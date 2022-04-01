Finance
On The Fourth Day Of Christmas My True Love Gave To Me Progressive’s Pet Injury Coverage
“On the fourth day of Christmas my true love gave to me four colly birds, three French hens, two turtle doves, and a partridge in a pear tree”.
I have unfortunate news for all bird owners out there – your bird is not considered a pet by some insurance companies, with that in mind I have chosen to change the lyrics in our favorite Christmas Carole to: four collie dogs.
Pets are really just a part of our family, and we often take them with us when we travel. With that in mind, Progressive has chosen to add pet coverage as a part of your auto insurance policy. They offer up to a thousand dollars worth of coverage for your dog or cat if they’re injured while you’re in a car accident, or even in the event of a fire or theft. The better news is that it’s free! That’s right. Progressive’s Pet Injury coverage is automatically included in your Collision coverage.
Let’s suppose that you’re involved in an accident and you could use your collision coverage to repair your vehicle; well, you can use Pet Injury coverage for your dog or cat as well to help offset the cost of veterinarian bills. If the pet is not owned by you, but by a relative that lives with you then the same coverage applies
Once again, Pet Injury coverage is built in to your Collision coverage, that means that there is no added cost if you choose to use it or not use it.
Now it’s important to remember that this is not Pet insurance. Progressive’s Pet Injury coverage provides coverage for veterinarian bill your dog or cat incurs from injuries that result from accidents when they’re inside your vehicle. Pet insurance is coverage that will pay for veterinarian bills when your pet is sick or hurt. With most pet insurance companies, you will pay the bill and are later reimbursed by the pet insurance company. Pet insurance is similar to health insurance for pets; many plans have deductibles, maximums and even coinsurance. Just like medical insurance, Pet insurance does not necessarily cover all medical conditions for your pet and it is very important that you make sure you are aware of all of the ins and outs of the policy before you make your purchase. ABC Insurance Services does not offer pet insurance.
With Progressive’s Pet Injury, coverage is built right into your Collision coverage. Progressive auto insurance is one of the very few policies that provide this type of coverage. Remember that your dogs and cats are covered for vet costs up to one thousand dollars when they’re hurt in a car accident.
Remember Pet Injury coverage the next time you sing about the four collie dogs.
GEICO Careers – How Can I Pass The GEICO Employment Test?
GEICO are the USA’s 3rd largest insurance company, so they can afford to be picky about who they have on board. Team players and effective communicators are a must. If that describes you and you desire a new career within GEIGO, who is the ideal candidate and what do you need to do to succeed? Join me as I review GEICO careers – how can I pass the GEICO employment test?
GEICO is a “people’s people” organisation and do not believe in doing transactions with their customers – they believe in interacting. Customer service is the top priority and team work is the key that unlocks successful interaction. Although they expect a lot from their associates, GEICO offer success-building tools such as industry-led training, in-house classes and online training through their very own GEICO University.
But first you have to get past that GEICO Employment Test! So, what is it for and what will you need to do?
The GEICO Employment Test should really be called the pre-employment test. Geared to evaluate exactly the skills, talents and knowledge you possess, each test is tailor-made for the specific job applied for.
It is based on real-life situations staff meet within the market place, and the goal is to weed out anyone likely to wimp out on the shop floor. The test is roughly in 3 sections:
1) Reading and comprehension. Based on real life situations, you will be asked to read a series of short stories and answer a set of questions. It seems a bit redundant since they expect post-grads and those with previous experience to apply for their jobs, but it is mandatory.
2) Typing and computer skills. This is a multiple choice, basic skills test to find out what level you currently operate at in terms of typing and computer programme knowledge. Since communication is a key element to their success, there may even be a grammar test slipped in.
3) Role-play. If you don’t like the idea role-play and cringe at the thought of it – turn away now! Placed in the setting of customer/associate situations, you may be asked to either be the GEICO representative dealing with a customer, or a customer wanting advice and help. The aim is to evaluate your sales skills and see how you work under pressure, so stay cool and calm, and don’t forget to treat the associate with courtesy!
Knowing what to expect can really help you to be well prepared for the interview.
Cheap Car Insurance Rates Guide to Understanding Your Options, Laws, and Discounts
There are many things you can do to bring down the price of your auto insurance policy: invest in a safe, economic car, keep your driving record clean, install anti-theft devices, combine policies, take a defensive driving course, etc. If you do everything you can to keep a clean driving record, you can easily find cheap car insurance rates online.
If you actually don’t drive very much, or have to go very far to and from work, then it might be a good idea to seek a usage-based auto insurance policy. This type of policy is designed to create a premium based on how often the individual drives rather than who they are. The less you drive, the less likely you’ll be to be involved in an incident.
Always be smart with your insurance coverage. If your car is only worth a few hundred dollars, or at least less than $4,000, you might not even need comprehensive and collision coverage in your policy. These coverage types are designed to protect the physical integrity of your car or truck, but if it isn’t worth that much that much anyway, you might be wasting money on coverage you don’t need.
Cheap Car Insurance Rates On the Internet
Thanks to the internet, it’s never been easier to find cheap car insurance rates. In fact, you can get multiple rates at once from many companies and compare them. Determine which one offers the exact kind of coverage you need at a price you should be able to afford. Also, check and see which company offers discounts you’ll be eligible for. Each company should have a “discount” section of their site for you to check out.
A multi-policy discount might be right for you if you already have home insurance. Does your home insurance offer a bundled package deal that also includes car insurance? Or if you’re not happy with your homeowner’s insurance, consider looking for a new policy from a different company when looking for auto insurance and combine them.
Sometimes your actual credit score will play a role in whether or not you will be able to obtain cheap car insurance rates. If you’ve been struggling with your credit and have a low score, you might not be able to get as affordable insurance as you’d like. However, this practice is considered discriminatory in some states, so make sure you understand the laws in your area if you feel that you are being discriminated against due to credit issues. It’s still a good idea to try and improve your credit situation and catch up on your bills anyway, even if it’s not holding you back from getting cheap insurance.
So where can you go to begin your search for cheap car insurance rates? One place to look into is Esurance. They offer excellent service and discounts for auto + home bundling. Even if you just need auto insurance, you should be able to find a good deal. There are numerous Esurance discounts available for all types of drivers.
Insurance Claims for Florida Homeowners and Condominium Associations
There are thousands of homeowners associations (HOAs) and condominium associations all over Florida. The sizes and responsibilities of these groups can vary from community to community, but most of them maintain some sort of insurance policy to protect their assets.
Because of some of the extreme weather like hurricanes or flooding in certain parts of the state, insurance policies can be extremely important for HOAs and condo associations. These groups can pay significant premiums in order for the following forms of protection:
- Property Damage – This type of policy would serve to protect utilities, property, and common areas that are shared by the HOA or condo association community. In the event of a fire, flood, hurricane, or sinkhole collapse, a property damage policy would pay for the cost of repairs that can easily be millions of dollars.
- Criminal Damage – This policy could protect an HOA or condo association from graffiti, vandalism, or arson, but certain criminal policies can also serve to protect the association from fiduciary mismanagement by a board member or other officer. These policies are sometimes referred to as fidelity insurance.
- Liability Claims – A person who is injured by a slip and fall accident, malfunctioning equipment, or violent crime on that HOA or condo association’s property may file a premises liability lawsuit. This type of insurance policy can help cover the cost of any settlements in such cases.
While insurance for an HOA or condo association may be costly, it is generally seen as being a worthwhile investment. However, many boards of such associations are shocked when insurance companies fail to provide adequate compensation after a claim is filed. Some of the common problems that HOAs and condo associations encounter when filing an insurance claim include:
- Delayed payment – Florida Statute § 627.70131 specifically states that an “insurer shall pay or deny such claim or a portion of the claim” within 90 days after receiving notice of an “initial, reopened, or supplemental property insurance claim from a policyholder,” but does allow insurance companies some leeway if “the failure to pay is caused by factors beyond the control of the insurer.”
- Denial of claim – There can be various reasons for a claim to be denied, including but not limited to a lack of evidence, certain accidents not being covered by certain policies, or policies being cancelled because premiums were not paid on time.
- Inadequate settlement amount – The insurance company may undervalue a claim and offer an amount that is significantly less than the actual cost of the damage.
- Negligent defense provided in liability claims – In certain general liability claims, an insurance company could leave a policyholder stuck with a settlement that exceeds policy limits.
Insurance companies investigate claims to limit their own payouts, finding reasons that claims fall into exclusions that are not covered under certain policies. An HOA or condominium association does not have to simply accept these types of outcomes. An experienced attorney can negotiate to seek a more favorable recovery or take the insurance company to court if it fails to provide a satisfactory amount.
