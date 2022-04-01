News
St. Peters Pokémon store owners travel abroad to help Ukrainian refugees
ST. LOUIS — A St. Peters couple has returned home from a trip to Eastern Europe to help with the Ukrainian crisis.
PokeNerds owners Brian and Valeria Trull recently closed their store for three weeks to travel overseas to help feed Ukrainian citizens who have migrated to Poland during the Russian invasion.
“My whole family is Ukraine,” said Valeria. “This month has been devastating for me and millions of families in Ukraine. I was actually the first person to call my family and told them the war had started. It was 4:00 a.m., and Putin started bombing just like Hitler did at 4:00 a.m.”
“The worst thing was to just sit and stay here and do nothing, watching the news, all these horrible things happening,” she continued. “So, we decided that we’d close our store for a few weeks and go to Poland to help with refugees.”
Brian, a former army intelligence officer, donated his military gear. Valeria donated her time, Pokémon plushies, and food to help others.
“Many families have three or four kids with them, and some of them are little babies,” she said. “Those people had to drive for days and stand in line to get through the border for days.”
For three weeks the couple, using their own funds and some donations from friends purchased supplies and food items to help feed those in need.
“Food in Poland is ridiculously cheap,” said Brian. “In Krakow, the main train station is underneath a giant mall, and in the basement of the mall is a grocery store.”
“Yeah, like 200 people we were able to feed for like $30,” he added.
While these St. Peters residents said their trip was an eye-opening experience, they’re already saving and planning for a return to help in the Ukrainian crisis.
“It definitely felt nice to help people there in need,” said Valeria. “Seeing the eyes of those women and kids and how happy and thankful they were for just a little sandwich or plush. It means everything to us.”
In the meantime, Valeria shared a message to her parents, sister, grandmothers, uncles, and cousins still in Ukraine.
“I hope you guys will be safe, and I wish you to be strong and have faith in our victory because Ukraine will prevail, and this evil will be vanished,”she said.
News
Seeping sewage creates big mess in St. Louis County basement
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Sewage seeping from a drain into the basement of a St. Louis-area home left a young mother looking for help.
Tylicia Gales lives in unincorporated north St. Louis County. She said her basement looks bad and smells worse because of the sewage.
“You can see there’s starting to be mold and feces that’s under my furnace, as well as everything else,” Gales said.
She shared pictures showing the disgusting mess, and she’s worried about her family.
“I don’t want my children to get sick. I don’t what my grandmother to get sicker.” Said Gales.
The mother of three bought the home a year and a half ago. She said the sewage problem worsened in the last few weeks.
“When the camera and locate guy came in, he was like, ‘It’s out in the middle of the street. There’s nothing you can do about that,'” said Gales.
Last Friday, Gales filed an emergency application with St. Louis County for its residential sewer lateral repair program. That kick-started a process of bidding, permitting, and approvals.
County officials and contractors told FOX 2 they were working as fast as they could to get the job started. We asked the county if there was anything else it could do to help the family. Gales said the county offered the family a spot in a shelter until the project was complete.
“I have a thing that’s personal and emotional for me. I don’t feel comfortable with having my children in a shelter,” said Gales.
Work started Thursday morning to repair a 30-foot stretch of cast iron and clay sewage pipe outside the property on Chambers Road. The contractor told FOX 2 the repair will be complete Friday. For Tylicia Gales, it can’t get fixed fast enough.
“I’m working a 9 to 5 just like everybody else is. I’m going to school, about to graduate. That’s what’s my concern, making sure my family is okay,” said Gales.
She said she’s filed a claim with her insurance company for the damage in her basement.
For more information on St. Louis County’s residential sewer lateral program and tips to help prevent basement flooding, click here or here.
News
Family thanks police for solving 1990 missing teen case
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri family has been haunted for 32 years by the disappearance of their loved one. FOX 2 first broke the story Wednesday about how police uncovered the truth. Now, the victim’s brother wants to share his emotional gratitude to police.
“It gives the family a rest knowing that that that we did find him,” said Curtis Emily.
Curtis was 12 years old when his brother, T.J. Emily, vanished in 1990. T.J. was 18. He was last reported to have left his home on Rauschenbach Avenue. He left to walk to visit an uncle.
“It was horrible,” Curtis said while fighting back tears. “They called and asked if anybody had seen them and of course, we hadn’t.”
Curtis was living in Middleton, Missouri, at the time with his parents. T.J. was last seen in St. Louis.
“Of course, you lose hope,” Curtis said.
The hopeless feeling lasted until this month when St. Louis Police solved the mystery in a breakthrough partnership with a non-profit organization called the DNA Doe Project. It’s an organization the helps police solve cases using genetic genealogy.
Homicide detective Heather Sabin got the answer 32 years to the day after T.J. disappeared. She brought her answer to T.J.’s father.
“He was so grateful and just sweet and said he’d always wanted to put his son to rest. It was one of those goosebump moments,” Sabin said.
Sabin’s investigative work led to the discovery that someone murdered T.J. and that police had his previously unidentified body. T.J.’s bones were found in 1992 in an abandoned Central West End building, but DNA searches through CODIS came up empty. Now that they know the bones are T.J.’s, it gives new hope for the murder investigation.
“Knowing who he is now we can now look into who he was with at that time and what kind of activities might have led to this or what kind of people were in the area,” she said. “We’re out there looking for these truths and it’s exciting for us to use these new technologies that are available.”
Curtis said he’s now filled with hope for justice and gratitude to police.
“Thank you very much,” he said. “If there’s any families out there that are missing anybody – just have hope.”
Though the family does not have all the answers, they now have T.J. so that they will finally get the chance to put him to rest. He has a burial plot next to his late mother in the Hawk Point Cemetery in Lincoln County.
News
The Nets are perfectly capable of turning on the switch
Nine hours before tipoff against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, Bruce Brown said he is “really confident” in the Nets’ ability to flip the switch entering the playoffs. When asked why, Brown responded plainly.
“Just because we’re a really good team,” he said.
The average NBA team can’t coast their way through the regular season then put the pedal to the metal when the playoffs come around. The Nets, however, are not your average team.
They are led by two future Hall of Famers — two of the most unstoppable scorers in NBA history. Their midseason blockbuster trade provided balance to an otherwise lopsided roster. As a result, their regular season record is far from indicative of the talent at head coach Steve Nash’s disposal.
That’s why they can flip that switch, as they’ve done winning eight of their last 12 games, including a valiant effort that fell just short in Thursday’s 120-119 overtime loss to the defending champions. That loss came one game after the Nets gave up 123 points and had to come back from down double digits to beat the conference’s second-worst-seeded Detroit Pistons.
“There are gonna be games where you’re on top of your game, and there are gonna be others where your effort is gonna have to get you the win, rather than your talent,” Irving said Thursday. “I think for us moving forward, it’s about thinking about the game on a high level, understanding our rotations, and then being there for each other on the offensive and defensive end.
“So we’re making changes and adjustments on the fly, but it’s just an ongoing day-to-day process for us to get ready for the playoffs and utilizing these games, whether it be Detroit or Milwaukee, it can’t really matter to us. Same resolve.”
The Nets are well on the cusp of making NBA history — if they can stay healthy and finally play the ace in their back pocket. They can become the lowest seed to ever win an NBA title.
This is still the same team that entered the season championship favorites, even if James Harden is no longer on the roster and they’re fighting for play-in tournament position.
The championship aspirations were formed before Harden was ever a thought and continue to extend beyond his memory.
Brown’s response, and the Nets’ result against the defending champions on Thursday night, proves the Nets are in a different class than most of their NBA counterparts. They are legitimate championship contenders loitering at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
They’re only at the bottom of the standings because of a freak accident: Brown landed into Durant’s knee in a Jan. 15 matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Durant suffered a sprained MCL and missed a one and a half months of action. The Nets never rebounded, not with Kyrie Irving then eligible only to play road games, a disgruntled Harden plotting his way to Philadelphia and with the glaring lack of continuity on a roster attempting to integrate 10 new players acquired over the summer.
“I wasn’t on the team that lost 11 in a row, and that kind of set the season back for them, seeding wise,” said Seth Curry, one of the three players to arrive in Brooklyn via the Harden deal. “So the team was kind of revamped. Got Kyrie back, myself, [Andre Drummond], hopefully [Ben Simmons] down the stretch. So it feels like it’s a new team, and our seeding isn’t really indicative of the type of team that we are and the type of basketball we’ve been playing over the past month.
“So seeding doesn’t matter. It’s about matchups, especially in this Eastern Conference.”
No team has ever defied the odds the Nets must in order to walk away champions.
The 1995 Houston Rockets are the lowest-seeded team to ever win an NBA title. Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler finished the season sixth in the Western Conference before blowing through each of the first three rounds of the playoffs and sweeping the Orlando Magic to win an NBA championship.
The 2022 Nets and those ‘95 Rockets have one thing in common: winning despite a lack of continuity.
Durant missed a chunk of time with the MCL injury; Irving’s unvaccinated status rendered him ineligible altogether until mid-January and he was only recently allowed to play at Barclays Center again; and the Nets dealt Harden at the trade deadline. The Rockets didn’t have Drexler until midway through the season, acquiring him in a deal headlined by Otis Thorpe. He played in only 35 games. Irving will have played 29 by the end of the season.
And like those Rockets, that doesn’t matter. It’s the talent that sets the Nets apart from the other seventh and eighth seeds in NBA history. Even if that talent doesn’t have much time to play as a unit.
Talent makes a really good team, and a really good team can turn the switch on. The Nets already have.
That’s why they can defy the odds and make NBA history
()
St. Peters Pokémon store owners travel abroad to help Ukrainian refugees
Seeping sewage creates big mess in St. Louis County basement
Commercial Insurance Policy Guide: How to Choose the Ideal Policy and Provider
Family thanks police for solving 1990 missing teen case
The Nets are perfectly capable of turning on the switch
Police: Northwoods shooting appears to be murder-suicide
Accounting For Insurance Claim Settlements
Column: DeMar DeRozan scores a season-high 50, rallying the Chicago Bulls to a huge OT win over the LA Clippers
Get Cheap Car Insurance Guide: Understanding How Rates Work and What Kind of Coverage Is Best
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks topple Nets in overtime
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing