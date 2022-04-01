News
Spencer Rattler, Zach Evans among transfers to watch in SEC
Players continue to flood the transfer market as more and more coaches across the country embrace the portal. With several new coaching hires at LSU and Florida, the SEC has become a home for several of those transfers.
Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU
Outside of Ole Miss and USC, nobody used the transfer portal better than LSU and new coach Brian Kelly. In the offseason, the Tigers’ secondary took a hit with attrition, losing Derek Stingley Jr., Cordale Flott and Eli Ricks, so landing Bernard-Converse was a must. The redshirt senior earned All-Big 12 honors after totaling 48 tackles and 10 pass breakups for Oklahoma State last season.
Troy Brown, LB, Ole Miss
The Rebels added a bevy of transfers (11) this offseason to land the top transfer class in the country. As a three-time All-MAC performer, Brown comes from Central Michigan with 212 career tackles, including 32.5 for loss with 6.5 sacks, 5 interceptions, and 4 forced fumbles. He joins a team that finished near the bottom of the SEC in total defense (420 yards per game) and needs to replace another transfer in linebacker Chance Campbell.
Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
With Matt Corral moving on to the NFL, Ole Miss needed to find a suitable replacement for the talented quarterback. Enter Dart, a true freshman who found himself starting six games last season for USC, where he completed 62% of his 189 pass attempts for 1,353 yards with 9 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Dart’s accuracy and versatility make him an attractive option for coach Lane Kiffin.
Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
Evans provides the Rebels with another explosive option on offense after averaging 7.3 yards per carry in his first two seasons at TCU. According to Pro Football Focus, the 5-star tailback led the Horned Frogs with 17 runs of 10-plus yards last season and was second in forcing missed tackles. His versatility makes him the perfect option to replace Jerrion Ealy as the starting back in 2021.
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
Gibbs gives Alabama a versatile option at tailback, where he totaled 1,206 yards in two seasons at Georgia Tech. He was second on the team in receptions (36) and receiving yards (470) and was a valuable addition on special teams, finishing with 589 return yards last season. He’s an explosive player who could give the Crimson Tide plenty to consider in their offensive schemes.
Jadon Haselwood, WR, Arkansas
Haselwood spent three seasons at Oklahoma, where he spent most of his time on the field at wideout. He was the top targeted receiver in the Sooners’ offense, featuring Marvin Mims and Michael Woods II. His arrival at Arkansas comes on the heels of a 9-win season — the best since 2011 — and provides the Razorbacks a legitimate option for quarterback KJ Jefferson.
Max Johnson, QB, Texas A&M
Texas A&M has the No. 1 recruiting class and talent at just about every position. Still, the Aggies also feature high expectations, particularly after a disappointing 2021 campaign. Johnson is coming off a career-high season at LSU (2,815 passing yards and 27 touchdowns). He has the intangibles, including a high football IQ, but he’ll have to beat Haynes King and Conner Weigman for the starting job.
Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
Rattler started last season as Oklahoma’s No. 1 quarterback and a Heisman Trophy candidate but soon found himself on the Sooners’ bench behind Caleb Williams. In search of a new start, he lands at South Carolina, where he instantly provides the coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks with a legitimate starter capable of energizing an offense that finished next-to-last in the SEC in total offense.
Eli Ricks, DB, Alabama
Alabama’s secondary received a considerable boost with the addition of Ricks, who is coming off an All-American career at LSU. The talented defensive back had a breakout freshman season in 2020, finishing with four interceptions with 5 passes defended. He finished with 11 tackles in 2021 before opting for season-ending surgery midway through the season.
O’Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida
Torrence followed former Louisiana coach Billy Napier to Florida, where he’ll bolster a Gators’ offensive line that was one of the best in the SEC in protecting the quarterback. The 3-star guard appeared in 37 games (36 starts) and was part of a Ragin’ Cajuns line that was among the best in the Sun Belt Conference in tackles for loss allowed and in sacks allowed.
Honorable mention: RB Ulysses Bently (SMU); OL Mason Brooks (Ole Miss); OT Miles Frazier (LSU); S Devonni Reed (South Carolina); LB Drew Sanders (Arkansas); OT Kamryn Waites (Florida); DT Mekhi Wingo (LSU); S Isheem Young (Ole Miss).
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
News
UF CBs coach Corey Raymond brings Pied Piper appeal, Yoda-like wisdom to Gators
Florida cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond knows how to command a room, be it the living room of a recruit or the meeting room of his position group.
Raymond’s presence is palpable regardless of square footage.
LSU’s 2017 Pro Day showcased generational talent — notably top-10 picks Leonard Fournette and Jamal Adams — and the SEC’s penchant to produce top NFL players. Yet on a day when NFL coaches Mike Tomlin and Sean Payton were among those in a packed house, Raymond’s late arrival at Charles McClendon Practice Facility caused a stir among players.
“As soon as he popped into the indoor facility you could just see how guys were gravitating to him,” Clay Mack, a longtime trainer of defensive backs, recalled. “Even the guys that he had on campus that played for him. All the guys started going up to him and hugging on him and loving on him.
“Even though I’m not in the building with him that tells me enough.”
Florida first-year head coach Billy Napier knew enough that within days of his Dec. 5 arrival he hired Raymond.
Raymond’s reputation, results and relationships give him gravitas and generate excitement among players, fans and even fellow coaches.
“He’s like the Yoda of DBs,” said Sean Spencer, the Gators’ co-defensive coordinator and line coach. “This guy has coached everybody. He walks in that room just so confident.”
Raymond’s energy, experience and cool exterior are infectious and influential.
He lured future stars Adams, Eli Ricks, Tre’Davious White, Donte Jackson, Kristian Fulton and Derek Stingley to LSU, where Raymond served from 2012-2021 at his alma mater.
“LSU is DBU [Defensive Backs University] because of Corey Raymond,” Steve Wiltfong, director of recruiting 247Sports, told the Sentinel. “His reputation is off the charts. Florida hired a good coach, an electric recruiter and took him away from a school that’s capable of at winning the same level.
“It was a massive hire.”
Raymond is a sliver-tongued salesman the Gators expect will bring Pied Piper appeal to Gainesville.
Once a player arrives, Raymond will develop him using a blend of tough love and technical mastery.
“It’s not just about going out there and playing,” Raymond explained. “It’s about learning the ins and outs of the position in different types of coverage, different types of footwork, where my eyes go. It’s just about developing that part of the guys.
“It’s going to take a little time getting used to me, who I am, because I’m hard to get along with out there on the field.”
After the final whistle blows, Raymond softens into a father figure a fledgling college athlete needs.
Mack, who coached Adams and White at his facility in Dallas, said Raymond’s ability to bond with players is a major selling point.
“These kids got to relate to their coach,” said Mack, a former defensive back at Mississippi State. “A lot of times these kids are not going to the college because of the college, they’re going because of the coach. They have to actually have a relationship with the coach and feel like the coach is in their corner.
“A lot of these kids have never been far away from home. Now they have to uproot themselves in live in another state, another city, another environment.”
Raymond was a two-year starter at LSU (1990-91) who went on to start 60 games during a six-year NFL career — three seasons each with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.
The ability to connect with players traces even farther to Raymond’s pee-wee days and older cousin Jimmy Johnson, who introduced him to football and picked him up each day for practice.
Years later, Raymond still follows the example set by Merlin Wallet, his high school coach in New Iberia, Louisiana, and like Johnson no longer alive.
“I had a really good relationship with those guys,” Raymond said.
Raymond strives to do the same on an impactful, enduring level.
“You want to get to know the players because you expect them to give it all they got for you,” he said. “You have to make sure he knows he can trust.
“You get more out of person if you let them know that you care about them.”
Raymond brings a dash of personality and many years of parenting to the equation, too.
During a recruiting weekend in January, the 52-year-old coach impressed by flashing some moves, including a high kick, from his Omega Psi Phi step show days.
“That move is just one of my frat, me and two other coaches are my brothers,” Raymond said recently. “We were just doing our usual. We were just setting it out. We were just hopping.”
Despite his ability to channel James Brown, Raymond also must remain current, given he has four children ages 34 to 15.
“I got to be able to adjust with them,” he said. “It’s no different than dealing with the guys over here.”
Like that Pro Day at LSU, Mack has watched Raymond make all the right moves for a decade now and sees no sign he’s slowing down. The Gators are glad to be along for the ride.
“Whatever that formula is he came up with it works,” Mack said. “It’s magical to watch. Some people have a knack for it. Some people struggle for it.
“He’s mastered it.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
News
Tiger Woods, ranked 944th in the world, still dominating golf’s narrative | Commentary
Running off at the typewriter …
Oh no, it’s happening again.
The golf world has come to a complete and utter standstill because of Tiger Woods.
Golf fans, golf media and golf TV executives absolutely are atwitter with the news about Tiger’s possible return to competitive golf at the Masters next week.
Obviously, everyone is rooting for Tiger to play again after recovering from that horrific SUV accident in California more than a year ago and undoubtedly the TV ratings will be huge if Tiger makes his comeback at Augusta National. But if I’ve written it once, I’ve written it a million times: Golf’s fixation on and fascination with Tiger is just not healthy.
Do you really want your sport’s biggest star and most marketable TV draw to be a player who is ranked 944th in the world, barely even plays when he’s healthy and hasn’t been dominant in years?
After Tiger played a practice round at Augusta National earlier this week and speculation ramped up about him playing the Masters, golf fans were giddy with excitement. Now think about the massive comedown if Tiger decides he’s not ready to play the Masters next week. All those green jackets in Georgia will be singin’ the Statesboro Blues.
In all my years of watching and covering football, basketball, baseball, etc., never have I seen a sport so reliant and so single-mindedly focused on one athlete. Not the NFL with Tom Brady. Not the NBA with Michael Jordan. Not boxing with Muhammad Ali. Not NASCAR with Richard Petty or Dale Earnhardt.
With just the mere possibility that he might play the Masters next week, we are seeing once again that Tiger Woods doesn’t just move the needle in golf.
Tiger Woods is the needle in golf. …
Short stuff: Too bad Roger Goodell isn’t the commissioner of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Wouldn’t you love to see him levy a six-movie suspension on Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars? … Best question of the week: Would Will Smith have slapped the host of the Oscars if it had been “The Rock” instead of Chris Rock? Personally, I don’t think so. However, if Smith had slapped Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, he wouldn’t have had to worry about walking back to his seat afterward because Johnson would have delivered him there airmail. … Other questions: (1) Who should be favored to win the NBA’s Eastern Conference? (2) Who will the Magic draft if they get the No. 1 overall pick? (3) Who put the ram in the rama lama ding dong? … Headline from TheOnion.com: “Report: Secretly Watching March Madness During Work Way Less Fun When Working Remotely.” …
The Outback Bowl has changed its name to the Tampa Bay Bowl after losing its sponsorship deal with Outback Steakhouse after 26 years — the longest college bowl game title sponsorship in history. I don’t know why, but this makes me want to cry like those Outback cooks slicing up and preparing a Bloomin’ Onion. … My favorite Outback Bowl quote came in 2004 from former Florida Gators coach Ron Zook, who had suspended two starting defensive backs — Guss Scott and Keiwan Ratliff — for the first quarter of the game after they missed curfew during bowl week. However, with Iowa driving late in the first quarter, Zook decided to go ahead and send Scott and Ratliff into the game. When asked afterward why the two players weren’t suspended for the entire first quarter, Zook replied honestly: “Because we needed them.” …
How pathetic that New York City mayor Eric Adams removed the vaccine mandate for unvaccinated pro athletes like Kyrie Irving but not for the rest of the working men and women in private- and public-sector jobs? Moral of the story: NBA point guards have more rights than New York City teachers, firefighters and cops. … In descending order, here are the Top 5 things that make me really, really happy: (5) That first cup of coffee in the morning; (4) Being on a boat and drinking a cold beer on a hot day; (3) Watching a thunderstorm from the back porch; (2) Sleeping in a freshly made bed; (1) Lakers being 13 games under .500. … Bob Molinaro of pilotonline.com: “Lent is the season for giving up things. Or possibly in the case of the Lakers, just giving up.” … Why did Katie Abrahamson-Henderson leave UCF to take over as the women’s basketball coach at Georgia? Three reasons: More money. More resources. More respect from the national media and the NCAA Selection Committee. Can’t say I blame her. … Do you realize if Garth Brooks hadn’t been such a lousy javelin thrower, he might not be the country music superstar who packed 70,000 fans into Camping World Stadium last weekend? Back in the day, Brooks was on a partial track and field scholarship at Oklahoma State and threw the javelin but wasn’t very good at it. Consequently, his buddies and teammates encouraged him to pursue something he was good at — country music. I guess you could say Garth had friends in throw places. …
Last word: “Believe that the loose ball you are chasing has your name on it.” — Mike Krzyzewski
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
News
ICON Park to operator after 14-year-old’s fall death: Shut down rides
ICON Park has sent a formal request to the SlingShot Group, which owns the ride from which a 14-year-old boy fell to his death late Thursday, demanding the company immediately stop operating its rides at the entertainment complex.
Though the Orlando Free Fall drop tower closed indefinitely following the accident that killed Tyre Sampson, the SlingShot Group operates another ride at ICON Park, the Orlando SlingShot. The group also runs the Orlando StarFlyer, which is adjacent to the complex but not located on its property.
According to a release from the complex, ICON Park is demanding the attractions cease operation and stay closed until they are “proven to be safe by authorities.”
Representatives for the Slingshot Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon. John Stine, sales director with the SlingShot Group, previously said the Orlando Free Fall would remain closed until the investigations were completed.
“As the landlord of the 20-acre entertainment destination in the center of the Orlando Entertainment District, ICON Park’s mission is to provide safe, family entertainment,” ICON Park’s statement read. “We rely on our tenants to be experts at what they do.
“In the interests of public safety, ICON Park demands that the SlingShot Group suspend not only the operation of Orlando FreeFall but also the operation of Orlando SlingShot, effective immediately, continuing until such time as a thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities has been completed and all parties are satisfied that the rides are safe for the public.”
The statement said ICON Park was cooperating with the continuing investigations into the death, calling it “the saddest day in the [complex’s] history.”
A preliminary report from the ride’s operator, released by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Monday, showed the accident occurred as the ride’s magnets engaged, causing Tyre to come out of his seat. His harness was still down and “in a locked position” when the ride stopped, the report said.
The agency’s investigation into the Orlando Free Fall attraction is ongoing. Officials were at ICON Park inspecting the ride Friday.
“We hope the subsequent findings will be able to inform us all as to how this tragedy occurred and will precipitate any changes necessary to better protect patrons of amusement rides in Florida,” Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a statement.
Additional records released by the department show the employee and ride operator were most recently trained in safety and emergency procedures and ride operation on Feb. 15 and Feb. 21, respectively.
The ride’s handbook shows the maximum rider weight as 130 kg, or about 286 pounds. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Tyre weighed 330 pounds.
The Orlando Free Fall and the Orlando SlingShot opened at ICON Park Dec. 28. State records show both rides passed inspections on Dec. 15 and Dec. 20 with no issues found. Their next routine inspections would have been scheduled around six months later, in accordance with state law.
The SlingShot Group operates rides elsewhere in Florida, including the Sunset Walk SlingShot in Kissimmee. It was not immediately clear if that attraction was still running Monday.
Tyre was visiting ICON Park with a friend’s family while vacationing on spring break from Missouri. Video of the tragedy shows him appearing to slip out of his seat on the Orlando Free Fall as the ride braked.
His family has hired civil rights lawyer Ben Crump and personal injury attorney Bob Hilliard to represent them.
A makeshift memorial featuring pictures of Tyre surrounded by flowers and football memorabilia started outside the attraction over the weekend and has grown as people visit to pay their respects.
A statement posted to ICON Park’s Twitter account late Thursday said the company and its affiliated businesses were grieving Sampson’s tragic death and sending their condolences to his loved ones.
“ICON Park is committed to being a place where families can spend quality time together in a safe and fun space,” it read. “We are in close coordination and will continue to operate with law enforcement and regulators regarding our tenant, the SlingShot Group.”
About 75 people gathered Monday evening at a memorial site near FreeFall for a prayer vigil. They released red and black balloons near the ride as the sun set.
Photos of Tyre were surrounded by several teddy bears and footballs. The teenager’s family gathered signatures at the vigil for a petition to get the ride torn down and replaced with a permanent memorial to Tyre.
His cousin, Shay Johnson of Orlando, said she’s been at ICON Park every night since he died. ”I want him back,” Johnson cried during the vigil.
”This is hurting us,” she said of their family. “The hardest thing I had to do was clean his blood up” off the pavement.
[email protected] and @katievrice on Twitter
