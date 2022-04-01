News
PM Kisan: Big News! Modi government made a big announcement, everyone will benefit
PM Kisan 11th Installment : You will get the next installment i.e. 11th installment money (11th Installment Money) to the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Yojana only when you complete the e-KYC. The last date for getting e-KYC done by the government has been extended.
PM Kisan Scheme: Under PM Kisan Yojana (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana), now farmers are waiting for the 11th installment. Till now 10 installments of this scheme have reached the farmers’ account.
In the PM Kisan Yojana 2021, the central government had made a big change, according to which now the farmers will have to complete e-KYC for the 11th installment. That is, now for the 11th installment, farmers will have to apply with many new rules.
Central government announcement
The central government has now extended the mandatory eKYC deadline to get the benefits of the scheme. This information has been given on PM Kisan Portal (pmkisan.gov.in). According to the information, now eKYC can be completed till May 22, 2022. Earlier its deadline was March 31, 2022.
Money will not be available without e-KYC
Let us tell you that without e-KYC your installment may get stuck. Soon the 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will also be released. It has been told on PM Kisan Portal that for Aadhaar based OTP authentication, farmers will have to click on e-KYC option in Kisan Corner. One has to visit the nearest CSC center for biometric authentication. You can also do this work from your mobile, computer or laptop sitting at home.
Know its process
1. Click on ‘EKYC’ option in Kisan Corner for Aadhaar based OTP authentication
2. Contact nearest CSC Centers for Biometric Authentication.
3. You can complete it sitting at home with the help of your mobile, laptop or computer.
4. For this, first of all you go to portal.
5. On the right hand side you will find such tabs. At the top you will find e-KYC written. Click on it.
Apart from this, you can easily check the status of your installment. You don’t need to go anywhere for this.
Check your name in the list like this
1. For this, first you go to the official website of PM Kisan Yojana .
2. Now on its homepage you will see the option of Farmers Corner.
3. Within the Farmers Corner section, click on the Beneficiaries List option.
4. Now select the State, District, Sub District, Block and Village from the drop down list.
5. After this you click on ‘Get Report’.
6. After this the complete list of beneficiaries will appear, in which you can check your name.
Check Your Installment Status
1. To see the status of your installment, you first go to the website of PM Kisan.
2. Now click on Farmers Corner in the right side.
3. After this you click on the Beneficiary Status option.
4. Now a new page will open with you.
5. Here you enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number.
6. After this you will get complete information about your status.
News
11 Unusual And Interesting Facts About Passport You Probably Didn’t Know About
Passport plays a very important role in easing our travel as without our passports we can’t even think of entering inside international borders. A passport is indispensable for a traveler who wants to travel around the world but have you ever wondered about your passport?
Passport relates to adventure, freedom, and new experiences for globetrotters. It gives you a green pass to enter a country and explore all the beautiful places around the world. Here we are going to share with you some of the amazing facts about passports. Basically, the main function of a passport is to identify where its holder comes from and where he went.
But, in this article we are going to bring to you some unusual and interesting facts about passports that you didn’t know about:
1. The word ‘Passport’ was first mentioned in the Bible
Passport has one of the oldest and earliest references in the Bible and has been around for a very long time. The passport is mentioned in The Book of Nehemiah, a tome of the Old Testament. In 450BC during the Persian Empire, King Artaxerxes I the sixth King of the Achaemenid Empire of Persia granted passage to Judea for his official, Nehemiah through a royal missive addressed “to the governors of the province beyond the river”. This laissez-passer that we know today is the passport.
2. Since the 13th century, Passports have been in use
Passports have been in use since the 13th century. It was introduced by King Henry V as he wanted to prove his nationality and identity easily when traveling to foreign lands. However, in the 13th century, the name ‘passport’ was not introduced.
3. The word “passport” originated back in the 15th century
The origin of the two French words ‘passer’ + ‘port’ dates from the 15th century meaning “to pass through a port”. It was also written as a compound word “passport” at that time. The name passport was used to authorize the movement of goods at first but from the middle of the 15th century, it was also used to refer to the movement of people. Though the sources can’t ascertain that the term “port” referred only to seaports or gates of fortified cities.
4. You need a new passport if you undergo face surgery or have a Face tattoo
You will definitely need a new passport if you get a face tattoo done or undergo face surgery. Even for the slightest change in your appearance, you will have to change your passport picture.
5. Wearing a uniform or covering your face or head in your passport photo is not allowed
Wearing any uniform, caps, hats, or sunglasses are not allowed while taking your passport photo. You even have to get photographed again if your hair is covering your face. Only pilots and flight attendants who are Commercial employees may get approval.
6. Always renew your passport six months before the expiry
Some countries require the passport to be valid for 90 days after entry. So, it’s better to have a safety margin and not take chances with your passport’s expiry date before a trip, as that’s the time required by some, you should guarantee the validity of six months.
7. The different passport colors have different meanings
Passports are usually defined in one of four colors – red, blue, green, and black. In India, including the United States, the color of the passport is blue which symbolizes New World. Burgundy is the color of European passports, whereas Green passports belong to the Islamic regions like the Middle East, Morocco, Pakistan, and the Maghreb. The rare color Black passport refers to the African countries and also New Zealand as black is their national color.
An interesting fact, the US passport is often referred to as the ‘blue book’, the UK passport is nicknamed the ‘red book’.
8. What is a World Passport?
A few countries around the world like Ecuador, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Zambia, Tanzania, and Togo accept a world passport as a valid travel document. World Passport is issued by a DC-based nonprofit organization, the World Service Authority to educate about and promote “world citizenship”, “world law”, and world government.
9. Before World War I Photo ID was not mandatory
Photo ID was not always mandatory in a passport. After World War I due to certain precautionary measures the addition of a photo to identify the owner of a passport was given importance. It has been heard that a German spy entered Great Britain with a false American passport. So, after the Second World War, passport formalities were standardized in the international system.
10. The Queen of England doesn’t require a passport
Queen Elizabeth II does not have a passport. Since unlike others she is not a citizen and all British passports are issued in her name, Her Majesty, the “Queen”, she just has to say that she is the queen. However, the other members of the royal family still need a passport to travel abroad.
11. Not all passports hold the same value
Some people have the upper hand in traveling the world with more ease than others. The more power your passport holds, the more mobile you are, it gets easier to travel to foreign countries without a visa. The Singapore and Japanese passport are the two most powerful passports in the world, according to Henley Passport Index 2022, and they can travel to 192 countries without a visa. India has a visa-free score of 60 and is currently placed at 83rd position, in the most powerful passport report it has improved its ranks from the earlier 90th position.
News
JKSSB Issued List of Candidates Called for Document Verification for the Post of Junior Assistants
JKSSB Junior Assistant Posts 4504 from Jammu Division, 2618 from Kashmir Division have been considered for Document Verification of the Post of Junior Assistants.
Click Below Link For Complete List
DOWNLOAD HERE
News
Hrithik Roshan’s Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Gets Cozy With This Man After Late Night Dinner Date
After the divorce, superstar Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have moved on in their personal lives, though they are often seen together spending time with family for the purpose of co-parenting their children. Recently, a video of Sussanne Khan surfaced on social media, which came as a shock for most people. The video of Sussanne was taken by the paparazzi while they spotted her.
What’s in the after-party video?
Sussanne was spotted with her friends in the after-party video that surfaced on the internet. She was spotted bidding goodbye to everyone at the dinner party while going toward her car. But the way Sussanne and her rumored boyfriend Arslan bid goodbye to each other is enough to prove that the two are very close and share a special bond.
View this post on Instagram
Public Display of Affection (PDA) on camera?
The duo, Sussanne, and Arslan were caught on the camera showering PDA and hugging each other regardless of the cameras. Even when Arslan made Sussanne sit in the car she did not stop showering love on him even after the car started moving.
Netizens are shocked
The video has been shared by Viral Bhayani, which went viral really fast on social media and was flooded with comments from shocked netizens. The dating rumors of Suzanne and Arslan have been in the news for quite some time.
Are they officially a couple?
They have not issued any statement indicating the status of their relationship yet, but have been spotted on social media several times being affectionate towards each other.
Check out the viral video by Viral Bhayani:
View this post on Instagram
Who is Arslan Goni?
Arslan Goni is an actor and the brother of Ali Goni, who was a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Recently Arslan has signed a web series ‘Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon’ with Ait Balaji. Reportedly Sussanne met him through a common friend from the TV industry and the two became very close and have known each other for a year.
Who is Hrithik’s girlfriend?
Hrithik Roshan is in a relationship with Saba Azad, and the two have been making headlines with their adorable pictures together. Saba Azad is a musician, and actress who made her Bollywood debut with the movie Dil Kabaddi. She also endorsed a lot of brands like Pond’s, Cadbury, Tata Sky, Maggi, Google, Clean & Clear, and many more.
