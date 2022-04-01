Connect with us

Jason Zucker is back in Minnesota. His departure set off chain reaction for Wild

Published

56 seconds ago

on

Jason Zucker is back in Minnesota. His departure set off chain reaction for Wild
Jason Zucker joked that he doesn’t recognize this version of the Wild.

Why would he? It’s completely different than the group he played with during his time with the organization.

The former fan favorite played 456 games for the Wild during his successful, near-decade run in the Twin Cities. There isn’t much left from the core Zucker was a part of back in the day.

His departure via trade on Feb. 10, 2020 set off a chain reaction of sorts. The following offseason general manager Bill Guerin doubled down by trading Eric Staal, Devan Dubnyk, and Luke Kunin in a series of moves that provided the Wild with what he felt was a much-needed facelift.

“Yeah, obviously, Billy Guerin came in and had a different vision, and he’s put that to work pretty quickly,” said Zucker, whose Pittsburgh Penguins were set to take on the Wild on Thursday night at the Xcel Energy Center. “It’s good to see them having success. I’m rooting for all those guys.”

It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since Zucker was traded. It’s even harder to believe that Zucker hasn’t been back to the X during that time.

The pandemic hit about a month after Zucker was traded to the Penguins, forcing an abrupt pause to the 2019-20 season, followed by a temporary realignment for the 2020-21 season. Thus, the Wild haven’t hosted the Penguins since Zucker left.

“It’s exciting to be back,” Zucker said Thursday morning while exchanging pleasantries with some familiar faces. “It seems crazy that it’s been this long. It’s always good to be back in this building. There’s a lot of good memories.”

As important as Zucker became for the Wild on the ice, he was even more important off of it as a pillar in the community. He and his wife Carly spearheaded various charitable endeavors across the Twin Cities, including the #Give16 campaign, which helped the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

“This community is incredible,” Zucker said. “That definitely stands out the most. Then, on the hockey side, I’m very grateful for this organization allowing me to get started in the league. They did a lot of great things for me, from (owner) Craig Leipold to (former general manager) Chuck Fletcher to Billy Guerin, in the short time we were together. It was a pleasure to be here.”

Now that he’s on the other side, Zucker admitted it feels a little weird. He went straight to the team hotel, not his house, when he landed Wednesday afternoon. He also went into the opposing locker room for the first time on Thursday morning.

“It’s a little bit different,” Zucker said. “It’s kind of the way it goes.”

College student association sues Minnesota State board for rejecting fee increase

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 1, 2022

By

College student association sues Minnesota State board for rejecting fee increase
The student association for the state’s two-year colleges is suing the Minnesota State Board of Trustees over its refusal last year to approve a student-fee increase.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court, LeadMN alleges trustees rejected the fee increase in retaliation for the student association’s criticism of the board and system administrators.

The students want a judge to declare that the board violated their First Amendment rights and to require the board to approve the increased fee.

“The First Amendment protects students, and student associations, from censorship by college administrators,” Mike Dean, LeadMN executive director said in a news release. “This lawsuit is necessary to protect students’ right to speak, and to hold leaders accountable for illegal efforts to silence dissent.”

LeadMN last year sought to increase the fee it receives from two-year college students from 35 cents per credit to 61 cents, which is in line with the fee state university students pay to Students United.

By statute, the two student associations are to submit any fee increases to the Board of Trustees for review, and “the board may revise or reject the fee change.”

LeadMN said in a presentation to the board that it would use the additional revenue to double its staff. They’d hire a fundraiser, as well as organizers to re-establish student senates on select campuses, and they’d boost services for students, from career planning to benefits navigators who help address basic needs.

“Students have said that they want more services provided to them,” LeadMN President Priscilla Mayowa told the board, saying 68 percent of campus representatives at their general assembly backed the plan.

But the board’s finance committee rejected the fee increase on a 5-2 vote in June.

“I appreciate what you’re trying to do, but this isn’t the right way to do it,” Trustee Cheryl Tefer said during the meeting.

College presidents and the union for nonfaculty professional employees at the colleges criticized LeadMN’s proposal as duplicating services they already provide.

LeadMN claims in its lawsuit that the board’s refusal actually was motivated by years of conflict between the student association and the Minnesota State system office, who have clashed over tuition freezes, credit transfer and help for disadvantaged students.

A Minnesota State spokesman did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.

Boy, 16, charged with manslaughter in death of 15-year-old girl in Columbia Heights

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 1, 2022

By

Boy, 16, charged with manslaughter in death of 15-year-old girl in Columbia Heights
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree manslaughter for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl inside a Columbia Heights apartment last week.

Damico Jamal-Toyko High of Minneapolis was charged by juvenile delinquency petition Tuesday in Anoka County District Court for the killing of Derryanna Deashia Davis.

A spokesperson for the Anoka County attorney’s office said prosecutors are seeking to have High certified as an adult. High’s next court hearing is scheduled for April 26.

On March 24, shortly before midnight, police and emergency workers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building at 3925 Third St. N.E., just west of University Avenue. When authorities arrived, Davis was not breathing and did not have a pulse; she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the petition.

Investigators learned that Davis and High were among eight teenagers inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. Several of them told investigators that High had been swinging the gun around and pointing it at the group, according to the petition. Others recalled that High was only pointing the gun at Davis before a single shot was fired, the petition read.

Biden orders up oil from US reserves to fight gas price hike

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 1, 2022

By

Biden orders up oil from US reserves to fight gas price hike
(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This is a wartime bridge,” Biden said. “The bottom line is if we want lower gas prices we need to have more oil supply right now.”

Biden blamed the root of high gas prices in the U.S. on the pandemic and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin’s price hike is hitting Americans at the pump,” he said. “Our (gas) prices are rising because of Putin’s actions. There isn’t enough supply.”

The president said it was not known how much gasoline prices could decline as a result of his move, but he suggested it might be “anything from 10 cents to 35 cents a gallon.” 

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared in the past month and topped $4.22 on Thursday, according to auto club AAA.

Energy prices have spiked as the U.S. and its allies announced a raft of sanctions against the Russian government and oligarchs over the course of the last month.

The move by Biden shows that oil remains a key vulnerability for the U.S. at home and abroad. Higher prices have crushed Biden’s approval domestically, while also adding billions of dollars to the Russian war chest as it invades Ukraine.

The release of reserves could create pressures that could reduce oil prices, though Biden has already twice ordered releases from the strategic reserves without causing a meaningful shift in oil markets.

“This is a moment of consequence and peril for the world, and pain at the pump for American families,” Biden said.

On Thursday, Biden also reiterated his call for large oil and gas companies to put their profits to use producing more oil.

“Give the American people a break,” he said by “passing some of the savings on to their customers and lowering the price at the pump.”

“No American company should take advantage of a pandemic or Vladimir Putin’s actions to enrich themselves at the expense of American families,” he said.

Biden also called for a “Use It or Lose It” policy, saying Congress should make oil and gas companies pay fees on oil wells on federal leases they haven’t used in years.

“Either start producing or pay the price for inaction,” he said. “Companies have an obligation that goes beyond their shareholders.”

He said he will invoke the Defense Production Act to encourage the mining of critical minerals for batteries in electric vehicles, part of a broader push to shift toward cleaner energy sources and reduce the use of fossil fuels.

According to the Department of Energy, which manages it, more than 568 million barrels of oil were held in the reserve as of Friday.

