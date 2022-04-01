Finance
Is US Medicare Coverage in the Philippines Possible?
Between 2007 and 2008, rumors and reports came out that U.S. Medicare coverage in the Philippines is possible. Generally, U.S. Medicare coverage is limited to all 50 states. Has Medicare gone portable at last? This article explores the truth behind the talks.
A Look Back
Sources estimate that out of the 4 million legally staying Filipinos in America in 2008, approximately 80 percent hold U.S. citizenship and a number are covered by Medicare.
Medicare is America’s federal health insurance program. It was first created in 1965 to benefit citizens aged 65 and older. In 1972, the program was revised, allowing younger people with Lou Gehrig’s disease, permanent disabilities and end-stage renal health complications to enroll.
Understanding the Structure
Medicare is a collective term that may include a number of plans:
- original Medicare that provides hospital insurance and medical insurance
- Medicare Advantage that provides both basic and extra healthcare services, as offered by private health maintenance organizations (HMOs) and
- prescription drug plans that may or may not be tied to a Medicare Advantage plan
Additionally, there are Medigap plans to supplement what original Medicare does not cover. They are offered by private insurance companies.
The current policies are lettered C to J. However, in a fact sheet released by the Department of Health and Human Services of the U.S., new Medigap plans M and N will replace plans H, I, E and J starting June 1 of this year.
Off-Shore Medicare Coverage in Theory
Under the original plan, the circumstances that allow Medicare portability are limited. Coverage outside America is permitted whenever a foreign hospital is nearer than any other hospital on American soil. In rare emergency cases, those traveling “without unreasonable delay” through Canada may also avail of off-shore coverage – provided again that the Canadian hospital is much closer than an American hospital.
In March 2010, the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines confirmed that under the original Medicare plan:
“… Residents of Guam and Saipan… are allowed to seek medical treatment… on emergency cases, availing of their Medicare benefits in Philippine medical facilities, due to the proximity of the Philippines vis-a-vis Hawaii, the nearest US state.”
This development is credited to the efforts of Madeleine Bordallo, congresswoman of Guam, and of Roberto Romulo, former Department of Foreign Affairs secretary, who lobbied that Philippine hospitals be allowed to issue Medicare reimbursements.
Off-Shore Medicare Coverage in Practice
My Philippine Retirement made a round of phone calls to check whether hospitals in the Philippines have already reimbursed Medicare benefits under the original plan. There were no recorded cases yet, the staff said. In fact, majority of the hospitals appeared to be unaware of “U.S. Medicare.”
They did supply the following list of honored international health insurance plans, some of which have tie-ups with Medicare Advantage plans:
LIST A.International Health Insurances Honored in Selected Luzon-Based Philippine Hospitals as of March 2010
- (Allianz) Worldwide Care – Asian Hospital
- AETNA – Asian Hospital
- AETNA Global Benefit – Makati Medical Center
- Alliance – Asian Hospital
- Blue Cross International – Asian Hospital
- Blue Shield – Asian Hospital
- Calvo’s – St. Luke’s Hospital
- CIGNA – Asian Hospital
- GMC Services – Makati Medical Center
- HTH World Wide – Makati Medical Center
- IMA – Makati Medical Center
- IMG – Asian Hospital
- International Health Insurance of Denmark – Makati Medical Center
- International SOS – Makati Medical Center
- Net Care – Asian Hospital, Makati Medical Center
- Pacific International – Asian Hospital
- Prestige International – Makati Medical Center
- StayWell – St. Luke’s Hospital
- TakeCare – Asian Hospital
- TieCare – Asian Hospital, Makati Medical Center
- Vanbreda International – Asian Hospital, Makati Medical Center
- William Russel – Asian Hospital
Availment of insurance benefits varies by health maintenance organization (HMO), insurance plan and servicing hospital. The insured must inquire about their Medicare Advantage benefits by HMO or plan name. Specific concerns may be sent to the respective customer care and credit/billing departments of the hospital.
LIST B. Contact Information of Selected Philippine-Based Hospitals that Honor International Health Insurances with Possible Medicare Advantage Tie-Ups
- Asian Hospital and Medical Center: [email protected] * +63 (2) 771-9000/ +63 (2) 876-5838
- Makati Medical Center: [email protected] * +63 (2) 870-3000/ +63 (2) 870-3008
- St. Luke’s Hospital: [email protected] * +63 (2) 723-0101/ +63 (2) 723-0301
Impact on Philippine Retirement Decisions
The affordability of healthcare services in the Philippines is somewhat let down by the “pay-as-you-go” system, but a recent turn of events are changing the way potential retirees view the minor “cash first” inconvenience.
One such development is the direction that Medicare portability is headed. Statistical trends indicate that by 2011, Medicare expenditures will soon exceed the revenues generated from the trust fund. This can be prevented when cheaper off-shore facilities are used to deliver the same-quality healthcare services offered in the U.S., experts explain.
Another development is the health reform bill on patient protection and affordable care that U.S. President Barack Obama signed in March 2010. The current reform permits off-shore coverage and insurance of people with pre-existing health conditions. There will also be a minimum annual tax penalty of $695 for those who are unable to secure health insurance – now no longer just an option but a requirement.
Many U.S. tax payers are anxious that the latest health reform will come with a steeper price tag. “I’m anticipating my insurance premium (monthly payments) to increase from $100… to more than $500,” fears Terry who works for the federal government and hopes to retire in 2020.
Lesser take-home pay (and savings) combined with the fact that U.S. Medicare coverage in the Philippines is possible (mostly through Medicare Advantage plans) is prompting former Filipinos like Terry to reconsider the Philippines as a good place to get cheap but decent healthcare – yet the “best bang” for dollar earnings.*
Finance
The Advantages of A Flexible Premium Deferred Annuity
People who are looking for insurance solutions and information to help them make informed decisions will benefit from this article, which covers flexible premium deferred annuity Insurance. Annuities can make for really good retirement tools you can use to defer paying taxes on money you don’t use; furthermore annuities guarantee an income you will not outlive.
What Is Flexible Premium Deferred Annuity (FPDA)?
Insurance companies sell contracts which have variable premium payments and payments amounts. Premium payments can be monthly, quarterly, semi annually or annually throughout the life of the policy holder, for 2 or more people. It can also be for a predetermined time period.
Flexible premium deferred annuity accepts ongoing small deposits of even $50 per month. The interest rate guarantee period on each deposit is for one year; at the end of the guarantee period the depositor can benefit from competitive renewal rates, which are based on current market conditions.
The Advantages of Flexible Premium Deferred Annuity
– One of the main advantages is that each contract comes with a principal guarantee; this guarantee ensures that a client does not receive any amount which is less than the total premium payment due.
– Each contract has a 9 year surrender charge period and there are a number of ways by which the client can access funds before the 9 year surrender charge period. The distinct advantage to the client is the surrender charge does not have to be paid. At the end of the surrender charge period there is no fixed time period in which the client has to decide upon restarting the surrender charge or discontinuing the annuity.
– As a savings medium flexible premium deferred annuity is an ideal choice for anyone who is looking for flexibility on continuing premium deposits and tax deferred financial growth. It is a very good method by which to enhance retirement savings plans, which can be used to fund your IRAs, SEPs and other plans.
– A truly great advantage of this method is that irrespective of any economic fluctuations the client will never receive anything less than the total premium payment due (minus any loans or withdrawals). This type of annuity comes with a principal guarantee most investment mediums do not offer.
– No surrender charge will be levied for clients who wish to take early retirement provided they have held the annuity for a period of 5 years and reached the age of 59.5 years at the time of surrendering the annuity.
– Flexible premium deferred annuity is a dependable savings option for people who do not wish to take risks with their money for fear of losing a part or all of it.
– Annuities are one of the best methods by which you can provide a steady source of income for yourself after retirement, when the fear of your money running out begins to haunt you.
– With annuities your investments grow tax free – this is probably one of the best benefits for people in the retirement stage of their lives.
– Anyone can contribute any amount to the flexible premium deferred annuity plan as there are no restrictions on investments.
Finance
Locate an Emergency Dentist Near You
If you’re experiencing a dental emergency, look no further. Our offices are open 24/7 and when you call us, our dental referral specialists will help you locate an emergency dentist near you. Not only that, but they will also schedule an appointment for you in less than three minutes, making our service the fastest on the market. Whether you have insurance or not, our referral agents will locate a dentist that is in network with your insurance or one that accepts your form of payment. Some of the biggest insurance companies are Ameritas, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Delta Dental, Humana, and MetLife, but regardless if you have an insurance plan from one of these companies or another one, you don’t need to worry, because out of all the dentists we cooperate with, we will locate one that is best suited for your needs. Simply call us to have an appointment scheduled with an emergency dentist near you.
Our offices are located in Los Angeles, CA, but we serve cities in all of the
US. All you need to do is call us so our dental referral specialists can schedule an appointment with a dentist near you.
Most dentist offices are closed on weekends. In case you are experiencing a dental emergency on a Saturday or a Sunday, it may be very difficult for you to find a dentist that is open or that has a free time slot to take you in for an appointment. You will most likely have to wait until Monday to see a dentist. According to the American Dental Association, 45% of dentist offices in the United States are open on Saturdays, and only 4% of them are open on Sundays. We work with dentists throughout the US, and can locate one for you wherever you are, or whatever time you call us. In the majority of cases, it is better to see a dentist, even if you are experiencing pain than to go to an emergency room. The only way they can help you in an emergency room is to give you antibiotics and painkillers. The problem will not be addressed, and you will have to see a dentist the next day or the following week, depending on how much pain you’re in. Not only that, but according to the ADA, you will pay $749 on average for a trip to the emergency room in the US for dental relief.
Finance
Commercial Auto Insurance – How’s It Different From Common Insurance Coverage
Commercial auto insurance may not be as commonly availed as other types of insurance. But it’s sort of essential for the class it’s meant for – the small and medium sized business enterprises. Incidentally, that’s the chief difference between commercial insurance for automobiles and other common types of auto cover. This coverage specifically caters the companies having several vehicles.
In order to get more business, various companies engaged in selling commercial policies generally offer various kinds of discounts and reasonable premiums. This type of coverage generally comprises six different types of policies. Only some of the types, like third party insurance are mandatory as per law. Due care should be taken to include only those options on your policy that are relevant to your needs. Otherwise, you will end of up paying too much as premium, because all options have their separate premiums. Having understood the basic difference between auto insurance and other types of policies, it is not out of place to look at some other aspects of commercial policy.
Commercial Insurance – Understanding The Significance
Commercial insurance for vehicles is actually a measure to safeguard your company against possible losses owing to accidents involving vehicles belonging to your company. It is not too hard to imagine the catastrophic effect that accidents involving vehicles of your fleet might have on the financial affairs of your company.
Is It Available Online?
Like other types of indemnity, commercial auto insurance is also readily available online. In fact, you will find much better offers for insuring your fleet online than you would in case of companies having physical locations. Online companies offer handsome discounts as well as comparatively low premium amounts.
However, getting policy entails payment of more money compared to common types. Therefore, you must be doubly cautious to steer clear of fake companies operating through Internet. Even when you procure coverage from companies whose reputation is established, don’t ignore to read the terms & conditions in totality.
What Is It Composed Of?
There is no difference in the composition of a commercial policy and other types. In fact, all indemnity policies are divided into three parts: declaration, insuring agreement and terms & conditions. While it’s important to go through the complete document, specific emphasis must be laid on perusing the terms & conditions part. Careful scrutiny is especially important in case of commercial insurance, because it’s actually a combination of different policies. You should get exactly what you require and what you pay for.
