Kristian Winfield: Ben Simmons is the ace in the Nets’ back pocket … if he ever gets healthy enough to be played
The Nets are a championship contender whether or not Ben Simmons plays a game this season.
And as of now it remains unclear whether the star forward will actually play a game this season, since his back started bothering him weeks ago.
The ambiguity of Simmons’ future availability, however, makes him a wild card on a top-heavy Nets roster. The 25-year-old two-time All-Star is rehabbing after receiving an epidural to help him work through a herniated disk in his lower back.
He has yet to make his Nets debut, has not practiced with the team or completed individual workouts in weeks, and has been on the Nets’ injury report every game since his arrival via the Feb. 10 blockbuster James Harden trade.
But the Nets have not shut him down or ruled him out for the season.
Simmons is still working to put his back issues behind him and eventually help a team with championship aspirations. And he’s been telling his teammates he’s working to make his debut as quickly as he can, according to Seth Curry.
Which makes Simmons the ace in the back pocket for a deep and talented Nets team if he can eventually be healthy enough to play minutes for this Nets team.
“Ace in the back pocket is exactly right,” veteran guard Patty Mills said.
That’s because Simmons so dramatically shifts what the Nets will be capable of doing on both ends of the floor. He is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, a 6-11 forward with a point guard’s court vision and ball control who will always defend, and oftentimes neutralize, the opposing team’s best perimeter scorer.
Before taking the head coaching job in Brooklyn, Steve Nash used to be a player development consultant for the Golden State Warriors, who continue to use Draymond Green as a utility playmaker on both ends of the floor. Green is a former Defensive Player of the Year who initiates offense and directs traffic on defense.
“I think [Simmons and Green] have similar skill sets in a way,” Nash told the Daily News on Thursday. “But the only thing that Ben can do now is prepare physically, mentally by being around in practice, shootaround, film room, paying attention during games, and then as he gets back on the court, the skill stuff.”
But identifying an apples-to-apples comparison for Simmons is a difficult task.
Simmons is faster, more athletic and has more elevation than Green ever could. Truthfully there isn’t a player in the league in a role comparable to the one Simmons could play in Brooklyn because there isn’t quite a player like Simmons.
“He’s very unique, and that’s what makes us very strong when we do get him,” Mills said. “I think he’s a unique player, high IQ, great feel for the game, great passer and unbelievable defensive player that can guard anyone, so I think for many reasons, he will make us better.”
This all, of course, stands only if Simmons is able to play before the Nets get eliminated from the playoffs.
“He hasn’t really practiced with us,” Bruce Brown added at shootaround on Thursday. “He really just passes the ball. I don’t think he’s done much, but maybe when I’m not here, he’s doing stuff.”
Yet Simmons has been engaged even more so in recent practices, according to his fellow Australian teammate. Mills said the Nets started mapping out how Simmons could look like alongside different players on the court.
“I think more importantly, it’s been the conversations he’s having about where he sees himself on the team and different parts of the floor, defensive and offensive end, and getting a feel that way,” Mills added.
Nash, however, remained hesitant. Backs are tricky, and as much as the Nets want to envision Simmons’ fit, nothing quite matches seeing him in real time on the floor.
“Clearly, we’d love to have Ben play for us. We will hopefully get him back,” Nash said. “At the same time every day, we can’t put our feet in the air because we don’t know when or if it’s going to happen. We just have to play what’s in front of us, with what’s the group that’s available today.”
For that to happen, the star forward must progress from rehab to individual workouts to one-on-one, two-on-two and eventually five-on-five. And he must complete three high-intensity workouts without an injury setback before the Nets’ performance staff clears him to play.
That is unlikely to happen before the play-in tournament begins on April 12. It might not even happen until the second round of the playoffs.
Simmons, however, is worth the wait. He is a perennial top-20 leader in steals, assists, rebounds and field goal percentage, who could potentially join the roster in the middle of a championship push.
He’s an ace in the back pocket for a team already loaded with stars and capable role players … if he gets healthy.
Brain condition sidelining Bruce Willis has many causes
By CARLA K. JOHNSON
A brain disorder that leads to problems with speaking, reading and writing has sidelined actor Bruce Willis and drawn attention to a little-known condition that has many possible causes.
A stroke, tumor, head injury or other damage to the language centers of the brain can cause aphasia. A brain infection or Alzheimer’s disease can trigger it.
Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, wounded in a 2011 shooting, has aphasia from that injury.
The National Aphasia Association estimates 2 million Americans are affected and nearly 180,000 get the disorder every year. Willis’ family announced Wednesday that the 67-year-old actor has been diagnosed with aphasia but did not provide any details on a possible cause.
For an actor, aphasia could pose a huge challenge depending on how severe it is, said Johns Hopkins University cognitive scientist Brenda Rapp, who works with people with the condition.
“You can imagine how frustrating it is if you can’t find words, if you can’t organize words into sentences, if you can’t get your mouth to produce the sounds you want it to produce,” Rapp said. “You are still yourself … but you may not sound like yourself.”
For most, the cause is a stroke that has cut off blood to part of the brain. Without oxygen and nutrients, brain cells die, which leads to the difficulty retrieving words.
Aphasia does not affect intelligence. Some people improve dramatically in a few months. Others may need to find other ways to communicate. Speech and language therapy can help.
Researchers are looking into new types of speech therapy and noninvasive methods such as a procedure that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate brain cells.
Why hundreds of mattresses were dumped in one St. Louis County town
KINLOCH, Mo. — Police say one man is responsible for most of the illegal dumping on the streets of Kinloch. Hundreds of mattresses and other items have been illegally dumped near the intersection of Mable and Scudder streets. Police say the man who did it, admits it.
“This is just our first step, this is the first one we identified,” said Sergeant Brian Schmidt of the community outreach division of St. Louis County Police.
Police say, Benjamin Hoover, 74, of St. Louis City dumped mattresses and other items along several streets, and has been doing it for at least three years.
“Spoke with us many times, he’s very open about what he’s doing. It wasn’t difficult to find him at all,” said Sergeant Schmidt.
Police said Hoover told them he had arrangements with several people who get items from estate sales. He owns property in Kinloch and has been illegally dumping there. As he collected more items he started placing them on other properties.
The man was buying Mattresses and Other Items with The Intention of Selling Them to A Recycling Company. Police said he would store the stuff on the streets of Kinloch until he could find a buyer.
“My officers have talked to him several times here we tried to give him several options to remove the stuff without involving the court but during that time actually grew,” said Sergeant Schmidt.
St. Louis County Council Chair Rita Heard-Days is part of a group of community leaders who have been working to clean up Kinloch. Hoover faces 31 counts of criminal disposition of solid waste.
“What he has done is just criminal. You just don’t go to other people’s property and dump what you don’t want. You wouldn’t do that in your own neighborhood so why would you do that in Kinloch,” said Heard-Days
“If he’s found guilty, he’ll have to pay restitution or help with the cleanup. It will be up to the courts for that,” said Sergeant Schmidt
‘I don’t care if they tell me to go wash the car’ — Hurricanes’ D’Eriq King makes case to NFL teams
Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King wants to get to the NFL any way he can.
“I love football; I love the game of football,” King said. “Whoever gives me the opportunity to play at the next level: receiver, running back, special teams. I don’t care if they tell me to go wash the car. I’ll do it.”
King, whose final college season was cut short by a shoulder injury, was one of 11 Hurricanes who worked out at the team’s Pro Day in Coral Gables on Wednesday.
The Hurricanes’ former signal-caller has been a quarterback for most of his life, but he also worked out at wide receiver — a position he played for part of his college career — on Wednesday to maximize his chances of making an NFL roster.
“I don’t want to say it’s hard,” King said. “Obviously, I’ve been playing quarterback since I was four years old. I played receiver a year and a half of my whole life. I am a quarterback, that’s who I am. I lead like a quarterback. I watch tape like a quarterback.”
King spent most of his six college seasons as a quarterback, but he played wide receiver his freshman and part of his sophomore year at Houston. He had 58 catches for 492 yards and three touchdowns in those two seasons. He also caught two passes for 16 yards in two seasons at Miami.
After moving back to quarterback in his sophomore year, King had a breakout junior campaign. He completed 63.1 percent of his collegiate passes for 8,378 yards and 76 touchdowns against 19 interceptions. He also ran for 2,055 yards and 32 scores.
With representatives of several NFL teams in attendance on Wednesday, King ran an unofficial time of 4.65 in the 40-yard dash and ran about a 7.3 in the shuttle drill, according to the ACC Network’s broadcast.
“I felt all right,” King said. “I feel like I definitely could’ve done better at some things, but it is what it is at this point.”
King said he has a workout with the New England Patriots on Thursday and will work out at the Dolphins’ local workout day. He said he wants to be seen as a jack-of-all-trades.
“That’s my goal,” King said. “The more you can do, the more valuable you are.”
King said he has been trying to maximize his abilities at both quarterback and wide receiver. He earned an invitation to the NFL combine as a quarterback, so that was his earlier focus. Now he is working consistently at both positions.
“I was trying both every day,” King said. “Not trying to overwork and keep myself healthy. I would throw first then after I do my throwing, go run some routes [for] maybe 20, 30, 40 minutes. Just getting it in every day so I can feel comfortable.”
King’s teammate, fellow prospective draftee Charleston Rambo, thinks King is more than capable at either position.
“He’s athletic,” Rambo said. “He’s going to throw it. He’s going to catch it. He’s going to run. He’s just balling.”
Rambo said King “knows his stuff,” but the former Hurricanes signal-caller said Rambo and fellow wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. offered some good advice.
“Catch the ball, that’s the most important thing, right?” King said. “You can’t go out there run a good route and drop the ball. It makes no sense. So I caught everything, so that was good.”
