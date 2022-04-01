Connect with us

Iron Man: Sculptor Kelly Ludeking plans iron pour event Saturday at revived St. Paul foundry

St. Paul artist Tatiana Blanch helps Kelly Ludeking as he prepares to sand cast a piece.
As a young graduate of the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, cast-iron sculptor Kelly Ludeking toured the country pouring molten metal mushrooms for Rainforest Cafes, a Minnesota-grown restaurant chain that, like him, was just coming into its own in the late 1990s.

Since then, his professional metalwork has taken him as far away as Scotland, as close to home as Chicago and back to the family farm in Decorah, Iowa, where he hosts an annual iron pouring festival that draws fellow artists by the dozens.

Old radiators are smashed, thrown into Ludeking’s hand-built furnaces and recast as literal works of art. His nine-foot-tall elephant made of trucking and farm machine parts will soon stand guard over a sculpture park in a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri.

ST. PAUL STUDIO

In his St. Paul studio, Ludeking shows off a lengthy cast-iron mailbox fashioned to resemble a whale, an Absolut Vodka bottle whose glass exterior has been smothered in molten metal, and smaller glass bottles purchased from a dollar store and converted into something more akin to Roman goblets.

He’s taken advantage of his blacksmithing travels to meet up with master craftsmen — many of them students of former University of Iowa professor Julius Schmidt, considered by many to be the grandfather of modern cast-iron sculpting — and glean what he can from the men and women who embraced Schmidt’s love of the genre.

Schmidt, something of a 1960’s icon within the discipline, died in 2017, and many of his students are now retired or have themselves passed away. Ludeking, who turns 50 on Friday, acknowledges he’s on his own way toward becoming what some in his industry deem a “gray beard” — a veteran metalworker seasoned by age and experience, defiantly continuing an artistic tradition at a time when many universities have mothballed their iron-pouring programs.

IRON POURING EVENT

St. Paul artist Tatiana Blanch helps Kelly Ludeking as he prepares to sand cast a piece. (Hannah Hobus / Pioneer Press)

He’s determined not to keep his knowledge to himself.

On Saturday, Ludeking will host an all-ages scratch tile workshop and iron pouring event in the courtyard outside his studio, KRL Metals Art, located within a 1900-era foundry he’s revived off St. Paul’s West Seventh Street. From noon to 4 p.m., former St. Paul City Council Member Dave Thune — a longtime friend — will bring in the Backseat Boogie Band to perform as visitors use hand tools to etch designs into sandy resin blocks.

From 5 to 6 p.m., Ludeking and a dozen artist friends will cover the blocks in molten metal heated up past 2500 degrees in his hand-built furnace. The expectation is customers will be able to bring their iron art home the same day. Each block can be purchased for $65.

Ludeking, who opened his studio last year with the help of a STAR grant from the city of St. Paul, lives with his wife at the Schmidt Artist Lofts, which Dominium opened a few years ago within the old Schmidt Brewery on West Seventh Street.

The site holds special meaning for him as he used to host iron pouring events outside the brewery’s sizable Bottle House, long before the vacant brewery began welcoming new restaurants and residences.

After a few years crafting metal furniture at a professional foundry in Chicago, Ludeking recently moved back to the Twin Cities with the goal of spreading his love of ironwork.

He plans to teach blacksmithing, welding and iron pouring classes at his studio throughout April. On April 30th, he’ll host a public iron pour in front of the Keg and Case Market on West Seventh Street as part of the St. Paul Art Crawl.

From June 29 to July 4, he’s inviting artists to join him at his annual “Down on the Farm Pour” at the Decorah, Iowa homestead.

TILE ETCHING AND IRON POUR

  • What: Tile etching for ages 5+, followed by an iron pour with free live music.
  • When: Tile etching from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. The iron pour will take place from 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Where: Outside KRL Metals Art, 626 Armstrong Ave. in St. Paul. Street parking available along Drake Street.
  • Cost: Free to mill around, $65 for cast-iron art you etch yourself from a resin block.
  • Learn more: KellyLudeking.com
