News

LPG Cylinder Price List 2022: These new rates of LPG cylinder will be released from April 1, check the new prices of your city

Published

45 seconds ago

on

LPG Cylinder Price List 2022: These new rates of LPG cylinder will be released from April 1, check the new prices of your city
LPG Cylinder Price List 2022: These new rates of LPG cylinder will be released from April 1, check the new prices of your city

LPG Cylinder Price List 2022: From today, the price of domestic LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 899.50 to Rs 949.5 in Delhi.

Its price in Kolkata has increased from Rs 926 to Rs 976. Domestic gas cylinder is now available in Lucknow for Rs 987.5, while in Patna it has increased from Rs 998 to Rs 1039.5.

On October 1, the price of commercial cylinder in Delhi was Rs 1736. In November it became 2000 and in December it became Rs 2101. After this, it became cheaper again in January and on February 2022 it became cheaper and came to Rs 1907.

Oil companies have not only increased the domestic gas cylinder prices, but have also increased the prices of 5 kg and 10 kg cylinders.

Also Read : Free Ration: From when will the card holders get free ration, the officials told the date

Check Here March 22 LPG Cylinder Rate City Wise List – Check Here March 22 LPG Cylinder Rate City Wise List

City  Cost 
Lucknow ₹937.50
Bangalore ₹ 902.50
Chandigarh ₹ 909.00
Chennai ₹ 915.50
Gurgaon ₹ 908.50
Hyderabad ₹ 952.00
Jaipur ₹ 903.50
Kolkata ₹ 926.00
Mumbai ₹ 899.50
new Delhi ₹ 899.50
Noida ₹ 897.50
Patna ₹ 998.00

Now a 5 kg LPG cylinder will be available for Rs 349 and 10 kg for Rs 669. Not only this, the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder has also reached Rs 2,003.50.



News

8 Famous Indian Politicians And Their Net Worth

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 1, 2022

By

Arvind Kejriwal net worth
People are often curious about the net worths of famous Bollywood celebrities and the properties they own. But have you ever wondered about the net worth and assets of our politicians? Let’s give you an idea about it.

India may not be one of the wealthiest countries, but if we talk about the Indian politicians there is no shortfall of ‘Crorepati’ leaders. Many politicians went on to become mass leaders because of their hard work and commitment to serving people from humble backgrounds. Also, some wealthy politicians who were already rich before entering politics also earned good money through their dedication, hard work, and commitment after entering politics.

Check out the net worth and assets of some of the famous Indian politicians:

1. Arvind Kejriwal

Photo Credit: indiatoday

Delhi Chief Minister, and AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal, used to work as a Joint Commissioner of Income Tax in the Indian Revenue Service in New Delhi before joining politics. As of 2020, Arvind Kejriwal’s net worth is ₹3.4 crores.

2. Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath net worth
Photo Credit: firstpost

Yogi Adityanath’s assets include a rifle, a Samsung phone worth ₹12,000, a revolver, etc. In his election affidavit, Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, declared his assets to be worth ₹1.54 Crores.

3. Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi Net worth
Photo Credit: scoopwhoop

Some of our Prime Minister’s investments include life insurance policies worth ₹1.5 lakh, National Savings Certificate worth ₹8.9 lakh, and L&T infrastructure bonds, bought by him in 2012 for ₹20,000. As per his latest declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reported his net worth to be ₹3.07 Crores.

4. Amit Shah

Amit Shah Net worth
Photo Credit: englishtribuneimages

Belonging to a rich Gujarati family, Amit Shah’s net worth as of 2019 was ₹32.3 Crores. Due to the volatility in the share market his net worth dipped to ₹28.63 Crores in 2020.

5. Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee net worth
Photo Credit: ndtvimg

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Trinamool Congress leader declared her net worth of 2021 to be ₹16.72 Lakhs.

6. Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi net worth
Photo Credit: freepressjournal

Rahul Gandhi’s income shown for the year 2017-18 was ₹1,11,85,570. His immovable assets and movable are worth ₹7,93,03,977, and ₹5,80,58,799 respectively as declared by him. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi declared his net worth to be ₹15 Crores.

7. Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav net worth
Photo Credit: Prabhatkhabar

Akhilesh Yadav’s assets include cash in banks, as well as immovable and movable assets. Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav’s total assets are worth ₹40 Crores as declared by him in his poll affidavit.

8. Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi net worth
Photo Credit: zeenews

Prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Asaduddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s president, declared his net worth to be ₹13 Crores.



News

Fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway under investigation

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 1, 2022

By

Fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway under investigation
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood that happened early Friday.

The incident was in the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue about 1:30 a.m.

The police department said they plan to release additional information later Friday.

The shooting came several hours after a homicide in St. Paul’s North End. A man in his early 20s was killed and another man was injured in the area of Maryland Avenue and Arundel Street about 9:15 a.m.

News

IMD Alert: Weather will change in April, rain warning in 12 states till April 3

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 1, 2022

By

IMD Alert: Weather will change in April, rain warning in 12 states till April 3
IMD Alert: Weather will change in April, rain warning in 12 states till April 3

An alert has been issued for heavy rains in the state from March 31 to April 3.

A rise in temperature has been feared once again across the country. If IMD Alert is to be believed, the situation of heatwave with increase in temperature has been prevailing in Delhi for several days and it will continue further. However, changes can be seen in many states in the month of April. With the beginning of April, a rain alert has been issued in many states.

Apart from this , the temperature will continue to rise in North India including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal . The minimum temperature in the capital Delhi was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius. Apart from this, there is a possibility of mild change in the weather of the capital from April 1. With strong winds, cloud cover will bring relief to life.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains have been predicted in several north eastern states during the next few days. Meanwhile, heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over entire Central and West India like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh . Heavy rain has been predicted in many states till April 4.

Heavy rain warning

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura till April 3. Whereas on 31 March, 02 and 03 April, Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have been issued an alert for heavy rain from 31 March to 3 April.

Also Read : JKSSB Issued List of Candidates Called for Document Verification for the Post of Junior Assistants

Light to moderate rain is very likely over Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep on March 31 and April 1 and rain is very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and South Karnataka during next 5 days. Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity is very likely over Lakshadweep on 31st March, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal on 31st March and Kerala and Karnataka from 1st to 3rd April .

In the capital Delhi , the minimum temperature is expected to be 20, the maximum temperature is 40 degree Celsius. Apart from this , the minimum temperature in Bhopal is 19 degrees while the maximum temperature is expected to remain up to 41 degrees Celsius. There will be sunshine in the sky. A huge increase in minimum temperature has been observed in Ahmedabad , Gujarat . The minimum temperature is 24 °C and the maximum temperature is 41 °C. The minimum temperature in Jaipur is 25 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to remain up to 40 degree Celsius.

Talking about Jammu and Kashmir , the minimum temperature is 19 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 37 degree Celsius, there will be a light glimpse of cloud in the sky. In Lucknow , where the minimum temperature is 22 degrees and the maximum temperature is 39 degrees Celsius, in the capital Patna the minimum temperature is 22, the maximum temperature is expected to be up to 37 degrees Celsius. Heatwave alert has been issued in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh . Apart from this, the minimum temperature in the capital Ranchi is expected to be 22 degrees while the maximum temperature is expected to be up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave warning

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over most parts of West Rajasthan on March 31, as well as parts of West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Haryana and West Madhya Pradesh during the weekend. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions have been forecast at isolated parts of South Haryana and Delhi on March 31 and April 1 . Whereas between April 1 and 3, there is a prediction of reduction in spatial and intensity in these areas. However, during this time period, heatwave has been predicted at many places of these states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast severe heatwave for Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh today. In its most recent advisory, the Meteorological Department has forecast isolated heatwave conditions over East Uttar Pradesh, Central Madhya Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Interior Odisha.

Also Read : RBI Assistants Recruitment 2022 | Apply Online For 950 Posts, Salary Upto 4500 | Direct Link Available Here

The lack of a meteorological system, accompanied by the presence of an anti-cyclone over Rajasthan and neighboring Pakistan, led to warm winds blowing across north and central India. March will end on a warm wind note, with no respite till early April.



