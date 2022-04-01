NCAA rejects idea of holding men’s and women’s Final Fours on same site

The so-called “Kaplan Report” on gender equity commissioned by the NCAA last year made several recommendations, one of which was to hold the men’s and women’s Final Fours in the same city.

The idea has gone over like a lead balloon.

“Every coach that I’ve talked to that’s participated in the Final Four, and I’ve talked to quite a few after the report came out, (and) not one said we should have both Final Fours at the same place,” Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma said.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer didn’t like the idea, and neither did her point guard.

“I don’t think I really know what the reasoning is for bringing both tournaments together,” Haley Jones said. “I think that they both stand on their own, and I think women’s basketball specifically has been growing at a crazy fast rate.”

The report by law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP recommended holding the events “in a single location is, practically speaking, the best possible way to ensure that male and female players have similar, if not the same, experiences at the championships with respect to sponsorship, gifts, signage, etc.”

The idea was discussed by the men’s and women’s Division I basketball committees and tabled.

“The committees decided that they were not going to pursue that at this time,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president for women’s basketball. “But they were going to continue to study other models and explore other concepts because through that examination, some other suggested models were raised.”

One of which was holding the events on different weekends. While the women play this weekend at Target Center, the men are playing their Final Four in New Orleans. Final Fours for the men and women already have been awarded to cities through 2026.

“The women’s Final Four sells out,” Holzman said. “We’ve sold out seven out of the eight Final Fours prior to the pandemic. I expect to be sitting here and to be talking about how we sold out here in Minneapolis.”

ON THE BRINK

In Cameron Brink, Stanford has one of the most effective paint presences in the Final Four. If the Cardinal can keep her on the floor.

She’s having a great season,” VanDerveer, her coach, said this week. “If it were my choice, I’d have her on the court.”

A 6-foot-4 sophomore, Brink is averaging 10.9 points, 9.25 rebounds and 4.2 blocks, and shooting 55.8 percent from the field, in four NCAA tournament games heading into Friday’s national semifinal against Connecticut. That is despite fouling out of a Sweet Sixteen6 victory over Maryland and being limited to 22 minutes by foul trouble in a regional final victory over Texas.

Brink has been called for at least four fouls in seven of her past 12 games, and has fouled out twice.

“A foul is a foul, and she gets some real fouls,” VanDerveer said. “But she also gets some real mystery ones, and then she also gets some real knucklehead fouls. If we could really eliminate the knucklehead fouls and the mystery fouls, I think we’d be OK.”

BRIEFLY

Sources said Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen will be announced as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday in New Orleans. Whalen was an All-American at Minnesota and won four WNBA titles playing with the Lynx before retiring to coach her alma mater in 2017. … Charles Hallman, a longtime reporter for the Minnesota Spokesman Reporter, was introduced as the winner of the first WBCA Mel Greenburg Community Media Award. … In separate ceremonies, South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston was introduced Thursday as the AP and WBCA player of the year at Target Center. Louisiana State coach Kim Mulkey was named AP coach of the year.