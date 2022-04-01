Replace and Revise Health Insurance

Share Pin 0 Shares

If the Trump administration truly wanted to repeal and replace healthcare with all the right intentions, then their main focus would not only be targeted at the American people. The administration should include and focus their attention on these type of organizations as well: the large pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers and insurers. This small list does not include attorneys whose legal expertise at hand is suing companies around the clock and another reason why healthcare cost is out of control. These manufacturers, providers, insurers and law firms are some of the main reasons why health insurance is so costly. Did you know there is no cap on the amount of money insurance companies can charge their customers’ for the amount of their monthly premiums?

There is much talk about tax credits, the rising cost of insurance, social economic barriers, and the possibility of Medicaid being phased out altogether by the year 2020. These topics raise a concern. Where and how are people going to afford any type of insurance? In particular, how will those earning minimum wage and are not part of group coverage through their employer health plans afford insurance? The above complexities and legal jargon being used today is just another way to cause confusion.

This is not an hard fix and just another way to keep the American people bamboozled and baffled. One thing that had been done right to a certain degree was when insurers use to calculate and follow the underwriting process. Underwriting is a process when insurers would get information from the medical information bureau to review your medical history to determine risk tolerance. Today, this process has been eliminated; therefore, insurance companies do not know who they are insuring which causes ridiculous premiums. One way to lower premiums again is to simply allow the underwriting process to begin again. No one’s premiums should be higher than their monthly mortgage, even if the entire family is insured. Insurers need to have the freedom once again to underwrite people who are in good health and adjust monthly premiums based on consumers risk factors.

The mandates that are in place under the Affordable Care Act guidelines should remain intact and no one should be denied coverage. Everyone should still be able to get coverage regardless of their pre-existing conditions and if people are financially challenged then there should be financial assistance available to help people afford health insurance. More than enough money is being spent on everything else, such as defense spending and infrastructure, and not enough on humanity. Some states have what is known as cost share reduction plans (csr) which limits the amount of money people pay on their deductible and limits the maximum out of pocket cost consumers would pay in medical expenses.

Ohio, California, and Georgia to name a few have such plans. In addition, the state of New York, is an perfect example for caring for their residents who are economically challenged. They have insurance available for people based on their income level and household size where consumers pay monthly premiums as low as $20.00 per month. This is having a God like attitude and caring for the less fortunate. Other states needs to follow suit and use the same approach and guidelines to make health insurance more affordable for their residents.

God cares for the poor; “For the oppression of the poor, for the sighing of the needy, Now I will arise,” says the Lord; I will set him in the safety for which he yearns.” Psalms 12: 5. Where is the heart for the poor?