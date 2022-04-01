Finance
Surety Bonds Are Not Fair!
Why are some surety bonds better than others? Why can small ones be harder to get than big ones?
Construction companies are among a bonding company’s most important clients. They are the source of Performance and Payment bonds which guarantee their construction contracts. For a bonding company (surety), these are probably the largest and most lucrative transactions. So why would the surety risk losing a client by giving tough terms on an obviously small bond?
There are many different types of surety bonds, and contractors may need a variety of them: Bid bond, performance, payment, maintenance, license, permit, court, are a few. In this article we will discuss why the big ones (large dollar amount) can be easier to get than small ones – even for the same applicant.
The answer to this question lies in the nature of the obligation, not the dollar amount. A good way to illustrate this is to compare a Performance bond to a Wage and Welfare bond.
Performance Bond
Performance and Payment (P&P) bonds concern construction contracts. They guarantee that the applicant will perform the project in accordance with all aspects of the written contract, and they will pay the related bills for suppliers of labor and material.
Wage and Welfare Bond
This type of bond is needed by union contractors (companies that employ union workers.) The W&W bond guarantees that the construction company will pay the union wage rate as required and make the related periodic contributions to the union benefit plans such as the pension and health insurance program.
It’s Just Not Fair!
P&P bonds range in amount from a couple hundred thousand dollars to tens of millions, whereas a W&W bond is often under $100,000. So why can it be easier to get the big one? Why can a $500,000 performance bond be easier to get than a $50,000 union bond?
The answer lies in the nature of the obligation – and the worst case scenarios.
Let’s assume the contractor goes out of business. With a performance bond, the surety steps into the contractors shoes. They must make arrangements to complete the project in accordance with the contract. The beneficiary of the performance bond (aka the obligee, the owner of the contract) continues to pay out the remainder of the contract amount as work progresses. Now they pay the surety performing the completion. This is called the “unpaid contract amount.” Even if the contractor falls flat and has no money personally, the unpaid contract amount is a resource the surety can depend on – and hopefully avoid a net loss on the claim.
The union bond is a promise to pay funds at a future date. It is a financial guarantee – the toughest type of surety obligation. The underwriters will look into their crystal ball… Oh, sorry, we don’t have one.
The surety is guaranteeing the future solvency of the construction company, not an easy task. And if they are wrong, if the contractor cannot make their union payments because they have no money, then there is no money for the surety, either.
Q. Who is likely to pay the wage and welfare claim?
A. The surety (a net loss)
It is the tough nature of some small bonds (wage and welfare, release of lien, supersedeas) that makes them exceptionally hard to get – often requiring full collateral. On the other hand, the surety may give the same applicant a $300,000 performance bond based primarily on just their credit report!
Bottom line: It just ain’t fair, but we never promised it would be – because the nature of the obligations differ. That is the deciding factor, even more than the dollar amount of the bond.
Finance
Reasons to Buy Life Insurance
For many people, the first introduction to life insurance is when a friend or a “friend of a friend” gets an insurance license. For others, a close friend or relative died without having adequate coverage or any life insurance. For me, I was introduced to a life insurance company where I had to set appointments with friends and family as I learned the ends and outs of the industry and hopefully, make some sales.
Unfortunately, however, this is how most people acquire life insurance – they don’t buy it, it is sold to them. But is life insurance something that you truly need, or is it merely an inconvenience shoved under your nose by a salesperson? While it may seem like the latter is true, there are actually many reasons why you should purchase life insurance.
As we grow older, get married, start a family, or begin a business, we need to understand that life insurance is absolutely necessary. For example, picture a safety net. You may be the greatest tightrope walker in the world, without a doubt. You could perform without a net, but, “Why?” You cherish your life and the life of those close to you and you wouldn’t do anything that showed that you felt differently. Let’s face it, we have no control over the unpredictability of life or of unforeseen occurrences. With that in mind, just as a safety net protects the uncertainty life, so does life insurance. It is an indispensable and fundamental foundation to a sound financial plan. Over the years, life insurance has given many caring and responsible people the peace of mind knowing that money would be available to protect the ones most important in their life, family and estate in a number of ways, including:
1. To Pay Final Expenses
The cost of a funeral and burial can easily run into the tens of thousands of dollars, and I don’t want my wife, parents, or children to suffer financially in addition to emotionally at my death.
2. To Cover Children’s Expenses
Like most caring and responsible parents, it is necessary to be sure that our children are well taken care of and can afford a quality college education. For this reason, additional coverage is absolutely essential while children are still at home.
3. To Replace the Spouse’s Income
If one parent passes away while the children are young, the surviving caring parent would need to replace that income, which is essential to their lifestyle. The responsible surviving parent would need to hire help for domestic tasks like cleaning the house, laundry, and cooking. Add to that equation if it is a single parent, helping with schoolwork, and taking your children to doctor’s visits.
4. To Pay Off Debts
In addition to providing income to cover everyday living expenses, a family would need insurance to cover debts like the mortgage, so they wouldn’t have to sell the house to stay afloat.
5. To Buy a Business Partner’s Shares
In a business partnership, the partners need insurance on each other partner’s life. The reason is so if one dies, the others will have enough cash to buy his interest from his heirs and pay his share of the company’s obligations without having to sell the company itself. They have the same needs (due to the risk that one of the partners might die), and they simultaneously purchased insurance on each other’s life.
6. To Pay Off Estate Taxes
Estate taxes can be steep, so having insurance in place to pay them is essential to avoid jeopardizing assets or funds built for retirement. Use of insurance for this purpose is most common in large estates, and uses permanent (rather than term) insurance to ensure that coverage remains until the end of life.
7. To Provide Living Benefits
With the advancements in medicine and rising healthcare costs, people are living longer, but cannot afford to. Living benefits is an option to use death proceeds before the insured dies to help with obligations or necessities to ease the pressure on themselves and others.
How Much Coverage Should I Buy?
The face amount, or “death benefit” of an insurance policy (i.e., the amount of proceeds paid to the beneficiary) should be high enough to replace the after-tax income you would have earned had you lived a full life, presuming you can afford the annual premiums for that amount. In other words, the insurance replaces the income you didn’t have the chance to earn by living and working until retirement due to a premature death.
The proper amount of insurance allows your family to continue their lifestyle, even though your income is no longer available. The actual amount that you should purchase depends upon your present and probable future incomes, any special circumstances affecting you or your family, and your existing budget for premiums.
Whole Life or Term?
Some people prefer to drive Cadillac, Lincoln or Rolls Royce, which come with all of the electronic gadgets that make driving safe and as easy as possible. Others prefer less customized makes, equally reliable to their more expensive cousins, but requiring more hands-on attention.
Whole life is the “Cadillac” of insurance; these companies try to do everything for you, specifically investing a portion of your premiums so that the annual cost doesn’t increase as you grow older. The investment characteristic of the insurance means that premiums are generally higher than a similar term policy with the same face value. After all, whole life insurance is intended to cover your whole life.
Term insurance, on the other hand, is temporary life insurance. There are no excess premiums to be invested, and no promises or guarantees beyond the end of the term, which can range from 1 to 30 years. The annual premium for term insurance is always less than whole life, lacking the investment component, but your premiums will rise (often substantially) once the term period expires.
Both types of life insurance, term or whole life (or one of their derivatives) have benefits and drawbacks; both have their place depending upon the needs, desires, and financial objectives of the purchaser. A knowledgeable professional insurance agent can help you decide which type of policy is best for you depending upon your circumstances. But whichever you select, be sure that you have enough coverage to meet your objectives in the short term and the long term.
The Last Word
Some people mistakenly believe that life insurance is a scam. This is because the money for premiums is lost if death doesn’t occur during the coverage period (in the case of term insurance), or because many people live to a ripe old age and continue to pay their permanent insurance premiums. Such naysayers compare life insurance protection to gambling, and forgo the protection entirely.
There are others, who have the belief that life insurance does not help them. To those individuals, the answer is: You are absolutely correct! The truth of the matter is that life insurance is a way for caring and responsible people to help ensure that their family can continue to move forward in the event of your untimely demise, a truly difficult time of loss. Of course, there is no bet – you will die, but no one knows when. It could be today, tomorrow, or 50 years into the future, but it will happen eventually.
Do you have life insurance? Why or why not?
Finance
Cheap Auto Insurance Quote – The Best Place to Get a Cheap Auto Insurance Quote
Q: Are there any companies that will give me a cheap auto insurance quote? I have been in two accidents in the past three years and was hoping there was someone who may overlook at least one of them. Can you recommend anyone?
A: Finding a cheap auto insurance quote after being in two accidents in the past three years will be a tough, if not impossible, chore. You did not mention if you were found to be at fault in these accidents, but we are going to assume you were.
The best thing you can do is to under no circumstances get into another accident for a while. Since that is not helpful for right now here are a few tips that will help:
*Call every company you can, explain the situation, and ask what they can do for you.
*Find an organization that has negotiated a discount on auto insurance. Some places to look are; your employer, AAA, any professional organizations you belong to.
*Consider using public transportation to lower the amount of miles you drive annually. The less you drive the less your insurance will cost.
*When requesting quotes ask about accident forgiveness and find out if you’ll qualify.
*Find out how long each insurance company will take into account your previous accidents.
You will probably have a tough time finding a cheap auto insurance quote, but by following the above tips you’ll probably be able to lower the price you do wind up paying for your policy.
Finance
Humana Medicare Supplement Plans for 2011 – A Great Private Insurance Carrier
For people over the age of 65, there can be nothing more stressful than dealing with Medicare. If health insurance for seniors was as easy as simply registering for the government program, then there would be no problems. Unfortunately, the government program does leave a gap. You have probably heard various specialists and professionals in the healthcare industry talk about this gap. What they are referring to is the fact that Medicare does not cover costs such as deductibles and co-pays. The good news is that the private insurance providers offer Medicare supplement plans. These are federally regulated plans that are meant to help you pay for the extra costs that Medicare does not cover.
What many people appreciate about supplemental Medicare insurance is that it allows them to choose the provider of their choice. Many people have had good experiences with one particular carrier, such as Humana. This supplement system allows them to continue to get services from Humana. If this is the case for you, then you will want to look into Humana Medicare supplement plans for 2011. What’s great about the Humana service is that they make getting insurance for seniors incredibly easy. As a matter of fact, all you have to do is get online and take three simple steps by entering your location, comparing the available plans, and then signing up for the plan that works for you.
When you are looking at the Humana plans for supplemental Medicare insurance, you are going to find that they are the same plans that other providers offer. This is not because Humana is not a competitive company. On the contrary, by federal law, all insurance providers must offer the same Medicare supplement plans. What changes among providers are the costs of the premium and the ease of working with that particular provider. If you have worked with Humana before then you know that they have an outstanding reputation for being the most affordable and most accessible insurance provider.
When you are comparing Humana Medicare supplement plans, you are going to find that there are plans A through L. Plan A is always going to be the most basic plan with the most affordable premium. Likewise, L is going to offer the most coverage, though it will also offer the most expensive premium. You will want to take some time to compare the various plans and decide which will give you exactly what you need.
Surety Bonds Are Not Fair!
Reasons to Buy Life Insurance
Oscars producer says police offered to arrest Will Smith
Cheap Auto Insurance Quote – The Best Place to Get a Cheap Auto Insurance Quote
Best Seed Banks That Ship to the US: Marijuana Seeds for Sale 2022
Injuries knocked the Ravens off course in 2021. Here’s how they’re addressing ‘priority one.’
Humana Medicare Supplement Plans for 2011 – A Great Private Insurance Carrier
What is HHC-O?
Now You Can Shop Diptyque’s Coveted City Candles Online—But Only for One Week
New To Medicare? Find An Insurance Agent You Can Trust
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022