Rookie Joe Ryan named Twins’ Opening Day starting pitcher

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Chris Archer has taken the ball four times on Opening Day. Sonny Gray has drawn the honor three times before. Dylan Bundy has done so twice, most recently last year for the Los Angeles Angels.

And yet, when it came to picking an Opening Day starter, the Twins settled on a rookie who will be making just his sixth major-league start when he takes the ball on April 7 against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field.

That rookie is Joe Ryan, and when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli delivered the news to him Wednesday, he was subsequently enveloped in a hug by the 25-year-old.

“He’s absolutely earned the opportunity to go out there in the first game of the season for us, pitch Opening Day,” Baldelli said. “It’s still something that is important to everyone in the clubhouse. I know every pitcher may have their own opinions on this particular honor, but I think most guys and most people involved in the game know that it is a special thing. I think Joe was very pleased to find out that he was pitching Opening Day for us.”

Ryan, who slots in as the Twins’ No. 4 prospect per Baseball America, may not have much major-league experience but he has had his fair share of exposure to big moments. Last year, Ryan helped pitch Team USA to a silver medal in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. While in Japan, Ryan received the news that he had been traded to the Twins by the Tampa Bay Rays, along with pitcher Drew Strotman, in exchange for slugging designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

He made a strong impression during his first taste of the big leagues last fall, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning in just the second start of his career. In his fourth outing, he struck out 11 batters in a five-inning appearance. Ryan posted a 4.05 earned-run average in those five September games, striking out 30 batters in 26 2/3 innings.

He has yet to give up a run in two spring outings this year, striking out six in his five innings pitched.

“He’s pitched well from the first day I’ve ever seen him pitch, and came into camp in a really good spot, put himself in a good position, and this is the way things fell for him,” Baldelli said. “The reason things fall like this is because the player did such a great job getting ready to go and he’s continued to go out there and pitch well in all types of outings all spring long.”

Still, the decision was a surprise, considering Ryan’s relative lack of experience. Veteran starter Sonny Gray, whom the Twins acquired from the Reds earlier this month, was presumed by many to draw the nod on April 7.

But Gray has been behind other starters in camp in his build-up and has appeared in just one exhibition game thus far — a minor-league game on Monday while the major-league team had the day off.

“Other pitchers, Sonny Gray, who has many, many accomplishments — of course he was a consideration and part of this discussion,” Baldelli said. “But the way that things have all played out and who was set up to do this, who was throwing the ball really well, who has proven himself to us in a lot of ways, the answer to that this year for us was Joe.”

And so next week, Ryan will become the first rookie to take the ball for an Opening Day start for the Twins since Tom Hall in 1969. He’ll do so opposed by last year’s American League Cy Young winner, Robbie Ray, who was announced as the Mariners’ Opening Day starter on Thursday.

“It’s something we think he can handle as a human being. It’s a big deal,” Baldelli said. “It’s an honor to go out there, but it’s an honor that he’s earned and an honor that he can absolutely handle, in everybody’s opinion over here.”