensemble ranges from Fred Armisen and David Duchovny to Karen Gillan and Borat-favorite Maria Bakalova, with Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, and Keegan-Michael Key thrown in for good measure. The Bubble premieres on Friday, April 1st.
What to watch on Hulu
Night Raiders
Perhaps the most fascinating acquisition Hulu has made recently is last year’s Night Raiders. This movie centers on dystopian North America circa 2044, when a brutal military government has taken power. The regime’s policy of taking children from their families and putting them in forced-education camps may sound like history repeating itself—which is by design. The film’s writer-director and most of its cast are indigenous peoples from North America, making the movie’s central quest of a woman trying to rescue her daughter a poignant mirror of the brutal history of imperialism in the Americas. Night Raiders will be available to stream starting Friday, April 1st.
What to watch on Amazon Prime
Carrie
Did you know that Brian De Palma’s 1976 film Carrie received two Oscar nominations—one for lead actress Sissy Spacek and another for supporting actress Piper Laurie? Well, if you still have the Oscar bug after this past weekend’s ceremony but want to watch some genre fare, then give one of the best horror movies of all time a watch. Carrie is a vicious tale about teenaged insecurity, turning a pubescent girl’s anxieties into intense realities. It’s simply an iconic movie, with the most legendary prom scene committed to film—and that alone justifies a viewing whenever it reappears on streaming. Carrie is available on Amazon Prime starting April 1.
What to watch on HBO Max
Death on the Nile
Though Kenneth Branagh won his first Oscar last Sunday for his beautiful film Belfast, his most recent effort was frothier fare, and it arrived on streaming this past week. Death on the Nile is the second in Branagh’s series of Agatha Christie adaptations after 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, with the director starring as the mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot. This mystery is bigger and twistier than its predecessor, with a massive ensemble cast that includes Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, and Russell Brand alongside up-and-coming talents like Emma Mackey and Letitia Wright. Death on the Nile is available to stream now.
What to watch on Apple TV+
Slow Horses
This week’s only television recommendation is a fascinating new British spy thriller. Starring Oscar-winner Gary Oldman, Slow Horses takes place in an office of misfit MI5 agents; each member of the crew has made some form of career-ending mistake in the British intelligence services, leaving them to do more menial spy labor than viewers may be used to. While sifting through trash and scanning security feeds, though, a massive conspiracy comes to light, leaving the rag-tag group of spies to their own devices as their superiors become the targets of suspicion. Slow Horses premieres Friday, April 1st.
What to Watch is a regular endorsement of TV and movies worth your streaming time.
News
Report criticizes response to unrest after Floyd’s killing
An external review of Minnesota’s response to days of civil unrest following the May 2020 killing of George Floyd found several problems, including a lack of clear leadership early on as businesses were being destroyed and set ablaze, and a failure to discern peaceful from unlawful protesters.
The report by Wilder Research, commissioned by the Department of Public Safety and made public Thursday, said the state set up a multi-agency command center too late – four days after Floyd was killed. And the center had a “chaotic beginning,” with no clear chain of command, while the city of Minneapolis continued to operate its own emergency operations center with competing law enforcement strategies, the report said.
Floyd, who was Black, was killed May 25, 2020, when former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for about nine and a half minutes as Floyd was handcuffed and lying facedown on the pavement. Bystander video showed Floyd said multiple times that he couldn’t breathe, before he eventually went silent and stopped moving.
The killing sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the globe as part of a reckoning over racial injustice. In Minneapolis, some of the protests became violent as businesses, and even a police station, were ransacked and burned.
The report said the unrest was unplanned and left local and state agencies overextended.
Local police and emergency responders couldn’t respond to many calls for help. Several state agencies, as well as the National Guard, were called in — but the report said they were not experienced in handling large-scale civil disturbances over such an extended period, and the National Guard was mobilized too late.
The report found that several local agencies were following different rules of engagement. There was also a lack of communication, leading some communities and businesses to feel they weren’t being protected and to take matters into their own hands. Some viewed the law enforcement response as escalating.
It also noted some strengths. Among them, it found officials held numerous, informative press conferences, and the state acknowledged that the community had legitimate concerns after Floyd’s killing. It also noted that small mobile field force units were effective in addressing unrest in multiple locations. The report said that a curfew, when enforced, was also effective.
The report, which examined the state’s actions from May 26 through June 7, 2020, listed 20 recommendations to improve the state’s response and find ways to prevent such civil unrest from happening again.
One of the recommendations is to set up a command center quickly – and set up a clear chain of command. Another is to avoid escalating situations — by keeping riot gear prepared, but out of sight unless law enforcement officers are under imminent threat.
The report said Minnesota can do more to address tensions between law enforcement and communities, and must incorporate a “deeper sense of humanity” — particularly for Black Minnesotans — in the way it responds to civil unrest in the future.
It said numerous community members and business owners said racism and discrimination against Black Minneapolis residents, specifically racist practices by the Minneapolis Police Department, contributed to the unrest.
“Further research and evaluation are needed to understand the role of racism and other forms of bias in law enforcement responses to civil unrest and determine additional steps to address community distrust in law enforcement and state government,” the report found.
One key recommendation to prevent future unrest was for the state to lead efforts to reimagine policing and community safety and to engage communities in law enforcement oversight and accountability.
Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said in a letter to Gov. Tim Walz, dated Wednesday, that the unrest was “unexpected and unprecedented.” He said his agency has already made changes to improve communication and police accountability, and some of the report’s recommendations have been implemented.
Harrington also urged the passage of $300 million for public safety funding for local governments, saying the money could be used to address some of the issues raised in the report, including investing in community policing models and efforts to create diverse police forces.
Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann said it is “imperative” that lawmakers approve the funding as part of the governor’s comprehensive public safety plan. Tschann said Walz has reviewed the recommendations outlined in the report as well as a progress report from Harrington and he and state leaders “will take a close look at the findings and use them to help inform future work.”
A report issued earlier this month on the city’s response to the Minneapolis protests was sharply critical and included several recommendations, including improving police training on crowd control tactics. City spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie said city leaders are focused on implementing recommendations from that report, and they are reviewing Thursday’s report.
Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and also pleaded guilty in federal court to violating Floyd’s civil rights. Three other former officers were also convicted of federal civil rights violations and are awaiting trial on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter.
___
Find AP’s full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd
News
Under Dawn Staley, popularity of women’s basketball at South Carolina has soared
The routine for Bobby Bryant with his Bible study group each Friday night is to have dinner and then watch Christian-themed videos. That will change this Friday.
Bryant, a star cornerback with the Vikings from 1968-80, lives in Columbia, S.C., not far from the University of South Carolina, his alma mater. In recent years, he has become a big fan of the Gamecocks women’s basketball team.
The top-ranked Gamecocks (33-2) will meet Louisville (29-4) at 6 p.m. Friday in the first semifinal at the Women’s Final Four at the Target Center. Defending champion Stanford (32-3) will face 11-time champion Connecticut (29-5) in the second semifinal at 8:30 p.m.
“We’ve got five couples and we get together every Friday for Bible study at one of the homes,” Bryant said from Columbia. “We usually start at 6:30 and we eat and then watch videos. But the Gamecocks are playing at 7 (Eastern Time), so we’re going to have to eat earlier. But the woman’s home that we are at Friday, she doesn’t have cable. So after we eat, everybody’s going to come over to my place and we’ll watch the basketball game (on ESPN) instead of videos. Everybody wants to watch. They have a big following down here.”
Indeed they do. After Tennessee led the nation in women’s basketball attendance for 18 of 20 years, the Gamecocks have led in each of the past eight seasons at 18,000-seat Colonial Life Arena. That included a school record average attendance of 14,364 in 2015-16 and 12,268 this season, when the coronavirus pandemic still was an issue. They regularly draw more fans than the South Carolina men’s basketball team.
The primary reason for all of this has been Dawn Staley, a former University of Virginia and WNBA star who was named South Carolina’s head coach in 2008. In 14 seasons, she has led the Gamecocks to the 2017 national championship, four Final Fours and six regular-season and six tournament titles in the Southeastern Conference. Staley has compiled a 364-105 record, and her Gamecocks have been ranked No. 1 throughout this season.
Before Staley’s arrival, South Carolina, a school that previously had never been to an NCAA Final Four, averaged just a few hundred fans a game. Bryant, 78, said he never followed the program until Staley arrived and the Gamecocks “began to win most of their games and the fans really took a liking to them.”
Staley, though, said the fan support the Gamecocks have is more than just about winning.
“We took matters into our own hands,” she said Thursday. “We invited our fans into our offices. We create opportunities for them to get to know us as people, and then in return, word of mouth, they bring friends. They buy season tickets just to have, just to invite people to our games. And once you come into our environment, it looks like no other. It looks like no other sporting event on our campus, and that’s a mixture of all kinds of races and ethnicities.”
Now, South Carolina women’s basketball players are recognized throughout the area.
“It’s kind of crazy because you really feel the love in the community,” junior guard Brea Beal said. “You can go to the store and run into somebody and they’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ just freaking out. It’s like a family. That’s the most important thing. You’re playing in front of people that support you 100 percent.”
While winning attendance titles is impressive, for the Gamecocks to truly be considered one of the most storied programs in women’s college basketball, they perhaps need to add some more titles. After all, they are in a Final Four that includes Connecticut, which has won a record 11 championships, and Stanford, which has three.
“At the end of the day, we’re going to be judged by championships,” Staley said. “That’s the thing that most people remember. Do we feel pressure to win? Yeah, because we’re a pretty good basketball team. We’re here. Will us not winning define who we are and what we’re able to accomplish? No.”
Staley is being paid with the hope she can deliver more national titles. Before the season, she signed a lucrative seven-year contract that is paying her $2.9 million this season. That’s more than any other coach in the women’s game, and more than any coach at her school. South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer is making $2.75 million in the 2021-22 academic year, and new men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris signed on for $2.2 million a year.
With Staley getting such a big salary, the South Carolina women’s basketball program is not a money maker. It doesn’t help the budget that ticket prices have been very low, but that perhaps has helped the Gamecocks regularly lead the nation in attendance.
The school has announced that season-ticket prices will increase next season but they will remain economical. For instance, a general admission season ticket will rise from $45 to $55, but that’s still less than $4 a game.
Bryant said he watches all the games but mostly on television since he doesn’t like to battle the traffic. But another former Vikings player and South Carolina graduate said he attends just about every home game, and that will continue.
Corey Miller was a well-regarded linebacker with the New York Giants from 1991-98 before finishing his career with the Vikings in 1999. Miller, an ordained minister, was a television and radio broadcaster in Columbia after his playing days before leaving the business in 2019 to devote more time to his Giants4Christ ministry.
“(Staley has) turned the program around,” Miller said. “I know her personally, and what she’s done with the program has been excellent. There’s (championship) banners hanging in that gym (at Colonial Life). And the competition and the skill of the players is great. I’m a huge fan of women’s basketball now, and it’s all because of Dawn Staley. They’ve got great support. The fans come to the games (in Columbia), and they’ll be coming to Minneapolis.”
