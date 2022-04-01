News
Magic switching up defensive coverages mostly yields positive results
The Orlando Magic’s defense has stepped up since the All-Star break, with much of that success being tied to them trying out different schemes more.
The Magic typically play drop defense with their bigs and will occasionally hedge depending on the ball handler, but since the break they’ve been incorporating two other schemes: Zone and switching.
“The league’s gotten so good in ways guys can score,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “You can’t give one package to specific guys. You’ve got to be able to play in the drop. You’ve got to be able to blitz the pick-and-roll. You’ve got to be able to mix in zone here and there. It’s so great our guys have the versatility to be able to do it.”
Orlando’s played zone slightly more since the break. The Magic have zoned 4.82 times per game since the break compared to 4.47 before the break, according to Synergy.
For the season ahead of Friday’s home game against the Toronto Raptors, the Magic allow 0.906 points per possession when in a zone vs. 0.984 points per possession when playing man-to-man defense.
“A lot of coaches say the more you work on it, the tougher to gets,” Mosley said of playing zone defense. “The zone has applied a lot of communication, which we continue to grow with. It’s helped a ton in games.”
Switching has been an even bigger part of the Magic’s defense.
When done correctly, switching helps teams keep offensive actions in front and minimize gaps for offenses to attack.
But when not done with enough discretion, offenses can weaponize a team’s switching by creating favorable mismatches, which is what the Washington Wizards did multiple times during the fourth quarter of their 127-110 Wednesday win over the Magic.
Kristaps Porziņģis (35 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists) drew three fouls — two shooting — in the fourth after a Magic guard switched onto the 7-foot-3 center, helping him go 5 of 6 on free throws in the final period and 10 of 13 overall.
“That was the key point from the beginning of the game — switch without fouling,” Mosley said. “[Porziņģis] did a great job of drawing those fouls, but those swipe downs were a lot of it.”
To Franz Wagner, switching effectively requires the team’s technique to be precise.
“If you’re just letting people run around freely it’s really hard to guard when you want to switch,” Wagner said. “And you’ve got to be able to guard one-on-one. That’s what we want to do when we switch — force people to score one-on-one on us. If they get into the paint and someone has to help, it’s hard to rotate against. If you do those two things, most of the time you have a good night.”
Orlando’s defense has produced during the past month, ranking fifth in defensive rating since Feb. 23, even as it toggles between coverages.
“It requires great communication,” Wagner said. “Not just from us, but us asking the coaches what we’re in. They’ve done a great job of that.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Missouri man charged in Jan. 6 riots, accused of hitting officer
DREXEL, Mo. — A Kansas City-area man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Cale Douglas Clayton, of Drexel, Missouri, is accused of civil disorder, assaulting officers, stealing government property, and other crimes. He was arrested Thursday.
Court documents show the FBI received an online tip one day after the riots. The tip identified Clayton as one of the rioters.
The FBI reported agents used body-cameras worn by a number of officers to validate the tip and confirm that Clayton was involved in the riot.
The FBI released pictures allegedly showing Clayton in a red baseball hat, red Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt, khaki vest, jeans and boots to the Capitol grounds on the day of the riots. Investigators allege that Clayton can be heard on video shouting at officers.
The following is a transcript of what Clayton allegedly yelled at officers, according to court documents.
“We are going to win. You don’t have enough for all of us. You might hit me once or twice. You might spray me with pepper spray. I don’t give a f***. There ain’t enough for millions of people here and you know
it,” Clayton said at one point on the video according to court documents.
Less than an hour later the FBI said Clayton was again on video, this time closer to the Capitol. He is still yelling at officers.
The following transcript took place over a span of five minutes, according to the court documents.
“You guys are losing a lot of bodies.”
“Get that pepper spray out. . . not enough.”
“You guys fired the first f***ing shot. You know that right? You guys fired the first shot.”
“Keep that door open. We’re gonna come in right there.”
“You guys realize your President told us to be here. Your President! Hey, how does that make you feel? You’re defying your own f***ing country. Your own country you’re defying. . . . The s*** has hit the fan, yes. Remember that. Who do you [inaudible]? The f***ing city of D.C.? The f***ing mayor? Or the President of the United States. Are you a patriot? Or are you a f***ing yes man?”
“F***ing brain washed. You’re f***ing brain washed. Look at you guys. Brain washed. Brain f***ing washed. This is so much bigger than what we’re f***ing doing right here. This is just the tip of the iceberg. 84 f***ing million of us. Pissed off. What are you guys gonna do? . . . .Which side of history are you guys gonna be on?”
“Think about it. [Inaudible] the revolution. You ain’t gonna stop it. It’s already happening. . . You guys are just gonna be a little speed bump along the way.”
“Your f***ing president told us to be here. You should be on this side, right here, going with us. You are an American citizen. Your f***ing President told you to do that. You too. You too. You. All of you guys. That Tweet was for you guys. For us. For you.”
Court documents show Clayton didn’t just yell. They say his actions escalated the longer he was with other accused rioters.
At one point, investigators said Clayton is on video grabbing a police officer’s shield.
Clayton can also allegedly be seen picking up a police baton after it was dropped by an officer. The red arrow in the photos from the FBI below points to the baton.
Other photos show Clayton allegedly threatening an officer with the baton as he holds the officer’s shield.
Court documents say Clayton is also in surveillance video from outside the U.S. Capitol. It shows him moving up the stairs toward police as they tried to clear trespassers from the area.
As an officer tries to grab the baton from Clayton’s hand, he allegedly hits one of the officers. Clayton is also accused of becoming violent with an officer as the officer tried to arrest him.
Clayton was eventually taken into custody on Jan. 6. He was transported to a police station and later released without charges.
In the investigation since the riots, investigators allege that Clayton violated several crimes and there is enough probable cause to prosecute him.
An FBI special agent and FBI task force officer interviewed Clayton in Drexel two months after they received the tip that he was involved in the riots.
During the interview, Clayton said he was in D.C. at the time to attend a rally supporting President Donald Trump. He also said that after the rally he went to the Capitol and was arrested while he tried to return a police baton to an officer.
Clayton said he did not riot or engage in violence or vandalism.
He is the latest suspect to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol. Several other Kansas and Missouri residents have been charged as well.
Six people linked to the Kansas City metro chapter of the Proud Boys, who were charged in connection with the insurrection, pleaded not guilty to the crimes earlier this month.
Column: Chicago Bulls need a healthy Lonzo Ball to be at their best for the playoffs, but his status remains unclear
The Chicago Bulls faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at the United Center to begin a stretch of five straight home games, trying to put themselves in good position for a playoff run.
They’ll have one more road game — April 10 at the Minnesota Timberwolves — before a much-anticipated return to the postseason for the first time since 2017.
Building some momentum is paramount for a team that has saved its worst for last. After going 39-21 and battling through some difficult injuries, the Bulls regressed significantly, losing 11 of 16 games and slowly sinking in the Eastern Conference standings.
Hopes of finishing as the third or fourth seed in the East and earning home-court advantage for at least the first round appear remote. But hanging on to the No. 5 spot over the Toronto Raptors should be attainable with a strong finish.
No matter their opponent in the first round — the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers — the Bulls will enter the playoffs as huge underdogs, thanks to their post All-Star break slide and a combined 1-11 record against those four teams.
Alex Caruso said the goal is to “find the best version of us” down the stretch.
“When we play at that version, we’re a really good team,” he said.
The problem is the Bulls haven’t played at that level for several weeks, even since the recent returns of Caruso and forward Patrick Williams. The loss of Lonzo Ball to a meniscus tear in his left knee has been one of the biggest reasons for the Bulls’ woes, and there’s no certainty he will be back for the postseason.
On March 21, the Bulls announced a 10-day pause on Ball’s running program to give him more time to heal from arthroscopic surgery done in January. Before Thursday’s game against the Clippers, coach Billy Donovan said Ball would be “ramping up” again but added it would be a gradual process to see how he responds.
Ball has recovered well since the surgery, Donovan said, but getting back to game speed is another matter.
“Sprinting is where he’s had some discomfort,” Donovan said. “Pulling him back, he does feel fine. It’s just when he gets to doing anything full speed. … And we’ll see if this (pause) has helped.”
The Bulls’ postseason hopes don’t hinge on Ball’s return. Caruso can run the show, and rookie Ayo Dosunmu continues to develop into a dependable player. But there’s no doubt the Bulls would receive a big emotional lift if Ball somehow were able to make it back for the playoffs.
“That’s our starting point guard, so if you get that back to any team, it’s going to be a good addition,” Caruso said Thursday. “I don’t know what his timetable is or what the plan is for him. … But he looks like he’s in good spirits. He’s been working.
“So cross our fingers and see what happens when that day comes.”
Crossing fingers might not be enough. With only 10 days left in the regular season, is there enough time?
Donovan said doctors have given no indication Ball can’t do it.
“He really wants to play,” Donovan said. “But he’s also going to be smart in terms of how he’s feeling, and he’s going to be realistic and the doctors will put their heads together. But certainly every day that goes by, and time that passes by, you’re moving closer and closer to the end of the season.”
And if Ball can’t make it back in those 10 days, could he still make his return in the postseason?
Donovan couldn’t answer that question but said if Ball responds well to the ramp-up they’ll get a better idea from doctors.
As for now, the Bulls are grappling with a difficult final stretch that continues a Saturday game against the Heat, who have beaten them all three times in the season series, and includes back-to back games Tuesday and Wednesday against the defending champion Bucks and Celtics.
It’s time to see what they’re made of.
“Any team that’s planning on playing in the postseason has to have a high sense of urgency this time of the year,” Caruso said. “It’s just about us going out there and trying to fine-tune some stuff, work on some defensive coverages and stuff we might try in the playoffs.
“But overall, it’s about sharpening us and making sure we’re ready to go.”
It has been a roller-coaster season for the Bulls, but after their failed rebuild and overall bad vibes from the Jim Boylen era, no one can say it hasn’t been fun to watch. If the Bulls do go on to lose in the first round, fans might debate whether the season was a success, which might be unfair but is the way the world works these days.
Once the Bulls proved they were back, everyone was excited about the possibility of a happy ending, which would include at least one playoff-series win.
But this team has never done anything the easy way, so why start now? With or without Ball, the Bulls can succeed in the playoffs if everyone pulls together behind DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.
“The East, 1 through 6 (seed) right now, is pretty tight, even with Cleveland one game behind,” Caruso said. “I don’t really worry about matchups. Once the playoffs start, it’s zero-zero. I’ve seen teams lose 3-1 or 4-0 in a season series and then win in five or six games.
“Playoffs are unpredictable. When that day comes, we’ll see where we’re at.”
TikTok stars help family of St. Louis teen who fell to death from Florida ride
ST. LOUIS — Family and friends gathered Thursday in St. Louis to remember 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell to his death from an amusement park ride last week in Orlando, Florida.
People are also remembering the teen at ICON Park, where the tragedy happened on March 25.
Meanwhile, donations from around the world have poured in to help with funeral expenses and the cost of flying Sampson’s body back home to St. Louis. Sampson’s mom organized a GoFundMe that has raised more than $14,000.
A popular TikTok account, the D&Z Family, with 5.1 million followers stepped in to show support, inspiring others to do the same.
“There’s not really able to be present because of this hard time, and they’re trying to handle all of the other things that a mother really doesn’t want to deal with at this time,” said Isaiah Edwards of the D&Z Family. “We just took it upon ourselves to say, man, although this family is not from here, console them as if they’re from here.”
Sampson played with the Bad Boyz Football Club in East St. Louis over the past few years. He was an honor roll student and attended school in St. Louis.
Dior Moore said her family took Sampson with them on the family trip to Orlando.
“They were excited to go on the ride, just have a good time at the park in general,” said Moore.
Moore’s brother was with Sampson the night he fell to his death.
“I was actually on the phone with my mom. I was FaceTiming her,” said Moore. “As they were coming down, I saw literally everything. And the entire time, I thought it was my brother. I didn’t think that it was Tyre.”
Moore said he was a good kid with a big heart and had dreams of one day playing in the NFL.
“I just want people to remember Tyre as this amazing kid. Just an amazing individual, who loved everybody and was a great person to everybody — a very, kind sweet kid,” she said.
For more information on the GoFundMe, visit:
