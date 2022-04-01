Finance
Is It Better To Buy A Life Insurance Policy In The Beginning, Middle Or Towards The End Of The Year?
When it comes to determining the premium rates associated with different types of life insurance policies, there are a few factors that are usually considered by the companies.
Two of the most important ones are interest and mortality. In addition to these, expense is another deciding factor that has a lot to do with the premium rates of insurance policies, especially in case of a life insurance. It may be referred to as the sum of money that the insurance provider is supposed to add up to their costs in order to cover different types of overheads such as operational costs of the company, investments on account of premiums and for paying the massive sums of money for claims filed by different clients. A few details on these factors are discussed in the paragraphs below.
Mortality
The essence of a life insurance policy may be contingent upon a big group of individuals who co-share the death risk of the insured person. In order to make a predicted calculation of the cost every member of the group should be responsible for, the insurance companies normally try to calculate the risks of the insured person dying in the upcoming years. Mortality tables come in very handy in this regard since they provide the insurance providers with a basic estimation on the amount of money that they would have to pay annually on account of death claims. By making use of mortality tables, life insurance providers usually figure out the median life expectancies for different age groups.
Interest
Interest is the second most important factor involved in the process of computing premium rates in interest profits. The amount of money paid by the clients are usually invested by the insurance providers in different types of opportunities like real estate, mortgages, stocks, bonds, etc. The idea behind these investments is to earn a handsome amount of money that might be adjusted on account of interest for the invested funds.
Expense
Expense is the third most important consideration when it comes to determining premium rates of a life insurance policy. Expenses involve the operational costs of the company to keep it running optimally. These expenses are usually estimated by the insurance providing company on the basis of different costs like salaries, postage, legal fees, rent, compensation for agents, etc. The total amount of money charged to an insurance policy holder on account of operational expenses is normally referred to as expense loading. It may be thought of as a variable cost area that may differ for different insurance providing companies on the basis of their efficiency and expenses.
In addition to the above mentioned factors, there are a few others that cause a minor effect on the cost of premium rates associated with life insurance policies. For instance, the time of the year when you buy an insurance policy also causes an effect on the overall price. According to a general trend, life insurance policies may be bought at a comparatively cheaper price if you sign up for it in the first quarter of the year. This is due to the fact that majority of the insurance providing companies make use of mortality charts and age charts in order to determine the rates of different policies. Consider the below mentioned example to develop a better understanding in this regard.
If the insurance premium for a 60 years old person is $70.00 per month, it may be $75.00 for a person aged 60 and a half years while the premium rate may go as high as up to $80.00 for a 61 years old person. In simpler words, it is strongly recommended to buy the life insurance policy earlier in a year since according to the age charts, you might fall in an age group with older people if you wait for only a few months and your premium rates might eventually increase as well.
Target Marketing For Shaklee – A Waste Of Time?
First of all, what is target marketing? Target marketing is deciding who your ideal customer is. This will help you aim all your marketing efforts at this one person. In the end it is much easier to find “someone” than “anyone” or “everyone.”
Large companies do this all the time. A good example is Geico. Who is their target? People who feel they are paying too much for car insurance. Recently, their advertisements have featured motorcycle drivers. The car companies target certain types of people as well.
The way to start this process is to decide what line of Shaklee products to concentrate on. An easy way to decide this is to pick your favorite. Is it the cleaning products? Is it the weight loss? Is it the multivitamins?
Your company has probably told you that “everyone” can use our products. That is true to a certain extent. Let’s concentrate on the cleaning products. Shaklee’s cleaning products are great – they are environmentally friendly, very concentrated and odorless. Good customers for these products are families with small children or people with sensitivities to chemicals. Someone who would not be your customer would be someone from the “old school” who believes that if the whole room doesn’t smell like bleach or Pine-Sol after cleaning it then the room is not clean (we all know these people).
Going with our example, let’s say that we want to target moms who have small children and don’t want toxic chemicals around the house, but need effective cleaning solutions. Shaklee products are great for them!
So when we go online to market the Shaklee cleaning products, it will be more effective to target our message to “moms with small children” than “anyone who cleans house.” We want our message to be heard by those who want what we have to offer. Don’t you think it would be easier to tailor our marketing message to people who are interested in fewer chemicals? Of course it is! Think of how much easier it is to strike up a conversation on any topic with someone like you than someone not like you. You can use words that will matter to them, such as “non-toxic,” “safe to use around children,” and/or “safe AND effective.”
Then, we just need to find the online venues where these families are searching for safer options to clean with. When we can determine where these people hang out and what they are looking for, then we can work on finding them. The key is to get them to come to us. Because it is a lot easier to “sell” someone who came to us than someone we approached not knowing if they had a need for what we are trying to “sell.”
Finance
Car Insurance Saves You Money
Just imagine driving somewhere, when you suddenly see in your rear view mirror the flashing lights of a law enforcement vehicle following right behind you. So you calmly pull over and wait to see what happened. Now if you didn’t have insurance you are probably waiting nervously, wondering how much the ticket is going to be for not being insured.
I have heard that in some places, if you get pulled over and you don’t have at least liability car insurance, you could get your driver license suspended and have your vehicle impounded until you can show proof of financial responsibility. That’s adding to your fine the impound fee, and the costs for renewing your license. Not to mention the time you spent fixing the entire mess. That is a lot of time and money you have spent doing something you could have avoided in the first place.
In most states, liability insurance is required. Some years ago in Arizona I had my license plates suspended for not paying my car insurance. At that time I couldn’t afford the high cost of insurance. The insurance company advised the DMV of my insurance being canceled before me! I was left without license plates, which meant I was without transportation.
Since that was the only transportation I had, I drove without insurance and with expired plates. It wasn’t long before I got pulled over… You can imagine what happened next. I got a ticket for not having insurance and driving a vehicle with suspended plates. To top it all off I got my driver license suspended for having done all of the above. I learned my lesson.
Many insurance companies don’t make it easy to get their car insurance. Some run a credit check and you have to show proof of having insurance for the past year. That’s not mentioning the high cost of their services. It varies on the car, your age, where you live and even how far you drive to work. Now if you don’t have a good driving record then the cost for having insurance gets even higher.
There are a few companies that offer very low insurance rates without checking your credit. One of those companies is Fred Loya Insurance. Their liability insurance starts at $33 per month and don’t ask for proof of you having insurance previously. After all, you are getting insurance now. This company allows you to have affordable and reliable insurance. They also give discounts on multiple vehicles on the policy. What more can you ask for? They give you reliability, affordability and peace of mind. Now you can worry a little less about your insurance payment and worry about more important things in your life or better yet don’t worry at all.
Take it from someone who learned their lesson the hard way. It costs more not to have insurance than to spend a little each month. Protect yourself, your vehicle and your pocket.
Finance
Is a Geico Car Insurance Quote Good From the Get Go?
Obtaining a Geico car insurance quote for comparison purposes is a simple process. As a matter of fact, a simple online visit will provide all the necessary decision-making information rather quickly. No longer will you have to wait for endless hours to speak with an agent. Now? You just visit their website and secure a quote in minutes!
All the same, just because one company makes it easy to receive a quote does not necessarily make it your best choice. How will you know if it is? Let’s look at some tips and information to facilitate making such a determination.
First off, Geico is one of today’s most popular, low-cost car insurance companies. They’ve successfully insured millions of customers for many years. On top of that, they’re one of the United States’ largest companies. Formerly, the insurer offered coverage exclusively to government agencies. Today? They’ve quickly become a favorite insurance provider amongst the general populace as well.
Among the plethora of means to save money via a car insurance quote, one is utilizing your policy to cover multiple vehicles. This allows you to save a lot of money because of the discount afforded repeat customers. By insuring multiple vehicles with one policy, you give them more business – they discount your premium. Everybody wins.
Naturally, a lot of insurance companies extend this feature, so it doesn’t necessarily make them unique. How can you tell if one company is best for you?
Among the most important considerations to contemplate during your auto insurance search is customer satisfaction rate. Geico’s customer satisfaction rate holds steady at 97%. It’s difficult to improve on such success. Is it any surprise they’re one of the extraordinary car insurance companies to boast of such a distinction?
The bottom line? A car insurance quote can work well for everyone, but not everyone chooses the same company. That’s the reality. If you’re pleased with your current insurance provider then why switch? It really does depend on one’s particular situation. Consequently, what can it hurt to get a car insurance quote by telephone or via their website?
It’s one way to find out if Geico is right for you.
