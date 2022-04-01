News
More ‘Wheel of Fortune’ backlash over technicality: ‘Frozen’ out
From fake Jordans and playing on an empty stomach to No. 1 NFL corner: D.J. Reed explains his rise
The Daily News caught up with new Jets corner D.J. Reed earlier this week for an exclusive one-on-one interview.
Reed explains what it will take for his new defense to improve, dives into his difficult JUCO experience, and ranks himself among NFL cornerbacks.
We also broke down a few plays from 2021, which you can find here.
Daily News: Based on your press conference it seemed you have disdain for being called a No. 2 cornerback, why is that?
D.J. Reed: It’s not that I have disdain about it, I just want to be respected. If I have great stats from this year and the year before that and I’m showing consistency, I feel I should be a No. 1 corner. I was a No. 1 corner on the Seahawks for two years. I’m not talking to just be talking. Everything I’m saying is pretty much factual.
DN: Also, in the press conference you believed your season was right there with the All-Pros like Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Terrell and J.C. Jackson. What do you have to do to garner that recognition in 2022?
DR: Starting out the gate faster. Last year, I played left corner for four weeks and I didn’t play at the level I was playing from Week 4 to Week 17 (when he switched sides). So, for me it’s just getting out the gate faster and playing better from the beginning, all the way to the end.
DN: What makes you one of the best in the game?
DR: Just my technique and IQ for the game. I just understand what the offensive coordinators are trying to do and who they’re trying to target. I think that’s very important, especially at this level because everyone is pretty much athletic and gifted. And then on top of that, I just have a competitive edge that I play with a big chip on my shoulder and that never strays away. My preparation for the game just week in and week out. I devote my life to performing and being the best version of myself.
DN: Who are the top five of cornerbacks in today’s NFL, from No. 5 to No. 1?
DR: Great question, right now, I wouldn’t call myself a top DB. I felt like there’s guys that have been in the league that have been doing it longer and more consistently. I have the potential to be the top dog in the NFL but I won’t put myself in that category right now. Jalen Ramsey, Jaire Alexander, Xavien Howard, Denzel Ward. (Long pause)
It’s tough, I got more than five in my head. Tre’Davious White, J.C. Jackson — I’m naming more than five, but Stephon Gilmore — that’s more than five but yeah (laughs).
DN: You’ve seen the numbers that the Jets defense produced last year. What do you have to make sure the defense doesn’t struggle like it did last year?
DR: It’s just getting guys in early and just talking ball and getting a feel for guys. It’s important for me to come in and learn the playbook and see what they want out of me. Also learning how the defense moves. Knowing what the ‘backers are doing, what the safeties are doing, so I know the play faster. But the most important thing is getting in with the guys and forming relationships and building trust on the field and off the field creating that bond so we can play good together.
DN: How much of an impact will you and Jordan Whitehead have on this young secondary?
DR: We’ll have a great impact. From what I’ve seen on film, Jordan is a smart player. He’s very instinctual. For a guy to play like that, your IQ has to be very high. Him playing on the back end will be good for the younger guys. I communicate very well on the field. I call out a lot of plays. I know what it is. I’m always looking at distance. My IQ for the game is very high. If you have two guys in the secondary, I think that’s going to translate very well and everybody can feed off that.
DN: You were in a division where you were preparing for Deebo Samuel, DeAndre Hopkins, Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham. You practiced against D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. How much will that experience prepare you for guarding the Bills’ Stefon Diggs and the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle?
DR: It’s gonna help a lot, but it’s a new year.
DN: Hill was almost a Jet, now he’s a Dolphin. Does that give you extra motivation when you face him twice this year?
DR: I was definitely trying to get Tyreek to come to New York because he’s a great player. He’s one of those guys you gotta find a way to get him the ball. He is probably the most explosive athlete and he’s a great receiver. For me it is definitely motivating knowing that when I’m training I gotta think about that: ‘You’re going against Tyreek, so you gotta be on your A game.’
DN: Who is the best receiver you’ve ever faced?
DR: Julio Jones, Justin Jefferson and D.K. Metcalf.
DN: Who did you model your game after?
DR: Darrelle Revis — just his technique and he understands the game very well. Brent Grimes. You talk about a guy that gets out his breaks so fast playing off and he has crazy athleticism and ball skills. He was a blast to watch, and he was only 5′8, 5′9 doing that. Champ Bailey and Jason Verrett, I used to watch him a bunch at TCU.
DN: Jason Verrett is also a JUCO guy and you’re a JUCO guy. Did you look up to him thinking, ‘I could be another Jason Verrett since I’m a JUCO. I’m also a cornerback. I’m also an undersized guy, and he was able to make the TCU out to Santa Rosa. Could I end up being a guy like that.’ Did you ever look up to him in that aspect?
DR: Without question. Me and my boy Eli (Walker, who went to Kansas State and Cerritos with Reed) used to watch YouTube all the time of guys coming up. I used to always watch Jason Verrett because he was a guy that wasn’t big. He was 180, 5-10 ish, just real jittery, real quick, real explosive. I was like man, I could see myself doing this. When I saw him get drafted in the first it gave me hope. It was like, this guy’s not that big and he’s a first-round draft pick.
JUCO LIFE
DN: You walked on at Fresno State in 2014 because you didn’t have any offers but you believed you were D1 material. But eventually you left. What were some of the tough struggles of being a walk on?
DR: It was tough, bro. I was working my butt off my redshirt season. Just working and not getting the acknowledgement and respect from your coaches is tough. But it’s a business that the end of the day. They got guys on scholarships that they’ve paid that they’re going to play over a walk on. Like I remember being in my dorm just crying and praying to God, asking ‘am I supposed to be here?’ Because I’ve been praying on this for months. I’ve been working my tail off all year. So it was frustrating at the time, but just to see how everything manifested. How God literally put me in a better situation as far as going to JUCO but then going to K-State, which is a bigger conference. My story just tells me to put your faith in God and just keep going. Never give up.
DN: So when you decided to leave and go to Cerritos College, how much of a culture shock was JUCO for you?
DR: In JUCO you’re on your own, everything is out of pocket. On top of that Cerritos was stacked and we had a lot of good DBs. I was coming in and out. I was basically a second stringer. By the grace of God I had a great highlight tape but it wasn’t long because I wasn’t playing the full game (laughs).
DN: What was your living arrangement?
DR: I lived with eight or nine guys in a two bedroom. I didn’t pay rent so I didn’t have a bedroom. I was sleeping in the living room. I would either sleep on the floor or the futon bed. When it came to eating, you had to figure it out. I didn’t have a job. My mom would help when she could, but it was a struggle. Like I remember when we played Hancock, me and my boy Eli literally didn’t eat anything all day. And we played a whole football game on an empty stomach. Man, that was a humbling experience. It was tough. The warmup was tough. Everything was tough.
DN: How did you do that game?
DR: I did OK (laughs).
DN: I read Tyler Dunne’s feature on you and your JUCO story. You mentioned the roaches in the pizza story. What’s another crazy JUCO story that made you think, ‘man I have to do whatever I can to get out of here?’
DR: Just the living situation and the clothes I was wearing. It was really humbling. Cerritos isn’t that far from USC. After we won some games, we would go to some USC parties (and see) Adoree’ Jackson and JuJu Smith Schuster.
I just remember my fits were horrible. They got the new Jordans, I had fake Jordans, with cargo jeans that were old and raggedy. My swag was horrible because I didn’t have any money. It was humbling but it motivated me.
I told Adoree’ when I was training him my rookie year. I was like, ‘Bro you probably don’t remember but those parties that y’all had, you used to motivate me because we both came out in the 2014 class. You played at USC your true freshman (year), but I was at JUCO seeing how you were balling at USC and you were my height. You really motivated me.’ It’s just crazy.
DN: Do you ever see yourself as someone JUCO kids look up to as inspiration?
DR: Oh yeah, I have people hit me up all the time saying ‘Bro your story inspired me, you’re the reason why I’m in JUCO.’ I love hearing that being a motivating factor because I know that there’s people in my life that motivated me. And they helped me get to the point where I’m at today.
QUICK HITS
DN: Your favorite rapper?
DR: My favorite rappers of all time are Tupac and Jay-Z. But right now Lil Baby.
DN: Who do you listen to on game days?
DR: I’m looking at my playlist right now. I got Lil Baby, Drake, Future, NBA YoungBoy, Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, Ralo, NoCap, J. Cole, A Boogie and that’s pretty much it.
DN: Oh yeah, you’re turnt on game days.
(Laughs) And oh yeah, Jay-Z.
DN: What’s your favorite thing to do in your downtime?
DR: Honestly, I’m very laid back, I just like spending time with my family, man. I think it’s beautiful, when I can get away and just have family here, and my girls’ family. We’re just vibing, eating and just relaxing. I’m literally just in my house just chilling. But if I do go out, I like going to the mall and going shopping. Sometimes I like to shoot hoops if I want to get active or go bowling. But for the most part, bro, I just be vibing.
Toll Tax New Price Released: Big news! Increased rates of toll tax apply, know how much toll tax will be charged from which vehicle
Toll Tax New Price Released: Big news! Increased rates of toll tax apply, know how much toll tax will be charged from which vehicle
The National Highways Authority of India has issued new rates for collection of tax from vehicles at toll plazas across the country from April 1.
Under this, toll tax will now be charged from small to big and commercial vehicles at increased rates. Along with the daily tax levied, the prices of the monthly toll plans have also increased.
new Delhi. All-round rising inflation is trying hard to put brakes on your vehicles along with daily expenses. First expensive petrol and diesel set fire and now toll tax has also increased the cost of travel.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased the rates of toll tax by 10 to 15 percent from Friday, 1 April. Along with this, toll rates have also changed for small to big vehicles on every route of the country. NHAI has increased the toll tax by Rs 10 on small vehicles, while it has increased the price by Rs 65 for large and commercial vehicles.
Also Read : Driving License New Rules: Now no test for DL! DL will be made on this one certificate, know the new rules
Now how much toll will have to be paid
According to NN Giri, Project Director of NHAI, notification has been issued for the new financial year 2022-23. The toll tax for cars and jeeps has been increased by Rs 10 one way on the toll connecting Delhi with various highways. The biggest increase has been made in the toll of commercial vehicles like bus-truck. These vehicles will now have to pay Rs 65 more for one-way toll tax.
The rate has been different on every route from today.
Toll tax from Sarai Kale Khan to Rasulpur Sikrod Plaza in Delhi will now be Rs 100 while for Bhojpur it will be Rs 130. Similarly, toll charges on Delhi-Meerut Expressway will also increase by 10 per cent. NHAI will now charge Rs 105 from Indirapuram to Kashi toll plaza, Rs 80 up to Bhojpur and Rs 55 up to Rasulpur Sikrod.
Apart from this, the toll rate for light vehicles like car-jeeps on the expressway from Sarai Kale Khan at Kashi toll plaza will be Rs 155 instead of Rs 140. It is worth noting that the highway authority revises the toll prices every year and increases it according to the vehicle.
Also Read : RBI Assistants Recruitment 2022 | Apply Online For 950 Posts, Salary Upto 4500 | Direct Link Available Here
Tax increased by 14 percent on this toll
Tax has been increased by 14 percent at Kherki Daula toll plaza located on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Apart from this, toll rates on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway have also increased by more than 9 percent from today. From April 1 at Kherki Daula toll plaza, big commercial vehicles like buses, trucks will have to pay toll tax of Rs 235 per trip instead of Rs 205.
According to an estimate, about 80 thousand vehicles pass through Kherki Daula toll plaza every day, from which the new toll tax will be implemented from Friday. The toll plaza management has told that along with the daily tax, the monthly fare of toll has also been increased.
The post Toll Tax New Price Released: Big news! Increased rates of toll tax apply, know how much toll tax will be charged from which vehicle appeared first on JK Breaking News.
College football player shot by police after disarming gunman inside California taqueria
A former high school football champion disarmed a gunman wreaking havoc inside a California restaurant before he was shot four times by responding officers, according to his attorney.
K’aun Green, an aspiring professional athlete, remained hospitalized on Friday after undergoing emergency surgery for gunshot wounds to his arm, abdomen and leg.
The 20-year-old football player was struck by gunfire on Sunday unleashed by San Jose police responding to La Victoria Taqueria, NBC Bay Area reported. He was eating with a group of friends when they were approached by an irate stranger, who the left the San Jose eatery, but later returned with two more people, one of who was armed, according to Green’s lawyer, Adante Pointer.
He said Green had been “minding his own business” when tensions gave way to violence inside the taqueria. Surveillance video released by authorities this week revealed a chaotic scene with multiple people involved, some of them wrestling with each other on the ground. San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata during a press conference on Tuesday said that the gun “changed possession more than once.”
As the space cleared out, Green can be seen in surveillance video wrestling the firearm away from one of the assailants.
“The video shows he was punched first, then the gun was drawn,” Pointer told KTVU. “He defended himself then disarmed the guy who was threatening to shoot him and then the other people in the restaurant.”
The incident unfolded about a block away from where officers were investigating a homicide, which they have since said was unrelated. Patrons fleeing from La Victoria told the nearby officers a man with a weapon had entered the eatery, drawing their response.
Mata said Green did not respond to repeated requests to drop the weapon as he backed out of the restaurant — so law enforcement officers opened fire. Authorities have since confirmed Green did not bring the weapon into the taqueria, but they have yet to apologize for shooting the college athlete.
The person who originally brandished the weapon, Brian Carter, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.
“The police yelled ‘drop the gun,’ and without giving my client a second to understand it was the police, or turn around and see what was going on, or even to drop the gun, he was shot multiple times,” Pointer said, adding that his client should be hailed as “hero” for preventing what could have been a more deadly shooting.
A still photo from police body camera video released by authorities shows Green holding the weapon in his left hand. According to video, approximately four seconds pass between the time Green exits the restaurant and when he was shot.
In wake of the shooting, Pointer said Green was treated like a suspect, strapped to his hospital bed and denied access to his family. He was not cleared until days later.
Green as a freshman at Contra Costa University played defensive lineman and linebacker on the Comets football team. He was also a three-time state football champion at McClymonds High School in Oakland.
