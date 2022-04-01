News
MNDOT announces construction projects, including I-94/I-35E in St. Paul
More than 230 construction projects aimed at maintaining Minnesota’s roads, bridges and infrastructure as well as improving safety and mobility will be in the works this year, according to state transportation officials.
Among them — finishing the two-year Interstate 94 and Interstate 35E project in St. Paul. Work will include resurfacing, repairing ramps and frontage roads, improved drainage and upgrading storm sewers, rehabilitating bridges, and improving sidewalks.
Work across the state this year will include 184 road and bridge projects, plus 51 efforts to improve airports, waterway ports and transit infrastructure, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation officials.
State officials say the 2022 construction plan is mostly unchanged by the federal Investment and Jobs Act targeted to infrastructure. The act was passed by Congress in mid-March and the state Legislature must approve budget authority before extra dollars can be spent.
An overview of the 2022 state construction program can be found at mndot.gov/construction. Social media and email updates also are available for those seeking to stay informed about projects and other transportation topics.
Significant projects this year include:
- Starting a two-year reconstruction of state Highway 10 in Anoka, including replacing and repairing bridges to improve traffic flow, safety and providing better pedestrian and bicycle access.
- Resurfacing state Highway 77 between Bloomington and Minneapolis to provide for a smoother surface, improving drainage and access.
- Starting a three-year reconstruction of state Highway 169 in Elk River, including four new interchanges aimed at improving traffic flow, better capacity and heightened motorist and pedestrian safety.
- Continuing the several year Twin Ports Interchange project in Duluth to improve safety by getting rid of blind merges and left exits as well as replacing infrastructure and improving freight mobility.
- Improving 12.5 miles of state Highway 23 from Foley to Milaca including resurfacing, a new roundabout in Foley, replacing and repairing drainage and work on intersections to improve safety and drainage.
- Continuing work on Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls including reconstruction of southbound lanes, a new Highway 52/Highway 57 interchange, and completing a new Goodhue County Road 14 connection near Cannon Falls. Now in year two of a three-year project, work will also include replacing three bridges, adding new frontage roads, new reduced conflict intersections, and building a noise wall and install snow fence.
- Beginning the final stretch of expanding Highway 14 between New Ulm and Nicollet. When finished in 2023, this project will expand 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes, and complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester that will improve capacity, safety and access along the corridor.
- Constructing an overpass bridge on state Highway 29 near Glenwood. The work will include a new roundabout at state Highway 29/160th Street, and switching traffic to a new alignment for state Highway 55.
- Improving state Highway 212 in Glencoe. This will include construction of two reduced conflict intersections, installing a permanent snow fence and improving overall pedestrian access and safety.
- And, resurfacing and improving safety on Minnesota Highway 71 north of Bemidji, with eight redesigned intersections.
- MnDOT officials note that motorists should be prepared to encounter changing road conditions when approaching work zones. Drivers must obey speed limits — there’s a $300 fine for speeding in work zones. They also must not be districted by cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting radios or food and try to give workers space.
Real-time information on traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
News
Missouri House votes against open primaries, ranked voting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican-led House is proposing a rival constitutional amendment to block ranked-choice voting. Lawmakers gave the ballot measure initial approval Wednesday. Another group is trying to allow voters to pick from both Republicans and Democrats during primaries. Currently, voters can either choose to pick from all Republican candidates or all Democrats. Under that proposal, voters could then rank their picks from the top candidates in the general election. The legislative proposal would block that.
News
Report: State late in response to unrest after Floyd killing
By AMY FORLITI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An external review of Minnesota’s response to days of civil unrest following the May 2020 killing of George Floyd found several weaknesses, including a lack of clear leadership early on as businesses were being destroyed and set ablaze, and a failure to discern peaceful from unlawful protesters.
The report by Wilder Research, commissioned by the Department of Public Safety and made public Thursday, says Minnesota can do more to address tensions between law enforcement and communities, and must incorporate a deeper sense of humanity in the way it responds to civil unrest in the future.
“Further research and evaluation are needed to understand the role of racism and other forms of bias in law enforcement responses to civil unrest and determine additional steps to address community distrust in law enforcement and state government,” the report also found.
The report, which examined the state’s actions from May 26 through June 7, 2020, listed 20 recommendations to improve the state’s response and find ways to prevent such civil unrest from happening again.
Three “critical recommendations” include: strengthening coordination between multiple agencies; improving coordination and relationships with local jurisdictions and the media; and addressing tension between law enforcement and communities through trust-building efforts, police accountability and transformation, and education.
Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said in a letter to Gov. Tim Walz that his agency has already made changes to improve communication and police accountability, including implementing some of the report’s recommendations.
Floyd, who was Black, was killed May 25, 2020, when former Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for about nine and a half minutes as Floyd was handcuffed and lying face-down on the pavement. Bystander video showed Floyd said multiple times that he couldn’t breathe, before he eventually went silent and stopped moving.
The killing sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the globe as part of a reckoning over racial injustice. In Minneapolis, some of the protests became violent as businesses, and even a police station, were ransacked and burned.
The report said that unrest was unprecedented, and left local and state agencies overextended.
Local police and emergency responders couldn’t respond to many calls for help. Several state agencies, as well as the National Guard, were called in — but the report noted they were not experienced in handling large-scale civil disturbances over such an extended period.
The report found that the state was too late in setting up a multi-agency command center to coordinate response, and that several local agencies were following different rules of engagement. There was also a lack of communication, leading some communities and businesses to take matters into their own hands. Some of the response by state agencies was also viewed as escalating by some.
The report also noted some strengths. Among them, it found the state acknowledged that the community had legitimate concerns after Floyd’s killing. It also noted that small mobile field force units were effective in addressing unrest in multiple locations. The report said that a curfew, when enforced, was also effective.
A report issued earlier this month on the city’s response to the Minneapolis protests was sharply critical and included several recommendations, including improving police training on crowd control tactics.
Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and also pleaded guilty in federal court to violating Floyd’s civil rights. Three other former officers were also convicted of federal civil rights violations and are awaiting trial on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter.
___
Find AP’s full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at:
News
Got a dime? Businesses seek Treasury help with coin shortage
WASHINGTON — Got a dime you can spare? Coins are in short supply — again.
Retailers, laundromats and other businesses that rely on coins want Americans to empty their piggy banks and look under couch cushions for extra change and “get coin moving.”
A group of trade associations that represent individual businesses including banks, retail outlets, truck stops, grocery stores and more is asking the Treasury Department for more help convincing Americans to get coins back in circulation.
The consequences of the circulation slowdown hit people who don’t have an ability to pay for items electronically, they say.
“If retailers are not able to offer change for cash purchases consumers who rely on cash will be vulnerable,” the associations said in a letter to Treasury.
For example, people who do their laundry at coin laundry mats could have a harder time finding change to wash their clothes. And on a larger scale, people who don’t have cash access aren’t able to patronize certain card-only businesses.
It’s not a coin shortage America faces, but a lack of circulation.
“We can’t print our way out of this problem,” said Austen Jensen, a senior vice president for government affairs at the Retail Industry Leaders Association.
Jensen’s group, along with the American Bankers Association, National Association of Convenience Stores, and National Grocers Association, is trying to meet consumer demand and wants a new public campaign to increase coin circulation.
Jensen said his group is also encouraging member retailers to find creative ways to deal with the shortage of coins, including rounding-up purchases for charity promotions. And he says businesses with multiple locations could send coins from one store to another.
This is not the first time during the pandemic that the issue of low coin circulation has arisen.
The coronavirus disrupted consumers’ buying habits and shifted purchases largely to plastic cards to such an extent that in July 2020, the Federal Reserve restricted coin orders by financial institutions.
The Fed also convened a U.S. Coin Task Force, made up of representatives from various federal agencies, which led to a campaign encouraging the public to get coins into circulation.
This February, the task force issued a State of Coin report, which said pandemic lockdowns slowed small transactions that generated change and there was a temporary aversion to cash for perceived hygienic reasons. The report also said the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Mint contracted with a third party consultant to review the coin supply chain.
Coin deposit volumes began to increase gradually starting in the summer of 2020, but businesses say the problem has come up again as people have stopped using coins and have stuck to plastic cards.
The issue has had the biggest impact on people who don’t have bank accounts. An estimated 22 percent of U.S. Americans were “unbanked” or “underbanked” in 2019, according to the Federal Reserve.
The Treasury Department has yet to respond to the letter. The government encourages people to help get coin moving by spending it with retailers, taking it to their banks and credit unions, or using a coin recycling kiosk like the ones found at grocery stores.
