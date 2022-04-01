News
Minnesota lawmakers reach deal to extend state’s health care reinsurance program
Legislative leaders announced a bipartisan deal Thursday to extend Minnesota’s health care reinsurance program, beating a deadline by one day in a move to hold down premiums for residents who buy their health insurance on the individual market.
The $700 million deal agreed to late Wednesday authorizes an extension of the program for five years, but funds it for only three years. Republicans reached a compromise with Democrats who have never liked the five-year-old program. They see it as an expensive giveaway to insurance companies that doesn’t solve bigger issues over the costs of health care and prescription drugs.
Premiums would have gone up by “a minimum of 20-25%” this fall without a deal by Friday, said Sen. Gary Dahms, of Redwood Falls, the lead Republican negotiator. The agreement was a condition for getting a required waiver from the federal government under the rules of the Affordable Care Act to continue the program.
The agreement affects about 167,000 Minnesotans who get their coverage in the individual marketplace, whether it’s via the state-run MNsure exchange or directly from carriers. That includes many small businesses, farmers, independent contractors and other self-employed people.
“This really is a good example of Democrats in the House and Republicans in the Senate working together with the administration on a compromise agreement,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, told reporters.
Miller said floor votes were expected later Thursday to send the bill to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for his expected signature.
The lead Democratic negotiator, Rep. Zack Stephenson, of Champlin, said the House still would rather tackle health care affordability with a “public option” for people to buy into a government-run health plan, such as the existing MinnesotaCare program for the working poor.
But Stephenson conceded at a conference committee meeting that the compromise will mean “very significant savings” to consumers in the individual marketplace. For many, he added, “it’s the difference between affordable health care and unaffordable health care.”
In return, he said, Democrats got provisions to let patients with high deductibles spread out their drug copayments instead of struggling to pay them all early in the year, and more coverage for maternal health. But they didn’t get the studies they sought to find alternatives to reinsurance.
Rep. Tina Liebling, of Rochester, told the panel she couldn’t support the deal, saying she and many of her House Democratic colleagues “consider reinsurance to be basically a bridge to nowhere. And we keep extending the bridge, and it’s still a bridge to nowhere.”
Reinsurance was the third major bipartisan compromise for the divided Legislature this year, following a $25 million bill that Walz signed Wednesday to fund research on the neurological disease ALS and a bill awaiting his signature to divest state government from Russia over its war in Ukraine.
But deals remain elusive on averting an unemployment insurance tax increase on businesses, which Democrats have made contingent on “hero pay” for frontline workers who put themselves at risk in the pandemic, and on what to do with the bulk of the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus.
Rookie Joe Ryan named Twins’ Opening Day starting pitcher
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Chris Archer has taken the ball four times on Opening Day. Sonny Gray has drawn the honor three times before. Dylan Bundy has done so twice, most recently last year for the Los Angeles Angels.
And yet, when it came to picking an Opening Day starter, the Twins settled on a rookie who will be making just his sixth major-league start when he takes the ball on April 7 against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field.
That rookie is Joe Ryan, and when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli delivered the news to him Wednesday, he was subsequently enveloped in a hug by the 25-year-old.
“He’s absolutely earned the opportunity to go out there in the first game of the season for us, pitch Opening Day,” Baldelli said. “It’s still something that is important to everyone in the clubhouse. I know every pitcher may have their own opinions on this particular honor, but I think most guys and most people involved in the game know that it is a special thing. I think Joe was very pleased to find out that he was pitching Opening Day for us.”
Ryan, who slots in as the Twins’ No. 4 prospect per Baseball America, may not have much major-league experience but he has had his fair share of exposure to big moments. Last year, Ryan helped pitch Team USA to a silver medal in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. While in Japan, Ryan received the news that he had been traded to the Twins by the Tampa Bay Rays, along with pitcher Drew Strotman, in exchange for slugging designated hitter Nelson Cruz.
He made a strong impression during his first taste of the big leagues last fall, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning in just the second start of his career. In his fourth outing, he struck out 11 batters in a five-inning appearance. Ryan posted a 4.05 earned-run average in those five September games, striking out 30 batters in 26 2/3 innings.
He has yet to give up a run in two spring outings this year, striking out six in his five innings pitched.
“He’s pitched well from the first day I’ve ever seen him pitch, and came into camp in a really good spot, put himself in a good position, and this is the way things fell for him,” Baldelli said. “The reason things fall like this is because the player did such a great job getting ready to go and he’s continued to go out there and pitch well in all types of outings all spring long.”
Still, the decision was a surprise, considering Ryan’s relative lack of experience. Veteran starter Sonny Gray, whom the Twins acquired from the Reds earlier this month, was presumed by many to draw the nod on April 7.
But Gray has been behind other starters in camp in his build-up and has appeared in just one exhibition game thus far — a minor-league game on Monday while the major-league team had the day off.
“Other pitchers, Sonny Gray, who has many, many accomplishments — of course he was a consideration and part of this discussion,” Baldelli said. “But the way that things have all played out and who was set up to do this, who was throwing the ball really well, who has proven himself to us in a lot of ways, the answer to that this year for us was Joe.”
And so next week, Ryan will become the first rookie to take the ball for an Opening Day start for the Twins since Tom Hall in 1969. He’ll do so opposed by last year’s American League Cy Young winner, Robbie Ray, who was announced as the Mariners’ Opening Day starter on Thursday.
“It’s something we think he can handle as a human being. It’s a big deal,” Baldelli said. “It’s an honor to go out there, but it’s an honor that he’s earned and an honor that he can absolutely handle, in everybody’s opinion over here.”
White House hosts transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ star Amy Schneider
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday by denouncing “hateful bills” being passed at the state level as the White House played host to “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider, the first openly transgender winner on the popular quiz show.
Schneider met with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who joined Rachel Levine, the assistant health secretary and the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate, for a conversation with transgender kids and their parents.
Schneider used the moment in the Washington spotlight to speak out against bills affecting transgender people.
“They’re really scary and some of them in particular that are denying medical services to trans youth, those are, those are lifesaving medical treatments,” Schneider told reporters. “These bills will cause the deaths of children and that’s really sad to me and it’s really frightening.”
Biden, in a brief video message, said that “the onslaught of anti-transgender state laws attacking you and your families is simply wrong.” The president said his administration “is standing up for you against all these hateful bills. And we’re committed to advancing transgender equality in the classroom, on the playing field, at work, in our military and our housing and health care systems.”
The administration announced several actions to make the federal government more inclusive for transgender people and said the Health and Human Services Department will be the first agency to fly a trans pride flag.. The steps come as Republican leaders have advanced state measures targeting transgender people as part of a broader push to stoke culture wars heading into a critical election season.
The administration said the federal government will become more inclusive for transgender people, including through the use of a new “X” gender marker on U.S. passport applications, beginning on April 11, and new Transportation Security Administration scanners that are gender-neutral.
It is working to expand the availability of the “X” gender marker to airlines and federal travel programs and will make it easier for transgender people to change their gender information in Social Security Administration records.
Visitors to the White House complex soon will also be able to choose an “X” gender marker option in the White House Worker and Visitor Entry System, which is used to conduct screening background checks.
At airports, changes will be made to screening scanners along with the introduction of the use of an “X” for travelers going through Precheck who do not identify as male or female. Transportation Security Administration agents will receive new instructions on how to make screening procedures less invasive and will work with airlines to promote acceptance of the “X” gender marker.
“Jeopardy!” star Schneider spoke of “being a trans person out there that isn’t monstrous and isn’t threatening and is just a normal person, like we all are,” and said “the more that people like me can be seen, the harder it is to sustain the myths that are … kind of driving a lot of this hate and fear.”
In his video, Biden said there is work still to be done to end “the epidemic of violence against transgender women of color and girls of color” and to ensure that transgender seniors “can age with dignity.” He called anew on Congress to pass the Equality Act to help transgender people around the world “live free from discrimination and violence.”
Biden tried to reassure any transgender person who is struggling, telling them to remember that “you’re not alone.”
“You’re so brave. You belong. And we have your back,” Biden said.
The administration’s actions follow recent steps at the state level to limit activity by transgender people. At least 10 states have banned transgender athletes from participating in sports at all levels in a way that is consistent with their gender identity.
In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking reelection, has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to probe reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who is running for reelection and considering a 2024 presidential bid, on Monday signed into law a measure that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The law has drawn intense national scrutiny from critics who argue it marginalizes LGBTQ people. Republicans and advocates of the law argue that discussion of these topics should be between parents and their children.
___
Associated Press writers Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, and Colleen Long and Ben Fox contributed to this report.
COVID pandemic’s end may bring turbulence for US health care
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
WASHINGTON (AP) — When the end of the COVID-19 pandemic comes, it could create major disruptions for a cumbersome U.S. health care system made more generous, flexible and up-to-date technologically through a raft of temporary emergency measures.
Winding down those policies could begin as early as the summer. That could force an estimated 15 million Medicaid recipients to find new sources of coverage, require congressional action to preserve broad telehealth access for Medicare enrollees, and scramble special COVID-19 rules and payment policies for hospitals, doctors and insurers. There are also questions about how emergency use approvals for COVID-19 treatments will be handled.
The array of issues is tied to the coronavirus public health emergency first declared more than two years ago and periodically renewed since then. It’s set to end April 16 and the expectation is that the Biden administration will extend it through mid-July. Some would like a longer off-ramp.
Transitions don’t bode well for the complex U.S. health care system, with its mix of private and government insurance and its labyrinth of policies and procedures. Health care chaos, if it breaks out, could create midterm election headaches for Democrats and Republicans alike.
“The flexibilities granted through the public health emergency have helped people stay covered and get access to care, so moving forward the key question is how to build on what has been a success and not lose ground,” said Juliette Cubanski, a Medicare expert with the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, who has been researching potential consequences of winding down the pandemic emergency.
MEDICAID CHURN
Medicaid, the state-federal health insurance program for low-income people, is covering about 79 million people, a record partly due to the pandemic.
But the nonpartisan Urban Institute think tank estimates that about 15 million people could lose Medicaid when the public health emergency ends, at a rate of at least 1 million per month.
Congress increased federal Medicaid payments to states because of COVID-19, but it also required states to keep people on the rolls during the health emergency. In normal times states routinely disenroll Medicaid recipients whose incomes rise beyond certain levels, or for other life changes affecting eligibility. That process will switch on again when the emergency ends, and some states are eager to move forward.
Virtually all of those losing Medicaid are expected to be eligible for some other source of coverage, either through employers, the Affordable Care Act or — for kids — the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
But that’s not going to happen automatically, said Matthew Buettgens, lead researcher on the Urban Institute study. Cost and lack of awareness about options could get in the way.
People dropped from Medicaid may not realize they can pick up taxpayer-subsidized ACA coverage. Medicaid is usually free, so people offered workplace insurance could find the premiums too high.
“This is an unprecedented situation,” said Buettgens. “The uncertainty is real.”
The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, is advising states to take it slow and connect Medicaid recipients who are disenrolled with other potential coverage. The agency will keep an eye on states’ accuracy in making eligibility decisions. Biden officials want coverage shifts, not losses.
“We are focused on making sure we hold on to the gains in coverage we have made under the Biden-Harris administration,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “We are at the strongest point in our history and we are going make sure that we hold on to the coverage gains.”
ACA coverage — or “Obamacare” — is an option for many who would lose Medicaid. But it will be less affordable if congressional Democrats fail to extend generous financial assistance called for in President Joe Biden’s social legislation. Democrats stalling the bill would face blame.
Republicans in mostly Southern states that have refused to expand Medicaid are also vulnerable. In those states, it can be very difficult for low-income adults to get coverage and more people could wind up uninsured.
State Medicaid officials don’t want to be the scapegoats. “Medicaid has done its job,” said Matt Salo, head of the National Association of Medicaid Directors. “We have looked out for physical, mental and behavioral health needs. As we come out of this emergency, we are supposed to right-size the program.”
TELEHEALTH STATIC
Millions of Americans discovered telehealth in 2020 when coronavirus shutdowns led to the suspension of routine medical consultations. In-person visits are again the norm, but telehealth has shown its usefulness and gained broader acceptance.
The end of the public health emergency would jeopardize telehealth access for millions enrolled in traditional Medicare. Restrictions predating COVID-19 limit telehealth mainly to rural residents, in part to mitigate against health care fraud. Congress has given itself 151 days after the end of the public health emergency to come up with new rules.
“If there are no changes to the law after that, most Medicare beneficiaries will lose access to coverage for telehealth,” the Kaiser Foundation’s Cubanski said.
A major exception applies to enrollees in private Medicare Advantage plans, which generally do cover telehealth. However, nearly 6 in 10 Medicare enrollees are in the traditional fee-for-service program.
TESTS, VACCINES, TREATMENTS, PAYMENTS & PROCEDURES
Widespread access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments rests on legal authority connected to the public health emergency.
One example is the Biden administration’s requirement for insurers to cover up to eight free at-home COVID-19 tests per month.
An area that’s particularly murky is what happens to tests, treatments and vaccines covered under emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
Some experts say emergency use approvals last only through the duration of the public health emergency. Others say it’s not as simple as that, because a different federal emergency statute also applies to vaccines, tests and treatments. There’s no clear direction yet from health officials.
The FDA has granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and older and Moderna’s for those 18 and older, so their continued use would not be affected.
But hospitals could take a financial hit. Currently Medicare pays them 20% more for the care of COVID-19 patients. That’s only for the duration of the emergency.
And Medicare enrollees would have more hoops to jump through to be approved for rehab in a nursing home. A suspended Medicare rule requiring a prior three-day hospital stay would come back into effect.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra recently told The Associated Press that his department is committed to giving “ample notice” when it ends the public health emergency.
“We want to make sure we’re not putting in a detrimental position Americans who still need our help,” Becerra said. “The one that people are really worried about is Medicaid.”
