South St. Louis explosion causes partial building collapse
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An explosion from the basement of the Master Auto Repair in the 7000 block of Hampton Avenue led to a partial building collapse. An employee in the building was trying to get out and saw the fireball. He then saw the roof starting to collapse.
The west side of the building is heavily damaged. The employee appears to have injured his arm. It has been treated. It is not clear if he will be taken to the hospital.
A bystander says that firefighters going door to door, checking for a gas leak. There are many first responders on the scene.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.
Heat’s Kyle Lowry calls Toronto return Sunday an opportunity to embrace ‘family’
If there was question of whether Kyle Lowry would make his return to Toronto on the second night of a back-to-back set, it was answered by the Miami Heat guard in a piece posted Friday at The Players’ Tribune.
With the veteran point guard having missed the first three matchups between the teams since he moved on to the Heat in August in NBA free agency, including the Heat’s 110-106 Feb. 1 loss in Toronto, Sunday’s game stood as the last opportunity to make it back during the regular season to where he helped lead the Raptors to the 2019 NBA title.
With Ontario having lifted most COVID-related restrictions, including the cap on crowd size that was in place when the Heat previously visited, a full embrace is expected to follow for arguably the most beloved player for a franchise whose lineage also has included Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Chris Bosh and DeMar DeRozan.
In the piece titled “For My Toronto Family,” Lowry, who spent nine seasons with the Raptors, wrote about the return and seeing former teammates Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, as well Raptors President Masai Ujiri, among others.
“I’m excited as hell to play in Scotiabank Arena again, and to hear Raptors fans do their thing again,” Lowry wrote. “I’m excited to be on a court with Freddy and Pascal and O.G. again — if Masai is big bro, then those are my little bros, and they’re the guys now, they’re taking over. And I’m excited to experience that energy of Toronto basketball again.”
The Heat first will face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night at the United Center. There also remains the chance that the Heat could face the Raptors in the playoffs, perhaps as early as the first round.
Lowry, 36, was dealt by the Raptors to the Heat in a sign-and-trade agreement for Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic, agreeing to a three-year, $85 million contract. He had missed the teams’ first three matchups to attend to a family matter, with Toronto holding a 2-1 lead in the four-game season series.
Of the potential emotion of Sunday night, Lowry wrote: “But I also think it might just be a normal night in some ways, you know what I mean? Because regardless of the jersey I’m wearing, a lot still hasn’t changed . . . and won’t ever change. It’s never going to be a wrap between me and this city. With family, it’s never goodbye.”
Lowry said he likely would have bypassed a return at less than full capacity.
“You know me,” he told the Toronto Star, “I wasn’t going to do that without fans. There’s no way I was going back without fans, no matter what.”
So, instead, expect a Sunday whirlwind.
“I’ll probably come early,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I have to say hello to a lot of people, try see everybody, everyone that was part of my success there.
“It’s going to be crazy, it’s going to be crazy. Got to say thank you.”
Free Ration: From when will the card holders get free ration, the officials told the date
Free Ration: From when will the card holders get free ration, the officials told the date
Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has again extended the food grain scheme till June 30. Under this, the distribution of food grains will start before April 20.
He was instructing all the district magistrates of the state regarding the purchase of wheat, informing them about the instructions of the Chief Minister through video conferencing from the auditorium located at Lok Bhavan. He said that a lot of good work has been done in five years, now all the officers have to compete with themselves.
The basis of schemes has been prepared in the state, now it needs to be accelerated. All sectors will have to work to make the state a one trillion dollar economy. The service sector and industry will play an important role in this. This goal can be achieved by increasing the growth of agriculture and food processing.
The Chief Secretary said that under the Cleanliness Survey-2022, all the District Magistrates have been placed in the award system, the District Magistrate of the district whose work will be commendable, will be honored.
While directing to promote e-office in the state, he said that complaints coming on IGRS system should be redressed promptly. Recruitment on vacant posts in the departments should also be started soon.
The problems of the villagers should be resolved in the village itself through village chaupal. The farmers should be paid for the purchase of wheat within three days while purchasing wheat starting from April 1.
Principal Secretary Food and Logistics Veena Kumari Meena apprised the Chief Secretary about all aspects of wheat procurement through a presentation. He informed that the target of procurement of wheat for the year 2022-23 is proposed to be 60 lakh metric tonnes.
In the meeting, Principal Secretary Cooperative BL Meena, Special Secretary Cooperative B. Chandrakala and Commissioner Food and Logistics Saurabh Babu were also present.
Yami Gautam Responds On ‘The Kashmir Files’ Being Called A Propaganda Film
Bollywood Actor Yami Gautam Dhar, being married to a Kashmiri Pandit (filmmaker Aditya Dhar), had tweeted a few days ago that she was made aware of the “atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through.” The Kashmir Files by Vivek Agnihotri has taken the box office by the storm. The film has been a blockbuster hit and crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. Yami even requested everyone to support and watch the film.
Actor Yami Gautam married Aditya Dhar on June 4th, 2021 in a low-key wedding ceremony. The couple got married in Himachal Pradesh in Mandi. Dhar, who is also a Kashmiri pandit is the director of the blockbuster Uri – The Surgical Strike.
In an interview with HT City, Yami said,
“We are very happy how the film has been received. And it’s not just the success or numbers but it shows what people connect with or want to see or how they feel. It is something we have not seen before, so it has connected everybody and most importantly, people now feel liberated when they feel they have been heard and got a chance to express what they have been wanting to say for so many years.”
She also added,
“We have read or heard about it (The Kashmir exodus) briefly, but we never knew the details of what exactly happened. When I met Aditya and his family, [they told me] all this has actually happened. And it is so painful. That’s the truth and it was long due to be told.”
However, the actress confessed that she has not watched the film yet:
“I will watch it as soon as I can. I’m just busy shooting and working night shifts plus promoting a film (Dasvi). And The Kashmir Files is not a film which you can just squeeze in time for and go or watch after pack up. So I want to take my time… It’s not going anywhere from theatres. It’s not going to be an easy watch as you can see it from the reactions of everybody who has watched it.”
Yami, who was last seen in web film A Thursday, also revealed that her husband Aditya did book a ticket and reached the theatre, “But, he just couldn’t watch the film,” she said.
He went alone, and tried but just couldn’t enter the hall. It was very overwhelming for him. He said it would be too traumatic to revisit all those memories. It would be too painful and emotional to muster the courage to watch and relive the past even if it’s [via] a film.
When asked to comment on the film is being labelled as a propaganda project that plans on inciting hate and divide people, Yami says that the film The Kashmir Files is nothing as such.
She continued,
“This is beyond filmmaking,” “Also, beyond a point you have to cancel a lot of things in your head. As long as you are a part of something which you believe in and you really like it, then you stick to it. When you know in your heart the intention [with which] something has been made [being tagged as a propaganda] it’s even more painful.”
Referring to the people who are raising questions on the intentions behind this film and talking about the trolls Yami suggested that they should talk to the victims:
“If someone feels the other way, why don’t they speak to people who have spent years and years in those refugee camps? So many of them are still there and it has become a home for them. I think they would be able to answer these people [asking questions] better.”
Yami says that she chooses to go with the sentiment of the people she trusts, she concludes,
“I would love to go with the majority sentiment, with my truth, with what I have heard, and who I trust. And so many people cannot lie. Emotional pain [shown in The Kashmir Files] is beyond all these debates and agendas.”
Check out filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Tweet on The Kashmir Files:
You might have seen numerous videos of Kashmiri Pandits breaking down in the theatres after watching #TheKashmirFiles. The emotion is real. It shows how long we kept our pain and tragedy repressed as a community. We didn’t have any shoulder to cry on and no ear to hear our pleas. pic.twitter.com/cAXZpSzDnK
— Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 14, 2022
Yami Gautam’s reaction on her husband’s Tweet:
Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles .
— Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 14, 2022
