Now You Can Shop Diptyque’s Coveted City Candles Online—But Only for One Week
Iconic French perfumer Diptyque is famed for their luxurious home scents, and especially their chic and aromatic candles. The brand has built a dedicated following over the years, and while many customers are loyal to a particular fragrance (and will stock up on those candles, diffusers and scents in a very intense way), Diptyque also has certain exclusive drops that are more coveted than most, like their elusive City Candle collection.
The City Candle collection is composed of 10 votives that are inspired by their namesake locations around the world, and they’re the lone assortment of Diptyque candles that you can’t just order online or purchase from the nearest boutique, as the votives are exclusively sold in the city for which they’re named. If you live in one of the destinations, you can head to the nearest shop and scoop up the eponymous candle, but unless you’re constantly traveling around the world, you’re typically out of luck when it comes to completing your City Candle collection.
At present, the series includes New York, Paris, London, Miami, Beverly Hills, Tokyo, Berlin, Shanghai and Hong Kong, as well as the newly launched Pekin, which is an homage China and Beijing’s imperial temples and features notes of magnolia flowers, green tea, sandalwood and cypress, and comes in a vessel with an illustrated golden dragon. To celebrate the newest addition to the City Candles collection, Diptyque is offering the entire range of coveted City Candles to shop online, but only for a limited time. All of the City Candles, which cost $78, each, will be available to purchase on Diptyque’s website from April 7 through April 13, but they tend to sell out fast, so make sure you grab your favorites ASAP. Below, take a peek at a few of our favorite candles in the collection.
Former Cards manager Shildt: ‘I have a broken heart’
ST. LOUIS–In a new interview, former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is shedding new light on the moment his eighteen years with the organization, including parts of four seasons as manager came to a surprising end last October when he was fired.
Shildt spoke to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale in a story published Thursday where he talked about joining a Zoom meeting with Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak and team owner Bill DeWitt Jr. on October 14 for what he thought was going to be talk about a contract extension.
‘”Mike, this conversation isn’t going to go the way you think it’s going to go,’ Shildt told the paper, quoting Mozeliak. The team never specified the reasons Shildt was dismissed beyond citing “philosophical differences.”
“I have a broken heart,’’ Nightengale. “It still hurts. It hurts bad. When it first happened, I broke down. I was inconsolable.”
Shildt is temporarily filling in as third base coach for the San Diego Padres while Matt Williams is away from the team. Shildt has joined the team as an advisor and also works for MLB in an advisory capacity.
Days after he was fired, Shildt voiced support for his successor, former Bench Coach Oliver Marmol
Massive St. Louis County recycling plant fire now out
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Fire crews from multiple departments were busy overnight battling a recycling plant fire. The fire is out and crews are clearing the scene. There is quite a clean-up job for workers.
Federal International Recycling and Waste Solutions on Prichard Farm Road works with paper products. The business was a hub of activity early this morning with many crews fighting a challenging fire.
Firefighters rushed to the area a little before 1:00 am after receiving a fire alarm call. When the first crew arrived, they found two trailers outside of the main building loaded with paper products that were on fire. There were also other bails of paper products outside of the trailers on fire as well.
The fire quickly grew to two alarms with some 13 departments responding. It took crews some time to put the fire out.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fortunately, no injuries are being reported.
Andy Dawkins: What is St. Paul mayor’s rent-control group doing? How will we know?
The longer St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s ad hoc Rent Stabilization Stakeholders Group meets the more confusing its deliberations become.
Saint Paul STRONG (SPS) is concerned that recommendations to clarify the city’s new rent control ordinance will neither be effective in (1) involving the public in this important discussion, nor (2) provide a road map for the City Council and the mayor on moving forward.
The 41-member panel meets on a digital platform and live-streams its meetings, but members routinely adjourn to smaller groups out of the public eye for more detailed discussions, and return making pronouncements without explanation.
Some councilmembers and their staff have been denied access to the digital platform to observe and learn from stakeholders’ small-group discussions, while one council aide and several city staff have been granted that access.
If the ordinance, which is set to launch on May 1, is not refined, opponents predict a loss in affordable housing units — particularly new developments — in St. Paul because of its restricting rent increases to 3 percent a year.
The mayor made it clear he wants an amendment to exempt new construction from the ordinance ahead of input from the panel. Yet, at the group’s first meeting, City Council Member Chris Tolbert, a stakeholder group member, said: “The council wants to hear from this group before taking action.”
At the group’s second meeting, another panelist, former Councilmember Jay Benanav, made a strong push to have the group address the proposed new-construction exemption. However, panel co-chairs Tony Sanneh and Phil Cryan strongly opposed the notion, saying “We’re going to stay the course – stick to the mayor’s charge. If you have concerns, we encourage you to visit the mayor.” So again, things are being proposed without public input.
Furthermore, how the group of 41 intends to make decisions is unclear. Can there be motions and a vote? Is a quorum required? So far, voting is being done by “polling” (again not visible to the public) with no announcement or record of how members voted.
SPS is concerned that the panel’s minimal nod to public input is a ruse, hidden behind the classic Abbott and Costello comedic routine, “Who’s on First.” The mayor originally announced there would be three groups designing how the ordinance would work: 1) the aforementioned stakeholder group; 2) the mayor’s executive project lead for redevelopment Melanie McMahon is working on preparing the new construction exemption amendment, and 3) a third group of city staffers is working on implementation processes and procedures for the ordinance, which takes effect on May 1.
But again, this 41-member advisory group has not been charged with developing these complex new rules and procedures. An important one relates to when a landlord may be able to justify raising rent over 3% in a given year. The ordinance states that will depend on the landlord’s ability to prove that additional rent is needed to earn “a reasonable return on investment.” At this point, no one knows what that means, for either applicants or appellants. And with a universe of over 70,000 rental units, the number of applications and appeals could be overwhelming.
Why convene a group of experts — developers, landlords, renters, and advocates — and not seek their counsel and advice?
The resulting rent ordinance is not just important for renters — homeowners and property-tax payers have a stake too. The public needs to weigh-in on what happens next. Without more transparency, better direction from the mayor, and more public input, these experts will not be able to contribute anything of value.
Andy Dawkins is a member of Saint Paul STRONG, a non-partisan organization. Further information about the group is available at saintpaulstrong.com
