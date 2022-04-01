News
Magic bring back Devin Cannady on 10-day contract
The Orlando Magic have brought back a familiar face for the season’s final stretch.
The Magic signed Devin Cannady to a 10-day contract late Thursday evening from their G League team, the Lakeland Magic, ahead of their Friday home game against the Toronto Raptors.
This will be the second stint in Orlando for Cannady, who’ll wear No. 30 and occupy the Magic’s 15th and final standard roster spot for the duration of his deal.
Jeff Dowtin’s 10-day contract ended Thursday.
The Magic’s season will end with a home matchup against the Miami Heat on April 10.
Cannady signed a 10-day deal with Orlando on April 6, 2021, before signing a two-way contract 10 days later. He averaged 4.3 in 9.3 minutes in eight games before suffering an open fracture of his right ankle against the Indiana Pacers later that month.
He was waived five games later before the season ended later in May.
Cannady averaged 15.8 points on 46.8% shooting on 3-pointers (59 of 126) in 16 games (11 starts) with Lakeland this season.
He scored 29 points (8 of 13 on 3s) in Lakeland’s loss to the College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday.
Cannady played in 13 games (nine starts) with Lakeland last season before joining the Magic, averaging 11.7 points and shooting 40% on 3s.
He recorded 22 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists and was named the G League Final MVP in Lakeland’s 2021 championship-clinching win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Cannady, who went undrafted out of Princeton in 2019, has averaged 14.1 points on 38.7% shooting from 3 in 66 G League games (46 starts) with the Long Island Nets and Lakeland.
He’s the seventh Lakeland player to be called up to an NBA roster this season along with Dowtin, Admiral Schofield, Hassani Gravett, Aleem Ford, BJ Johnson and Jon Teske.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks top Nets in overtime
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit his three biggest shots. Kevin Durant missed his two.
A tense and physical battle boiled down to those stars in crunch time, as well as the referees, who provided the visiting defending champion Bucks a favorable whistle in its 120-119 overtime victory Thursday over the Nets.
In the process of eclipsing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on Milwaukee’s all-time scoring list, Antetokounmpo, who dropped 44 points, tied it in regulation with a clutch 3-pointer and nailed the game-winning free throws with three seconds left in OT.
Durant, who scored 26 points in 45 minutes, missed two potential buzzer-beating game-winners — one in regulation, one in overtime — and left frustrated.
He echoed teammate Kyrie Irving in calling the Bucks “reckless,” specifically when Wes Matthews challenged a three-pointer in overtime and barreled into a jumping Durant during his shot attempt.
“I mean, we thought that was reckless, right,” said Durant, adding that his ankle was twisted but he won’t miss time. “But I think technically I have to be in the air and come down on his foot then that’s the flagrant. But he can run into my leg though. … It wasn’t a contest. I thought it was supposed to be a flagrant. But technically, I didn’t make the correct play to get a flagrant.”
If these NBA titans again meet in the playoffs, Thursday becomes a small footnote. But Antetokounmpo clearly was the winner of this battle.
The free throw disparity was stark and a point of contention postgame. The Bucks took 34 compared to the Nets’ 16. Durant, who was hounded by double teams and blitzes all game, didn’t go to the charity stripe until the final nine seconds, when he nailed three to give the Nets a one-point edge. Antetokounmpo took 19 foul shots, including the game-winners.
“That was the game,” Durant said. “More free throws than us.”
But the Nets should also blame themselves after blowing a nine-point lead with three minutes left in regulation.
They held the momentum with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter, when Bruce Brown raced to a breakaway and was pulled to the court by Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton. Brown fell hard and the impact was loud, drawing gasps from the crowd. Middleton was quickly ejected for a Flagrant 2, and the Nets took advantage by turning a three-point lead to 9 in about a minute.
Afterward, Irving called out the Bucks.
“They were playing pretty physical. I think they were a little reckless at times,” Irving said. “Just on a lot of their fouls. Or a few of their fouls. That’s who they are. But I think it was just reckless at times.”
There are seeds for a rivalry between the Bucks and Nets. Beyond their playoff battle last year and Thursday’s hard foul on Brown, Irving seemed to take exception to a play in the third quarter, when Antetokounmpo stepped in front of the point guard in midcourt.
Irving jumped but couldn’t avoid the hard collision, leading to a blocking foul on Antetokounmpo. Irving got up but didn’t look happy with the play. The added context is that Irving suffered a sprained ankle during the playoffs last year after landing on Antetokounmpo’s foot, implying later that was also a reckless move.
“I’m not going to get into individual plays,” Irving said. “I’ll leave it up to people who are observing the game. But it’s just recklessness. Just being in the way at times when it’s just an easy play to avoid.”
Still, the Nets couldn’t finish the job. Antetokounmpo, an unreliable three-point shooter, knocked down the tying trey off a broken play with 18.7 seconds left in regulation. Durant then dribbled into traffic and missed his potential winner at the buzzer. It was similar in OT, when Durant’s buzzer-beater off an inbounds rimmed out.
“I felt like they both looked good leaving my hand,” Durant said. “That one — Giannis came over late but I still feel like I got a good look at it. Two people on me and a seven-footer at that. But I felt like I got two good shots.”
The East is so congested it’s impossible to plot first-round matchups, but Nets versus Bucks is a possible first rounder. It’s also something both teams want to avoid since both can be considered title contenders.
But it would be fun.
St. Peters Pokémon store owners travel abroad to help Ukrainian refugees
ST. LOUIS — A St. Peters couple has returned home from a trip to Eastern Europe to help with the Ukrainian crisis.
PokeNerds owners Brian and Valeria Trull recently closed their store for three weeks to travel overseas to help feed Ukrainian citizens who have migrated to Poland during the Russian invasion.
“My whole family is Ukraine,” said Valeria. “This month has been devastating for me and millions of families in Ukraine. I was actually the first person to call my family and told them the war had started. It was 4:00 a.m., and Putin started bombing just like Hitler did at 4:00 a.m.”
“The worst thing was to just sit and stay here and do nothing, watching the news, all these horrible things happening,” she continued. “So, we decided that we’d close our store for a few weeks and go to Poland to help with refugees.”
Brian, a former army intelligence officer, donated his military gear. Valeria donated her time, Pokémon plushies, and food to help others.
“Many families have three or four kids with them, and some of them are little babies,” she said. “Those people had to drive for days and stand in line to get through the border for days.”
For three weeks the couple, using their own funds and some donations from friends purchased supplies and food items to help feed those in need.
“Food in Poland is ridiculously cheap,” said Brian. “In Krakow, the main train station is underneath a giant mall, and in the basement of the mall is a grocery store.”
“Yeah, like 200 people we were able to feed for like $30,” he added.
While these St. Peters residents said their trip was an eye-opening experience, they’re already saving and planning for a return to help in the Ukrainian crisis.
“It definitely felt nice to help people there in need,” said Valeria. “Seeing the eyes of those women and kids and how happy and thankful they were for just a little sandwich or plush. It means everything to us.”
In the meantime, Valeria shared a message to her parents, sister, grandmothers, uncles, and cousins still in Ukraine.
“I hope you guys will be safe, and I wish you to be strong and have faith in our victory because Ukraine will prevail, and this evil will be vanished,”she said.
Seeping sewage creates big mess in St. Louis County basement
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Sewage seeping from a drain into the basement of a St. Louis-area home left a young mother looking for help.
Tylicia Gales lives in unincorporated north St. Louis County. She said her basement looks bad and smells worse because of the sewage.
“You can see there’s starting to be mold and feces that’s under my furnace, as well as everything else,” Gales said.
She shared pictures showing the disgusting mess, and she’s worried about her family.
“I don’t want my children to get sick. I don’t what my grandmother to get sicker.” Said Gales.
The mother of three bought the home a year and a half ago. She said the sewage problem worsened in the last few weeks.
“When the camera and locate guy came in, he was like, ‘It’s out in the middle of the street. There’s nothing you can do about that,'” said Gales.
Last Friday, Gales filed an emergency application with St. Louis County for its residential sewer lateral repair program. That kick-started a process of bidding, permitting, and approvals.
County officials and contractors told FOX 2 they were working as fast as they could to get the job started. We asked the county if there was anything else it could do to help the family. Gales said the county offered the family a spot in a shelter until the project was complete.
“I have a thing that’s personal and emotional for me. I don’t feel comfortable with having my children in a shelter,” said Gales.
Work started Thursday morning to repair a 30-foot stretch of cast iron and clay sewage pipe outside the property on Chambers Road. The contractor told FOX 2 the repair will be complete Friday. For Tylicia Gales, it can’t get fixed fast enough.
“I’m working a 9 to 5 just like everybody else is. I’m going to school, about to graduate. That’s what’s my concern, making sure my family is okay,” said Gales.
She said she’s filed a claim with her insurance company for the damage in her basement.
For more information on St. Louis County’s residential sewer lateral program and tips to help prevent basement flooding, click here or here.
