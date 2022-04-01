On The Fourth Day Of Christmas My True Love Gave To Me Progressive’s Pet Injury Coverage

Share Pin 0 Shares

“On the fourth day of Christmas my true love gave to me four colly birds, three French hens, two turtle doves, and a partridge in a pear tree”.

I have unfortunate news for all bird owners out there – your bird is not considered a pet by some insurance companies, with that in mind I have chosen to change the lyrics in our favorite Christmas Carole to: four collie dogs.

Pets are really just a part of our family, and we often take them with us when we travel. With that in mind, Progressive has chosen to add pet coverage as a part of your auto insurance policy. They offer up to a thousand dollars worth of coverage for your dog or cat if they’re injured while you’re in a car accident, or even in the event of a fire or theft. The better news is that it’s free! That’s right. Progressive’s Pet Injury coverage is automatically included in your Collision coverage.

Let’s suppose that you’re involved in an accident and you could use your collision coverage to repair your vehicle; well, you can use Pet Injury coverage for your dog or cat as well to help offset the cost of veterinarian bills. If the pet is not owned by you, but by a relative that lives with you then the same coverage applies

Once again, Pet Injury coverage is built in to your Collision coverage, that means that there is no added cost if you choose to use it or not use it.

Now it’s important to remember that this is not Pet insurance. Progressive’s Pet Injury coverage provides coverage for veterinarian bill your dog or cat incurs from injuries that result from accidents when they’re inside your vehicle. Pet insurance is coverage that will pay for veterinarian bills when your pet is sick or hurt. With most pet insurance companies, you will pay the bill and are later reimbursed by the pet insurance company. Pet insurance is similar to health insurance for pets; many plans have deductibles, maximums and even coinsurance. Just like medical insurance, Pet insurance does not necessarily cover all medical conditions for your pet and it is very important that you make sure you are aware of all of the ins and outs of the policy before you make your purchase. ABC Insurance Services does not offer pet insurance.

With Progressive’s Pet Injury, coverage is built right into your Collision coverage. Progressive auto insurance is one of the very few policies that provide this type of coverage. Remember that your dogs and cats are covered for vet costs up to one thousand dollars when they’re hurt in a car accident.

Remember Pet Injury coverage the next time you sing about the four collie dogs.