News
St. Paul man charged with shooting at Lakeville home, fleeing police
On Sunday, Noah Pierre Murph threatened to harm to his ex-girlfriend and her father, according to prosecutors. He then tried to make good on his word later that day by shooting at their Lakeville home, criminal charges allege.
Noah Pierre Murph, 20, of St. Paul, was charged this week in Dakota County District Court with three felonies — drive-by shooting toward an occupied building, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
Murph was arrested in St. Paul shortly after he ditched his SUV and ran from police, according to a criminal complaint.
In the home at the time of the shooting were three children, Murph’s ex-girlfriend, her father and another adult, according to the complaint. No one was injured.
Officers called to the shooting around 10 p.m. Sunday saw bullet holes in the home’s exterior and discovered that at least one bullet shattered a glass door and went inside. A Honda Accord in the driveway was also shot up.
The homeowner told police that Murph had threatened him, his daughter and another adult “with physical harm” in text messages he sent earlier in the day, the complaint read. He said his daughter and Murph had been in a romantic relationship and that they have a child together.
He said they were on the second floor discussing the threats when the shots were fired. When the shooting stopped, he said, they looked outside and saw a black SUV driving away. He said Murph drives a black Chevy Suburban SUV, according to charges.
Assisting officers saw Murph’s SUV on Cedar Avenue in Apple Valley and followed it. He got onto Interstate 35E, then Interstate 494 and U.S. 52. Officers initiated a traffic stop.
Murph pulled over onto the shoulder. But as officers exited their squad cars and yelled for him to remove the keys from the ignition, he sped away, charges allege. Officers pursued the vehicle for several miles.
In the area of Randolph Avenue and Brimhall Street in St. Paul, Murph ditched the SUV and fled on foot, according to the charges. He was found nearby, hiding underneath a canoe.
In Lakeville, investigators found multiple bullets in both the Honda Accord and the home. Inside Murph’s SUV were 13 spent bullet casings and a Glock 9mm magazine, the charges said.
Murph remained jailed Thursday on $150,000 bail set Tuesday by Judge David Knutson. Murph’s next court hearing is scheduled for April 14.
His criminal record includes two misdemeanor driving-related convictions and a conviction last year for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
News
Whitney Young teacher suspended for hanging Black doll in classroom
A teacher at Whitney Young Magnet High School was suspended after hanging a Black doll in his classroom, the Near West Side school said in a statement.
A letter signed by Principal Joyce Kenner and sent to the Whitney Young community Tuesday night said the teacher “hung a small stuffed African American football doll by a pull-down string from a projector screen in their classroom.”
The teacher said Monday that he found the doll in his room and wanted the students to see if someone would claim it, the letter said. Another teacher approached the teacher about the doll and “the conversation between the teachers became contentious,” the letter said.
The school, 211 S. Laflin St., did not disclose the teacher’s name, and a Chicago Public Schools spokesperson said they would not provide the teacher’s name or what classes he taught.
The district’s Office of Student Protections and Title IX has an open investigation into the matter and the teacher will be suspended until the investigation concludes.
On Tuesday morning, administrators at the school met with a group of students giving them a chance to voice their concerns and discuss what happened, the principal’s letter said.
“Our administrative team investigated the incident and spoke with the teachers,” the letter said. “An official incident report has been created and filed with CPS. Additional information will be added as needed.”
“Chicago Public Schools strives to foster safe and secure learning environments for our students, families, and colleagues,” the district said in a statement. “Our schools and the district investigate and address all complaints and allegations of wrongdoing in accordance with district policies and procedures.”
()
News
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns needs more shots, and that falls on everyone
The Timberwolves’ recent losses all tell a similar story for the team’s star player. Karl-Anthony Towns blasts out of the gate to dominate the first quarter, and is rarely heard from again.
Towns scored eight points in the first quarter of Wednesday’s loss in Toronto, then tallied just eight points over the final three periods. On Sunday in Boston, Towns went off for 12 first-quarter points but finished the game with just 19. He scored 10 points in the first quarter on March 23 against Phoenix, and added just five more points from there.
Speaking specifically of the quiet final three quarters in Toronto, Towns said, “the game just didn’t find me.”
It’s no secret opposing defenses have ramped up their efforts to slow Minnesota’s all-star big man. Those efforts generally intensify as the game wears on. Towns knows the dance by now.
“It gets worse throughout the game. That’s a lot of respect teams are giving me,” Towns said. “Even players just telling me, ‘We’re box-and-1ing you, we’re not going to let you catch the ball today.’ They’re well aware, and they know I’m well aware, of what’s going on when I step onto the court.”
After his first few buckets in Toronto, Towns said Raptors players told him they were going to “tighten that up.” He noted that in the past, teams would double him in the post as soon as he took a dribble.
“Now, they’re coming on the thought of a pass,” he said. “Teams are giving me respect, we’ve just got to utilize that to our advantage.”
That hasn’t happened of late. Generally, if Towns isn’t producing, the rest of the team tends to fade. Performance as a whole slips. Take away Towns, take away the Timberwolves. The goal of defenses is generally to make life difficult for the opposing team’s best scorers.
Phoenix, Boston and Toronto found ways to essentially render Towns moot over the final three quarters of games.
“I’ve got to do a better job of getting him the ball,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “(The Raptors) did a good job of being physical, but that’s nothing we haven’t seen before. He’s got to get the ball, he’s got to get more touches, we’ve got to get through him a lot more. That’s on me.”
Asked if he agreed with Finch’s assessment, Towns simply replied, “yes.”
But that responsibility falls on more shoulders than just the coach’s. Certainly, Finch can impact the number of touches the Timberwolves feed to their big man. But Towns’ teammates are ultimately the ones who need to get him the ball.
And while teams can double-team Towns in the post and take away his driving lanes, it’s also on the center to be so dominant that his impact cannot be mitigated. Towns’ toolbox is so deep that shouldn’t be a problem. But he’s not using all of his abilities to their fullest extent of late. He took just one 3-point shot attempt in Toronto.
Since the all-star break, Towns is still shooting the deep ball at a 40-percent clip, but he’s attempting just four per game — the seventh-most among his teammates. Jaden McDaniels, Patrick Beverley and Taurean Prince, role players on the offensive end, are getting up more triple tries than the reigning 3-point shootout champion.
It doesn’t add up that the man who dubbed himself the greatest shooting big of all time would hesitate to launch from distance, particularly when the entire team is struggling, and Towns seems to be the best antidote.
Towns said “there’s ways” to get him more shots, even with the attention from opponents. That’s proven true by other teams around the league. Nikola Jokic is light years better than his teammates in Denver, the team Minnesota will play Friday in a last-gasp effort to chase down the Nuggets for the No. 6 seed. It should be every opponent’s prerogative to make someone other than Jokic beat them. Yet the MVP front-runner still averages more shots per game than Towns, as does Philadelphia center Joel Embiid.
Minnesota has to find a solution, because in the postseason, attention paid to Towns will only increase, and the Timberwolves can’t simply lose because of it.
“I feel like even with the shot attempts not going up, (me) just touching the ball makes the defense have a disadvantage right away,” Towns said. “If you see in the post, (my teammates) throw me the ball in the post, (the extra defenders) come with the ball in flight. I throw it right back to the person passing to me and (the opposing defenders are) already at a disadvantage. They’re in rotation, we get a really good look, so I think utilizing that a little more (will help). In a way, utilizing me like a decoy. Starting the offense from the big and then letting everyone get their shots much easier.”
News
NCAA rejects idea of holding men’s and women’s Final Fours on same site
The so-called “Kaplan Report” on gender equity commissioned by the NCAA last year made several recommendations, one of which was to hold the men’s and women’s Final Fours in the same city.
The idea has gone over like a lead balloon.
“Every coach that I’ve talked to that’s participated in the Final Four, and I’ve talked to quite a few after the report came out, (and) not one said we should have both Final Fours at the same place,” Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma said.
Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer didn’t like the idea, and neither did her point guard.
“I don’t think I really know what the reasoning is for bringing both tournaments together,” Haley Jones said. “I think that they both stand on their own, and I think women’s basketball specifically has been growing at a crazy fast rate.”
The report by law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP recommended holding the events “in a single location is, practically speaking, the best possible way to ensure that male and female players have similar, if not the same, experiences at the championships with respect to sponsorship, gifts, signage, etc.”
The idea was discussed by the men’s and women’s Division I basketball committees and tabled.
“The committees decided that they were not going to pursue that at this time,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president for women’s basketball. “But they were going to continue to study other models and explore other concepts because through that examination, some other suggested models were raised.”
One of which was holding the events on different weekends. While the women play this weekend at Target Center, the men are playing their Final Four in New Orleans. Final Fours for the men and women already have been awarded to cities through 2026.
“The women’s Final Four sells out,” Holzman said. “We’ve sold out seven out of the eight Final Fours prior to the pandemic. I expect to be sitting here and to be talking about how we sold out here in Minneapolis.”
ON THE BRINK
In Cameron Brink, Stanford has one of the most effective paint presences in the Final Four. If the Cardinal can keep her on the floor.
She’s having a great season,” VanDerveer, her coach, said this week. “If it were my choice, I’d have her on the court.”
A 6-foot-4 sophomore, Brink is averaging 10.9 points, 9.25 rebounds and 4.2 blocks, and shooting 55.8 percent from the field, in four NCAA tournament games heading into Friday’s national semifinal against Connecticut. That is despite fouling out of a Sweet Sixteen6 victory over Maryland and being limited to 22 minutes by foul trouble in a regional final victory over Texas.
Brink has been called for at least four fouls in seven of her past 12 games, and has fouled out twice.
“A foul is a foul, and she gets some real fouls,” VanDerveer said. “But she also gets some real mystery ones, and then she also gets some real knucklehead fouls. If we could really eliminate the knucklehead fouls and the mystery fouls, I think we’d be OK.”
BRIEFLY
Sources said Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen will be announced as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday in New Orleans. Whalen was an All-American at Minnesota and won four WNBA titles playing with the Lynx before retiring to coach her alma mater in 2017. … Charles Hallman, a longtime reporter for the Minnesota Spokesman Reporter, was introduced as the winner of the first WBCA Mel Greenburg Community Media Award. … In separate ceremonies, South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston was introduced Thursday as the AP and WBCA player of the year at Target Center. Louisiana State coach Kim Mulkey was named AP coach of the year.
St. Paul man charged with shooting at Lakeville home, fleeing police
Whitney Young teacher suspended for hanging Black doll in classroom
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns needs more shots, and that falls on everyone
Disability Insurance Claims Law – How to Handle the Details
NCAA rejects idea of holding men’s and women’s Final Fours on same site
Spencer Rattler, Zach Evans among transfers to watch in SEC
Best Small Business Insurance Info: How to Find and Choose the Best Insurance Solution for You
UF CBs coach Corey Raymond brings Pied Piper appeal, Yoda-like wisdom to Gators
Tiger Woods, ranked 944th in the world, still dominating golf’s narrative | Commentary
ICON Park to operator after 14-year-old’s fall death: Shut down rides
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods