Magic switching up defensive coverages mostly yields positive results

DREXEL, Mo. — A Kansas City-area man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Cale Douglas Clayton, of Drexel, Missouri, is accused of civil disorder, assaulting officers, stealing government property, and other crimes. He was arrested Thursday.

Court documents show the FBI received an online tip one day after the riots. The tip identified Clayton as one of the rioters.

The FBI reported agents used body-cameras worn by a number of officers to validate the tip and confirm that Clayton was involved in the riot.

The FBI released pictures allegedly showing Clayton in a red baseball hat, red Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt, khaki vest, jeans and boots to the Capitol grounds on the day of the riots. Investigators allege that Clayton can be heard on video shouting at officers.

Cale Clayton of Drexel, Missouri is facing charges for participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. (Photo provided by U.S. Department of Justice)

The following is a transcript of what Clayton allegedly yelled at officers, according to court documents.

“We are going to win. You don’t have enough for all of us. You might hit me once or twice. You might spray me with pepper spray. I don’t give a f***. There ain’t enough for millions of people here and you know

it,” Clayton said at one point on the video according to court documents.

Less than an hour later the FBI said Clayton was again on video, this time closer to the Capitol. He is still yelling at officers.

The following transcript took place over a span of five minutes, according to the court documents.

“You guys are losing a lot of bodies.”

“Get that pepper spray out. . . not enough.”

“You guys fired the first f***ing shot. You know that right? You guys fired the first shot.”

“Keep that door open. We’re gonna come in right there.”

“You guys realize your President told us to be here. Your President! Hey, how does that make you feel? You’re defying your own f***ing country. Your own country you’re defying. . . . The s*** has hit the fan, yes. Remember that. Who do you [inaudible]? The f***ing city of D.C.? The f***ing mayor? Or the President of the United States. Are you a patriot? Or are you a f***ing yes man?”

“F***ing brain washed. You’re f***ing brain washed. Look at you guys. Brain washed. Brain f***ing washed. This is so much bigger than what we’re f***ing doing right here. This is just the tip of the iceberg. 84 f***ing million of us. Pissed off. What are you guys gonna do? . . . .Which side of history are you guys gonna be on?”

“Think about it. [Inaudible] the revolution. You ain’t gonna stop it. It’s already happening. . . You guys are just gonna be a little speed bump along the way.”

“Your f***ing president told us to be here. You should be on this side, right here, going with us. You are an American citizen. Your f***ing President told you to do that. You too. You too. You. All of you guys. That Tweet was for you guys. For us. For you.”

Court documents show Clayton didn’t just yell. They say his actions escalated the longer he was with other accused rioters.

At one point, investigators said Clayton is on video grabbing a police officer’s shield.

Cale Clayton of Drexel, Missouri is facing charges for participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. (Photo provided by U.S. Department of Justice)

Clayton can also allegedly be seen picking up a police baton after it was dropped by an officer. The red arrow in the photos from the FBI below points to the baton.

Cale Clayton of Drexel, Missouri is facing charges for participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Riot. (Photo provided by U.S. Department of Justice)

Other photos show Clayton allegedly threatening an officer with the baton as he holds the officer’s shield.

Cale Clayton of Drexel, Missouri is facing charges for participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Riot. (Photo provided by U.S. Department of Justice)

Court documents say Clayton is also in surveillance video from outside the U.S. Capitol. It shows him moving up the stairs toward police as they tried to clear trespassers from the area.

Cale Clayton of Drexel, Missouri is facing charges for participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Riot. (Photo provided by U.S. Department of Justice)

As an officer tries to grab the baton from Clayton’s hand, he allegedly hits one of the officers. Clayton is also accused of becoming violent with an officer as the officer tried to arrest him.

Cale Clayton of Drexel, Missouri is facing charges for participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Riot. (Photo provided by U.S. Department of Justice)

Clayton was eventually taken into custody on Jan. 6. He was transported to a police station and later released without charges.

In the investigation since the riots, investigators allege that Clayton violated several crimes and there is enough probable cause to prosecute him.

An FBI special agent and FBI task force officer interviewed Clayton in Drexel two months after they received the tip that he was involved in the riots.

During the interview, Clayton said he was in D.C. at the time to attend a rally supporting President Donald Trump. He also said that after the rally he went to the Capitol and was arrested while he tried to return a police baton to an officer.

Clayton said he did not riot or engage in violence or vandalism.

He is the latest suspect to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol. Several other Kansas and Missouri residents have been charged as well.

Six people linked to the Kansas City metro chapter of the Proud Boys, who were charged in connection with the insurrection, pleaded not guilty to the crimes earlier this month.