Mike Granato steps down as West Orange football coach for Georgia job

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Mike Granato wrestled with the decision for several weeks.

On Monday afternoon, Granato informed West Orange football players that he’d accepted an assistant coaching position at Coffee High School in Douglas, Georgia, a town of less than 12,000 residents nestled nearly 70 miles north of the Florida border.

The move comes with a salary increase and reunites Granato with long-time friend and mentor Mike Coe.

“Everybody knows kind of the obvious answer,” Granato said of the reasoning. “It’s an opportunity to financially have a better life for my wife and kids and to spend more time with them. It’s an opportunity for growth all the way around.”

Granato walks away from a program that was in disarray when he arrived two years ago. The former Edgewater, Apopka, Seminole and Winter Park assistant made strides while helping the Warriors to a 17-6 record and a large-class regional final appearance last fall.

“Having the opportunity to become head football coach at West Orange was a dream come true. It’s been an absolute honor,” Granato said. “All I ever wanted to do when I started [coaching] in 2007 was to be a part of the group [of head coaches] around here and be able to be in meetings and at all-star games with those guys and just sit and talk with them.”

Granato’s relationship with Coe dates to his time as linebackers and defensive backs coach on state runner-up teams at Madison County in 2011 and 2012.

Coe guided Madison County to four FHSAA Class 1A state championships during his 12 seasons as head coach. He accepted the Coffee High job last month.

“He’s a family member to me and the closest thing to a big brother I’ve ever had,” Granato said. “He made me a much better football coach when I was younger. He’s always held me accountable and kind of showed me the way to not only being a football coach, but with how to take care of a family.”

The opening at West Orange means 16 of the 67 football teams in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties will have new head coaches for the 2022 season.

Canh Bui, a sergeant with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, was promoted to replace Kevin Scarbrough as head coach at First Academy-Leesburg in November.

Eric Olson recently stepped down as head coach at Windermere High after one season in exchange for an assistant coaching position at Apopka. The Blue Darters finished 8A state runners-up in 2021.

Windermere, in search of its sixth coach since the school opened in 2017, joins West Orange, St. Cloud, Tavares and Deltona Trinity Christian with head coaching vacancies.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email J.C. Carnahan at [email protected].

News

St. Paul man charged with shooting at Lakeville home, fleeing police

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 1, 2022

By

March 2020 courtesy photo of Noah Pierre Murph. Murph, 20, of St. Paul man is accused of shooting about a dozen bullets toward a Lakeville home, then leading police on a car chase from Apple Valley to St. Paul on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Murph has been charged in Dakota County District Court with drive-by shooting, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle -- all felonies -- in connection with the incident, which came to an end after he ditched his SUV and was found by police hiding underneath a canoe. According to a criminal complaint, three children, MurphÕs ex-girlfriend and her parents were in the home at the time of the shooting. (Courtesy of the Dakota County Sheriff's Office)
Noah Pierre Murph (Courtesy of the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office)

On Sunday, Noah Pierre Murph threatened to harm to his ex-girlfriend and her father, according to prosecutors. He then tried to make good on his word later that day by shooting at their Lakeville home, criminal charges allege.

Noah Pierre Murph, 20, of St. Paul, was charged this week in Dakota County District Court with three felonies — drive-by shooting toward an occupied building, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

Murph was arrested in St. Paul shortly after he ditched his SUV and ran from police, according to a criminal complaint.

In the home at the time of the shooting were three children, Murph’s ex-girlfriend, her father and another adult, according to the complaint. No one was injured.

Officers called to the shooting around 10 p.m. Sunday saw bullet holes in the home’s exterior and discovered that at least one bullet shattered a glass door and went inside. A Honda Accord in the driveway was also shot up.

The homeowner told police that Murph had threatened him, his daughter and another adult “with physical harm” in text messages he sent earlier in the day, the complaint read. He said his daughter and Murph had been in a romantic relationship and that they have a child together.

He said they were on the second floor discussing the threats when the shots were fired. When the shooting stopped, he said, they looked outside and saw a black SUV driving away. He said Murph drives a black Chevy Suburban SUV, according to charges.

Assisting officers saw Murph’s SUV on Cedar Avenue in Apple Valley and followed it. He got onto Interstate 35E, then Interstate 494 and U.S. 52. Officers initiated a traffic stop.

Murph pulled over onto the shoulder. But as officers exited their squad cars and yelled for him to remove the keys from the ignition, he sped away, charges allege. Officers pursued the vehicle for several miles.

In the area of Randolph Avenue and Brimhall Street in St. Paul, Murph ditched the SUV and fled on foot, according to the charges. He was found nearby, hiding underneath a canoe.

In Lakeville, investigators found multiple bullets in both the Honda Accord and the home. Inside Murph’s SUV were 13 spent bullet casings and a Glock 9mm magazine, the charges said.

Murph remained jailed Thursday on $150,000 bail set Tuesday by Judge David Knutson. Murph’s next court hearing is scheduled for April 14.

His criminal record includes two misdemeanor driving-related convictions and a conviction last year for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

News

Whitney Young teacher suspended for hanging Black doll in classroom

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 1, 2022

By

A teacher at Whitney Young Magnet High School was suspended after hanging a Black doll in his classroom, the Near West Side school said in a statement.

A letter signed by Principal Joyce Kenner and sent to the Whitney Young community Tuesday night said the teacher “hung a small stuffed African American football doll by a pull-down string from a projector screen in their classroom.”

The teacher said Monday that he found the doll in his room and wanted the students to see if someone would claim it, the letter said. Another teacher approached the teacher about the doll and “the conversation between the teachers became contentious,” the letter said.

The school, 211 S. Laflin St., did not disclose the teacher’s name, and a Chicago Public Schools spokesperson said they would not provide the teacher’s name or what classes he taught.

The district’s Office of Student Protections and Title IX has an open investigation into the matter and the teacher will be suspended until the investigation concludes.

On Tuesday morning, administrators at the school met with a group of students giving them a chance to voice their concerns and discuss what happened, the principal’s letter said.

“Our administrative team investigated the incident and spoke with the teachers,” the letter said. “An official incident report has been created and filed with CPS. Additional information will be added as needed.”

“Chicago Public Schools strives to foster safe and secure learning environments for our students, families, and colleagues,” the district said in a statement. “Our schools and the district investigate and address all complaints and allegations of wrongdoing in accordance with district policies and procedures.”

[email protected]

News

Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns needs more shots, and that falls on everyone

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 1, 2022

By

The Timberwolves’ recent losses all tell a similar story for the team’s star player. Karl-Anthony Towns blasts out of the gate to dominate the first quarter, and is rarely heard from again.

Towns scored eight points in the first quarter of Wednesday’s loss in Toronto, then tallied just eight points over the final three periods. On Sunday in Boston, Towns went off for 12 first-quarter points but finished the game with just 19. He scored 10 points in the first quarter on March 23 against Phoenix, and added just five more points from there.

Speaking specifically of the quiet final three quarters in Toronto, Towns said, “the game just didn’t find me.”

It’s no secret opposing defenses have ramped up their efforts to slow Minnesota’s all-star big man. Those efforts generally intensify as the game wears on. Towns knows the dance by now.

“It gets worse throughout the game. That’s a lot of respect teams are giving me,” Towns said. “Even players just telling me, ‘We’re box-and-1ing you, we’re not going to let you catch the ball today.’ They’re well aware, and they know I’m well aware, of what’s going on when I step onto the court.”

After his first few buckets in Toronto, Towns said Raptors players told him they were going to “tighten that up.” He noted that in the past, teams would double him in the post as soon as he took a dribble.

“Now, they’re coming on the thought of a pass,” he said. “Teams are giving me respect, we’ve just got to utilize that to our advantage.”

That hasn’t happened of late. Generally, if Towns isn’t producing, the rest of the team tends to fade. Performance as a whole slips. Take away Towns, take away the Timberwolves. The goal of defenses is generally to make life difficult for the opposing team’s best scorers.

Phoenix, Boston and Toronto found ways to essentially render Towns moot over the final three quarters of games.

“I’ve got to do a better job of getting him the ball,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “(The Raptors) did a good job of being physical, but that’s nothing we haven’t seen before. He’s got to get the ball, he’s got to get more touches, we’ve got to get through him a lot more. That’s on me.”

Asked if he agreed with Finch’s assessment, Towns simply replied, “yes.”

But that responsibility falls on more shoulders than just the coach’s. Certainly, Finch can impact the number of touches the Timberwolves feed to their big man. But Towns’ teammates are ultimately the ones who need to get him the ball.

And while teams can double-team Towns in the post and take away his driving lanes, it’s also on the center to be so dominant that his impact cannot be mitigated. Towns’ toolbox is so deep that shouldn’t be a problem. But he’s not using all of his abilities to their fullest extent of late. He took just one 3-point shot attempt in Toronto.

Since the all-star break, Towns is still shooting the deep ball at a 40-percent clip, but he’s attempting just four per game — the seventh-most among his teammates. Jaden McDaniels, Patrick Beverley and Taurean Prince, role players on the offensive end, are getting up more triple tries than the reigning 3-point shootout champion.

It doesn’t add up that the man who dubbed himself the greatest shooting big of all time would hesitate to launch from distance, particularly when the entire team is struggling, and Towns seems to be the best antidote.

Towns said “there’s ways” to get him more shots, even with the attention from opponents. That’s proven true by other teams around the league. Nikola Jokic is light years better than his teammates in Denver, the team Minnesota will play Friday in a last-gasp effort to chase down the Nuggets for the No. 6 seed. It should be every opponent’s prerogative to make someone other than Jokic beat them. Yet the MVP front-runner still averages more shots per game than Towns, as does Philadelphia center Joel Embiid.

Minnesota has to find a solution, because in the postseason, attention paid to Towns will only increase, and the Timberwolves can’t simply lose because of it.

“I feel like even with the shot attempts not going up, (me) just touching the ball makes the defense have a disadvantage right away,” Towns said. “If you see in the post, (my teammates) throw me the ball in the post, (the extra defenders) come with the ball in flight. I throw it right back to the person passing to me and (the opposing defenders are) already at a disadvantage. They’re in rotation, we get a really good look, so I think utilizing that a little more (will help). In a way, utilizing me like a decoy. Starting the offense from the big and then letting everyone get their shots much easier.”

