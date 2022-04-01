Finance
Kenmore DuraPower 37030 Vacuum Review
I got a Kenmore DuraPower 37030 bagless upright vacuum on sale at Sears for $99. The regular price is $199 but it is often on sale for less. It has a powerful 12 amp motor, and came with the usual on-board tools and a 30 foot power cord. The warranty is one year on parts and labor.
I use the vacuum at my insurance business where we have residential type carpeting. It has an electronic dirt sensor that detects how dirty the carpet is. That seemed like a gimmick but it is actually useful to see what sections of the carpet need extra attention. It does a very good job of cleaning the carpet. It is kind of satisfying to see the sensor light showing the dirt, then you see the brush spinning and the captured dirt swirling in the cyclone tank. Then the dirt sensor shows clean and all is good! What will they think of next?
Another feature is HEPA air filtration and the air is clean and not dusty when the machine is running. The vacuum is fairly quiet and seems to have a quality feel. The dirt canister is easy to empty.
So far the only negative factor I have found is that the vacuum is big and heavy. After cleaning about 800 feet of carpet it starts to be tiring. It doesn’t get under things like chairs as easily as smaller machines. I would not want to carry it up and down stars frequently.
Overall I have been very satisfied with the DuraPower 37030.
Antique Car Museum Guide – Virginia Car Museums
You don’t have to go far in the state of Virginia to find an antique car museum. Virginia is home to at least eight (or nine, if you stretch your definition of “car” to include tanks!). Here is a listing of all the vintage car collections I can find information on in Virginia.
The Car and Carriage Caravan Museum at the Luray Caverns traces the history of transportation in America. Items on display include horse-drawn carriages, coaches, wagons, and early automobiles. The automotive collection includes an 1892 Benz, a 1908 Baker Electric, a 1913 Stanley Steamer, and Rudolph Valentino’s 1925 Rolls Royce. You must purchase an admission to the Luray Caverns to get in to the museum. (540) 743 – 6551
The Roaring Twenties Antique Car Museum in Hood features 32 vintage cars on display, mostly from the 1920s and 1930s. The collection includes examples from Carter, Star, Stephen, Cleveland, Hupmobile, Paige, Nash, Essex, Packard and Cadillac. There are also horse-drawn carriages, old farm implements, and period advertising on display. (540) 948 – 6290
The Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke has cars and other vehicles from nearly every decade of the twentieth century. The museum focuses primarily on the railroad industry, but also has an aviation and aerospace section. (540) 342 – 5670
Fred’s Car Museum in Appomattox holds more than sixty five antique cars, dating from 1906 up to 1980. Highlights of the collection include a 1906 Schacht, a 1914 Saxton, a 1920 Piano Box Buggy, a 1936 Packard, and a very rare 1939 Lincoln V-12 limo. (434) 352-0606
The Accomack-Northampton Antique Car Museum in Parksley features a 1922 Durant, a 1935 Auburn, a 1956 Thunderbird, and lots of automobilia. (757) 665 – 6161
Eavers Classic Cars and Collectibles Museum in Staunton has over twenty classic cars on display, including a genuine 1965 Shelby AC Cobra, Elvis Presley’s last Cadillac, and a 1959 Devin sports car. (540) 337 – 1126
Old Cranks Motor Car Museum in Galax has a unique assortment of antique cars including a one-cylinder Orient Buckboard, a Detroit Electric and a Stanley Steamer. (276) 236 – 5114.
The Wood Brothers Racing Museum in Stuart covers 58 years of racing history. You can view the 1971 Purolator Mercury Cyclone, a 1989 Neil Bonnet Thunderbird, and a 1937 Glen Wood Ford Coach. There are also trophies, racing suits and helmets, and tons of other racing memorabilia. (276) 694 – 2121
The AAF Tank Museum in Danville doesn’t have antique cars, but I couldn’t leave them out! Their collection includes 117 tanks and artillery pieces, plus over twenty thousand other military related artifacts dating all the way back to 1509! (434) 836-5323
Quite a variety for the automotive enthusiast to choose from if you are passing through Virginia, or live nearby. As always, call ahead for information on hours and holiday schedules before making the trip.
How to Get an Affordable Credit Insurance Broker
When it comes to getting a credit insurance broker, you probably have many questions about what you need. You may even be wondering why you need a credit insurance broker to begin with. The bottom line is that you have many things to worry about where your business is concerned. Making sure that you are profitable is a problem that reaches to just about every area of your business. Bad debt can quickly ruin your profitability.
However, you have many things that you do every day to keep your business running. You do not have time to worry about whether your debtors’ payments are on time. Depending on the size of your business, it may even take several phone calls, spreadsheets and reports to figure out how much outstanding debt you currently have. For that reason, you need someone to help ensure that you get paid the money that debtors owe you. You cannot afford to have bad debt.
Know Your Needs
The first thing that you need to do when looking for a credit insurance broker is to know your needs. Depending on the size of your company, you will need someone who is experienced at working with all different kinds of businesses. You want to work with someone who knows what questions to ask you and the solutions that best fit your needs. Credit insurance is probably not something that you know all about, so it will be important to find someone who knows what you do not to fill in the gaps for you.
Shop Around
Take the time to shop around and find the right broker for your company. You want to hire someone that you feel comfortable with, whose professionalism and experience are on the scale that you require. So, do some research, ask other business owners and shop around to decide who the best broker will be for your company.
Check Credentials
When you have decided on a company that you want to work with, check into their credentials. Look at testimonials from past clients and request a previous client list, so that you can see who they have worked with before. Nothing speaks to a broker’s ability to handle your needs more than the needs they have met for past clients.
When looking for a credit insurance broker, it is easy to get overwhelmed. When you know the basics of what you need and take the time to research your options, you should be able to find the right broker for your business.
DISCLAIMER
No person should rely on the contents of this publication without first obtaining advice from a qualified professional person. This publication is sold on the terms and understanding that (1) the authors, consultants and editors are not responsible for the results of any actions taken on the basis of information in this publication, nor for any error in or omission from this publication; and (2) the publisher is not engaged in rendering legal, accounting, professional or other advice or services. The publisher, and the authors, consultants and editors, expressly disclaim all and any liability and responsibility to any person, whether a purchaser or reader of this publication or not, in respect of anything, and of the consequences of anything, done or omitted to be done by any such person in reliance, whether wholly or partially, upon the whole or any part of the contents of this publication. Without limiting the generality of the above, no author, consultant or editor shall have any responsibility for any act or omission of any other author, consultant or editor.
Surety Bonds Are Not Fair!
Why are some surety bonds better than others? Why can small ones be harder to get than big ones?
Construction companies are among a bonding company’s most important clients. They are the source of Performance and Payment bonds which guarantee their construction contracts. For a bonding company (surety), these are probably the largest and most lucrative transactions. So why would the surety risk losing a client by giving tough terms on an obviously small bond?
There are many different types of surety bonds, and contractors may need a variety of them: Bid bond, performance, payment, maintenance, license, permit, court, are a few. In this article we will discuss why the big ones (large dollar amount) can be easier to get than small ones – even for the same applicant.
The answer to this question lies in the nature of the obligation, not the dollar amount. A good way to illustrate this is to compare a Performance bond to a Wage and Welfare bond.
Performance Bond
Performance and Payment (P&P) bonds concern construction contracts. They guarantee that the applicant will perform the project in accordance with all aspects of the written contract, and they will pay the related bills for suppliers of labor and material.
Wage and Welfare Bond
This type of bond is needed by union contractors (companies that employ union workers.) The W&W bond guarantees that the construction company will pay the union wage rate as required and make the related periodic contributions to the union benefit plans such as the pension and health insurance program.
It’s Just Not Fair!
P&P bonds range in amount from a couple hundred thousand dollars to tens of millions, whereas a W&W bond is often under $100,000. So why can it be easier to get the big one? Why can a $500,000 performance bond be easier to get than a $50,000 union bond?
The answer lies in the nature of the obligation – and the worst case scenarios.
Let’s assume the contractor goes out of business. With a performance bond, the surety steps into the contractors shoes. They must make arrangements to complete the project in accordance with the contract. The beneficiary of the performance bond (aka the obligee, the owner of the contract) continues to pay out the remainder of the contract amount as work progresses. Now they pay the surety performing the completion. This is called the “unpaid contract amount.” Even if the contractor falls flat and has no money personally, the unpaid contract amount is a resource the surety can depend on – and hopefully avoid a net loss on the claim.
The union bond is a promise to pay funds at a future date. It is a financial guarantee – the toughest type of surety obligation. The underwriters will look into their crystal ball… Oh, sorry, we don’t have one.
The surety is guaranteeing the future solvency of the construction company, not an easy task. And if they are wrong, if the contractor cannot make their union payments because they have no money, then there is no money for the surety, either.
Q. Who is likely to pay the wage and welfare claim?
A. The surety (a net loss)
It is the tough nature of some small bonds (wage and welfare, release of lien, supersedeas) that makes them exceptionally hard to get – often requiring full collateral. On the other hand, the surety may give the same applicant a $300,000 performance bond based primarily on just their credit report!
Bottom line: It just ain’t fair, but we never promised it would be – because the nature of the obligations differ. That is the deciding factor, even more than the dollar amount of the bond.
