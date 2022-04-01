News
Minnesota Senate approves relief plan for agricultural producers hit by 2021 drought
The Minnesota Senate on Thursday approved a $10 million plan to send out aid to farmers and ranchers hit hardest by drought conditions last year and to offer extra tools to detect avian influenza in Minnesota.
Senators voted unanimously to advance the funding bill after they noted the dire impact the historically dry conditions had on ranchers and specialty crop producers in 2021. The groups had less of a cushion compared to other farmers that were able to draw crop insurance last year and they had to sell off herds or watch crops wither amid the drought.
The bill to include $7 million worth of grants for specialty crop farmers and ranchers in the areas of the state hit hardest, as well as $1.5 million in loans to be administered through the Rural Finance Authority. Farmers and ranchers for months have asked lawmakers for financial support to help them weather the blow dealt by the drought.
“The sooner we can get this through, the sooner we can get relief — a shot in the arm — for our farmers that are having to scrape every week to figure out a way to get feed and forage for their livestock because of the shortage of supply last summer,” the bill’s author Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake, said.
Partisan disagreements over other matters during a proposed special legislative session — including a GOP call to oust Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm — prevented the proposal from moving forward before January. And different priorities in each chamber slowed its progress over the last two months at the Capitol.
Lawmakers also highlighted the importance of sending $1 million to the Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Lab to fund animal disease diagnostic equipment and another $500,000 to help the Minnesota Department of Agriculture buy avian influenza testing supplies. To date, five Minnesota flocks have tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza, and United States Department of Agriculture officials this week traveled to Minnesota to aid in surveillance and isolation efforts.
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health on Thursday issued a one-month ban on poultry sales and exhibitions in an effort to curb avian influenza’s spread.
“This is really an urgency. We’ve seen the loss of a lot of livestock farmers and dairy farmers and other livestock farmers. We can’t afford to lose anymore,” Sen. Kent Eken, DFL-Twin Valley, said. “We’re not making the farmers whole, we’re just giving them enough help — a hand up — just to get them through the next growing season.”
A similar bill passed through the House earlier this month after Democratic leaders in that chamber added $13 million to replace trees and seedlings that dried out amid the drought and to set up local water infrastructure. The House could accept the Senate version or decide to appoint members from each chamber who will be tapped to join a conference committee to iron out the differences between the two versions.
Ukraine invaded, day 36: Russian tanks destroyed outside Kyiv
Destroyed Russian tanks line a road on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, where Ukrainian troops pose for selfies atop the shell of one vehicle after their forces overran a Russian position. An 81-year-old man bicycles alone past one burned-out tank on the muddy road.
Close to Kyiv, in Irpin, Ukrainian soldiers carry the bodies of civilians killed by Russian forces over a destroyed bridge. Other soldiers assist an elderly woman who has hidden from Russian shelling in a shelter for weeks without food and water.
In the town of Bashtanka, people who have fled nearby villages attacked by the Russian army shelter in a church among the pews and in the basement bomb shelter.
During a break for lunch, a Ukrainian soldier keeps a machine gun close at hand, next to pickles and condiments on the table.
Gators coach Billy Napier will be aggressive in transfer portal to address depth: ‘We need players’
Florida coach Billy Napier finished the first scrimmage with his new team increasingly aware he needs more bodies before next season.
It still might not be enough to accelerate the Gators’ rebuild. Either way, this roster isn’t going to cut it.
Napier applauded the Gators’ physicality Thursday, praised the overall quarterback play and appreciates the players’ buy-in with a new staff.
“There’s a lot of bright spots,” he said.
The looming dark cloud is a lack of quality depth to run the kind of operation Napier expects and the Gators need.
Florida’s lack of personnel prevented Napier from calling 25 to 30 plays he normally would. Injuries at tight end, including a career-ending one to redshirt freshman Gage Wilcox, forced long snapper Rocco Underwood into action at his high school position.
The redshirt freshman and former Lake Mary standout responded with a pass reception.
“We got a lot of players who are taking advantage of opportunities,” Napier said. “You can sit around and complain about those things but to me, I see opportunity. That’s the approach we’re going to take.”
Once the offseason arrives, Napier and his staff will seize every opportunity to beef up the Gators’ roster. Expect Florida to be very active in the transfer market.
“We have spots available,” Napier said. “You can anticipate us being very aggressive in the portal this spring. We need players.”
Florida’s needs also will benefit the bottom of the roster.
Napier expects to award scholarships to five walk-ons. While a nice gesture to a well-deserving group the move does nothing to narrow the gap with Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.
For now, the Gators push to improve during the final seven spring practices, culminating with the spring game the night of April 14.
Despite not fielding a complete third string, Napier does not anticipate injuries and depth concerns will alter the game’s format. Under former coaches Jim McElwain and Dan Mullen, the Gators did not always have enough offensive linemen to stage a spring scrimmage.
“As long as we’re able to stay relatively healthy … We’ll be able to play our traditional spring-game format,” Napier said. “We got a lot of work to do. Heck, I haven’t even thought about the spring game to be honest with you.”
One area of concern is cleaner quarterback execution during stressful situations. Napier, however, chalks some of it up to the Gators’ inaugural scrimmage in a new system.
“Probably the one negative there were a couple of critical situational errors,” Napier said. “But that’s part of it because everything we’ve been doing has been compartmentalized and the situation is defined. When you get to a scrimmage all the variables are changing, the ball’s moving, you have to change gears mentally.”
Napier declined to single out individual plays or performance Thursday.
“We’re a long way from individual players,” he said. “What we’re focused on right now — we have a lot of good individual players — we’re trying to build a football team.”
To help get across his message, Napier invited Les Snead, general manager the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, to speak to his team.
Snead echoed Florida’s first-year coach when it came to program building.
“A term that they use was, ‘We,’ not me,” Napier said. “He told many stories about individual players on their team really accepting their role, working to earn more, the importance of each individual role, whether that’s big or small. We all know we got about 100 football players out there, but there’s probably 250 people or so that contribute to our team.
“It’s important that we all understand that it takes a lot of people.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
Cure N.Y.’s addiction to corporate welfare
Gov. Hochul this week announced a deal with the National Football League and the Pegulas, the owners of the Buffalo Bills, to spend more than $1 billion in public funds on a new NFL stadium. But that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg when it comes to the Hochul administration’s love of spending taxpayer funds on corporate subsidies.
In fact, in addition to the stadium, her administration has proposed billions in new spending at the Empire State Development Corp. — the state’s chief economic development agency. That doesn’t include the $5 billion that county Industrial Development Agencies spend on corporate subsidies each year.
Put it all together and that’s billions in state money transferred from public taxpayers to private corporations every single year to sustain a model of economic development that a significant amount of research and real-world experience, in New York and all across the country, has shown to be a miserable failure. Indeed, the administration’s nominee to run the ESDC, Hope Knight, couldn’t even answer basic questions about economic development program effectiveness or job quality during a hearing earlier this year.
The state can and must do much better.
Our organizations and several partners last week released “The Dirtiest Dozen,” a report outlining 12 of the worst corporate subsidy deals New York has made over the last decade. Among them: a deal with Plug Power, which received $4 million from the state per job created; the so-called “Buffalo Billion,” which created a slew of corruption convictions instead of jobs; the Central New York film hub, which was built with $15 million in public money and sold for a single dollar; Amazon receiving hundreds of millions of dollars to run local New York businesses into the ground; and the pharmaceutical manufacturer Medline claiming it needed public money to build a new facility, yet when that money was denied, going ahead and building anyway, basically admitting its ask was a sham.
These episodes are disturbing individually, but when put together reveal the width and breadth of the problems inherent in the way the state has been doing economic development. And there’s so much secrecy and sleight of hand built into the system — with deals covered by nondisclosure agreements and negotiated behind closed doors with little public input, and many of the players involved having significant conflicts of interest — that we’re surely missing some of the worst abuses.
Tellingly, one of the best ways to determine whether a state will increase its corporate subsidy spending in a given year is not to look at any economic indicator, but simply to see if the incumbent governor is running for re-election. The Hochul administration is attempting to build political power and reward political allies, not create a sustainable economic foundation for the state’s residents.
Not only has Hochul proposed doubling down on failure to boost her own political fortunes, but her administration seems utterly unwilling to embrace any reforms of current economic development programs. The distinct impression is that the administration thinks a system that has repeatedly failed to live up to its promises other than to campaign donors and billionaires is fine as it is.
Fortunately, the Legislature is not standing idly by. Both the state Senate and Assembly included key reforms in their respective budgets, including mandating the creation of a database of deals that will allow anyone to examine a subsidy arrangement and whether it’s creating the promised jobs, as well as allowing the state comptroller to audit economic development deals, a power which was removed by the Cuomo administration. Other proposed reforms in the Legislature include banning non-disclosure agreements in corporate subsidy deals and preventing corporations like Amazon from receiving subsidies to build out their warehouse networks.
But transparency, ultimately, will only get the state so far. Ample research has shown that investing in people — workers, families, students, children — is a far better use of public funds than bribing corporations to locate facilities in a particular place. The state should reprogram money currently being spent on wasteful corporate subsidies and sports stadium boondoggles and spend it instead on education, children, the workforce and the infrastructure that supports local businesses. Invest in the people who make New York great and economic prosperity will follow.
Garofalo is director of state and local policy at the American Economic Liberties Project. Kink is executive director of the Strong Economy for All coalition.
